SALT LAKE CITY — Waiting to pick up passengers from Salt Lake City International Airport is going be a bit more relaxing for some people with the latest addition in the facility's multibillion-dollar overhaul.

Tuesday marked another milestone in the nearly $3 billion redevelopment of the state's largest commercial airport as Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, along with local civic and business leaders cut the ceremonial ribbon of the new Touch n' Go convenience store that is located along the main access road leading to the rental return parking lot. The 8,400-square-foot, $4 million retail facility officially opens Wednesday and will include a Chevron fueling station that will be open 24 hours, a Beans and Brews Coffee House, along with a Burger King and a Costa Vida restaurant. Hours of operation for the eateries and coffee shop will be different from the convenience store, according to a news release.

The facility includes several large display monitors inside that will provide flight information as well as a drive-through window for 'to-go' food and drink orders. Additionally, the store will include a charging station for electric vehicles.

"The demand for high-level service and convenience at the airport is only growing as we spend more and more time traveling," Biskupski said. "The addition of the Touch n' Go store is one more convenience Salt Lake City can offer our passengers."

Bill Wyatt, executive director of Salt Lake City Department of Airports, said the facility will also provide airport employees with a new option for fuel for those driving to and from work.

Since the announcement of the revamp in May 2016, the price for the renewal project has risen from $1.8 billion to $2.6 billion after the north concourse was added to the design. Since then, the budget has climbed even more due to rising construction costs. Completion of the project is scheduled for late 2020.