KAYSVILLE — Declaring 2018 the "Year of Technical Education," Gov. Gary Herbert on Wednesday unveiled his $16.7 billion budget proposal at the Davis Applied Technology Center, emphasizing a fiscal package that dedicates 72 percent of new revenue to education.

Herbert's budget plan comes with no tax increase, new money to help the homeless, a funding plan to stave off tuition increases for college students, and a push to put more transportation dollars into mass transit options.

The proposed budget is built on $382 million in new ongoing revenue, the lion's share of which will go to Utah's education system, including enrollment growth, teacher salaries, technology development and counseling.

New this year is an additional dedication of $34 million in the weighted pupil unit for children at risk for "academic failure," $8 million to remove the need for tuition increases, and $7 million for technical college priorities.

The continued emphasis on education spending comes as Utah continues to grow its population at a frenetic pace, ranking first in the nation in 2015 for its fertility rate and household size, according to November numbers released by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.

Herbert's spending plan also calls for opening up a nearly $600 million transportation fund — now dedicated solely to road building — and providing flexibility to put some of that money into mass transit options.

The governor's budget officials stressed earlier this week that no "extra" money will flow to the embattled Utah Transit Authority without an additional layer of oversight and accountability given the transportation entity's protracted scandals.

Other budget highlights include:

• $10 million for Operation Rio Grande, the massive, collaborative push to clear the neighborhood near the Road Home downtown shelter of drugs and crime.

• $1 million to study agricultural water use.

• $5.9 million to improve Olympic venues.

Herbert's proposed budget also calls for an unprecedented infusion of new money — $10.3 milllion — into state parks, including dollars for a new park at Echo Reservoir and $8.4 million in dam safety repairs.

Another $850,700 is proposed for air quality research and to help counter backlogs within the regulatory division.