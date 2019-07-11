Click here: Full outdoor movie listings

MUSIC/DANCE

Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle, July 12, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $42-$222+ (800-745-3000 or vivintarena.com)

Roy Rivers, July 12, 7 p.m., Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West, Bountiful, free (bountifulutah.gov)

“Aretha: A Tribute to the Queen of Soul,” July 12, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $15-$48 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

“Pan” by Salt Dance, July 12-13 and 17-20, 7:30 p.m., American Fork Boat Harbor, Marina Cove Beach, 6398 S. 100 West, American Fork, $15-$25; dinner add-on available (saltdance.com/pan)

Pizzicato Strings, July 12, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Park, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Stillhouse Junkies, July 13, 7 p.m., Stokes Nature Center, 2696 E. U.S. Highway 89, Logan, $10 for general, $8 for students (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

BYU-Idaho Collegiate Singers, July 13, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

“ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” film in concert with the Utah Symphony, July 13, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $15-$78 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Charley Jenkins Band, July 13, 8 p.m., Holladay City Park, 4580 S. 2300 East, Holladay, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Salt Lake Sax Summit, July 13, 8:30 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

The Rad Trads, July 14, 2 p.m., Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snow Basin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, free (theradtrads.com/tour)

Ben Brinton, July 14, 3 p.m., Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude, free (801-534-1400 or solitudemountain.com/events)

Lindquist Family Symphony Pops and Fireworks, July 14, 9 p.m., Lindquist Plaza and pond area, Weber State University, Ogden, free (801-626-6468 or weber.edu/WSUToday)

Bomba Marile with Salt Lake Capoeira and Brazilian Roots, July 15, 7 p.m., Chase Home Museum, 600 E. 1100 South, free (artsandmuseums.utah.gov/mondays-in-the-park)

Evening in Brazil, July 15, 8 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

Kevin Flynn and the Svengali Jazz Quartet, July 16, noon, Murray Park, Pavilion #5, 5200 S. State, Murray, free (801-706-3344 or murray.utah.gov)

Betraying the Martyrs with Entheos, Within Destruction, The Sentinels and Defying Decay, July 16, 6 p.m., Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court, $15 (kilbycourt.com)

HartStrings, July 16, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Park, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Tad Calcara and New Deal Swing, July 16, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free; dance lessons at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Joe Muscolino Band, July 17, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Brit Floyd, July 17, 8 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $30-$86; $10 for parking (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

Schumann’s Cello Concerto, July 17, 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, $40 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

GETTING OUT

Full Moon Lift Ride, July 12-13, 8:30-11 p.m, Sundance Mountain Resort, Ray’s Lift, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $18-$64 (sundanceresort.com)

Ballet Clinic, July 13, 10 a.m.-noon, Ballet Center Utah, 4907 S. Poplar St., Murray, free, for youths ages 5-18 (theballetcentreinmurray.com)

Teacher Appreciation, July 13, 12:30-4:30 p.m., select Walmart stores, free event for educators, supplies limited (walmart.com/cp/6114757)

Global Rocket Launch for 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 Mission, July 16, 10 a.m.-noon, Veterans Memorial Park, 1985 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, free (slco.org/clark-planetarium)

Public information meeting with the Salt Lake City Department of Airports, July 17, 6-7:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (slcairport.com/about-the-airport/master-plan)

Living Planet Aquarium at Valley Fair Mall, July 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free (shopvalleyfairmall.com)

“Yoga at the Zoo,” July 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, Lions, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $20 per session, for ages 14 and older (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

“Pod Tours America,” July 18, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $39.50-$140 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Animal Vision: Through Nature’s Eyes,” through August, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for military, students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Yoga on the Plaza,” Sundays through Aug. 18, 10 a.m, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com /calendar)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The Little Mermaid,” July 12-20, dates and times vary, Butler Middle School, 7530 S. 2700 East, $10-$12 (801-944-7000 or arts.ch.utah.gov)

“Cinderella,” Sting and Honey Company, July 12-27, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Shakespeare’s Roses,” July 12-20, dates and times vary, Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $10-$25 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

“Mamma Mia!” July 18-Aug. 10, dates vary, 8 p.m., Sundance, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $26-$40 (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“My Fair Lady,” July 12-13, 7:30 p.m.; July 13, 2:30 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Barlow Main Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Downton Dead,” through July 20, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Peter Pan,” through July 20, dates vary, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 600 S. 400 East, Orem, $10-$15 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“The Sound of Music,” through July 20, dates vary, 7 p.m., South Jordan Community Center, 10778 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, $6-$8 (801-446-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

“The Taming of the Shrew,” through July 20, dates and times vary, Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $10-$25 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

“Crazy for You,” through July 22, dates and times vary, Midvale Performing Arts Center, 695 W. 7720 South, Midvale, $12 for general, $8 for children ages 12 and younger, seniors and students with ID (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“The Music Man,” through July 27, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for military, students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Bravo, Caruso!” through July 30, dates and times vary, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $12-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Master Class,” through Aug. 1, dates and times vary, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $12-$49 (utahfestival.org)

“The Marriage of Figaro,” through Aug. 2, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $12-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Newsies,” through Aug. 2, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $12-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Mary Poppins,” through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $8-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Million Dollar Quartet,” through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $25-$27 for adults, $19-$21 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“West Side Story,” through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $12-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“On Golden Pond,” through Aug. 4, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $16 for general, $14 for students, senior and military (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Sunday School Musical,” through Aug. 13, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Freaky Friday,” through Aug. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$48 for adults, $18-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Conclusion of Henry VI: Parts Two and Three,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, Beverley Center for the Arts, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $52-$56; includes some violence and bawdy innuendo (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Saturday’s Voyeur,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $50-$60, contains adult themes (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“The Book of Will,” through Sept. 5, dates and times vary, Beverley Center for the Arts, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77; includes mild adult language and humor (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Macbeth,” through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, Beverley Center for the Arts, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77; includes supernatural and bloody scenes and bawdy innuendo (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Cinderella,” through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Centre Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $44-$48 for adults, $22-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Little Mermaid,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$23 for children ages 3-11, $22-$28 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$25 for children ages 3-11, $22-$30 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, Beverley Center for the Arts, Englestad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77 (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Every Brilliant Thing,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, Beverley Center for the Arts, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $52-$56; contains adult topics (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Hamlet,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, Beverley Center for the Arts, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$77; contains adult themes and bawdy language (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, Beverley Center for the Arts, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $37-$82 (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

IMPROV/COMEDY

“Girls Gotta Eat,” July 18, 7:30 p.m., Wiseguys Comedy, 194 S. 400 West, $30, for ages 21 and older (wiseguyscomedy.com)

Daniel Tosh, July 20, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $49.50-$85, mature audiences only (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

NEW MOVIES IN THEATERS THIS WEEK

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable — Bethany Hamilton lost her arm to a tiger shark at age 13, but this didn't stop her from pursuing her dream of becoming a professional surfer. 98 minutes; PG (thematic elements); in general release; to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

Crawl — A young woman, while attempting to save her father during a Category 5 hurricane, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against alligators. 87 minutes; R (bloody creature violence and brief language); in general release; to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

Stockholm — Based on the absurd but true 1973 bank heist and hostage crisis in Stockholm that was documented in the New Yorker as the origins of Stockholm syndrome. 92 minutes; R (language and brief violence); in general release.

Stuber — A detective recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure. 93 minutes; R (violence and language throughout, some sexual references and brief graphic); in general release.

The Fall of the American Empire — A shy and insecure delivery truck driver accidentally arrives on the scene of a major crime and happens to pick up two bags of cash and hides them in his truck. 127 minutes; R (strong violence, sexual content/nudity and language); Broadway.

Wild Rose — A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star. 101 minutes; R (language throughout, some sexuality and brief drug material); Broadway.

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Aida,” Met Opera, July 17, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $9.65-$11.80 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Between Me and My Mind,” July 17, 7 p.m., The District Megaplex, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan, $12.87-$16.09 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $7-$10.75 (cinemark.com)

“Bus Stop,” July 12, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Easy Rider,” July 14-17, 4 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $10.73-$11.80 (megaplextheatres.com); and Cinemark Tinseltown 14, 3651 Wall Ave., Ogden, $9.50-$11.50 (801-334-8655 or cinemark.com)

“First Man,” July 17, 8:45 p.m., The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (shopthegateway.com)

“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween,” July 15-18, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 per series, $2 each individual movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

Lunafest Film Festival, July 12, 7:30 p.m., Midvale Theatre, 7711 S. Main, Midvale, $15-$30; VIP reception at 6:30 p.m. (facebook.com/kiwanisclubofmidvaleut)

“My Little Pony: The Movie,” July 15-18, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 per series, $2 each movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” July 12, dusk, Town Square, 50 S. Main, St. George, free (sgcity.org)

“Sound! Euphonium,” July 15, 7 p.m., Cinemark Century 16 Union Heights, 7670 S. Union Park Ave., Cottonwood Heights, $9.50-$11.50 (801-568-3699 or cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, $9.65-$11.80 (megaplextheatres.com)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Maia Toll, author of “The Illustrated Herbiary,” July 14, 1 p.m.; Meredith Jordan, author of “Below the Line,” July 18, 2 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Kimi Eisele, author of “The Lightest Object in the Universe,” July 12, 7 p.m.; Eric Comstock, author of “Tangled: A Story About Shapes,” July 13, 11 a.m.; Nicole Walker, author of “The After Normal: Brief, Alphabetical Essays on a Changing Planet,” July 13, 2 p.m.; Becky Wallace, author of “Stealing Home,” July 16, 7 p.m.; Megan Griswold, author of “The Book of Help,” July 18, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Daniel Swenson, author of “A Dragon’s Fate,” July 13, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Kathy Kirkpatrick, author of “The Transcontinental Railroad in Utah,” July 12, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Summit Arts Showcase, July 12, 4-8 p.m.; July 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Barn, 4300 N. state Route 32, Oakley, free (pcscarts.org)

“UMFA in the Wild: Print Your Own Family Tree,” July 13, noon, Willard Bay State Park, Eagle Beach, Pavilion 20, 900 W. 650 North, Willard, Box Elder County, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Family Day: To collage or not to collage, that is the question!” July 13, 2 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, 13 S. 300 West, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

“Mixed Media Creative Conversations: Summer Celebration,” July 17, 6-8 p.m., The Junction, 2371 Kiesel Ave., Ogden, $40 (801-399-2787 or localartisancollective.com/calendar)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Joan Zone, opening reception July 20, 2 p.m.; on display July 16-Sept. 15 (801-363-4088)

Logan Gallery Walk, participating locations in downtown Logan, July 12, 6 p.m. (cachearts.org/gallerywalk)

Terzian Galleries, 625 Main, Park City, art by Lindey Carter, Oonju Chun, Laura Hendricks, Emily Fox King and Hadley Rampton, on display July 15-Aug. 18 (435-649-4927)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Face of Utah Sculpture,” by local artists, opening reception, July 18, 6 p.m.; on display July 18-Aug. 28 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” by various artists, on display July 18-Jan. 12, 2020 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, 11th International Art Exhibition: “Meditations on Belief,” by various artists, through Oct. 7 (801-240-3310)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Don Olsen, Lee Deffebach, Doug Snow, George Dibble and others, through Aug. 30 (801-589-8143)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “The Quotidian Details,” by Celine Downen, Justina Bonaventura and Danielle Susi, through Aug. 2 (801-596-5000)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., “Love Letters” pop-up experience, through Sept. 1; $16.50 for adults, $12.50 for children ages 3-10 (lovelettersmuseum.com)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Flower Power,” by Ken Baxter, Ryan Cannon, Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Jamie Wayman, through Aug. 17 (801-533-4200)

Modern West Fine Art, 412 S. 700 West, “Paper + Thread,” by various artists, through Aug. 31 (801-355-3383)

Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, “Yellowstone: Invisible Boundaries,” organized by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, through Sept. 15 (801-581-6927)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Melanie Ferguson, through July 21 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. Rio Grande St., “Time + Materials,” by Jacqui Larsen, Heidi Moller Somsen and Richard Gate, through Aug. 30 (801-245-7272)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Contemporary Suburbium,” by Deanna and Ed Templeton, and “Roof Gap,” by Andrew Dadson, through Sept. 7 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Power Couples: The Pendant Format in Art,” curated by Leslie Anderson, through Dec. 8 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anne Jespersen Fine Arts, 167 S. Main, Helper, “Spike 150: Helper and the Railroad,” by various artists, through Aug. 2 (thehelperproject.net)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Mary Manning, through July (801-628-9592)

Art Around the Corner Foundation, various locations in St. George, outdoor sculpture exhibit, by various artists; on display through early 2020 (artaroundthecorner.org)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “International Art Quilts” and “Layered Voices” exhibits, through Aug. 31 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “In the Arena,” by Mahonri Young, through Sept. 21; “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19; and “After Promontory,” curated by Ashlee Whitaker, through Oct. 5 (801-422-8287)

Brown Art Gallery, 274 S. Main, Springville, “Utah Landscapes: A Grand State,” by Utah County artists, through July 27 (801-372-1068)

Edge of the Cedar State Park Museum, 660 W. 400 North, Blanding, “Ancient Skies Through Ancient Eyes,” by Bob Maynard, through Oct. 31 (utahscanyoncountry.com)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “It’ll Last Longer,” by Maura Allen, Kollabs and James Penfield, through July 20 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” curated by Amy Jorgensen and Edward Bateman; and “Heaving Into Mountains,” by Jackie Leishman, through Sept. 27 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Permutations,” by John Hess, through Aug. 16 (435-649-8882)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Celebrate Summer,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Aug. 25 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Double Cross,” by George Stone, through July (435-797-0163)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Aug. 29 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “A Study of Scale,” by Kate Starling, through July 27; and “Homage to William Shakespeare,” by Karl Momen, through Oct. 5 (435-586-7700)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Heroes and Villains: How Myth Made Fantasy,” by various artists, and “The Hildebrandt Collection,” by Greg and Tim Hildebrandt, through Sept. 14 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“The Wizard of Oz,” the Young Performers Edition, July 12-13, 7 p.m.; and July 13, 2 p.m., Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $12, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Zoo for You: How-to-Zoo,” July 13, 9 a.m.-noon, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $35, for youths ages 14 and older with diverse needs, includes accompanying adult (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

“Space Exploration Day,” July 13, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Passport to Movement: Ballroom Dance,” July 13, 12:15-1 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, free; tour at 11:45 a.m. (801-534-1000 or rdtutah.org)

“Family Day: To collage or not to collage, that is the question!” July 13, 2-4 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, 13 S. 300 West, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

“Puppets on Parade” summer camp, July 15-19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $30, for ages 12-16 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Kids Art Camp, weekly through Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m., Paper Source, 6191 S. State St., Suite N029, Murray, $155, for children ages 6 and older (papersource.com/craft/workshops)

Summer Day Camps, weekly through Aug. 16, 9-11:30 a.m. or noon-2:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State St., South Salt Lake, $139-$199, for children ages 4-17 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

LIBRARIES

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, a free screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” for tweens and teens, July 12, 3:30 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, read to a dog, July 13, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

South Jordan Library, 10673 Redwood Road, South Jordan, “Diagon Alley: Magical Menagerie,” July 13, noon (801-944-7634)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, “Hooves of Happiness,” July 13, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, create a mini-model UFO, July 13, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, a free screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” for tweens and teens, July 13, 3 p.m. (801-594-8680)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is accepting applications for their Artist in Residency for Fall 2019. The free fall artist residency will include 24/7 access to a private studio space, access to the facility and printmaking studio and a solo exhibition after the residency. Professional artists working on media such as drawing, painting, printmaking, mixed-media, video and fiber may apply. Applicants must not be enrolled in coursework during the duration of the residency. Applications must be submitted online no later than the end of the month. Mailed proposals must be postmarked by July 12. For more information, call 801-295-3618 or email info@bdac.org. Visit bdac.org/artist-residency for more details.

The Timpanogos Symphony Orchestra is holding auditions at the Highland Community Center, 5378 W. 10400 North, Highland, according to a news release. The following sections are needed: second trombone, second clarinet and all sections of strings. Auditioners should also prepare a solo work or concerto. Some sight reading may also be required. The audition form, along with audition material, is available online at thetso.org/audition. To schedule an appointment, call 801-473-5226.

Random House Children’s Books and Dr. Seuss Enterprises recently challenged readers across the country to read 250 million words by Dr. Seuss this summer. This second annual Dr. Seuss Word Challenge began May 21 and runs through July 15. Participants can enter the Word Challenge Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Carnival cruise for four. The challenge is open to U.S. residents ages 25 and older, with a limit of one entry per household. Visit wordchallenge.seussville.com/sweepstakes-rules for the official rules.

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, is in search of volunteers to help with security the “Heroes and Villains” exhibit and the Hildebrandt collection on display through Sept. 14. Volunteers are needed on Tuesdays, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., according to a news release. Duties will include security watch, ensuring visitors don’t carry paint into galleries and keeping visitors a safe distance from artwork. Those interested, please email mhall@uvu.edu with times and dates available. Visit uvu.edu/museum for more information about the exhibits.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is accepting applications from artists, artist organizations and curators for the center's 2020 exhibitions. The application deadline has been extended through July 28. Visit bdac.org for more details.

Downeast, 2330 E. 3300 South, Millcreek is accepting entries featuring Mt. Olympus for its upcoming art show. Submissions will be accepted through July 22, according to a news release. To be considered for the show, artists can sign up at the store. All media will be considered. Art that will be available to sell is preferred. The art will be on display Aug. 1-Sept. 30. Call 801-573-1765 for more information.

The Utah Division of Arts and Museums is accepting submissions for the annual Utah DesignArts. Designs will be accepted through July 26. Designers in any design field, with art that is realized, conceptual or prototype designs, are encouraged to submit work. A free reception will take place in September at the Rio Gallery. Information on how to submit designs is available at artsandmuseums.utah.gov/visualart.

Summit County is accepting submissions from Summit County residents for its fine arts exhibit at the county fair that will be Aug. 8-10. The fine arts exhibit categories include photography, oil/acrylic painting, watercolor, graphic arts, sculpture, pottery, glass and metal, according to a news release. Youths in grades 9-12 and adults are eligible for awards and prices. Summit County residents can drop off artwork for the fair at the Summit County Library at Kimball Junction and the County Fair Office at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville during the month of July. On Aug. 6, from 4-7 p.m., artists can check in work at the Ledges Event Center at the Coalville Fairgrounds. Judging will occur on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Visit summitcountyfair.org/exhibits/fine-arts or call the fair office at 435-336-3249 for more information.

Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, 5440 W. Daybreak Parkway, South Jordan, recently opened its 100th storefront in the Daybreak community. The restaurant celebrated with an opening day block party on July 8. According to a news release, Costa Vida opened its first restaurant in 2003 in Layton and has since grown to locations in 14 states as well as Canada. The new Daybreak location will be open Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Visit costavida.com for more information.

Veneto Ristorante Italiano, 370 E. 900 South, Salt Lake City, was recently recognized with the Best of Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator. According to a news release, 1,244 restaurants worldwide received this best of wine recognition that honors wine programs that demonstrate dedication, recognizes lists that display breadth across multiple wine-growing regions and/or significant vertical depth of top producers, along with superior presentation. The Italian restaurant will also host its winemaker dinner on Sunday, July 14, with Matteo Gulfi, owner of Gulfi winery in Sicily. The 4-course dinner is $165 and reservations can be made by calling 801-359-0708 or by sending an email to info@venetoslc.com. Visit venetoslc.com for more information.

Honeycomb Grill at Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, entry 2, Solitude, will offer a three-course prix-fixe menu on Thursdays in July from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. For $42, guests will receive a tomato and fruit gazpacho, grilled shrimp skewers with cilantro salsa verde and fried peanuts and seared duck breast with fresh corn polenta, arugula, house-made duck confit, pickled red onion with fruit and nut vinaigrette. The three-course menu complements a different range of wines each month. July’s featured winery is Meiomi from California. For more information, call 801-536-5787 or visit solitudemountain.com.

Texas de Brazil, 50 Main St., Suite 168 in Salt Lake City, will donate one dollar from every dessert purchased this month to the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces. According to a news release, the dessert selections include flan, a papaya cream and Brazilian cheesecake, plus specialties such as pecan pie, carrot cake and key lime pie. Also recently introduced to the menu are two seasonal offerings. The spicy picanha, a top-sirloin cut and the Santa Fe Brazilian salad made of hearts of palm, are available through Sept. 30. The Salt Lake location will also celebrate National Cheesecake Day on July 30. Guests who purchase a regular meal that day will receive a free slice of cheesecake. Visit texasdebrazil.com/specials for more information.

Marie Callender’s, with locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, will offer a buy one pie, get a second one for $4.99 deal through July 31 on select pies. Selections include apple, banana cream, berry, blueberry, cherry, coconut cream, French apple, lemon meringue and peach. The pie sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotion pies. Visit mariecallenders.com for a complete listing of pies.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email features@deseretnews.com.