MUSIC/DANCE

Mountain Country, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., Stokes Nature Center, 2696 E. U.S. Highway 89, Logan, $10 for general, $8 for students (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

Red Desert Ramblers, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West, Bountiful, free (bountifulutah.gov)

Changing Lanes Experience, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Channel Z, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., Midvale City Park, 455 W. 7500 South, Midvale, free (midvalearts.com/summer-concert-series)

Phoenix Jazz and Swing Band, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Park, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Piano Concerto No. 1 with Anna Fedorova, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $38-$97 for general, $15 for youths with ID (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Kristin Chenoweth and the Utah Symphony, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $60 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Ran Duan Chamber Music Ensemble, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Salt and Honey Showcase with Benton Wood, Jacob Beck and Nich Welch, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., Draw Inc. Art Gallery, 752 E. 6th Ave., free (drawinc.org)

National Flute Association Concerto Gala, Aug. 3, 8 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $30 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Gorgeous Gourds, Aug. 4, 3 p.m., Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude, free (801-534-1400 or solitudemountain.com/events)

Strawberry Fields Band, Aug. 3, 8 p.m., Holladay City Park, 4580 S. 2300 East, Holladay, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Kargi Kala Kendra and Pasifika Enriching Arts of Utah, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Chase Home Museum, 600 E. 1100 South, free (artsandmuseums.utah.gov/mondays-in-the-park)

Island Time II with Lovona’s Polynesia, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

Lil Tecca, Aug. 6, 6 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free (shopvalleyfairmall.com)

Lincoln Highway, Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Park, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Timpanogos Big Band, Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free; dance lessons at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Voodoo Orchestra, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Schubert’s Symphony No. 3, Aug. 7, 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, $45 for general, $15 for youths with ID (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real with the War and Treaty, Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Lodge Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $45-$75 (deervalleyconcertseries.com)

GETTING OUT

Shark Week, Aug. 2-4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for military, students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Golden Axe Grand Opening, Aug. 2, 11 a.m.-midnight, Golden Axe, 145 W. Pierpoint Ave., $20; general hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-midnight; Sunday, 1-8 p.m. (385-415-2956 or goldenaxeslc.com)

ToshoCON Teen Anime Convention, Aug. 2-3, 3-9 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free, for tweens and teens (thecountylibrary.org/toshoCON)

“Fiesta del Perol” gala dinner, Aug. 2, 6 p.m., Black Lion Event Center, 9854 S. 700 East, Sandy, $50 (385-214-5611 or clublibertadutah.wixsite.com/clublibertadutah)

Food Truck and Brewery Battle, Aug. 3, 4-10 p.m., The Gateway, Rio Grande Street between 100 South and 50 North, Salt Lake City, free (shopthegateway.com/calendars)

Summit County Fair, Aug. 5-10, Fairgrounds, 202 E. Park Road, Coalville (435-336-3249 or summitcountyfair.org)

Bountiful City Council Candidate Meet and Greet, Aug. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bountiful Library, 725 S. Main, Bountiful, free (435-590-2190)

Utah Connections Academy information session, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 277 W. Sego Lily Drive, Sandy, free (connectionsacademy.com)

Living Planet Aquarium at Valley Fair Mall, Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free (shopvalleyfairmall.com)

Salt Lake County Fair “Family FarmFest,” Aug. 8-10, times vary, Salt Lake County Equestrian Center, 10800 S. 2200 West, South Jordan, free (slcountyfair.com)

Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival, through Aug. 11, times vary, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, $5-$70 (greatsaltlakefringe.org)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Yoga on the Plaza,” Sundays through Aug. 18, 10 a.m, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com /calendar)

“Animal Vision: Through Nature’s Eyes,” through August, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for military, students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Square dancing lessons, Wednesdays in August, Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free, call for availability and lessons (801-414-4732)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Aug. 2-31, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Beauty and the Beast,” Aug. 2-17, dates vary, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 600 S. 400 East, Orem, $12-$18 for adults, $10-$16 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“The Comedy of Errors,” Aug. 2-3, 7 p.m., Timpanogos Valley Theatre, 90 N. 100 West, Heber City, $10-$14 for general, $7 for seniors, students and children (timpvalleytheatre.com)

“Hamleton,” Aug. 2-Sept. 7, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Mamma Mia!” Aug. 2-10, dates vary, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $9-$17 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

“I Hate Hamlet,” Aug. 7-11, times vary, Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $30 for general, $10 for students and children (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“The Marriage of Figaro,” Aug. 2, 1 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Barefoot in the Park,” Aug. 2-3, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 3, 2 p.m.; Aug. 4, 6 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $25 for general, $10 for students and children (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

“Million Dollar Quartet,” Aug. 2-3, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 2, 4 p.m.; Aug. 3, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $25-$27 for adults, $19-$21 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Newsies,” Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $32-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“On Golden Pond,” Aug. 2-3, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $16 for general, $14 for students, senior and military (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“West Side Story,” Aug. 3, 1 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Mary Poppins,” Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder,” through Aug 10, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Hafen Theatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $19-$45 (435-652-3200 or tuacahn.org/murder)

“Mamma Mia!” through Aug. 10, dates vary, 8 p.m., Sundance, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $26-$40 (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

“Peter Pan the Musical,” through Aug. 10, dates and times vary, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $15-$20 (facebook.com/OgdenMusicalTheatre)

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” through Aug. 10, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Sunday School Musical,” through Aug. 13, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Freaky Friday,” through Aug. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$48 for adults, $18-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Conclusion of Henry VI: Parts Two and Three,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $52-$56; includes some violence and bawdy innuendo (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Saturday’s Voyeur,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $50-$60, contains adult themes (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“The Book of Will,” through Sept. 5, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77; includes mild adult language and humor (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Macbeth,” through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77; includes supernatural and bloody scenes and bawdy innuendo (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Cinderella,” through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Centre Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $44-$48 for adults, $22-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Little Mermaid,” through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$23 for children ages 3-11, $22-$28 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$25 for children ages 3-11, $22-$30 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Englestad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77 (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Every Brilliant Thing,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $52-$56; contains adult topics (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Hamlet,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$77; contains adult themes and bawdy language (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $37-$82 (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“When You Wish,” through Oct 24, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $32-$99 (435-652-3200 tuacahn.org/wish

“The Little Mermaid,” through Oct 25, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $32-$99 (435-652-3200 or tuacahn.org/mermaid)

“The Sound of Music,” through Oct 26, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $32-$105 (435-652-3200 or tuacahn.org/music)

NEW MOVIES IN THEATERS THIS WEEK

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber genetically-enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. 135 minutes; PG-13 (prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language); to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

Leo Da Vinci: Mission Mona Lisa — A young Leonardo Da Vinci is struggling with his incredible inventions when a mysterious storyteller comes to town and speaks of a hidden treasure. Leo and his friends embark on an unforgettable adventure. 85 minutes; not rated; in general release.

Round of Your Life — Faith, hope and love bring Taylor and his family closer than ever and he learns that the greatest way to honor his father and his God is to embrace the gifts and talents he was given. 91 minutes; not rated; in general release.

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am — This artful and intimate meditation on the legendary storyteller examines her life, her works and the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career. 120 minutes; PG-13 (disturbing images/thematic material); Broadway; to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

NEW WEDNESDAY

Bring the Soul: The Movie — Korean pop group BTS sets out on a world tour. 103 minutes; not rated; in general release.

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer,” Aug. 2, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“DCI 2019: Big, Loud and Live 16,” Aug. 8, 3:15 p.m., Megaplex Pineview, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, $12.78-$15.98 (435-627-9700 or megaplextheatres.com); and Aug. 8, 4:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $15-$18 (cinemark.com)

“The Disappearance of Everett Ruess,” Aug. 4, 7 p.m., The Star Hall, 159 E. Center, Moab, free (kensandersbooks.com)

“Doctor Who: The End of Time,” Aug. 7, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12.50 (cinemark.com); select Megaplex Theatres, $9.65-$11.80 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Hear and Now,” Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration,” Aug. 6, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12.50 (cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, $9.65-$11.80 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Incredibles 2,” Aug. 7, sunset, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (shopthegateway.com)

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” Aug. 5-8, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Moby Dick,” Aug. 2, 7 p.m., Harold B. Lee Library, Reynolds Auditorium, BYU, Provo, free (sites.lib.byu.edu/news)

“The Water Horse,” Aug. 5-8, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, Joey Grammer, author of “The Super Toddlers: Day at the Ocean,” Aug. 6, 11 a.m. and noon (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Alpha Coffee, 7260 Racquet Club Drive Suite A, Cottonwood Heights, Dan Schilling, author of “Alone at Dawn: Medal of Honor Recipient John Chapman and the Untold Story of the World’s Deadliest Special Operations Force,” Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Christian McKay Heidicker, author of “Scary Stories for Young Foxes,” Aug. 2, 7 p.m.; Rod Decker, author of “Utah Politics: The Elephant in the Room,” Aug. 5, 7 p.m.; Karl Marlantes, author of “Deep River,” Aug. 6, 7 p.m.; Stephen Trimble, author of “The Capitol Reef Reader,” Aug. 7, 7 p.m.; Jack Carr, author of “True Believer,” Aug. 8, 7 p.m.; and Julio Garreaud, author of “The Observer,” Aug. 9, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, authors Clint Edwards and Meredith Ethington, Aug. 6, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636 or slcolibrary.org)

FOOD CLASSES AND EVENTS

Food Truck and Brewery Battle, Aug. 3, 4-10 p.m., The Gateway, Rio Grande Street between 100 South and 50 North, Salt Lake City, free (shopthegateway.com/calendars)

“Pigs and Vino,” Aug. 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon Road, Solitude, $95 for five-course dinner, $45 for optional wine pairings, registration required (801-536-5765 or solitudemountain.com/calendar/pigs-vino)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

“UMFA in the Wild: Cyanometers,” Aug. 3, 10 a.m., East Canyon State Park Pavilion, 5535 S. Highway 66, Morgan, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Open Studio: Power Couples,” Aug. 7, 6 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “4th Annual Statewide Competition,” awards, Aug. 2, 6 p.m.; on display Aug. 2-Sept. 14 (801-295-3618)

Downeast Millcreek, 2330 E. 3300 South, Millcreek, “The Art of Mt. Olympus,” by various local artists, opening reception Aug. 2, 6 p.m.; on display through Sept. 30 (801-410-4288)

Franklin Relic Hall Museum, 113 E. Main, Franklin, Idaho, “Rails into the West,” Railroad Exhibit, through Aug. 10 (208-646-2290)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., “The Legends of Rock,” permanent mural by Gina Ribaudo (801-456-0000)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Terry Scopes, opening reception Aug. 3, 2 p.m.; on display through Aug. 18 (801-585-0556)

St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George, “In the Spirit of Everett Ruess,” woodcuts and linocuts by Carol Bold, Royden Card, Abe McCowan and Robert Perkins, artists at museum, Aug. 2, 6:30 p.m.; on display through Oct. 22 (435-627-4525)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “A Whimsical View of Women,” by Joan Zone, through Aug. 10 (801-363-4088)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, 11th International Art Exhibition: “Meditations on Belief,” by various artists, through Oct. 7 (801-240-3310)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Don Olsen, Lee Deffebach, Doug Snow, George Dibble and others, through Aug. 30 (801-589-8143)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., “Love Letters” pop-up experience, through Sept. 1; $16.50 for adults, $12.50 for children ages 3-10 (lovelettersmuseum.com)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Flower Power,” by Ken Baxter, Ryan Cannon, Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Jamie Wayman, through Aug. 17 (801-533-4200)

Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, “Yellowstone: Invisible Boundaries,” organized by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, through Sept. 15 (801-581-6927)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Annual Summer Group Show, through Sept. 3 (801-364-8284)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. Rio Grande St., “Time + Materials,” by Jacqui Larsen, Heidi Moller Somsen and Richard Gate, through Aug. 30 (801-245-7272)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Face of Utah Sculpture,” by local artists, through Aug. 28 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Contemporary Suburbium,” by Deanna and Ed Templeton, and “Roof Gap,” by Andrew Dadson, through Sept. 7 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Power Couples: The Pendant Format in Art,” curated by Leslie Anderson, through Dec. 8; and “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2020 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anne Jespersen Fine Arts, 167 S. Main, Helper, “Spike 150: Helper and the Railroad,” by various artists, through Aug. 2 (thehelperproject.net)

Art Around the Corner Foundation, various locations in St. George, outdoor sculpture exhibit, by various artists; on display through early 2020 (artaroundthecorner.org)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “International Art Quilts” and “Layered Voices” exhibits, through Aug. 31 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “In the Arena,” by Mahonri Young, through Sept. 21; “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19; and “After Promontory,” curated by Ashlee Whitaker, through Oct. 5 (801-422-8287)

Edge of the Cedar State Park Museum, 660 W. 400 North, Blanding, “Ancient Skies Through Ancient Eyes,” by Bob Maynard, through Oct. 31 (utahscanyoncountry.com)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Wayfarer,” by Shawna Moore, through Aug. 17 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” curated by Amy Jorgensen and Edward Bateman; and “Heaving Into Mountains,” by Jackie Leishman, through Sept. 27 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Permutations,” by John Hess, through Aug. 16 (435-649-8882)

Meyer Gallery, 305 Main, Park City, art by Britton Snyder and Spencer Budd, through Aug. 25 (435-649-8160)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Celebrate Summer,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Aug. 25 (435-752-0211)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Intuitions,” by Sunny Taylor, through Aug. 23 (435-649-7855)

Modern West Fine Art, 412 S. 700 West, “Paper + Thread,” by various artists, through Aug. 31 (801-355-3383)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Aug. 29 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “Homage to William Shakespeare,” by Karl Momen, through Oct. 5 (435-586-7700)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Terzian Galleries, 625 Main, Park City, art by Lindey Carter, Oonju Chun, Laura Hendricks, Emily Fox King and Hadley Rampton, through Aug. 18 (435-649-4927)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Heroes and Villains: How Myth Made Fantasy,” by various artists, and “The Hildebrandt Collection,” by Greg and Tim Hildebrandt, through Sept. 14 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Peter Pan Jr.,” Aug. 2, 1 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $8-$10 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Happy Birthday, Harry Potter!” Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, $10, register by phone or online (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

“The Little Mermaid Jr.,” through Aug. 10, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $12, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“The Lion King Jr.,” through Aug. 10, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

Summer Day Camps, weekly through Aug. 16, 9-11:30 a.m. or noon-2:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, South Salt Lake, $139-$199, for children ages 4-17 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The Orchestra of Southern Utah will host auditions during the next couple of weeks in preparation for the upcoming season that begins on Aug. 15. For more information and to schedule an audition contact Rebekah Hughes at 435-592-6051 or email beckyosucedarcity@gmail.com.

Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, will host auditions for the concert version of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” on Thursday, Aug. 22. Auditions for Actors’ Equity Association members will be 1-2 p.m. and general auditions will be 2-5 p.m. Auditioners should prepare 16 bars in the style of the musical. Rehearsals will be Oct. 7-17 with performances Oct. 18-19. Pioneer Theatre Company will also host auditions for “The Play That Goes Wrong” Friday, Aug. 23, beginning at 1 p.m. for AEA members, and 2-4 p.m. for general auditions. Sides will be provided one week prior to audition. Callbacks for both plays, by invitation only, will be Aug. 24. A headshot and resume are recommended. Performers of all ethnic and racial backgrounds are encouraged to audition. A sign-up sheet will be posted Aug. 15 in Room 325 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. More information is available at pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information.

Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, recently announced the creation of a new education program for children ages 8-16. Auditions will be held Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. in Sandy for two Broadway youth performance choirs: a Stars choir and an elite OnStage performance ensemble, according to a news release. There will be an annual fee for each participant, and students must attend weekly rehearsals September-May. Kelly DeHaan will direct both choirs, and participants will receive training on breath control, posture and vocal alignment and individual assessments of their singing. Students will also read age-appropriate Broadway-style literature. The OnStage group will perform at approximately 8-12 events and holiday preshow performances at the Hale Centre Theatre lobby each year. Registration is $585 for the Stars yearlong program and $795 annually for OnStage, with discounts and payment plans available. There is no fee for the Aug. 17 audition. An accompanist will be provided. Visit castingmanager.com/hct for audition information and to create a profile and sign up for an audition slot. For more information about Stars and OnStage, visit hct.org.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is seeking pianists of all ages to participate in its third annual Silent Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14. According to a news release, pianists on two Steinway grand pianos will accompany a new movie every 45 minutes throughout the day. Students and professional musicians are welcome to apply. Contact james@bdac.org for more information. Visit bdac.org for more information about the festival.

Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, recently announced that it is collecting photos, videos and stories for its 50th anniversary celebration. On Aug. 22, lift rides will be 50% off and there will be music, games, giveaways — including a 2019-2020 season pass — and a free Redford film. Before the film, Sundance will show submitted photos and memories on the big screen. A winner will be drawn from the submissions each week and will receive two free lift passes. Submit memories at sundanceresort.com/events/50-year-celebration.

Utah Children’s Theatre is accepting stories of how the organization has influenced lives, according to a news release. Stories of about 300 words are being accepted, according to the news release. Parents, grandparents, children and anyone who loves UCT is invited to submit a story. A limited number of stories will be selected to be featured in the lobby, along with a professional portrait of the author. The deadline for submission is Aug. 17. Email a story to boxoffice@uctheatre.org.

