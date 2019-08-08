Click here: Full list of county fairs in Utah

Click here: Full outdoor movie listings

MUSIC/DANCE

Roast, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West, Bountiful, free (bountifulutah.gov)

Jenny Oaks Baker Violin Workshop, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

“The Music of the Rolling Stones: Circa 1969,” Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $45 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Indigo Girls with Utah Symphony, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $59.50-$109.50 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Lyceum Music Festival Youth Concert, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free, for ages 8 and older (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin Quintet, Aug. 10, 8 p.m., Holladay City Park, 4580 S. 2300 East, Holladay, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Amy Jade’s Beehive Society, Aug. 10, 8:30 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Stonefed, Aug. 11, 3 p.m., Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude, free (801-534-1400 or solitudemountain.com/events)

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue with Jessy Wilson, Aug. 11, 6:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Lodge Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $70-$115 (deervalleyconcertseries.com)

Kate MacLeod and Emmanuel Tellier, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Ken Sanders Rare Books, 268 S. 200 East, free (801-521-3819 or kensandersbooks.com)

Phonograph Blue with Vietnamese Lion Dancers and New Zealand American Society, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Chase Home Museum, 600 E. 1100 South, free (artsandmuseums.utah.gov/mondays-in-the-park)

“Beatles vs. Elvis: A Musical Showdown,” Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $35-$55 (801-689-8700 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“A God of Miracles: The Miracle on the Vistula,” Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Night Star Jazz Orchestra, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free; dance lessons at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“Chinese Music Celebration” — American Mountain West International Piano Festival, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free, for ages 8 and older (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Louisiana 801, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Courtney Barnett with Snail Mail and Choir Boy, Aug. 15, 6 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, $10-$50 (twilightconcerts.com)

GETTING OUT

Summit County Fair, Aug. 9-10, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Fairgrounds, 202 E. Park Road, Coalville (435-336-3249 or summitcountyfair.org)

Salt Lake County Fair “Family FarmFest,” Aug. 9, noon-9 p.m.; Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Salt Lake County Equestrian Center, 10800 S. 2200 West, South Jordan, free (slcountyfair.com)

Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival, Aug. 9, 4:30-11:30 p.m.; Aug. 10, 1:30-10:30 p.m.; Aug. 11, 1:30-10 p.m., The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, $5-$70 (greatsaltlakefringe.org)

Craft Lake City DIY Festival, Aug. 9, 5-10 p.m.; Aug. 10, noon-10 p.m.; Aug. 11, noon-7 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $5-$7 for adults, free for children ages 12 and younger, additional cost for workshops (craftlakecity.com)

“Breakfast with the Birds” fundraiser, Aug. 10, 8-11 a.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $40 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

“Yoga at the Zoo,” Aug. 10, 8-9 a.m.; Aug. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $20 per session, for ages 14 and older (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Zuri’s 10th Birthday and World Elephant Day, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $18.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

“Library Days at the Natural History Museum of Utah,” Aug. 10-11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; adult night, Aug. 14, 5-9 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, free for participants who completed the county library’s summer reading program, ticket required (summer.slcolibrary.org)

Wasatch International Food Festival, Aug. 10, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, Festival Grounds, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free-$20 (foodfestutah.org)

“Birds and Brews,” Aug. 10, 5:30-9 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $30 for member, $35 for nonmembers (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Zoo Brew,” Aug. 14, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $18.95, for adults only (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Living Planet Aquarium at Valley Fair Mall, Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free (shopvalleyfairmall.com)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Yoga on the Plaza,” Sundays through Aug. 18, 10 a.m, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com /calendar)

Square dancing lessons, Wednesdays in August, Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free, call for availability and lessons (801-414-4732)

“Animal Vision: Through Nature’s Eyes,” daily through August, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for military, students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Cash on Delivery,” Aug. 9-31, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Leishman Performance Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Noises Off!” Aug. 9-Sept. 21, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for military, students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“The Book or Mormon,” Aug. 13-25, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$195, contains explicit language (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Little Shop of Horrors,” Aug. 14-17, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 17, 2 p.m.; Aug. 18, 6 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $30 for general, $10 for students and children (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

“Charley’s Aunt,” Aug. 15-Sept. 14, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $25-$27 for adults, $19-$21 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“A Wall Apart,” Aug. 15-Sept. 7, dates and times vary, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $12-$23 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder,” Aug. 9-10, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Hafen Theatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $19-$45 (435-652-3200 or tuacahn.org/murder)

“I Hate Hamlet,” Aug. 9-10. 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 10, 2 p.m.; Aug. 11, 6 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $30 for general, $10 for students and children (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

“Peter Pan,” Aug. 9-10, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 10, 2 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $15-$20 (facebook.com/OgdenMusicalTheatre)

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” Aug. 9-10, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 10, 2:30 p.m., Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Mamma Mia!” Aug. 9-10, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $9-$17 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

“Mamma Mia!” Aug. 9-10, 8 p.m., Sundance, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, sold out, call for availability (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

“Beauty and the Beast,” through Aug. 17, dates vary, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 600 S. 400 East, Orem, $12-$18 for adults, $10-$16 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Freaky Friday,” through Aug. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$48 for adults, $18-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Sunday School Musical,” through Aug. 24, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Barlow Main Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“The Conclusion of Henry VI: Parts Two and Three,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $52-$56; includes some violence and bawdy innuendo (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Saturday’s Voyeur,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $50-$60, contains adult themes (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“The Book of Will,” through Sept. 5, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77; includes mild adult language and humor (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Macbeth,” through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77; includes supernatural and bloody scenes and bawdy innuendo (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Cinderella,” through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Centre Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $44-$48 for adults, $22-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Hamleton,” through Sept. 7, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“The Little Mermaid,” through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$23 for children ages 3-11, $22-$28 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$25 for children ages 3-11, $22-$30 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Englestad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77 (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Every Brilliant Thing,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $52-$56; contains adult topics (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Hamlet,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$77; contains adult themes and bawdy language (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $37-$82 (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“When You Wish,” through Oct 24, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $32-$99 (435-652-3200 tuacahn.org/wish

“The Little Mermaid,” through Oct 25, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $32-$99 (435-652-3200 or tuacahn.org/mermaid)

“The Sound of Music,” through Oct 26, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $32-$105 (435-652-3200 or tuacahn.org/music)

NEW MOVIES IN THEATERS THIS WEEK

The Art of Racing in the Rain — Through golden retriever Enzo's bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. 109 minutes; PG (thematic material); to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

Brian Banks — Based on a true story, a football player's dreams to play in the NFL are halted when he is wrongly convicted and sent to prison. Years later, he fights to clear his name within an unjust system. PG-13 (thematic content and related images, and for language); in general release.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold — Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. 102 minutes; PG (action and some impolite humor); read review by Josh Terry.

ECCO — A former assassin living a new life in the shadows with his family emerges from hiding to discover the origin of his lethal beginnings. 123 minutes; R (violence including bloody images, language and some sexuality/nudity); in general release.

The Kitchen — The wives of New York gangsters in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands' rackets after they're locked up in prison. 102 minutes; R (violence, language throughout and some sexual content); in general release.

Light of My Life — Parent and child journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world's population. As a father struggles to protect his child, their bond and the character of humanity is tested. 119 minutes; R (some violence); in general release.

The Peanut Butter Falcon — Zak runs away from his care home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true. 93 minutes; PG-13 (thematic content, language throughout, some violence and smoking); to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. 111 minutes; PG-13 (terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets, and brief sexual references); to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

Them That Follow — Set deep in the wilds of Appalachia, where believers handle death-dealing snakes to prove themselves before God, the film tells the story of a pastor's daughter who holds a secret that threatens to tear her community apart. 98 minutes; R (disturbing violence); in general release.

NEW WEDNESDAY

The Angry Birds Movie 2 — The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. 96 minutes; PG (rude humor and action); in general release.

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“10 Things I Hate About You,” Aug. 14, sunset, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (shopthegateway.com)

“Apocalypse Now,” Aug. 15-16 and 18, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $9.92-$10.46 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Disappearance of Everett Ruess,” Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free, post-movie Q&A with director Emmanuel Tellier (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Footloose,” Aug. 9, dusk, Town Square, 50 S. Main, St. George, free (sgcity.org)

“The Giant Spider Invasion,” Aug. 15, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Hello, Dolly!” Aug. 11, 1 p.m.; Aug. 14, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $6.75-$10 (cinemark.com); and Aug. 11, 1 and 4 p.m.; Aug. 14, noon and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $6.44-$8.58 (megaplextheatres.com)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Aug. 12-15, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Millennium Actress,” Aug. 13 and 19, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $5-$12.50 (cinemark.com)

“Miracle Season,” Aug. 12-15, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Night Crossing,” Aug. 9, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Woodstock,” Aug. 15, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $15 (cinemark.com)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, A.W. Baldwin, author of “Raptor Canyon,” Aug. 10, 2 p.m.; and James V. D’Arc, author of “When Hollywood Came to Utah,” Aug. 13, 7 p.m. (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Julio Garreaud, author of “The Observer,” Aug. 9, 7 p.m.; and Scholastic Read-a-Palooza Summer Reading Celebration, Aug. 10, 10 a.m.; Joe Sacksteder, author of “Make/Shift,” Aug. 15, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Lori Qian, author of “How Sweet the Bitter Soup,” Aug. 9, 7 p.m.; and Angie Lucas, author of “My Big, Dumb, Invisible Dragon,” Aug. 10, 2 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Kate Rice, author of “The Stranger Among You,” Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m.; and Cassandra Kircher, author of “Far Flung,” Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

FOOD CLASSES AND EVENTS

“Breakfast with the Birds” fundraiser, Aug. 10, 8-11 a.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $40 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

Wasatch International Food Festival, Aug. 10, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, Festival Grounds, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free-$20 (foodfestutah.org)

“Birds and Brews,” Aug. 10, 5:30-9 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $30 for member, $35 for nonmembers (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

“UMFA in the Wild: Cloudscapes,” Aug. 10, 10-11:30 a.m., Antelope Island State Park, Visitor Center Amphitheater, Visitors Center Road, Syracuse, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Craft Lake City DIY Festival, Aug. 9, 5-10 p.m.; Aug. 10, noon-10 p.m.; Aug. 11, noon-7 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $5-$7 for adults, free for children ages 12 and younger, additional cost for workshops (craftlakecity.com)

Summer Art Day, Aug. 10, 1-4 p.m., Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, free; costume contest for ages 5-15 at 3:30 p.m. (801-863-4200 or uvu.edu/museum)

“Back to School pARTy,” Aug. 10, 2-4 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, 13 S. 300 West, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Cartooning” class, Aug. 12-16, 1-2:30 p.m., $65, for ages 11 and older; and “The Business of Art,” Aug. 12-16, 3-5 p.m., $65, for ages 16 and older (801-295-3618 or bdac.org)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Ann Galt, on display Aug. 13-Sept. 14 (801-363-4088)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 South between 200 West and 200 East, “Celebration of the Hand: We Are Makers” plakats, by various artists, through Sept. 15 (craftlakecity.com)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Amy Bennion and Elizabeth Matthews; on display Aug. 9-Sept. 20 (801-596-5000)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Ummah,” by various artists, on display Aug. 15-Dec. 15 (801-851-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, 11th International Art Exhibition: “Meditations on Belief,” by various artists, through Oct. 7 (801-240-3310)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Don Olsen, Lee Deffebach, Doug Snow, George Dibble and others, through Aug. 30 (801-589-8143)

Downeast Millcreek, 2330 E. 3300 South, Millcreek, “The Art of Mt. Olympus,” by various local artists, through Sept. 30 (801-410-4288)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., “Love Letters” pop-up experience, through Sept. 14; $16.50 for adults, $12.50 for children ages 3-10 (lovelettersmuseum.com)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Flower Power,” by Ken Baxter, Ryan Cannon, Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Jamie Wayman, through Aug. 17 (801-533-4200)

Modern West Fine Art, 412 S. 700 West, “Paper + Thread,” by various artists, through Aug. 31 (801-355-3383)

Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, “Yellowstone: Invisible Boundaries,” organized by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, through Sept. 15 (801-581-6927)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Annual Summer Group Show, through Sept. 3 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Terry Scopes, through Aug. 18 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. Rio Grande St., “Time + Materials,” by Jacqui Larsen, Heidi Moller Somsen and Richard Gate, through Aug. 30 (801-245-7272)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Face of Utah Sculpture,” by local artists, through Aug. 28 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Contemporary Suburbium,” by Deanna and Ed Templeton, and “Roof Gap,” by Andrew Dadson, through Sept. 7 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Power Couples: The Pendant Format in Art,” curated by Leslie Anderson, through Dec. 8; and “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2020 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Art Around the Corner Foundation, various locations in St. George, outdoor sculpture exhibit, by various artists; on display through early 2020 (artaroundthecorner.org)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “45th Annual Statewide Competition,” and “13 Dirty Angels,” by Lara McAllister, through Sept. 14 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “International Art Quilts” and “Layered Voices” exhibits, through Aug. 31 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “In the Arena,” by Mahonri Young, through Sept. 21; “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19; and “After Promontory,” curated by Ashlee Whitaker, through Oct. 5 (801-422-8287)

Edge of the Cedar State Park Museum, 660 W. 400 North, Blanding, “Ancient Skies Through Ancient Eyes,” by Bob Maynard, through Oct. 31 (utahscanyoncountry.com)

Franklin Relic Hall Museum, 113 E. Main, Franklin, Idaho, “Rails into the West,” Railroad Exhibit, through Aug. 10 (208-646-2290)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Wayfarer,” by Shawna Moore, through Aug. 17 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” curated by Amy Jorgensen and Edward Bateman; and “Heaving Into Mountains,” by Jackie Leishman, through Sept. 27 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Permutations,” by John Hess, through Aug. 16; and “Things My Mother Taught Me,” by Pam Bowman and Jacqui Larsen, through Sept. 8 (435-649-8882)

Meyer Gallery, 305 Main, Park City, art by Britton Snyder and Spencer Budd, through Aug. 25 (435-649-8160)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Celebrate Summer,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Aug. 25 (435-752-0211)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Intuitions,” by Sunny Taylor, through Aug. 23 (435-649-7855)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Aug. 29 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “Homage to William Shakespeare,” by Karl Momen, and “Al Farrow: Wrath and Reverence,” through Oct. 5 (435-586-7700)

St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George, “In the Spirit of Everett Ruess,” woodcuts and linocuts by Carol Bold, Royden Card, Abe McCowan and Robert Perkins, through Oct. 22 (435-627-4525)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Terzian Galleries, 625 Main, Park City, art by Lindey Carter, Oonju Chun, Laura Hendricks, Emily Fox King and Hadley Rampton, through Aug. 18 (435-649-4927)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Heroes and Villains: How Myth Made Fantasy,” by various artists, and “The Hildebrandt Collection,” by Greg and Tim Hildebrandt, through Sept. 14 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Story Hour,” Aug. 9, 10-11 a.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $2, for ages 2-7 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

California Pizza Kitchen — Pizza Party Workshop, Aug. 9, times vary, Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $5 per participant, registration required, space is limited (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“The Little Mermaid Jr.,” Aug. 9-10, 7 p.m.; Aug. 10, 2 p.m., Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $12, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“The Lion King Jr.,” Aug. 9-10, 7:30 p.m., Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Passport to Movement: Bollywood,” Aug. 10, 12:15 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, free; tour at 11:45 a.m. (801-534-1000 or rdtutah.org)

Summer Art Day, Aug. 10, 1-4 p.m., Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, free; costume contest for ages 5-15 at 3:30 p.m. (801-863-4200 or uvu.edu/museum)

“Back to School pARTy,” Aug. 10, 2-4 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, 13 S. 300 West, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

Summer Day Camps, weekly through Aug. 16, 9-11:30 a.m. or noon-2:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, South Salt Lake, $139-$199, for children ages 4-17 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

LIBRARIES

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, a Mexican folkloric dance class, Aug. 9, 5 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Chapman Space Adventure,” Aug. 9, 6 p.m.; and comic workshop for teens and adults, Aug. 10, 3 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, read to a dog, Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m.; and Hooves of Happiness, Aug. 10, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, “Summer Slide” party, Aug. 10, 1 p.m. (435-615-5600)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m.; and a free screening of “Tito and the Birds,” Aug. 10, 2 p.m. (801-229-7050)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Wiseguys Comedy Club, The Gateway, 194 S. 400 West, recently opened The Lounge at Wiseguys, a bar and restaurant. The Lounge will open daily at 5 p.m. It will host live entertainment shows and is available for private parties and corporate events. For more information, visit wiseguyscomedy.com.

Chedda Burger, with locations along Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City and in Lehi at Traverse Mountain, recently opened a new location at The Gateway, 190 S. 400 West. Formerly located on 600 South, the new downtown store features the same menu from Chef Nick Watts, according to a news release. The Gateway location will be open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, noon-8 p.m. The Utah dining establishment started as a food truck in 2012. It continues to feature burgers with unique flavor combinations using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Visit cheddaburger.co for more information.

Mr. Shabu, an Asian-style fondue restaurant, will open this fall at The Gateway at 159 S. Rio Grande St. According to a news release, the restaurant will serve shabu-shabu, an Asian hot pot dish. The all-you-can-eat restaurant will offer individual Asian hot pot dishes with thinly sliced meat and vegetables boiled in a selection of broths and served with dipping sauces. Meats include beef, pork and lamb. Seafood offerings include shrimp, mussels, squid and more. Visit mrshabu.com for more information.

Olive Garden, with locations across Utah, is now offering “$5 Take Home” meals all year long. According to a news release, guests will now be able to order any entree in-restaurant and take home up to five ready-to-heat meals for $5 each. “Take Home” meals include fettuccine Alfredo, five-cheese ziti al Forno and spaghetti and meat sauce. Visit olivegarden.com/specials/take-home-offer for more information.

Texas de Brazil, 50 Main, Suite 168 in Salt Lake City, will host its “Churrasco for Kids” Monday through Thursday, through the month of August. According to a news release, up to two children ages 12 and younger can eat for free with the purchase of one regular adult dinner. For more information, visit texasdebrazil.com/specials.

Utah Children’s Theatre is accepting stories of how the organization has influenced lives, according to a news release. Stories of about 300 words are being accepted, according to the news release. Parents, grandparents, children and anyone who loves UCT is invited to submit a story. A limited number of stories will be selected to be featured in the lobby, along with a professional portrait of the author. The deadline for submission is Aug. 17. Email a story to boxoffice@uctheatre.org.

Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, recently announced that it is collecting photos, videos and stories for its 50th anniversary celebration. On Aug. 22, lift rides will be 50% off and there will be music, games, giveaways — including a 2019-2020 season pass — and a free Redford film. Before the film, Sundance will show submitted photos and memories on the big screen. A winner will be drawn from the submissions each week and will receive two free lift passes. Submit memories at sundanceresort.com/events/50-year-celebration.

Wasatch Chorale will host auditions for its 2019-20 season on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 7-9 p.m. at the Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 175 N. University Ave. in Provo. Singers should be prepared to sing a song from memory (a hymn verse is acceptable), sing a vocal exercise to test vocal range and sing short sight-singing examples to demonstrate music literacy, according to a news release. To schedule an audition, visit, wasatchchorale.org or email wasatchchorale@gmail.com.

The Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation recently announced it is accepting applications for its 2020 competition. Pianists ages 11-18 are invited to apply by Sept. 15. A nonrefundable application fee of $150 is required. The competition will take place in June 2020 in Salt Lake City, with a total of $60,000 in cash prizes. Visit bachauer.com for rules and more eligibility requirements.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is seeking pianists of all ages to participate in its third annual Silent Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14. According to a news release, pianists on two Steinway grand pianos will accompany a new movie every 45 minutes throughout the day. Students and professional musicians are welcome to apply by Sept. 1. Participating teachers will receive $10 off each booked recital during the year, be listed as an official supporter of the BDAC music program on the recital page until September 2020 and receive a BDAC Webpage Badge as an official festival sponsor. BDAC will also provide awards, including a year membership and two recitals for the teacher who raises the most funds over $500, one free recital for the teacher who has the most well attended performance and a prize for the student who sells the most all-day passes. Each participating teacher is asked to help raise $500 per performance. Participants will receive one all-day pass and a 2019 Silent Film Festival T-shirt. Contact james@bdac.org for more information on how to participate as a pianist. Visit bdac.org for more information about the festival.

The Orchestra of Southern Utah is hosting an open call for all musicians to audition in preparation for the upcoming season that begins with rehearsals on Aug. 15. According to a news release, rehearsals will continue throughout the season every Thursday evening. For more information and to schedule an audition, contact Rebekah Hughes at 435-592-6051 or email beckyosucedarcity@gmail.com.

Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, recently announced the creation of a new education program for children ages 8-16. Auditions will be held Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. in Sandy for two Broadway youth performance choirs: a Stars choir and an elite OnStage performance ensemble, according to a news release. There will be an annual fee for each participant, and students must attend weekly rehearsals September-May. Kelly DeHaan will direct both choirs, and participants will receive training on breath control, posture and vocal alignment and individual assessments of their singing. Students will also read age-appropriate Broadway-style literature. The OnStage group will perform at approximately 8-12 events and holiday preshow performances at the Hale Centre Theatre lobby each year. Registration is $585 for the Stars yearlong program and $795 annually for OnStage, with discounts and payment plans available. There is no fee for the Aug. 17 audition. An accompanist will be provided. Visit castingmanager.com/hct for audition information and to create a profile and sign up for an audition slot. For more information about Stars and OnStage, visit hct.org.

Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, will host auditions for the concert version of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” on Thursday, Aug. 22. Auditions for Actors’ Equity Association members will be 1-2 p.m. and general auditions will be 2-5 p.m. Auditioners should prepare 16 bars in the style of the musical. Rehearsals will be Oct. 7-17 with performances Oct. 18-19. Pioneer Theatre Company will also host auditions for “The Play That Goes Wrong” Friday, Aug. 23, beginning at 1 p.m. for AEA members, and 2-4 p.m. for general auditions. Sides will be provided one week prior to audition. Callbacks for both plays, by invitation only, will be Aug. 24. A headshot and resume are recommended. Performers of all ethnic and racial backgrounds are encouraged to audition. A sign-up sheet will be posted Aug. 15 in Room 325 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. More information is available at pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email features@deseretnews.com.