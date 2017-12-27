A new meme trending across social media provides the perfect soundtrack to kick off your 2018.
Some Twitter users are calculating the exact moment to cue up a song in your playlist so it will play for the start of 2018.
Others have suggested people begin playing certain songs at a specific time so that they will either end, begin or reach a critical moment as the clock switches from 2017 to 2018.
“Far from letting their Spotify playlist play in the background, people have carried out precise research on how to time popular songs perfectly so that their most iconic lyric or chorus plays as the clock strikes 12,” according to The Independent.
For example, if you start the song “Hey Ya” from Outcast at 11:56:39 p.m., the final chorus of the song will blast out during the celebration of the New Year.
Here are a few more examples, courtesy of Twitter.
Others poked fun at the trend.
And of course, Twitter made sure to tell the world that you don’t have to embrace this meme if you don’t want to.