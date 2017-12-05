SALT LAKE CITY â€” Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, and 31 congressional colleagues issued a statement Tuesday asking House Speaker Paul Ryan to focus on helping "Dreamers" before the holidays.

In her statement, Love calls for a permanent legislative solution to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"Thousands of DACA recipients live and work in my district, contributing to their community daily," she said. "I have no interest in separating them from what is likely the only country they know."

In September, President Donald Trump announced he would phase out the DACA program that protects young immigrants from deportation. The program, created by former President Barack Obama, also allowed recipients to work legally in the United States.

"The timeline imposed by the (Trump) administrationâ€™s announcement compels us to act," said Love, a co-sponsor of the Recognizing Americaâ€™s Children Act, a House bill that she says offers solutions to allow young immigrants to remain in the country permanently.

"It is crucial that we bring a reasonable solution to the House floor," she said, "so we can provide certainty to this Utah population that contributes to our communities and growing economy."

President Trump has been meeting with Democratic leaders in Congress since September to discuss possible resolutions to protect young immigrants from deportation and enhance security along the U.S. and Mexico border.