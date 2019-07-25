Click here: Full outdoor movie listings

MUSIC/DANCE

Peter Breinholt, July 26, 7 p.m., Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West, Bountiful, free (bountifulutah.gov)

Crossroads, July 26, 7:30 p.m., Midvale City Park, 455 W. 7500 South, Midvale, free (midvalearts.com/summer-concert-series)

“A Symphonic Space Celebration,” July 26, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $15-$79 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Utah Pipe Band, July 26, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Park, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Vivat Ballet! 7th International Youth Ballet Festival gala performance, July 26, 7 p.m., $20, Taylorsville High School, 5225 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville Rodrigo y Gabriela, July 27, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $46.87-$99.87 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

“Song of the Saints,” July 27, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Changing Lanes Experience, July 27, 8 p.m., Holladay City Park, 4580 S. 2300 East, Holladay, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

The Lazlos, July 28, 3 p.m., Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude, free (801-534-1400 or solitudemountain.com/events)

Urban Indian Center and Rumba Libre, July 29, 7 p.m., Chase Home Museum, 600 E. 1100 South, free (artsandmuseums.utah.gov/mondays-in-the-park)

Mariachi de mi Tierra, July 29, 8 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

CYN, July 30, 6 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free (shopvalleyfairmall.com)

“An Evening of Disney,” July 30, 7:30 p.m. Brigham Young Park, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Phoenix Jazz and Swing Band, July 30, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free; dance lessons at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Melody Guy, July 31, 11 a.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (mountaintownmusic.org)

“Bluegrass and BBQ: Red Desert Ramblers,” July 31, 6 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $5, included with admission (801-581-4303 or nhmu.utah.edu)

The Waifs, July 31, 7 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $25 for adults, $12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Hayley Kirkland & Company B, July 31, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Billy Bio with Cutthroat, July 31, 8 p.m., Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, $15 (385-528-0952 or metromusichall.com)

Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23, July 31, 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, limited tickets available (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Holy Grail with Striker, Bewitcher and ToxicDose, Aug. 1, 6 p.m., Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, $15 (385-528-0952 or metromusichall.com)

Young the Giant with The Aces and Sego, Aug. 1, 6 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, $10-$50 (twilightconcerts.com)

Reel Big Fish and Bowling for Soup, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, $25 (depotslc.com)

Song of Angels Flute Orchestra, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Theater, 138 W. Broadway, free; artwork by Carel Pieter Brest van Kempen (artsaltlake.org)

GETTING OUT

Mega Peruvian Festival, July 26, 5 p.m.; July 27, noon, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, free-$20 (facebook.com/fiestas.delperu)

Cedar City Arts Council Summer Social, July 26, 7:30 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, SUU, Cedar City, free (cedarcityartscouncil.org)

Ice Block Day, July 27, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $18.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

African Festival, July 27, noon-8 p.m., Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, free (facebook.com/UtahAfricanFestival)

Shark Week, July 28-Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for military, students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

“Yoga at the Zoo,” July 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, Tidewater Cove, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $20, for ages 14 and older (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Utah Connections Academy information session, July 30, 7 p.m., Embassy Suites, 10333 S. Jordan Gateway, free (connectionsacademy.com)

Ogden Botanical Gardens 25th Anniversary Celebration and Run Through the Roses 5K, Aug. 1, 4-8 p.m., Ogden Botanical Gardens, 1750 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, free-$35, register for 5K by July 31 (usubotanicalcenter.org/25-anniversary)

Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival, Aug. 1-11, times vary, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, free-$70 (greatsaltlakefringe.org)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Yoga on the Plaza,” Sundays through Aug. 18, 10 a.m, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com /calendar)

“Animal Vision: Through Nature’s Eyes,” through August, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for military, students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Peter Pan the Musical,” July 26-Aug. 10, dates and times vary, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $15-$20 (facebook.com/OgdenMusicalTheatre)

“Barefoot in the Park,” July 31-Aug. 4, dates and times vary, Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $10-$25 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Bravo, Caruso!” July 26, 1 p.m.; July 30, 7:30 p.m., Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $32-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Cinderella,” Sting and Honey Company, July 26-27, 7 p.m.; July 27, 2 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” July 26-27, 29-31 and Aug. 1, 7 p.m.; July 27, 1 p.m., Salem Hills High School, 153 Skyhawk Blvd., Salem, Utah County, $8-$10 (salemcommunitytheater.org)

“The Music Man,” July 26-27, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for military, students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Newsies,” July 26-27 and 29, 7:30 p.m; July 27, 2 p.m., Valentine Theater, 839 E. 900 North, American Fork, $10-$16 for general, $8-$12 for children ages 2-11, students with ID and seniors (801-404-0736 or alpinecommunitytheater.org)

“Master Class,” Aug. 1, 1 p.m., Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $16-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“The Marriage of Figaro,” Aug. 2, 1 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Newsies,” through Aug. 2, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Mary Poppins,” through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Million Dollar Quartet,” through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $25-$27 for adults, $19-$21 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“West Side Story,” through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“On Golden Pond,” through Aug. 4, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $16 for general, $14 for students, senior and military (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Mamma Mia!” through Aug. 10, dates vary, 8 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $26-$40 (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” through Aug. 10, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Sunday School Musical,” through Aug. 13, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Freaky Friday,” through Aug. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$48 for adults, $18-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Conclusion of Henry VI: Parts Two and Three,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $52-$56; includes some violence and bawdy innuendo (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Saturday’s Voyeur,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $50-$60, contains adult themes (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“The Book of Will,” through Sept. 5, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77; includes mild adult language and humor (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Macbeth,” through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77; includes supernatural and bloody scenes and bawdy innuendo (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Cinderella,” through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Centre Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $44-$48 for adults, $22-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Little Mermaid,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$23 for children ages 3-11, $22-$28 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$25 for children ages 3-11, $22-$30 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Englestad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77 (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Every Brilliant Thing,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $52-$56; contains adult topics (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Hamlet,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$77; contains adult themes and bawdy language (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $37-$82 (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

NEW MOVIES IN THEATERS THIS WEEK

The Farewell — A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies. 98 minutes; PG (thematic material, brief language and some smoking); Broadway; to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

Maiden — The story of Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, who became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. 97 minutes; PG (language, thematic elements, some suggestive content and brief smoking images); Broadway; to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood — A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. 161 minutes; R (language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use and sexual references); to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

Shadow — Life and intrigue in an ancient Chinese court. 116 minutes; not rated; Tower.

Sword of Trust — Cynthia and Mary show up to collect Cynthia's inheritance from her deceased grandfather, but the only item she receives is an antique sword that was believed by her grandfather to be proof that the South won the Civil War. 88 minutes; R (language throughout); Broadway.

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“The Disappearance of Everett Ruess,” July 29, 7 p.m., Escalante Showhouse, 50 W. Main, Escalante, Garfield County, free (kensandersbooks.com)

“A Dog’s Way Home,” July 29-Aug. 1, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“The Grateful Dead: Meet-up at the Movies,” Aug. 1, 7 and 7:10 p.m., Cinemark Jordan Landing, 7301 S. Jordan Landing Blvd., West Jordan, $7-$10 (cinemark.com)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” July 26, dusk, Town Square, 50 S. Main, St. George, free (sgcity.org)

“The Indian in the Cupboard,” July 29-Aug. 1, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Kiki’s Delivery Service,” July 28, 12:55 p.m.; July 29 and 31, 7 p.m.; select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$12.50 (cinemark.com/movies/events)

“The Muppet Movie,” July 30, 12:30 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $6.44-$8.58 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$12.50 (cinemark.com)

“The Silence of Others,” July 30, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Despicable Me,” July 31, sunset, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (shopthegateway.com)

“You’re in the Navy Now,” July 26, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Christopher Ketcham, author of “The Land: How Cowboys, Capitalism and Corruption Are Ruining the American West,” July 26, 7 p.m.; Angie Lucas, author of “My Big, Dumb, Invisible Dragon,” July 27, 11 a.m.; Kevin Allred, author of “Ain’t I a Diva?” July 27, 2 p.m.; Susan Adrian, author of “Forever Neverland,” July 27, 4 p.m.; and Scott Perry, author of “Confessions of a Redheaded Stepchild,” Aug. 1, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Melissa Lemon, author of “Escaping Neverland,” July 26, 7 p.m.; and Kenneth Hunter Gordon, author of “One Bronze Knuckle,” July 27, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, David Marlett, author of “American Red,” July 30, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

FOOD CLASSES AND EVENTS

Subway’s “Share the Color” food workshop, July 30, 11:30 a.m., Herriman Library, 5380 W. Main, Herriman, free, registration required (801-943-4636 or calendar.slcolibrary.org/events)

Food Truck and Brewery Battle, Aug. 3, 4-10 p.m., The Gateway, Rio Grande Street between 100 South and 50 North, Salt Lake City, free (shopthegateway.com/calendars)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

“The Artistry of Leather Jewelry,” July 26, 5-8 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

“UMFA in the Wild: Paint a Nightscape,” July 27, 1-3 p.m., Wasatch Mountain State Park Amphitheater, 1281 Warm Spring Road, Midway, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave., Ogden, copper cuff bracelet jewelry class, July 26, 6-7:30 p.m., $20 (localartisancollective.com/calendar)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Cedar City Art Walk, various artists at participating locations in downtown Cedar City, July 26, 5 p.m. (cedarcityartscouncil.org)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Wayfarer,” by Shawna Moore, artist reception July 26, 6 p.m.; on display July 26-Aug. 17 (435-649-3001)

Meyer Gallery, 305 Main, Park City, art by Britton Snyder and Spencer Budd, opening reception July 26, 6 p.m.; on display July 26-Aug. 23 (435-649-8160)

Old Towne Gallery, 580 Main, Park City, art by Peter Max, opening reception July 26, 7 p.m., RSVP required; on display through July 27 (435-655-3910)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Terry Scopes, on display July 26-Aug. 18 (801-585-0556)

Summit Sotheby's, 625 Main, Park City, art by Lindey Carter, Oonju Chun, Laura Hendricks, Emily Fox King and Hadley Rampton, opening reception July 26, 6 p.m.; on display through Aug. 18 (435-649-4927)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “A Whimsical View of Women,” by Joan Zone, through Sept. 15 (801-363-4088)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, 11th International Art Exhibition: “Meditations on Belief,” by various artists, through Oct. 7 (801-240-3310)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Don Olsen, Lee Deffebach, Doug Snow, George Dibble and others, through Aug. 30 (801-589-8143)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “The Quotidian Details,” by Celine Downen, Justina Bonaventura and Danielle Susi, through Aug. 2 (801-596-5000)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., “Love Letters” pop-up experience, through Sept. 1; $16.50 for adults, $12.50 for children ages 3-10 (lovelettersmuseum.com)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Flower Power,” by Ken Baxter, Ryan Cannon, Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Jamie Wayman, through Aug. 17 (801-533-4200)

Modern West Fine Art, 412 S. 700 West, “Paper + Thread,” by various artists, through Aug. 31 (801-355-3383)

Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, “Yellowstone: Invisible Boundaries,” organized by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, through Sept. 15 (801-581-6927)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Annual Summer Group Show, through Sept. 3 (801-364-8284)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. Rio Grande St., “Time + Materials,” by Jacqui Larsen, Heidi Moller Somsen and Richard Gate, through Aug. 30 (801-245-7272)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Face of Utah Sculpture,” by local artists, through Aug. 28 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Contemporary Suburbium,” by Deanna and Ed Templeton, and “Roof Gap,” by Andrew Dadson, through Sept. 7 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Power Couples: The Pendant Format in Art,” curated by Leslie Anderson, through Dec. 8; and “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2020 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anne Jespersen Fine Arts, 167 S. Main, Helper, “Spike 150: Helper and the Railroad,” by various artists, through Aug. 2 (thehelperproject.net)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Mary Manning, through July (801-628-9592)

Art Around the Corner Foundation, various locations in St. George, outdoor sculpture exhibit, by various artists; on display through early 2020 (artaroundthecorner.org)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “International Art Quilts” and “Layered Voices” exhibits, through Aug. 31 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “In the Arena,” by Mahonri Young, through Sept. 21; “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19; and “After Promontory,” curated by Ashlee Whitaker, through Oct. 5 (801-422-8287)

Brown Art Gallery, 274 S. Main, Springville, “Utah Landscapes: A Grand State,” by Utah County artists, through July 27 (801-372-1068)

Edge of the Cedar State Park Museum, 660 W. 400 North, Blanding, “Ancient Skies Through Ancient Eyes,” by Bob Maynard, through Oct. 31 (utahscanyoncountry.com)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” curated by Amy Jorgensen and Edward Bateman; and “Heaving Into Mountains,” by Jackie Leishman, through Sept. 27 (435-283-3456)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Intuitions,” by Sunny Taylor, through Aug. 23 (435-649-7855)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Permutations,” by John Hess, through Aug. 16 (435-649-8882)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Celebrate Summer,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Aug. 25 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Double Cross,” by George Stone, through July (435-797-0163)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Aug. 29 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “A Study of Scale,” by Kate Starling, through July 27; and “Homage to William Shakespeare,” by Karl Momen, through Oct. 5 (435-586-7700)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George, “In the Spirit of Everett Ruess,” woodcuts and linocuts by Carol Bold, Royden Card, Abe McCowan and Robert Perkins, through Oct. 22 (435-627-4525)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Heroes and Villains: How Myth Made Fantasy,” by various artists, and “The Hildebrandt Collection,” by Greg and Tim Hildebrandt, through Sept. 14 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Clark Planetarium at Discovery Gateway, July 26, 1-3 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Broadway Kidz,” July 26-27 and 29, 8 p.m., Draper Amphitheater, 944 E. Vestry Road, Draper, $7 (draperartscouncil.org/tickets)

“The Lion King Jr.,” July 26-Aug. 10, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Kids, Critters and Crafts: Animal Planter,” July 27, 10 a.m.-noon, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, Lions, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $15 for children ages 6-11 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

“Walmart STEAM Day of Play,” July 27, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., select Walmart stores, free (walmart.com/cp/6114757)

Kids Art Camp, weekly through Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m., Paper Source, 6191 S. State, Suite No. 29, Murray, $155, for children ages 6 and older (papersource.com/craft/workshops)

“The Little Mermaid Jr.,” through Aug. 10, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $12, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

Summer Day Camps, weekly through Aug. 16, 9-11:30 a.m. or noon-2:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, South Salt Lake, $139-$199, for children ages 4-17 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

LIBRARIES

Hunter Library, 4740 W. 4100 South, West Valley City, youth employment workshop for ages 14-24, July 26, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, Mexican heritage folkloric dance class, July 26, 5 p.m.; and “Hooves of Happiness,” July 27, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Motor Madness,” July 27, 10 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Scales and Tails Utah,” July 27, 10:30 a.m.; and “Teen DIY: Space,” July 27, 4 p.m. (801-594-8651)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, Drum Bus, July 27, 11 a.m. (801-594-8680)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, read to a dog, July 27, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, read to a dog, July 27, 11 a.m. (801-264-2580)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Escape the Room: Teen and Tween Edition,” July 27, 11 a.m.; and art class for kids, July 27, 1 p.m. (801-594-8680)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “League of Extraordinary Teens,” July 27, 1 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, “Luna Lobos Dog Sledding,” July 27, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, recently announced the creation of a new education program for children ages 8-16. Auditions will be held Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. in Sandy for two Broadway youth performance choirs: a Stars choir and an elite OnStage performance ensemble, according to a news release. There will be an annual fee for each participant, and students must attend weekly rehearsals September-May. Kelly DeHaan will direct both choirs, and participants will receive training on breath control, posture and vocal alignment and individual assessments of their singing. Students will also read age-appropriate Broadway-style literature. The OnStage group will perform at approximately 8-12 events and holiday preshow performances at the Hale Centre Theatre lobby each year. Registration is $585 for the Stars yearlong program and $795 annually for OnStage, with discounts and payment plans available. There is no fee for the Aug. 17 audition. An accompanist will be provided. Visit castingmanager.com/hct for audition information and to create a profile and sign up for an audition slot. For more information about Stars and OnStage, visit hct.org.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is seeking pianists of all ages to participate in its third annual Silent Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14. According to a news release, pianists on two Steinway grand pianos will accompany a new movie every 45 minutes throughout the day. Students and professional musicians are welcome to apply. Contact james@bdac.org for more information. Visit bdac.org for more information about the festival.

Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, recently announced that the organization is collecting photos, videos and stories for its 50th anniversary celebration. On Aug. 22, lift rides will be 50% off and there will be music, games, giveaways — including a 2019-20 season pass — and a free Redford film. Before the film, Sundance will show submitted photos and memories on the big screen. A winner will be drawn from the submissions each week and will receive two free lift passes. Submit memories at sundanceresort.com/events/50-year-celebration.

Utah Children’s Theatre is accepting stories of how the organization has influenced lives, according to a news release. Stories of about 300 words are being accepted, according to the news release. Parents, grandparents, children and anyone who loves UCT is invited to submit a story. A limited number of stories will be selected to be featured in the lobby, along with a professional portrait of the author. The deadline for submission is Aug. 17. Email a story to boxoffice@uctheatre.org.

Summit County is accepting submissions from Summit County residents for its fine arts exhibit at the county fair that will be Aug. 8-10. The fine arts exhibit categories include photography, oil/acrylic painting, watercolor, graphic arts, sculpture, pottery, glass and metal, according to a news release. Youths in grades 9-12 and adults are eligible for awards and prizes. Summit County residents can drop off artwork for the fair at the Summit County Library at Kimball Junction and the County Fair Office at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville during the month of July. On Aug. 6, from 4-7 p.m., artists can check in work at the Ledges Event Center at the Coalville Fairgrounds. Judging will occur on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Visit summitcountyfair.org/exhibits/fine-arts or call the fair office at 435-336-3249 for more information.

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, is in search of volunteers to help with security for the “Heroes and Villains” exhibit and the Hildebrandt collection on display through Sept. 14. Volunteers are needed on Tuesdays, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., according to a news release. Duties will include security watch, ensuring visitors don’t carry paint into galleries and keeping visitors a safe distance from artwork. Those interested, please email mhall@uvu.edu with times and dates available. Visit uvu.edu/museum for more information about the exhibits.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is accepting applications from artists, artist organizations and curators for the center's 2020 exhibitions. The application deadline has been extended through July 28. Visit bdac.org for more details. The center is also accepting applications for its Artist in Residency for Fall 2019. The free fall artist residency will include 24/7 access to a private studio space, access to the facility and printmaking studio and a solo exhibition after the residency. Professional artists working on media such as drawing, painting, printmaking, mixed-media, video and fiber may apply. Applicants must not be enrolled in coursework during the duration of the residency. Applications must be submitted online no later than the end of the month. For more information, call 801-295-3618 or email info@bdac.org. Visit bdac.org/artist-residency for more details.

The Orchestra of Southern Utah is having an open call for musicians to audition to join the orchestra. Rehearsals begin Aug. 15 and continue throughout the season every Thursday, 7:00 p.m. at the Heritage Theater. Auditions will be open for the next two to three weeks before the 2019-20 season begins Aug. 15. Information on audition dates, requirements and how to request an audition is on the official OSU website at www.myosu.org/auditions#OrchestraAuditions. For more information on the audition process, to schedule an audition, or for further questions, please contact OSU Manager Rebekah Hughes at (435) 592-6051 or at beckyosucedarcity@gmail.com.

The Blaze Pizza, with locations in Taylorsville and Lehi, recently introduced a keto crust. The keto-friendly crust has six grams of net carbs, according to a news release. The Blaze also launched its “Life Mode” pizzas: keto, protein, vegan and vegetarian. The new pizzas are available through Blaze’s mobile app and online. Visit blazepizza.com/menu for more information.

Honeycomb Grill at Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, entry 2, Solitude, will offer a three-course prix-fixe menu on Thursdays in July from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. For $42, guests will receive a tomato and fruit gazpacho, grilled shrimp skewers with cilantro salsa verde and fried peanuts and seared duck breast with fresh corn polenta, arugula, house-made duck confit, pickled red onion with fruit and nut vinaigrette. The three-course menu complements a different range of wines each month. July’s featured winery is Meiomi of California. For more information, call 801-536-5787 or visit solitudemountain.com.

Texas de Brazil, 50 Main, Suite 168 in Salt Lake City, will donate one dollar from every dessert purchased this month to the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces. According to a news release, the dessert selections include flan, a papaya cream and Brazilian cheesecake, plus specialties such as pecan pie, carrot cake and key lime pie. Also recently introduced to the menu are two seasonal offerings. The spicy picanha, a top-sirloin cut, and the Santa Fe Brazilian salad made of hearts of palm, are available through Sept. 30. The Salt Lake location will also celebrate National Cheesecake Day on July 30. Guests who purchase a regular meal that day will receive a free slice of cheesecake. Visit texasdebrazil.com/specials for more information.

Marie Callender’s, with locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, will offer a buy one pie, get a second one for $4.99 deal through July 31 on select pies. Selections include apple, banana cream, berry, blueberry, cherry, coconut cream, French apple, lemon meringue and peach. The pie sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotion pies. Visit mariecallenders.com for a complete listing of pies.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email features@deseretnews.com.