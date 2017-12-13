FARMINGTON — The force is strong with one Utah neighborhood.

A group of friends and neighbors in Farmington recently made a Star Wars parody film called “The Padawan Trap.”

The film notably parodies both the Star Wars saga and "The Parent Trap."

The film has received nationwide attention so far, just days ahead of the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi." This fan-made film tells the story of two sisters — one who is a Jedi, the other a Sith — who meet at Jedi Training Girls Camp.

Watch below.

TheForce.net, a website dedicated to Star Wars fans, posted the film to its page. The Disney Blog also shared its thoughts on the film.

John Coles, whose daughter is featured in the film, told the Deseret News in an email that the idea struck after they watched “The Empire Strikes Back.”

“It began as I realized the correlation between the Luke and Vader scene in 'Empire Strikes Back' and how funny it would be to do the same thing with sisters. Then the whole 'Parent Trap' idea hit me and the two movies kinda just wove into each other. And then it evolved into its own story, which I think actually teaches a good moral lesson about not judging others by how they look,” Coles wrote.

Coles said he spent 150 hours in the last year writing, filming and editing the fan-made film.

Filming began almost a year ago in February. Shooting the film ran from March to August.

“We're all just neighborhood friends and families, so we had to work around school and other extracurricular activities like soccer, dance, etc. Parents were very helpful and we worked together setting up the scenes, cameras, mics, etc. None of us are professionals. We just got together and did this for fun,” Coles wrote.

Coles added that the children — though not professional actors — sacrificed their schedules to film, oftentimes waking up at 6 a.m. on weekdays.

Coles said in his email that he hopes the film offers a strong message to people who watch it.

“I hope people get a good laugh out of the movie and get that ‘feel good’ movie feeling,” Coles said. “And I hope people remember to be inclusive of others and not judge a book too quickly by its cover.”