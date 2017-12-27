A new meme trending across social media provides the perfect soundtrack to kick off your 2018.

Some Twitter users are calculating the exact moment to cue up a song in your playlist so it will play for the start of 2018.

Others have suggested people begin playing certain songs at a specific time so that they will either end, begin or reach a critical moment as the clock switches from 2017 to 2018.

“Far from letting their Spotify playlist play in the background, people have carried out precise research on how to time popular songs perfectly so that their most iconic lyric or chorus plays as the clock strikes 12,” according to The Independent.

For example, if you start the song “Hey Ya” from Outcast at 11:56:39 p.m., the final chorus of the song will blast out during the celebration of the New Year.

Here are a few more examples, courtesy of Twitter.

if you play "bring me to life" by evanescence at exactly 11:59:08 on new years eve, the first "wake me up" will play at exactly midnight. start off your new year right — oob (@tmcripple) December 16, 2017

if you play Mr. Brightside by The Killers at 11:59:47pm on December 31st you can start your new year by coming out of your cage — Meg♤//17 (@blindmelcn) December 17, 2017

wanna start your new year in the most "killer" way possible? play mr brightside on december 31 at 11:56:26 PM and the final "bumm bumm buummm" will play right as the clock strikes 12, christening you into the new year as mr brightside. your mr brightside now. come out of ur cage — jomny sun (@jonnysun) December 18, 2017

If you play “all star” by smash mouth at exactly 11:59:40 on new years eve “the years start coming and they dont stop coming will play exactly at midnight — ‏ً (@idolisingpml) December 18, 2017

if you play New Years Day by Taylor at exactly 11:59:22 on new years eve,she will say New Years Day right at midnight. You’re welcome — ashley (@AshleyNicole_23) December 18, 2017

If you play 'In The Air Tonight’ by Phil Collins on December 31st at 11:56:40 the drum break will play right as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year right. — Phil Collins (@PhilCollinsFeed) December 21, 2017

If you play the Zoey 101 theme song on December 31st at 11:59:59 "ARE YOU READY?" will play as the clock strikes midnight.



What better way to enter 2018 than Zoey Brooks asking us if we're ready. Yes sis we're ready. — Teenager Notes (@teenagernotes) December 20, 2017

if you play the spongebob theme tune at 11:59:34pm on new year’s eve and follow the captain’s instructions, we will all hit the deck and flop like a fish in unison at midnight and honestly I think the world needs that — tom (@tom_harlock) December 21, 2017

Others poked fun at the trend.

Fun fact: If you play "Better Days" by the Goo Goo Dolls at exactly 11:59 on new years eve you start the year off crying. — One Buffalo (@ImSoBuffalo) December 21, 2017

If you play "In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins starting at 11:56 the first drum break will happen right when I ask you to turn it off — rachel andelman (@rajandelman) December 21, 2017

If you play this clip from the 2005 World Series on December 31st at 11:59:40, the White Sox will be World Series champions right as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year right. pic.twitter.com/xogCW0RkUI — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) December 21, 2017

And of course, Twitter made sure to tell the world that you don’t have to embrace this meme if you don’t want to.