SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, announced Tuesday he is retiring at the end of this term, ending months of speculation this year about whether he would run again.

"I'm a fighter," Hatch said in a video announcement posted on Twitter shortly before noon. But the seven-term senator said a good fighter also knows when to hang up his gloves and that means he won't seek re-election.

Hatch was first elected to the Senate in 1976, after convincing voters the three-term Democratic incumbent had served too long. Now 83, he had promised during his last campaign six years ago that he wouldn't run again.

But then Hatch began raising the possibility of one more term. He is chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, a position he could hold for two more years, and Senate president pro-tempore, third in the line of presidential succession.

He is the most senior Republican in a GOP-controlled Senate and has worked closely with President Donald Trump to pass the party's tax cutting plan and on shrinking the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah.

It was Hatch who invited Trump to come to Utah in December to announce he was making significant reductions in the monuments set aside by past Democratic presidents, and to meet with LDS Church leaders.

Trump praised Hatch in a speech at the Utah Capitol and urged him to stay in office. The GOP's 2012 presidential nominee, Mitt Romney, said to be readying a run for the Utah Senate seat, has been one of Trump's toughest critics.

Romney was initially encouraged by Hatch to get in the race and has not made it clear whether he would be willing to run against the incumbent senator.