Settling in on the couch for a binge-worthy TV show, snuggling next to a crackling fire, or finding just the right spot in bed when it’s time to sleep are all ideal times for a soft and cozy blanket. Most people think of wintery days and freezing nights are the only times you'll need a cozy throw.

But outdoor activities, even summertime events, often will be more comfortable when you bring along your favorite blanket. Here are just five activities where you’ll be glad you have one.

Beach trips

Sure, you’ll need towels to dry off after wading in the waves, but laying a blanket down on the sand as your base of operations will provide plenty of space for your group to rest and chat in between dips in the water.

Not only will a blanket prove useful during the day at the beach, but it often cools off significantly at nighttime around the water, warranting a something to wrap up in. A cozy blanket after a day of dry sun and sand can be just what you need to wind down.

Concerts

Summer means the famous Wasatch ski slopes are free of snow, revealing grassy meadows and beautiful mountain views. Many places take advantage of the beautiful season and schedule local artists and musicians to fill the hills with the sound of music.

Red Butte Gardens has a full and varied lineup of artists appearing throughout the summer, including The B-52s, OMD and Berlin, the Stray Cats and Mark Knopfler. While there is an outdoor amphitheater, bringing a blanket is a good idea in case you end up on the lawn.

Deer Valley’s Concert Series has a lineup featuring Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals as well as John Butler Trio and Squeeze. A blanket or two will provide a soft place to sit as well as warmth when the evening wears on. The average weather patterns usually dip into the high 40s at night, even in the summer, so you'll definitely want a blanket and a jacket.

Barbecues and picnics

If you haven't already been to a few barbecues and picnics yet, don't fret, the summer isn't over. Instead of lugging lawn or camping chairs with you, just bring a soft blanket. It's a nice alternative to sitting on the lawn, especially if members of the family have allergies.

It also doubles as a nice, warm cover for stargazing that might happen after the picnic. And don't fret, if you're a messy eater or happen to get a little dirt on your plush blanket, simply throw it in the wash and follow these directions.

Pioneer Day fireworks

Pioneer Day is just around the corner with a multitude of celebrations around the Beehive State — concerts, parades, dance groups, fun runs, rodeos and food galore. Fireworks at the end of the day cap off many cities’ festivities.

Find the show nearest you and get there early — people take their viewing spots seriously. Reserve a good spot to watch the fireworks with a plush blanket that will keep you comfortable while you ooh and ahh at the show.

Family reunions

Most families, especially in Utah, know the excitement and planning that goes into a family reunion. The gathering might last a day or a week. It may involve 25 or 100 relatives. It may be at one big vacation house or a set of cabins.

No matter what, take a luxurious blanket. Seating with big groups almost always seems to be at a premium, so packing a blanket will provide a comfortable spot to chat with cousins. Many families print t-shirts for the occasion, but if you want to mix the tradition up and opt for something that will last longer (and get more use), you can order custom-made blankets for each branch of the family.

No matter where your summer takes you, be prepared for any situation with a versatile blanket from Minky Couture. Check out their wide variety of sizes, colors and fabrics for a special, customized treat.