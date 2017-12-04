SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump announced reductions to the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments to cheers that reverberated throughout the Capitol rotunda Monday.

"You know the best how to take care of your land," Trump said, telling the gathered crowd that past administrations had "abused" the 1906 Antiquities Act in designating the monuments.

"The results have been very sad," the president said, citing "harmful and unnecessary restrictions" as a result of federal overreach on hunting, ranching, mining and other economic development.

"They've threatened your very way of life. They've threatened your hearts," he said, promising the state's national treasures would be protected by listening to local communities that "cherish the land the most."

Trump said his actions mean "public lands will once again be for public use."

President Donald Trump speaks at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

The president was joined onstage by members of Utah's congressional delegation, including Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, who traveled with him from Washington, D.C, aboard Air Force One, Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state and Native American leaders.

"Four more years," someone shouted from the audience as the president signed proclamations. He did not announce details from the stage but did sign a cowboy hat for San Juan County Commissioner Bruce Adams before leaving the stage.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Attendees applaud and shoot photos as President Donald Trump speaks at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Information distributed after the president's speech showed a "modified" Bears Ears National Monument, sliced from nearly 1.5 million acres into an 86,447-acre Indian Creek unit and a 142,337-acre Shash Jaa unit.

Grand Staircase-Escalante will be cut back from nearly 1.9 million acres to three units, the 211,983-acre Grand Staircase, the 551,117-acre Kaiparowits and the 243,241-acre Escalante Canyons.

The numbers are similar to those that surfaced in reports last week based on leaked documents.

The president's proclamation also protects grazing and opens roads to motorized vehicle use, according to the information provided, while allowing for tribal co-management of Shash Jaa.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News President Donald Trump visits President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency of the LDS Church, and President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles at Welfare Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Before coming to the Capitol, the president met with leaders of The Church Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and toured the church's Welfare Square during his brief visit to the state.

President Russell M. Nelson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, Presiding Bishop Gerald Causse and General Relief Society President Jean B. Bingham showed the president around the hub of the church's welfare operations.

Trump pushed a shopping cart down an aisle at the bishops' storehouse and put canned peaches and beans and bag of potatoes into it. He praised the church's humanitarian efforts and recognized President Nelson's renown as a heart surgeon.

The complex at 751 W. 700 South includes 178-foot-tall grain elevator, a large storehouse, a bakery, a cannery, a milk-processing operation, a thrift store and an employment center.

Hatch, the church leaders and Trump held a closed meeting where they talked about religious liberty and the LDS Church's welfare program. President Nelson and President Eyring said afterward that they also shared church doctrine with Trump.

"You're helping people. We're helping a lot of people together," Trump told church leaders.

Hatch organized the meeting to discuss among other things, religious liberty and the mission of Welfare Square. #utpol pic.twitter.com/SA3FnXaKSS — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) December 4, 2017

"A wonderful opportunity," President Nelson said.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Gov. Gary Herbert met privately at the Capitol with members of Utah's congressional delegation as well as state and local officials shortly before the program started.

House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, kicked off the program from a podium at the base of the stairs to the Utah House decorated with American flags, telling the crowd, "the little guy's voice was heard" by the White House.

Zinke said the president's actions were "about giving rural America a voice" and said "public land is for the public to use and not special interests."

The interior secretary said to applause from the people packing the rotunda, “when you get shot at, sometimes you do it for the right reasons, and the president is doing this for the right reasons — to make sure Utah has a voice.”

Trump told reporters before leaving the White House that he was headed to Utah for a "great" event.

"We're going to Utah. We're going to be doing something that the state of Utah and others have wanted to be done for many, many years. It will be one of the great, really, events in this country in a long time. So important for states' rights and so important for the people of Utah," the president said.

Trump was met by cheers of support as he touched down Monday morning in Salt Lake City.

Supporters gathered at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base at Salt Lake City International Airport raised shouts and applause the moment they glimpsed Trump's bright red tie through the door of the plane.

Trump waved to the group and clapped as he stepped out of the plane, then disembarked, flanked by Utah Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee. The group was followed by Zinke, decked out in a black cowboy hat. They were greeted on the ground by Gov. Gary Herbert and his wife, Jeanette.

The president and the Utah senators paused to shake hands and visit with the crowd, including twin brothers Trevor and Tristen Tharp, 16, who came dressed in suits and wigs to resemble Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The brothers said Trump chatted briefly with them as they asked him to sign the bill of their red "Make America Great Again" hat and praised him as "a very good-looking man."

"I get that all the time," was the president's response, according to the boys.

Meanwhile, Zinke peeled off with Herbert as the group piled into the president's motorcade, bound to meet with leaders of LDS Church and tour the church's Welfare Square.

The president is scheduled to leave Utah to return to Washington, D.C., about 1:35 p.m.

Herbert called Trump’s visit to Utah a “momentous occasion” and an “honor,” noting that when former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton announced monuments in Utah, they did it from out of state.

Herbert said he expects Trump to shrink the monuments, but he added that “protections will still be in place, and the land will remain public and controlled by the BLM.”

“We ought to base our discussions and debate on the facts and not misinformation and false information,” the governor said.

Herbert also said he hopes there's a recommendation to “provide some legislation that will actually give Native Americans co-management of some of those lands they consider sacred.”

The governor said Trump is going to be using his formal office as his staging area while he's at the Capitol.

IDAHO Sawtooth Natl. Forest Wasatch Natl. Forest WYOMING UTAH Wasatch Natl. Forest Flaming Gorge Natl. Rec. Area Ashley Natl. Forest Wasatch Natl. Forest Ashley Natl. Forest Dinosaur Natl. Mon. Uinta Natl. Forest Wasatch- Cache Natl. Forest COLORADO Uinta Natl. Forest Ashley Natl. Forest NEVADA Little Sahara BLM Rec. Area Fish Springs National Wildlife Refuge Manti-La Sal Natl. Forest Fishlake Natl. Forest Arches Natl. Park Canyonlands Natl. Park Capitol Reef Natl. Park Manti-La Sal Natl. Forest Manti-La Sal Natl. Forest Fishlake Natl. Forest Canyonlands N.P. Horseshoe Canyon Unit Canyon Rims BLM Rec. Area Canyon Rims BLM Rec. Area Dixie Natl. Forest Dixie Natl. Forest Bears Ears Monument Dixie Natl. Forest Manti-La Sal Natl. Forest Dixie Natl. Forest Natural Bridges Natl. Mon. Glen Canyon Natl. Rec. Area Grand Staircase- Escalante Natl. Monument Bryce Canyon Natl. Park Zion National Park Hovenweep Natl. Mon. DESERET NEWS GRAPHIC ARIZONA Toggle layer National Parks National Forest Monument or Recreation Bears Ears Monument

Lee called KSL Newsradio's "The Doug Wright Show" from Air Force One en route to Salt Lake City.

"It's an amazing plane. It's a real honor to get to be here onboard with the president, and we're very excited to see the president taking this big step," he said. "This is a great example of how the federal government sometimes oversteps its bounds, but fortunately, as we're seeing today, there are things in place to right some of those wrongs, and we look forward to that happening today in Utah."

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Air Force One touches down with President Donald J. Trump and Senators Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee arrive and Ryan Zinke United States Secretary of the Interior on board in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

The senator said Trump's announcement is important and signals the need to address that the federal government owns about two-third of the land in Utah.

"It owns something close to, I think, about 20 percent of the total land mass in the United States. And when we have given in the past so much authority to any one president, with the stroke of the executive pen, to declare a national monument sometimes larger than several Eastern U.S. states, that's a problem," Lee said.

"We need reform in the Antiquities Act, and we need it now. I think this will be the first step in the direction of starting to focus more on the needs, the desires of local populations rather than having all those decisions made from Washington, D.C.," he said.

Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, said he's "really very proud" of Trump and Zinke for reducing the size of the monument, adding that he believes federal legislation is needed to protect the reduction from being reversed by a later president — and make it less susceptible to action in the courts.

"It is true everyone now is threatening to sue, and one judge making a silly decision could unravel almost everything one way or the other," Bishop said on "The Doug Wright Show."

Bishop and fellow GOP Reps. Chris Stewart and John Curtis are expected to introduce such legislation to reporters in detail Tuesday.

"We will be able to give local control and local management to the Native Americans who live in Utah, as well as the others who live in San Jan County," Bishop said of the effects of the bill to be introduced.

"We will actually provide protection. … We're going to make sure that the practices the Native Americans have, which are not guaranteed, will be guaranteed in statute," he said.

Bishop went on to criticize people who are saying "this is all for oil and gas."

"There's no oil or gas down there," he said. "We will make sure that they're not going to be consumed by oil and gas rigs around this monument. All those things we'll do, but we'll do it in statute so there will be some finality and some certainty to it, and the entire delegation's going to be working on that. That's the tough part. So this is the easy part today. Tomorrow starts the hard job."

Trump's announcement is a long time in the making. At the beginning of the year, state lawmakers, along with members of Utah's congressional delegation, pushed the newly elected president to roll back the monument designations.

The Utah Legislature quickly passed resolutions urging Trump to rescind the Bears Ears designation made in the final days of Obama's second term and to reduce Grand Staircase-Escalante, set aside by Clinton in 1996.

Former Gov. Mike Leavitt, who said he was told again and again in the days before Clinton went to the Grand Canyon to announce Grand Staircase-Escalante, called Trump's actions an important statement about the 1906 Antiquities Act.

"I hope it’s a big red stop sign that says to future administrations, we need to use this law the way it was intended, not as a way of being able to set aside massive areas of land far beyond what is required," Leavitt said.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Sen Orrin Hatch walks on stage prior to speaking at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

In Washington, Hatch in particular used his influence with the president to get the issue on the administration's agenda. In April, Trump ordered a review of national monuments that included both Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante.

According to Hatch's office, the president even said, “I’m approving the Bears Ears recommendation for you, Orrin," when he told the senator in October he'd follow Zinke's recommendation to resize the monuments.

The White House said then that Trump was heading to Utah to make his decision public, but it was Hatch who confirmed when the president was coming and invited him to meet with leaders of the LDS Church.

Utahns are split over what should happen to the national monuments, with thousands of people protesting the president's actions Saturday at the Capitol, while others rallied in San Juan County in support of the reductions.

Those who want to leave the monuments as they are say they must be protected to preserve tribal artifacts and pristine natural landscapes, while those who say they're too big don't want to limit mining and other potentially profitable activities.

The issue is expected to end up in the courts. Environmental and Native American groups have pledged to challenge the new boundaries, seen as the largest-ever rollback to previous presidential designations under the Antiquities Act.

Hatch and other Utah leaders joined Trump in the Capitol rotunda Monday. Some were already calling the president's announcement a "soft launch" for a Hatch re-election campaign.

The senator has yet to say whether he will seek an eighth term in 2018. He has been seen as one of Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, even though the president is not all that popular among Utahns.

A recent UtahPolicy.com poll found that only 45 percent of Utahns approve of the president's job performance, the same margin Trump won the reliably Republican state in the 2016 presidential race.

Mitt Romney, who was out of town on business, said in a statement it was "welcome news that President Trump and Sen. Hatch are coming to Utah to reverse much of President Obama’s federal land grab of Bears Ears."

Romney, touted as a successor to Hatch, also tweeted over the weekend that this is "a very big week for Utah’s own Senator @OrrinHatch with tax reform, Bears Ears reversion, and a presidential visit."

Contributing: Katie McKellar, Ben Lockhart