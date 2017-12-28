SALT LAKE CITY — Stan Lee, a pioneer in the comic book industry, turns 95 today. And his epic run through Marvel shows no signs of slowing down.

Lee, a writer who has worked alongside legends such as Jack Kirby, celebrates his 95th birthday at a time when the Marvel Comics have risen to widespread acclaim and adoration. Rarely does a month go by without a new trailer for an upcoming Marvel film hitting the internet.

For nearly a decade, Lee’s written creations have taken the big screen every summer. We’ve seen such epics as “Iron Man,” “The Avengers” and countless other Marvel properties since 2008, all of which showed off his co-creations.

Lee, famous for scribing the early stories of X-Men, Iron Man and the Hulk, rarely lets a film go by without making an appearance. In fact, he’s made several appearances in movies throughout the years.

Here’s a breakdown of all of his appearances, starting with an appearance in 1989.

Note: We did not include his appearance in "Deadpool" due to the scene's mature content.

“The Trial of The Incredible Hulk” (1989)

Lee appears as a concerned jury member while the Hulk was on trial.

“X-Men” (2000)

Lee works as a hot dog vendor.

“Spider-Man” (2002)

Lee runs away from falling debris during a climactic battle scene between the Green Goblin and Spider-Man.

“Daredevil” (2003)

Young Daredevil stops Lee from walking into traffic.

“Hulk” (2003)

Lee chats with a cop, played by Lou Ferrigno, who previously played the Hulk in the 1978 TV show "The Incredible Hulk."

“Spider-Man 2” (2003)

Lee once again avoids debris as Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina, and Tobey MaGuire's Spider-Man battle.

“Fantastic Four” (2005)

Lee works as a giddy mailman who delivers mail to hero Dr. Richards.

“X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006)

Lee waters his lawn as young Jean Gray shows off her telekinetic power.

“Spider-Man 3” (2007)

Lee offers Spider-Man some sage advice about saving the world.

“Fantastic Four” Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2007)

A bouncer doesn't let Lee into a wedding between Reed Richards and Susan Storm.

“Iron Man” (2008)

Lee portrays "Playboy" magazine founder Hugh Hefner in this film at a red carpet event.

“The Incredible Hulk” (2008)

Lee takes a sip of soda that's been mixed with Hulk's blood.

“Iron Man 2” (2010)

Lee portrays media member Larry King.

“Thor” (2011)

Lee tries to pull Thor's hammer out from the ground with a truck.

“Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)

Lee jokingly says he thought Captain America would be taller.

“The Avengers” (2012)

Lee appears as a skeptical New Yorker.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

Lee listens to classical music in a library as a battle ensues behind him.

“Iron Man 3” (2013)

Lee appears as a judge at a beauty pageant.

“Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

Lee is an elderly patient learning about space.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)

Lee appears as a Smithsonian security guard.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

Lee chats up a young woman.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014)

Lee is the only person in the crowd who notices that Spider-Man and Peter Parker may be one and the same.

“Big Hero 6” (2014)

Lee appears in an after-credit scene of the Disney cartoon "Big Hero 6," which started as a Marvel comic.

“Agent Carter” (2015)

Lee appears in the ABC TV show as someone who wants to borrow the sports section of a newspaper.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)

Lee takes a drink of Thor's alcohol.

“Ant-Man” (2015)

Lee works as a bartender.

“Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

Lee appears as a FedEx delivery man, where he calls Tony Stark "Tony Stank."

“X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016)

Lee and his wife, Joan Lee, appear as bystanders as rockets boom overhead.

“Dr. Strange” (2016)

Lee reads a book on a train but doesn't realize the fight going on around him.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)

Lee appears as an astronaut stuck on a weird planet. He's surrounded by characters called Watchers.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

Lee appears as an annoyed neighbor who tells Tom Holland's Spider-Man, "Don't make me come down there, you punk."