Alabama voters are heading to the polls today to vote in a special election for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Republican candidate Roy Moore and Democratic hopeful Doug Jones will compete in the election, which has been swept up in the national conversation due to sexual assault allegations against Moore that he had relationships with teenagers 40 years ago when he was in his 30s.

The polls have been inconsistent. Though Jones has gained ground since the allegations against Moore, many state polls show Moore leading as of this week.

President Donald Trump campaigned for Moore over the weekend, speaking in Florida to a crowd of Moore supporters (some who traveled from Alabama). Trump has also robocalled for Moore.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama robocalled for Jones. Other Democrats have gathered behind Jones as well.

The election is a hard one to predict. We’ve gathered some articles for you to read so you can understand a little bit more about this special election.

Why no one knows what will happen in Alabama: According to The New York Times, a mix of polls show Moore and Jones both in the lead of the race. No one knows who’s really in the lead. Experts remain uncertain about who will turn out to vote and how many people will switch parties. (FiveThirtyEight has a good followup that looks into what’s wrong with the polls)

The Doug Jones coalition: Slate offered a glimpse into the struggle of Jones’ campaign. The Democratic hopeful has had to tirelessly work to gather voters, campaigning at event after event. Meanwhile, Moore left the campaign trail this week. His last event was this past Tuesday. Slate’s article offers a look into the difficulty Jones faces in gaining supporters in Alabama.

What Moore’s campaign can teach us: Vox reporter Brian Resnick spent the weekend with Moore supporters in Alabama to understand what’s at stake. He noted that Moore supporters see the GOP candidate as a “folk hero,” and it’s hard for them to think he’s accused of sexual misconduct or worse with teenagers. Resnick also wrote that spending time with Moore’s supporters made him realize Trump has normalized conspiracy theories.

Moore, God and the choice evangelicals must make: Fox News columnist Cal Thomas wrote that evangelicals have a big decision to make when it comes to Moore. He wrote that Christians have to determine what's important to them: moral values or political ideology.

Alabama special election reflects ‘political reality in America’: Glenn Beck answered a few questions about the special election in Alabama, wondering whether or not Christians should support Moore and what the conservative voter might feel.

A clash between two visions of the Republican Party in Alabama: As The Atlantic reported, Moore’s election shows a divide among many Republicans. In fact, Republicans in Washington feel that the results of this race will “set the stage for the coming clash between the Republican Party and the Bannonite insurrectionists,” according to The Atlantic.

5 things to watch in Alabama’s Senate election: CNN has a good explainer about how this race fits into the national dialogue. It details how Trump’s support has affected the election, and whether or not the Democratic operation helped Jones’ campaign.