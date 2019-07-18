Click here: Full outdoor movie listings

MUSIC/DANCE

“Disney in Concert: A Magical Celebration,” July 19, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $15-$81 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

“Pan” by Salt Dance, July 19-20, 7:30 p.m., American Fork Boat Harbor, Marina Cove Beach, 6398 S. 100 West, American Fork, $15-$25; dinner add-on available (saltdance.com/pan)

Scotty McCreery, July 19, 8 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $35-$125 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Sissel with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, July 19-20, 8 p.m., Conference Center, Temple Square, tickets have been distributed, standby line will form by Tabernacle flagpole; livestreamed July 20, 8 p.m., at thetabernaclechoir.org and BYUtv (thetabernaclechoir.org)

Bob Schneider with Carolina Story, July 19, 9 p.m., The State Room, 638 S. State, $27 (801-596-3560 or thestateroompresents.com)

Wood Belly, July 20, 7 p.m., Stokes Nature Center, 2696 E. U.S. Highway 89, Logan, $10 for general, $8 for students (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

Renee Elise Goldsberry with the Utah Symphony, July 20, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $45-$108 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

LeBaron Singers, July 20, 8 p.m., Holladay City Park, 4580 S. 2300 East, Holladay, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Lake Effect, July 21, 2 p.m., Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude, free (801-534-1400 or solitudemountain.com/events)

Grupo De Colores with Utah Punjabi Arts Academy, July 22, 7 p.m., Chase Home Museum, 600 E. 1100 South, free (artsandmuseums.utah.gov/mondays-in-the-park)

The Tenors, July 22, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 600 S. 400 East, Orem, $25-$50 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

West Valley Symphony of Utah, July 22, 8 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

Kaden Larson, July 23, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Timpanogos Big Band, July 23, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free; dance lessons at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Beethoven and Dvorak music, July 24, 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, $15-$45 (801-533-6683 or my.usuo.org)

Coffis Brothers with The Mountain Men, July 25, 6:30 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, free (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

GETTING OUT

Pioneer Fair and Bowery Dance, July 19, 5-9 p.m., Church History Museum, Temple Square (templesquare.com/events)

Jigglefest, July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, Electric Park, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $10 general admission, $7 for members (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Taste of Summer, July 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, included with admission, $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors and young adults ages 13-24, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children under age 3 and U. students, faculty and staff with ID; workshops extra charge (801-581-4303 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Spartan Super and Sprint Weekend, July 20-21, times vary, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 Snow Basin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, $20-$300 (spartan.com)

Salt Lake Criterium, July 20, 1-9:30 p.m., The Gateway, 400 W. 200 South, free (usacrits.tv)

“Walmart Wellness,” July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., select Walmart stores, free (walmart.com/cp/6114757)

Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis, July 23, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Salt Lake Community College, Taylorsville; July 24, times vary, Salt Lake City tour to National Ability Center, Park City; Grand sendoff, July 25, 8 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, West Jordan to Swanny City Park, Moab, free (veteranscharityride.org)

Nathan’s Famous qualifier for 2020 Hot Dog Eating Contest, July 23, after Salt Lake Bees baseball game, Smith’s Ballpark, 77 W. 1300 South, viewing included with ticket (majorleagueeating.com/contests)

Pioneer Day events, July 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Leonardo, 209 E. 500 South, $9.95-$12.95 (801-531-9800 or theleonardo.org)

Living Planet Aquarium at Valley Fair Mall, July 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free (shopvalleyfairmall.com)

“Animal Vision: Through Nature’s Eyes,” through August, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for military, students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Yoga on the Plaza,” Sundays through Aug. 18, 10 a.m, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com /calendar)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Newsies,” July 19-29, dates and times vary, Valentine Theater, 839 E. 900 North, American Fork, $10-$15 for general, $8-$12 for children ages 2-11, students with ID and seniors (801-404-0736 or alpinecommunitytheater.org)

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” July 19-Aug. 10, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” July 25-Aug. 1, dates and times vary, Salem Hills High School, 153 Skyhawk Blvd., Salem, Utah County, $8-$10 (salemcommunitytheater.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“The Sound of Music,” July 19-20, 7 p.m.; July 20, 2 p.m., South Jordan Community Center, 10778 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, $6-$8 (801-446-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

“Crazy for You,” July 19-20 and 22, 7:30 p.m., Midvale Performing Arts Center, 695 W. 7720 South, Midvale, $12 for general, $8 for children ages 12 and younger, seniors and students with ID (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“Downton Dead,” July 19-20, 7:30 p.m., The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“The Little Mermaid,” July 19-20, 7:30 p.m.; July 20, 2 p.m., Butler Middle School, 7530 S. 2700 East, $10-$12 (801-944-7000 or arts.ch.utah.gov)

“Peter Pan,” July 19-20, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 600 S. 400 East, Orem, $10-$15 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“The Taming of the Shrew,” July 19, 7:30 p.m.; July 20, 2 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $10-$25 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

“Shakespeare’s Roses,” July 20, 7:30 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $25 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

“Cinderella,” Sting and Honey Company, through July 27, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“The Music Man,” through July 27, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for military, students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Bravo, Caruso!” through July 30, dates and times vary, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $12-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Master Class,” through Aug. 1, dates and times vary, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $12-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“The Marriage of Figaro,” through Aug. 2, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $12-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Newsies,” through Aug. 2, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $8-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Mary Poppins,” through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $8-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Million Dollar Quartet,” through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $25-$27 for adults, $19-$21 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“West Side Story,” through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $12-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“On Golden Pond,” through Aug. 4, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $16 for general, $14 for students, senior and military (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Mamma Mia!” through Aug. 10, dates vary, 8 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $26-$40 (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

“Sunday School Musical,” through Aug. 13, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Freaky Friday,” through Aug. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$48 for adults, $18-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Conclusion of Henry VI: Parts Two and Three,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $52-$56; includes some violence and bawdy innuendo (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Saturday’s Voyeur,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $50-$60, contains adult themes (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“The Book of Will,” through Sept. 5, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77; includes mild adult language and humor (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Macbeth,” through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77; includes supernatural and bloody scenes and bawdy innuendo (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Cinderella,” through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Centre Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $44-$48 for adults, $22-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Little Mermaid,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$23 for children ages 3-11, $22-$28 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$25 for children ages 3-11, $22-$30 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Englestad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77 (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Every Brilliant Thing,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $52-$56; contains adult topics (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Hamlet,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$77; contains adult themes and bawdy language (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $37-$82 (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

IMPROV/COMEDY

Daniel Tosh, July 20, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $49.50-$85, mature audiences only (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

NEW MOVIES IN THEATERS THIS WEEK

The Art of Self-Defense — A man is attacked at random on the street. He enlists at a local dojo, led by a charismatic and mysterious sensei, in an effort to learn how to defend himself. 104 minutes; R (violence, sexual content, graphic nudity and language); in general release.

The Lion King — After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. 118 minutes; PG (sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements); see review by Josh Terry.

NEW WEDNESDAY

The Fighting Preacher — The true story of the 1905 World Middle-Weight Boxing Champion Willard Bean, who turns his gloves in to become a preacher. 101 minutes; PG (thematic content and some action); to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” July 24, 8:45 p.m., The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (shopthegateway.com)

“The Devil and Miss Jones,” July 19, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Glory,” July 21, 1 p.m., and July 24, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $6.75-$10 (cinemark.com); and July 21, 1 and 4 p.m.; July 24, 4 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $6.44-$8.58 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The House With a Clock in Its Walls,” July 22-25, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 per series, $2 each individual movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” July 26, dusk, Town Square, 50 S. Main, St. George, free (sgcity.org)

Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman, July 20, 7 p.m., The District Megaplex, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan, $16.09 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Muppet Movie,” July 25, 12:30 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $6.44-$8.58 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $10.50-$12.50 (cinemark.com)

“This Changes Everything,” July 22, 7:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12.50 (cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, $9.65-$11.80 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Tooth Fairy,” July 22-25, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 per series, $2 each movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

Schwarzenegger Film Fest, July 25, 7 p.m., Brewvies, 677 S. 200 West, $9-$12, for adults ages 21 and older (801-322-3891 or brewvies.com)

“Akira,” July 19-20, 11 p.m.; July 21, noon, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $7.50-$9.50 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Joe Totten, author of “The Law of Capture,” July 25, 6 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Will Bagley, author of “River Fever,” July 19, 7 p.m.; Roland Miller, author of “Abandoned in Place: Preserving American’s Space History,” July 20, 2 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, contributors to “Peaks of Madness: A Collection of Utah Horror,” July 19, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Amy June Bates, author of “Gittel’s Journey,” July 23, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

FOOD CLASSES AND EVENTS

Taste of Summer, July 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, included with admission, $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors and young adults ages 13-24, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children under age 3 and U. students, faculty and staff with ID; workshops extra charge (801-581-4303 or nhmu.utah.edu)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

“Art Adventures: Photography with David Pettit,” July 20, 10 a.m., Cedar Breaks National Monument, state Route 143, Brian Head, $5-$10 (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

Collage workshop with Jonathan Frioux, July 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Modern West Fine Art, 412 S. 700 West, $35 (modernwestfineart.com)

“Third Saturday for Families: Duo Paintings,” July 20, 1-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Where the Wild Things Art: Bald Eagle,” July 20, 6 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $35, for adults ages 18 and older (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, "A Whimsical View of Women," by Joan Zone, opening reception July 20, 2 p.m.; on display July 16-Aug. 10 (801-363-4088)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “The Quotidian Details,” by Celine Downen, Justina Bonaventura and Danielle Susi, opening reception; July 19, 6 p.m.; on display through Aug. 2 (801-596-5000)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Flower Power,” by Ken Baxter, Ryan Cannon, Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Jamie Wayman, opening reception July 19, 5 p.m.; on display through Aug. 17 (801-533-4200)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Intuitions,” by Sunny Taylor, opening reception July 20, 6 p.m.; on display July 20-Aug. 23 (435-649-7855)

Modern West Fine Art, 412 S. 700 West, “Paper + Thread,” by various artists, opening reception July 19, 6 p.m.; on display through Aug. 31 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Annual Summer Group Show, July 19, 6 p.m.; on display July 19-Sept. 3 (801-364-8284)

St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George, “In the Spirit of Everett Ruess,” woodcuts and linocuts by Carol Bold, Royden Card, Abe McCowan and Robert Perkins, on display July 20-Oct. 22 (435-627-4525

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, 11th International Art Exhibition: “Meditations on Belief,” by various artists, through Oct. 7 (801-240-3310)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Don Olsen, Lee Deffebach, Doug Snow, George Dibble and others, through Aug. 30 (801-589-8143)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., “Love Letters” pop-up experience, through Sept. 1; $16.50 for adults, $12.50 for children ages 3-10 (lovelettersmuseum.com)

Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, “Yellowstone: Invisible Boundaries,” organized by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, through Sept. 15 (801-581-6927)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Melanie Ferguson, through July 21 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. Rio Grande St., “Time + Materials,” by Jacqui Larsen, Heidi Moller Somsen and Richard Gate, through Aug. 30 (801-245-7272)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Face of Utah Sculpture,” by local artists, through Aug. 28 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Contemporary Suburbium,” by Deanna and Ed Templeton, and “Roof Gap,” by Andrew Dadson, through Sept. 7 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Power Couples: The Pendant Format in Art,” curated by Leslie Anderson, through Dec. 8; and “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2020 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anne Jespersen Fine Arts, 167 S. Main, Helper, “Spike 150: Helper and the Railroad,” by various artists, through Aug. 2 (thehelperproject.net)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Mary Manning, through July (801-628-9592)

Art Around the Corner Foundation, various locations in St. George, outdoor sculpture exhibit, by various artists; on display through early 2020 (artaroundthecorner.org)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “International Art Quilts” and “Layered Voices” exhibits, through Aug. 31 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “In the Arena,” by Mahonri Young, through Sept. 21; “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19; and “After Promontory,” curated by Ashlee Whitaker, through Oct. 5 (801-422-8287)

Brown Art Gallery, 274 S. Main, Springville, “Utah Landscapes: A Grand State,” by Utah County artists, through July 27 (801-372-1068)

Edge of the Cedar State Park Museum, 660 W. 400 North, Blanding, “Ancient Skies Through Ancient Eyes,” by Bob Maynard, through Oct. 31 (utahscanyoncountry.com)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” curated by Amy Jorgensen and Edward Bateman; and “Heaving Into Mountains,” by Jackie Leishman, through Sept. 27 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Permutations,” by John Hess, through Aug. 16 (435-649-8882)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Celebrate Summer,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Aug. 25 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Double Cross,” by George Stone, through July (435-797-0163)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Aug. 29 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “A Study of Scale,” by Kate Starling, through July 27; and “Homage to William Shakespeare,” by Karl Momen, through Oct. 5 (435-586-7700)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Terzian Galleries, 625 Main, Park City, art by Lindey Carter, Oonju Chun, Laura Hendricks, Emily Fox King and Hadley Rampton, through Aug. 18 (435-649-4927)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Heroes and Villains: How Myth Made Fantasy,” by various artists, and “The Hildebrandt Collection,” by Greg and Tim Hildebrandt, through Sept. 14 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Science in the Park,” July 19, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., West Ogden Park, 751 W. 24th St., Ogden, free (scienceintheparks.org)

“The Lion King Jr.,” July 18-20 and 22, 7 p.m.; July 20, 2 p.m., Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $5 (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Conversation Crusaders,” July 20, 9 a.m.-noon, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $35, for youths ages 6-21 with diverse needs, includes accompanying adult (801-584-1700 or facebook.com/HogleZoo)

“Fairy Tales Camp,” July 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon, Gifted Music School, 150 S. 1000 East, $150, for children ages 4-12 (giftedmusicschool.org/preparatory-summer-camps)

Kids Art Camp, weekly through Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m., Paper Source, 6191 S. State, Suite No. 29, Murray, $155, for children ages 6 and older (papersource.com/craft/workshops)

Summer Day Camps, weekly through Aug. 16, 9-11:30 a.m. or noon-2:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, South Salt Lake, $139-$199, for children ages 4-17 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

LIBRARIES

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, stargazing, July 19, 10:30 a.m. (801-948-7858)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, Tracy Aviary, July 19, 11 a.m. (801-594-8680)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, “Splish Splash Storytime” at pool, July 19, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., a free screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” July 19, 2 p.m. (801-594-8651)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, “Friday Fun: Light Up Constellation,” July 19, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, stuffed animal sleepover, July 19, 2 p.m. for drop off and July 20, 10 a.m. for pick up (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, a free screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” for teens and children, July 19, 2:30 p.m.; and a food class for pre-k and early elementary children, July 20, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, “Diagon Alley: Magical Menagerie” for tweens, July 19, 3 p.m.; and Apollo 11 50th anniversary party, July 20, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Teen Craft: Nebula Necklaces,” July 19, 4 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Teen Summer Lock-In: Out of This World,” July 19, 6:30 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, moon landing 50th anniversary party, July 20, 9 a.m.; and “Spider Web Challenge” for teens, July 20, 3 p.m. (801-852-6650)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., an outdoor bird show with Avian Sanctuary and Preservation, July 20, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, read to a dog, July 20, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, Hooves of Happiness, July 20, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

South Jordan Library, 10673 Redwood Rd., South Jordan, “One Giant Step: Celebrate the Anniversary of the Moonwalk,” July 20, noon (801-944-7634)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., “Adventure in Space,” July 20, 1:30 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, Hooves of Happiness, July 20, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Hunter Library, 4740 W. 4100 South, West Valley City, Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary lunar party, July 20, 9 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Villa Italian Kitchen, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, recently announced it will offer an order of pizza crusts only. According to a news release, starting July 18, guests can purchase “Just the Crust” of Neapolitan pizzas. Visit villaitaliankitchen.com/news for more information.

Nathan’s Famous will host a qualifier for the 2020 Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 23 at the Salt Lake City Bees baseball game at Smith’s Ballpark, 77 W. 1300 South. Registration for the qualifier is now open. The top male and female finisher will qualify for a spot to compete in the 2020 Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating contest at Coney Island. This year, Joey Chestnut defended his title and ate 71 hot dogs, according to nathansfamous.com. On the women’s side, six-time Mustard Belt winner Miki Sudo ate 31 hot dogs. The Nathan’s Famous qualifying tour takes place each year in cities across the country and beyond. Visit majorleagueeating.com/contests to register.

The Timpanogos Symphony Orchestra is holding auditions at the Highland Community Center, 5378 W. 10400 North, Highland, according to a news release. The following sections are needed: second trombone, second clarinet and all sections of strings. Auditioners should also prepare a solo work or concerto. Some sight reading may also be required. The audition form, along with audition material, is available online at thetso.org/audition.To schedule an appointment, call 801-473-5226.

Downeast, 2330 E. 3300 South, Millcreek is accepting entries featuring Mt. Olympus for its upcoming art show. Submissions will be accepted through July 22, according to a news release. To be considered for the show, artists can sign up at the store. All media will be considered. Art that will be available to sell is preferred. The art will be on display Aug. 1-Sept. 30. Call 801-573-1765 for more information.

The Utah Division of Arts and Museums is accepting submissions for the annual Utah DesignArts. Designs will be accepted through July 26. Designers in any design field, with art that is realized, conceptual or prototype designs, are encouraged to submit work. A free reception will take place in September at the Rio Gallery. Information on how to submit designs is available at artsandmuseums.utah.gov/visualart.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is accepting applications from artists, artist organizations and curators for the center's 2020 exhibitions. The application deadline has been extended through July 28. Visit bdac.org for more details. The center is also accepting applications for its Artist in Residency for Fall 2019. The free fall artist residency will include 24/7 access to a private studio space, access to the facility and printmaking studio and a solo exhibition after the residency. Professional artists working on media such as drawing, painting, printmaking, mixed-media, video and fiber may apply. Applicants must not be enrolled in coursework during the duration of the residency. Applications must be submitted online no later than the end of the month. For more information, call 801-295-3618 or email info@bdac.org. Visit bdac.org/artist-residency for more details.

Summit County is accepting submissions from Summit County residents for its fine arts exhibit at the county fair that will be Aug. 8-10. The fine arts exhibit categories include photography, oil/acrylic painting, watercolor, graphic arts, sculpture, pottery, glass and metal, according to a news release. Youths in grades 9-12 and adults are eligible for awards and prizes. Summit County residents can drop off artwork for the fair at the Summit County Library at Kimball Junction and the County Fair Office at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville during the month of July. On Aug. 6, from 4-7 p.m., artists can check in work at the Ledges Event Center at the Coalville Fairgrounds. Judging will occur on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Visit summitcountyfair.org/exhibits/fine-arts or call the fair office at 435-336-3249 for more information.

Utah Children’s Theatre is accepting stories of how the organization has influenced lives, according to a news release. Stories of about 300 words are being accepted, according to the news release. Parents, grandparents, children and anyone who loves UCT is invited to submit a story. A limited number of stories will be selected to be featured in the lobby, along with a professional portrait of the author. The deadline for submission is Aug. 17. Email a story to boxoffice@uctheatre.org.

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, is in search of volunteers to help with security for the “Heroes and Villains” exhibit and the Hildebrandt collection on display through Sept. 14. Volunteers are needed on Tuesdays, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., according to a news release. Duties will include security watch, ensuring visitors don’t carry paint into galleries and keeping visitors a safe distance from artwork. Those interested, please email mhall@uvu.edu with times and dates available. Visit uvu.edu/museum for more information about the exhibits.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is seeking pianists of all ages to participate in its 3rd annual Silent Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14. According to a news release, pianists on two Steinway grand pianos will accompany a new movie every 45 minutes throughout the day. Students and professional musicians are welcome to apply. Contact james@bdac.org for more information. Visit bdac.org for more information about the festival.

Honeycomb Grill at Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, entry 2, Solitude, will offer a three-course prix-fixe menu on Thursdays in July from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. For $42, guests will receive a tomato and fruit gazpacho, grilled shrimp skewers with cilantro salsa verde and fried peanuts and seared duck breast with fresh corn polenta, arugula, house-made duck confit, pickled red onion with fruit and nut vinaigrette. The three-course menu complements a different range of wines each month. July’s featured winery is Meiomi of California. For more information, call 801-536-5787 or visit solitudemountain.com.

Texas de Brazil, 50 Main, Suite 168 in Salt Lake City, will donate one dollar from every dessert purchased this month to the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces. According to a news release, the dessert selections include flan, a papaya cream and Brazilian cheesecake, plus specialties such as pecan pie, carrot cake and key lime pie. Also recently introduced to the menu are two seasonal offerings. The spicy picanha, a top-sirloin cut, and the Santa Fe Brazilian salad made of hearts of palm, are available through Sept. 30. The Salt Lake location will also celebrate National Cheesecake Day on July 30. Guests who purchase a regular meal that day will receive a free slice of cheesecake. Visit texasdebrazil.com/specials for more information.

Marie Callender’s, with locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, will offer a buy one pie, get a second one for $4.99 deal through July 31 on select pies. Selections include apple, banana cream, berry, blueberry, cherry, coconut cream, French apple, lemon meringue and peach. The pie sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotion pies. Visit mariecallenders.com for a complete listing of pies.

Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, recently announced the organization is collecting photos, videos and stories for its 50th anniversary celebration. On Aug. 22, lift rides will be 50% off and there will be music, games, giveaways — including a 2019-20 season pass — and a free Redford film. Before the film, Sundance will show submitted photos and memories on the big screen. A winner will be drawn from the submissions each week and will receive two free lift passes. Submit memories at sundanceresort.com/events/50-year-celebration.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email features@deseretnews.com.