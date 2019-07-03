Click here: Full list of Fourth of July events

MUSIC/DANCE

Barbershop Harmony Society International Convention, July 5, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; July 6, 5 p.m.; July 7, 9 a.m., Conference Center, Temple Square, free, ticket required (barbershop.org/utah)

“Music in the Park: Patriotic Concert with Utah Voices,” July 5, 7 p.m., Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West, Bountiful, free (bountifulutah.gov)

Malcolm Sim, July 5, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Hugh Panaro, July 5, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $15-$97 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

“Bravo Broadway! Life is a Cabaret,” July 6, 7:30 p.m. Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $15-$97 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band, July 6, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Christian Mills Band, July 7, 3 p.m., Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude, free (801-534-1400 or solitudemountain.com/events)

Ulhaas with Chile Una Postal, July 8, 7 p.m., Chase Home Museum, 600 E. 1100 South, free (artsandmuseums.utah.gov/mondays-in-the-park)

Joshy Soul and the Cool, July 8, 8 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

BYU Mountain Strings, July 9, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Park, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Phoenix Jazz and Swing Band, July 9, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free; dance lessons at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

David Halliday’s Latin Jazz All Stars, July 10, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Corps Encore, July 10, 6:30 p.m., Stewart Stadium, 4100 S. Taylor Ave., Weber State University, Ogden, $20-$40 (888-306-3786 or dci.org/events/2019-corps-encore)

“Pan” SALT Dance, July 10-13 and 17-20, 7:30 p.m., American Fork Boat Harbor, Marina Cove Beach, 6398 S. 100 West, American Fork, $15-$25, dinner add-on available (saltdance.com/pan)

Trace Adkins, July 10, 7:30 p.m., America First Event Center, Southern Utah University, 152 S. 800 W., Cedar City, $30-$50 (tbirdtickets.com).

Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto with Maria Ioudenitch, July 10, 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, $45 (deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Jenny Lewis, July 11, 6:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Lodge Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $42-$68 (deervalleyconcertseries.com)

“Here Comes the Sun: A Concert to BeatALS,” July 11, 7:30 p.m., Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $10-$20 (801-957-3322 or beatalsbenefit.com)

GETTING OUT

2019 Linda Buttars Memorial Fun Run, July 6, 8 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, $5 per individual, $10 per family, registration required (westjordan.utah.gov)

“Yoga at the Zoo,” July 6, 8 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, Tidewater Cove, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $20, for ages 14 and older (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Wild Aware Day, July 6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., $14.95-$18.95 (hoglezoo.org)

“Canyon Conversations: Bugs Don’t Bug Me!” July 6, 11 a.m.-noon, Stokes Nature Center, 2696 E. U.S. Highway 89, Logan, free (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

“3-Step Parenting: How to Replace Misbehavior with Cooperation” by Richard O’Keef, July 10, 6 p.m., Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, free (3stepparenting.com)

“The Secrets of Downton Abbey” escape room opening, July 11, Mystery Escape Room, The Gateway, 130 S. Rio Grande St., $34.95 (385-322-2583 or mysteryescaperoom.com/salt-lake-city)

“Animal Vision: Through Nature’s Eyes,” through August, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for military, students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Yoga on the Plaza,” Sundays through Aug. 18, 10 a.m, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com/calendar)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The Marriage of Figaro,” July 5-Aug. 2, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $12-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Newsies,” July 5-Aug. 2, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $8-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Peter Pan,” July 5-20, dates vary, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 600 S. 400 East, Orem, $10-$18 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Mary Poppins,” July 6-Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $8-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“West Side Story,” July 6-Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $12-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Master Class,” July 9-Aug. 1, dates and times vary, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $12-$79 (utahfestival.org)

“Crazy for You,” July 11-22, dates and times vary, Midvale Performing Arts Center, 695 W. 7720 South, Midvale, $12 for general, $8 for children ages 12 and younger, seniors and students with ID (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“Every Brilliant Thing,” July 11-Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $52-$56; contains adult topics (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“On Golden Pond,” July 11-Aug. 4, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $16 for general, $14 for students, senior and military (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“The Sound of Music,” July 11-20, dates vary, 7 p.m., South Jordan Community Center, 10778 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, $6-$8 (801-446-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

“The Taming of the Shrew,” July 11-20, dates and times vary, Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $10-$25 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“The Music Man,” July 5-6, 7:30 p.m., Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $12 for general, $10 on Thursdays (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Nunsense,” July 5-6 and 8, 7 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Leishman Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“My Fair Lady,” through July 13, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Barlow Main Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Downton Dead,” through July 20, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“The Music Man,” through July 27, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for military, students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Bravo, Caruso!” through July 30, dates and times vary, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $12-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Million Dollar Quartet,” through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $25-$27 for adults, $19-$21 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Sunday School Musical,” through Aug. 13, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Freaky Friday,” through Aug. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$48 for adults, $18-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Conclusion of Henry VI: Parts Two and Three,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $52-$56; includes some violence and bawdy innuendo (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Saturday’s Voyeur,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $50-$60, contains adult themes (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“The Book of Will,” through Sept. 5, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77; includes mild adult language and humor (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Macbeth,” through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77; includes supernatural and bloody scenes and bawdy innuendo (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Cinderella,” through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Centre Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $44-$48 for adults, $22-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Little Mermaid,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$23 for children ages 3-11, $22-$28 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$25 for children ages 3-11, $22-$30 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Englestad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$77 (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Hamlet,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$77; contains adult themes and bawdy language (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through Oct. 12, dates and times vary, The Beverley Center for the Arts, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $37-$82 (800-752-9849 or bard.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Il Barbiere di Siviglia” The Met Opera, July 10, 1 and 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, $9.65-$11.80 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London,” July 11, 7 and 7:10 p.m., Cinemark Century 16, 3300 S. State, $15 (801-486-9652 or cinemark.com)

“Hamlet” National Theatre Live, July 8, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $15-$17 (cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, $12.87-$15.02 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Kid Who Would Be King,” July 8-11, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 per series, $2 each individual movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Ralph Breaks the Internet,” July 10, 8:45 p.m., The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (shopthegateway.com)

“Sound! Euphonium,” July 11 and 15, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies,” July 8-11, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 per series, $2 each movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, Craig L. Foster and Marianne T. Watson, authors of “American Polygamy,” July 10, 5:30 p.m. (801-486-3111 or benchmarkbooks.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Sara Watchorn, author of “The Elementals” series, July 7, 1 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Samantha Hastings, author of “The Last Word,” July 9, 7 p.m.; authors Elizabeth Eulberg and Brigid Kemmerer, July 11, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Power Couples: The Pendant Format in Art,” curated by Leslie Anderson, on display July 11-Dec. 8 (801-581-7332)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Heroes and Villains: How Myth Made Fantasy,” by various artists, and “The Hildebrandt Collection,” by Greg and Tim Hildebrandt, opening reception July 9, 6 p.m.; on display July 9-Sept. 14 (801-863-4200)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Glassed: Contemporary Glass Creations,” by Lisa Bennett, through July 13 (801-363-4088)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, 11th International Art Exhibition: “Meditations on Belief,” by various artists, through Oct. 7 (801-240-3310)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Don Olsen, Lee Deffebach, Doug Snow, George Dibble and others, through Aug. 30 (801-589-8143)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “The Quotidian Details,” by Celine Downen, Justina Bonaventura and Danielle Susi, through Aug. 2 (801-596-5000)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., “Love Letters” pop-up experience, through Sept. 1; $16.50 for adults, $12.50 for children ages 3-10 (lovelettersmuseum.com)

Modern West Fine Art, 412 S. 700 West, “Paper & Thread,” by various artists, through Aug. 31 (801-355-3383)

Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, “Yellowstone: Invisible Boundaries,” organized by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, through Sept. 15 (801-581-6927)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Irene Rampton, Deborah Hake Brinckerhoff and various artists, through July 12 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Melanie Ferguson, through July 21 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. Rio Grande St., “Time + Materials,” by Jacqui Larsen, Heidi Moller Somsen and Richard Gate, through Aug. 30 (801-245-7272)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “The Wonder of Watercolor,” by Bonnie Merrill and Jackie Bird, through July 9 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Contemporary Suburbium,” by Deanna and Ed Templeton, and “Roof Gap,” by Andrew Dadson, through Sept. 7 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anne Jespersen Fine Arts, 167 S. Main, Helper, “Spike 150: Helper and the Railroad,” by various artists, through Aug. 2 (thehelperproject.net)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Mary Manning, through July (801-628-9592)

Art Around the Corner Foundation, various locations in St. George, outdoor sculpture exhibit, by various artists; on display through early 2020 (artaroundthecorner.org)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “International Art Quilts” and “Layered Voices” exhibits, through Aug. 31 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “In the Arena,” by Mahonri Young, through Sept. 21; “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19; and “After Promontory,” curated by Ashlee Whitaker, through Oct. 5 (801-422-8287)

Brown Art Gallery, 274 S. Main, Springville, “Utah Landscapes: A Grand State,” by Utah County artists, through July 27 (801-372-1068)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Visual Perceptions: Constructs, Series II,” by Lewis J. Crawford; “Between a Site and a Home,” by Madison Donnelly and Christian Casas; and “Inherited” by Kristin Baird, through July 12 (801-295-3618)

Edge of the Cedar State Park Museum, 660 W. 400 North, Blanding, “Ancient Skies Through Ancient Eyes,” by Bob Maynard, through Oct. 31 (utahscanyoncountry.com)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “It’ll Last Longer,” by Maura Allen, Kollabs and James Penfield, through July 20 (435-649-3001) OP: July 26

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” curated by Amy Jorgensen and Edward Bateman; and “Heaving Into Mountains,” by Jackie Leishman, through Sept. 27 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Permutations,” by John Hess, through Aug. 16 (435-649-8882)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Celebrate Summer,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Aug. 25 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Double Cross,” by George Stone, through July (435-797-0163)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Aug. 29 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “A Study of Scale,” by Kate Starling, through July 27; and “Homage to William Shakespeare,” by Karl Momen, through Oct. 5 (435-586-7700)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Wild Aware Day, July 6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $18.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Punch-and-Judy show, July 6, 2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, free (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Art Exploration Camp: On the Farm,” July 8-11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $65, for children ages 5-15, family discounts and scholarships available (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Mindful Me Camp,” July 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon, Gifted Music School, 150 S. 1000 East, $150, for children ages 8-12 (giftedmusicschool.org/preparatory-summer-camps)

“The Wizard of Oz,” the Young Performers Edition, through July 13, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $12, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

Kids Art Camp, weekly through Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m., Paper Source, 6191 S. State, Suite N029, Murray, $155, for children ages 6 and older (papersource.com/craft/workshops)

Summer Day Camps, weekly through Aug. 16, 9-11:30 a.m. or noon-2:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $139-$199, for children ages 4-17 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

LIBRARIES

Orem Library, 58 N. State St., Orem, bilingual storytime, July 5, 10:30 a.m. (801-229-7050)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, "Monster Bubbles,” July 5, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, “Summer STEAM: Slime,” July 5, 3 p.m.; and food class for children in grades pre-K through grade 2 with adult, July 6, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Teen Night: Stained Glass,” July 5, 4 p.m.; and read to a dog, July 6, 1 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Escape the Room” for families, July 5, 4:30 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, bilingual storytime, July 6, 10 a.m.; and “Teen Tabletop Gaming,” July 6, 3 p.m. (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Tyler Library, 8041 S. 55 West, Midvale, outdoor bird show, July 6, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, read to a dog, July 6, 1 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., SLC Ballet performance and dance workshop, July 6, 1 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, “Galaxy Art” craft, July 6, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, recently announced a casting call for July 8-9, 7:30-9:30 p.m. for the Peach Days melodrama. This year’s musical will be “Holmes on the Barbary Coast” or “Much Ado About Something.” Auditioners ages 10 and older are invited to participate. Please be prepared for a vocal audition. An accompanist will be provided. Music, script and lyrics for the musical melodrama are by Dee Ann Nichols. Peach Days are Sept. 4-7. Visit boxelderchamber.com for more information about Peach Days.

Random House Children’s Books and Dr. Seuss Enterprises recently challenged readers across the country to read 250 million words by Dr. Seuss this summer. This second annual Dr. Seuss Word Challenge began May 21 and runs through July 15. Participants can enter the Word Challenge Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Carnival cruise for four. The challenge is open to U.S. residents ages 25 and older, with a limit of one entry per household. Visit wordchallenge.seussville.com/sweepstakes-rules for the official rules.

Summit County is accepting submissions from Summit County residents for its Fine Arts exhibit at the county fair that will be Aug. 8-10. The Fine Arts exhibit categories include photography, oil/acrylic painting, watercolor, graphic arts, sculpture, pottery, glass and metal, according to a news release. Youths in grades 9-12 and adults are eligible for awards and prizes. Summit County residents can drop off artwork for the fair at the Summit County Library at Kimball Junction and the County Fair Office at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville during the month of July. On Aug. 6, from 4-7 p.m., artists can check in work at the Ledges Event Center at the Coalville Fairgrounds. Judging will occur on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Visit summitcountyfair.org/exhibits/fine-arts or call the fair office at 435-336-3249 for more information.

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, is in search of volunteers to help with security during an upcoming exhibit. The “Heroes and Villains” exhibit and the Hildebrandt collection will be on display at the museum July 9-Sept. 14. Volunteers are needed on Tuesdays, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., according to a news release. Duties will include security watch, ensuring visitors don’t carry paint into galleries and keeping visitors a safe distance from artwork. Those interested, please email mhall@uvu.edu with times and dates available. Visit uvu.edu/museum for more information about the exhibits.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is accepting applications from artists, artist organizations and curators for the center's 2020 exhibitions. The application deadline is July 14. Visit bdac.org for more details.

Downeast, 2330 E. 3300 South, Millcreek is accepting entries featuring Mt. Olympus for its upcoming art show. Submissions will be accepted through July 22, according to a news release. To be considered for the show, artists can sign up at the store. All media will be considered. Art that will be available to sell is preferred. The art will be on display Aug. 1-Sept. 30. Call 801-573-1765 for more information.

The Utah Division of Arts and Museums is accepting submissions for the annual Utah DesignArts. Designs will be accepted through July 26. Designers in any design field, with art that is realized, conceptual or prototype designs, are encouraged to submit work. A free reception will take place in September at the Rio Gallery. Information on how to submit designs is available at artsandmuseums.utah.gov/visualart.

Marie Callender’s, with locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, will offer a buy one pie, get a second one for $4.99 deal through July 31 on select pies. Selections include apple, banana cream, berry, blueberry, cherry, coconut cream, french apple, lemon meringue and peach. The pie sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotion pies. Visit mariecallenders.com for a complete listing of pies.

