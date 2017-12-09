SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday night, The Piano Guys filled Salt Lake's Vivint Arena with a dynamic performance that included upside-down piano playing, music from their recently released album, "Christmas Together," and a guest appearance from 15-year-old singer Lexi Walker. Check out these photos from Deseret News photographer Adam Fondren.

Pianist Jon Schmidt shared his enthusiasm for Friday's concert in an interview with Deseret News prior to the show, saying that the hometown performance would give him a chance to express gratitude to fans who supported and lifted him up during the past year as he's dealt with the death of his daughter.

“It was so touching to get a sense that our fans were praying for us and rallying around us,” he said. “So to have a chance to finally do a concert at home again will be a really meaningful way for me — for all The Piano Guys — to say thank you.”