SALT LAKE CITY — On the 76th commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the bell from the battleship USS Utah returned to the Beehive State.

The USS Utah sank after being struck by two torpedoes during Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

The artifact was first given to the University of Utah in the 1960s and sat on a pedestal outside the U.'s Naval Science building. It spent eight months away from home at a special display at the Senior Enlisted Academy in Newport, Rhode Island.

Before returning to Utah, conservators at the Naval History and Heritage Command Collection Management Facility spent more than 600 hours restoring the 775-pound bell.

The bell returned to the U. on Thursday at a rededication ceremony and will sit on display in the lobby of the Naval Science building.

This story will be updated.