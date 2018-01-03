SALT LAKE CITY — Analysts have already predicted the new big media shake-up.

Citi analysts said this week that there’s a 40 percent chance Apple will acquire Netflix, according to Business Insider.

Apple will have a chance to use about $220 billion in cash thanks to President Donald Trump’s new tax cut. The company would need only about one-third of that cash to buy Netflix, which is currently worth about $84 billion.

"The firm has too much cash — nearly $250 billion — growing at $50 billion a year. This is a good problem to have," Suva and Merchant told clients. "Historically, Apple has avoided repatriating cash to the U.S. to avoid high taxation. As such, tax reform may allow Apple to put this cash to use."

The corporate tax cut, which gives companies a one-time use of overseas cash without a tax hit, will allow Apple a chance to buy some new companies, Business Insider reported.

Suva and Merchant ranked Netflix as one of the top companies Apple might buy.

“It’ll have money to burn, and spending it to disturb the streaming market seems like a very Apple thing to do,” according to SlashGear.

Apple previously said it planned to invest $1 billion into original content. Apple recently announced its first-ever scripted video series that will star Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

An acquisition of this size draws immediate comparisons to Disney’s recent buy of Fox’s TV and movie studios.

Citi had given Apple a 20 to 40 percent chance of acquiring Disney before that move was made.