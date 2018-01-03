Utah leaders have responded to the death of LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson, who passed away on Tuesday night.

Here are the reactions we’ve received and collected so far. We will update this article as more reactions come through.

—

Gov. Gary Herbert

Herbert tweeted his thoughts on Monson:

“Jeanette and I join millions of people around the world in mourning the death of LDS Church President @ThomasSMonson. His life was a sermon of service. He cared about all people as children of God. His influence for good will be felt for years to come.”

Jeanette and I join millions of people around the world in mourning the death of LDS Church President @ThomasSMonson. His life was a sermon of service. He cared about all people as children of God. His influence for good will be felt for years to come. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) January 3, 2018

Herbert also released this statement:

"Jeanette and I join millions of people around the world in mourning the death of LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson. His life was a sermon of service. He cared for all people as children of God. The state of Utah and its citizens are better people because of his example of kindness, his personal ministry and his visionary leadership.

While serving as the lay leader of his inner-city LDS congregation at a very young age, Thomas Monson learned to serve those who struggled with life’s challenges, especially the many widows in his neighborhood. That meaningful one-on-one service set him on his lifelong pathway of compassionate leadership that will endure in all of our hearts.

Throughout my years of public service it has been a distinct privilege to associate with President Monson and his sweet wife Frances. They became dear friends and mentors to our family. His legacy of service, compassion and unwavering love for all of God’s children will be felt for generations to come.

As we celebrate President Thomas S. Monson’s remarkable life, let us remember his focus on the one -- his admonition to serve the individuals around us -- recognizing that even the smallest actions can lift lives and brighten our world.

Our prayers are with President Monson’s family and friends as they mourn his passing."

—

Sen. Mike Lee:

“President Thomas S Monson was a dedicated disciple who spent almost eight decades in the service of his fellow men and his God. He was a strong advocate for Christlike love and the principle of eternal families, and his years as prophet were marked by a massive expansion of the missionary system and the temple network. He led by example, and his messages of love, redemption, and optimism will continue to inspire and shape those he leaves behind, both in and outside the church. My prayers and the prayers of many others are with him and his family today.”

—

Sen. Orrin Hatch

“President Monson was among the greatest men I have ever known. Service was his motto and humility his hallmark. Countless were the lives he touched as a prophet, father, and friend. He emulated Christ in every particular, helping all of us draw closer to God by drawing all of us closer to each other. I’m so grateful for the life of my dear friend and for the example he left for everyone to follow.”

—

Utah Rep. Rob Bishop:

“President Monson’s service to Utah, the LDS Church, and the world is without equal. He will be greatly missed, and his influence will be felt for generations to come. I am heartened by the belief that his passing leads to a divine reunion with his wife, Frances. My thoughts today are with his family and the millions throughout the world in mourning.”

—

Utah Rep. Mia Love:

“Today, I give thanks for the life and example set by President Thomas S. Monson. His tireless, charitable service, cheerful demeanor, love of others and ministry touched millions of lives. He provided inspiration for Latter-Day Saints throughout the world. God bless him and his family.”

—

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart:

"I’m saddened to hear of the passing of President Monson. He was truly a man who dedicated his life to God. His service and leadership blessed the lives of many. #LDSChurch."

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of President Monson. He was truly a man who dedicated his life to God. His service and leadership blessed the lives of many. #LDSChurch — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) January 3, 2018

—

Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes:

“I was saddened to learn that President Thomas Monson has passed away. While we mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we also honor his remarkable life that he dedicated to serving others. When he spoke, people all over Utah, the country and the world listened. He truly understood that when you are in the service of your fellow man you are in the service of God. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and members of the LDS church during this time.”

—

Mitt Romney

“Thomas S. Monson walked where Jesus walked, lifting the downtrodden, comforting the wounded, healing the sick, brightening the lives of the lonely at heart. More even than his words of strength and inspiration, he will be remembered for the abundance of his love and the overflowing of his compassion for every one of God’s children. Ann and I and our family join the widows and orphans and homeless and countless others who today mourn the life of a true prophet of God and apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Thomas S. Monson walked where Jesus walked, lifting the downtrodden, comforting the wounded, healing the sick,... Posted by Mitt Romney on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

—

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams:

"As a young child, I loved President Monson’s inspirational stories of service and love. As an adult, I admire and try to follow President Monson’s example of giving compassionate service and caring for others. He was never too busy to to give personal time and comfort to the people he served. He was a tremendous example for me of a leader who demonstrated Christlike love. His example of service to others inspired me to be more caring and compassionate. The influence of his life and legacy will long be felt."

—

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski:

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of President Thomas S. Monson. Over the past few years, as Salt Lake City has dealt with critical issues, most notably homelessness, the LDS Church has responded with a high level of compassion and resolve set clearly by President Monson and his deep concern for those less fortunate. We have lost a dedicated partner to the Capitol City and he will be missed.

President Monson's values also guided the LDS Church, and set a high moral standard, as to how we will treat immigrants and refugees both inside and outside our borders. I believe his example has helped to ensure Salt Lake City and Utah will always be seen as welcoming places.

My thoughts and prayers are with President Monson's family, and members of the LDS Church, as they grieve the loss of their family member and leader.”

—

Lane Beattie, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber:

“He is truly a friend of all people. His willingness to work with all leaders and religions in the State of Utah has set him apart as a giant in our community. His love, compassion, and empathy have strengthened our entire state. His influence has added to the quality of life, economic development, and personal example that so many of us in Utah have benefited. He has spent his life in service to us all.”

Utah has lost a great leader. @ThomasSMonson influence has far exceeded his religious responsibilities, stewardship and love for the Latter-day Saints around the world. His love, compassion and empathy have strengthened our entire state. He spent his life in service to us all. — Lane Beattie (@LaneBeattie) January 3, 2018

—

Boyd Matheson, Sutherland Institute president:

“President Thomas S. Monson was truly larger than life – not because he traveled the world, held positions of prominence or was adored by millions of church members – but because he relentlessly sought out and ministered to the ‘one.’ He recognized that opportunities to help the poor, cheer the lonely, and strengthen the struggling soul usually came at inconvenient moments. President Monson challenged people everywhere to live their lives with a sensitivity to spiritual nudges so that they could become the answer to someone’s silent cry for help. He said, ‘We watch. We wait. We listen for that still, small voice. When it speaks, wise men and women obey. Promptings of the spirit are not to be postponed.’ Throughout his life President Monson was the epitome of the adage that ‘God hears every prayer, then usually answers it through the goodness and kindness of another human being.’ Thomas Monson proved that responding to every inclination and every prompting to do good and lift others is the surest path to a life well lived and a legacy worth leaving.”

—

Attorney General Sean Reyes:

“I love President Thomas S. Monson, and I will miss him. Throughout my life, he has been an example of selfless service and visionary leadership. When I was a young leader of a Latter-day Saint congregation, I looked to President Monson for inspiration and was blessed by his example, and I have continued to look to him for spiritual guidance. His life was a living illustration of individual ministry to the lonely and the downtrodden. His example moved me then, as it does now, to come to the rescue of those in need and to lift those who are weary.

“I will always treasure the quiet interactions we shared together. In his presence, I knew I was speaking to someone intimately familiar with the Lord. Beyond his talks, teachings, and testimony, his service and charity towards his fellowmen were unsurpassed. His love for the human family, like his love for God, was unbounded.

“As a community leader, President Monson was peerless, and yet, he never sought the accolades of the world. His sights were set on a more lasting and transcendent goal of lifting the human spirit and condition to a higher plane. He was blessed with a wry sense of humor and a seemingly bottomless well of stories, a gift for language that he used to touch the lives of millions, as well as to lift each person that he met individually.

“Saysha and I express our sincere and deepest condolences to President Monson’s family, as well as to the members of the LDS Church who are mourning the passing of their prophet. We are all better because of President Monson’s service, and it is my hope that we might all, as he did, come to the rescue of those who are in need around us.”

—

Utah House Democrats:

“President Monson’s gift for taking keen interest in each individual, and for remembering the circumstances of their lives will be missed. He was remarkable. He knew details about everyone. And he cared for everyone,” said Minority Leader Brian King. “He became a bishop when he was just 22. He was remarkably intelligent. He used to visit people regularly at hospitals. He had an amazing memory, and a remarkable sense of empathy for all people. He was a very loving, compassionate person.”

—

LDS First Presidency:

“President Thomas S. Monson was a mighty Prophet of God and we are honored to have served by his side these past 10 years. His far-reaching and multi-faceted ministry touched the lives of people from all walks of life in remarkable ways. As a result, President Monson’s legacy will continue to be an influence for good in the lives of countless individuals and families for generations to come. To his family, we extend our most sincere condolences and love.”

—

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller:

"Heartbroken to learn President Thomas Monson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has passed away. Lynne and I send our deepest condolences to his family and loves ones during this hard time."

Heartbroken to learn President Thomas Monson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has passed away. Lynne and I send our deepest condolences to his family and loves ones during this hard time. — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) January 3, 2018

—

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake:

"Grateful for President Thomas S. Monson's many years of selfless service. Cheryl and I express our condolences to his family. His legacy is one of kindness, peace, and hope. As he always said, "the future is as bright as your faith."

—

University of Utah:

Grateful for President Thomas S. Monson's many years of selfless service. Cheryl and I express our condolences to his family. His legacy is one of kindness, peace, and hope. As he always said, "the future is as bright as your faith" https://t.co/4rMkKPMwUt — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 3, 2018

Today I join @LDSchurch in mourning the passing of @ThomasSMonson. pic.twitter.com/v3zEYSFSMU — Senator Mike Crapo (@MikeCrapo) January 3, 2018

Saddened by the passing of LDS President @ThomasSMonson #PresMonson had a servant's heart and always looked for ways to help others. More: https://t.co/00u8wlo6TK — Raúl R. Labrador (@Raul_Labrador) January 3, 2018

"Saddened to learn of the passing of @LDSchurch President Thomas S. Monson. Our condolences go out to the Monson family. We’re proud to call President Monson an alumnus, as well as a past faculty member. His legacy of service & good deeds is something we should all strive toward."

Saddened to learn of the passing of @LDSchurch President Thomas S. Monson. Our condolences go out to the Monson family.



We’re proud to call President Monson an alumnus, as well as a past faculty member. His legacy of service & good deeds is something we should all strive toward. pic.twitter.com/94zOeA3Ykr — University of Utah (@UUtah) January 3, 2018

Thomas S. Monson blessed generations of students through his warm and wise counsel. We pay tribute to him with these photos and quotes from his visits to campus. https://t.co/NaXEhZLTPf #PresMonson — BYU (@BYU) January 3, 2018

We offer our condolences to @LDSchurch on the passing of President @ThomasSMonson. His commitment to the poor and needy and his leadership of the Church since 2008 are truly commendable. #PresMonson — Baitul Hameed Mosque (@thechinomosque) January 3, 2018

—

Episcopal Bishop Scott B. Hayashi:

"He was a kind person with a calming voice, a strong leader for his church and a prophet who personally reached out to individual members. I will always appreciate the LDS Church’s generous dedication to interfaith ministries under his presidency and throughout his many years of devoted service. I call upon the people of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah to join with me in prayer for President Monson’s family and the good people of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints."

—

Thurl Bailey:

"@ThomasSMonson, I am forever grateful to God for your life, your love, your counsel and your unwavering testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. You will be greatly missed! "Faith and doubt cannot exist in the same mind at the same time" President Thomas S. Monson."

@ThomasSMonson, I am forever grateful to God for your life, your love, your counsel and your unwavering testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. You will be greatly missed!



"Faith and doubt cannot exist in the same mind at the same time"

President Thomas S. Monson — Thurl Bailey (@bigTbailey) January 3, 2018

—

Chilean Association of Interreligious Dialogue for Human Development:

Acompañamos a la comunidad @MormonChile en su duelo. https://t.co/XvuHnCJPe2 — ADIR Chile (@adir_chile) January 3, 2018

Becket President William Mumma's statement on the passing of President Thomas Monson of the @LDSChurch: pic.twitter.com/5aOJQm0IP5 — BECKET (@BecketLaw) January 3, 2018

We are saddened to learn of the passing of LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson. He earned his bachelor's degree at the Eccles School and served as a faculty member. We are proud to have named the Thomas S. Monson Center, which houses @KemGardnerInst, after the faith leader. pic.twitter.com/iUrvIW8lHR — Eccles School (@UBusiness) January 3, 2018

President Thomas S. Monson was an honorary member of the Thunderbird family & we send our condolences at his passing❤ pic.twitter.com/FXqbScZPm4 — Southern Utah University (@SUUtbirds) January 3, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of President Thomas S. Monson. He was a Scout in every way and the epitome of servant leadership. We are thankful for all he did for youth and our communities. #bsa #gslc #scoutingmatters #PresMonson pic.twitter.com/26xd1YKH5D — BSA Great Salt Lake (@saltlakescouts) January 3, 2018

My deepest condolences to the @LDSchurch on the passing of its President, Thomas S. Monson. As a person of faith, I pray that you find comfort in God during this difficult and uncertain time. Please know that you have in us well-wishers and friends. pic.twitter.com/wGcvl1ELdp — Harris Zafar (@Harris_Zafar) January 3, 2018

I had the wonderful privilege of getting to know and meeting with President @ThomasSMonson many times through the years. He was a man of God, a friend to all, and one who truly lived what he preached. Thank you, #PresidentMonson, for your legacy of Christlike love and service. pic.twitter.com/lTeEPxgBZg — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) January 3, 2018

Statement from BYU President Kevin J Worthen on the profound impact of Thomas S. Monson #PresMonson pic.twitter.com/3PvJ04rBeh — BYU (@BYU) January 3, 2018

"We accompany the @MormonChile community in their grief."