SALT LAKE CITY — Police have found the newborn who they say was taken by his father as the Division of Child and Family Services sought custody of the child.

Officers issued an Amber Alert shortly after 6 p.m., and found the week-old boy roughly an hour later. Few details were released about the incident.

The child's father, Albert Phillips, 52, was driving a white Ford F-250 after abandoning a different, red pickup near 50 East and 3050 South in South Salt Lake, said Salt Lake City police detective Richard Chipping. He was not believed to be a danger to the public.

Police said the child was exposed to drugs and that Child and Family Services was serving a search warrant to take custody of the boy when the father took him about 3 p.m. They referred to the boy as a "special needs baby" in the alert.