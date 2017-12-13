FBI Salt Lake City Division
Lyle Jeffs

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge sentenced a former Fundamentalist LDS Church leader Lyle Steed Jeffs to 57 months in prison Wednesday for food stamps fraud and failing to appear in court.

Prosecutors say Jeffs masterminded a food stamps scheme that resulted in the misuse of $12 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits. Jeffs escaped home confinement and spent a year on the run before being captured in June.

He pleaded guilty to food stamp fraud and failing to appear in court in September.

Dennis Romboy
Dennis Romboy Dennis has spent the past 20 years covering government and human services.