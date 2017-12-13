SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge sentenced a former Fundamentalist LDS Church leader Lyle Steed Jeffs to 57 months in prison Wednesday for food stamps fraud and failing to appear in court.

Prosecutors say Jeffs masterminded a food stamps scheme that resulted in the misuse of $12 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits. Jeffs escaped home confinement and spent a year on the run before being captured in June.

He pleaded guilty to food stamp fraud and failing to appear in court in September.