MUSIC/DANCE

Bluegrassroots Festival, June 28, 7 p.m., Mountain View High School, 665 W. Center, Orem; and June 29, 10 a.m., Canyon Glen Park, 1501 E. Provo Canyon Road, Provo, $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, $5 for children ages 12 and younger, free for children under age 5 (bluegrassroots.net)

Austin Weyand, June 28, 7:30 p.m., at Duchesne Town Park, East 400 South, Duchesne, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Beehive Statesmen, June 28, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Park, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or templesquare.com/events)

Chris Botti with the Utah Symphony, June 28, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $15-$102 (deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation: HaeSun Paik, June 28, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15-$20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon, June 28, 8 p.m., Zermatt Resort, 784 W Resort Drive, Midway, free (bouldercanyonband.com)

Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation: Festival Participants in Recital, June 29, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $25-$30 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

LoveLoud Festival, June 29, 2:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $29-$149+ (smithstix.com)

“Grace” with Davis Master Chorale on Saturday, June 29, 7 p.m. in the historic Kaysville Tabernacle, 198 W. Center, Kaysville, free (davismasterchorale.org)

Jennifer Thomas, June 29, 7 p.m., Westminster College, Vieve Gore Concert Hall, 1840 S. 1300 East, $30 (jenniferthomasmusic.com)

Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation: Serhiy Salov, June 29, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $25-$30 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Marie Osmond with the Utah Symphony, June 29, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Lodge Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $52-$125 (deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Nashville Tribute Band, June 29, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or templesquare.com/events)

Nathan Spenser Revue, June 30, 3 p.m., Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude, free (801-534-1400 or solitudemountain.com/events) Sundays-Sept. 29

Michael Franti and Spearhead with Ziggy Marley, June 30, 6:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Lodge Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, sold out, check website for last-minute tickets (deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Barbershop Convention Kickoff, July 1, 6:30 p.m., Conference Center Plaza, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or templesquare.com/events)

Siphya and Mensajeros del Tiempo, July 1, 7 p.m., Chase Home Museum, 600 E. 1100 South, free (artsandmuseums.utah.gov/mondays-in-the-park)

Utah Symphony, July 1, 8 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

Santana with The Doobie Brothers, July 2, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $45-$173+ (smithstix.com)

Slow Pulp with Heat to Gold and Remo Drive, July 2, 7 p.m., Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court, $15-$18 (kilbycourt.com)

23rd Army Band, July 2, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Vocal Expressions, July 2, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or templesquare.com/events)

Tony Molina with Young Guv, Dare, Regional Justice Center and Culture Abuse, July 2, 8 p.m., Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, $15 (theurbanloungeslc.com)

Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Hugh Panaro, July 2, 8:30 p.m., Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 2280 E. Red Butte Canyon Road, $16-$41 (utahsymphony.org)

Caleb Chapman Bands, July 3, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Hugh Panaro, July 3, 8 p.m., Snowbasin Resort, 3925 Basin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, $10-$50, free for military with ID (utahsymphony.org)

GETTING OUT

Gina Bachauer International Music Festival Master Class with Frank Weinstock, June 28, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Daynes Music Co., 6935 S. State, Midvale, free (bachauer.com/2019-piano-festival-master-class)

Summerfest International Art and Folk Festival, June 28, noon-10 p.m.; and June 29, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West, Bountiful, free (bdac.org/summerfest)

Bryce Canyon Astronomy Festival, June 28-29, times vary, various locations in Bryce Canyon National Park, park entrance fee required (nps.gov/brca/planyourvisit/astrofest.htm)

“Yoga at the Zoo,” June 29, 8 a.m.; and June 30 and July 2, 6:30 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, Tidewater Cove, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $20 per session, for ages 14 and older (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org) July 6, 18, 30

Utah Antique Bottle and Collectible Show, June 29, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Salt Lake Community College Miller Training Center, 9750 S. 300 West, free (utahcollectors.com/bottle-show)

Chase Home June Jubilee, June 29, 1-5 p.m., Chase Home Museum, 600 E. 1100 South, free (facebook.com/chasehomemuseum)

TEDxOgden, June 29, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $20 (egyptiantheaterogden.com)

Taylorsville Dayzz, through June 29, times vary, Valley Regional Park, 5100 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville, free (taylorsvilledayzz.com)

4th of July Celebration, July 4, 4-10 p.m., The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, free (shopthegateway.com)

2019 Linda Buttars Memorial Fun Run, July 6, 8 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, $5 per individual $10 per family, registration required (westjordan.utah.gov)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays, through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Yoga on the Plaza,” Sundays, through Aug. 18, 10 a.m, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com/calendar)

“Animal Vision: Through Nature’s Eyes,” through August, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for military, students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Million Dollar Quartet,” June 28-Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $25-$27 for adults, $19-$21 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Cinderella,” July 1-Sept. 7, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Centre Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $44-$48 for adults, $22-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Bitter Lemon,” June 28, 6 p.m.; June 29, 7 and 9 p.m.; Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, $16 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-11 and seniors (creeksidetheatrefest.org)

“Grease,” June 28-29, 7 p.m., Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $8-$10 (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“James and the Giant Peach,” June 28-29, 7:30 p.m.; June 29, 2 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $20 for general, $10 for students (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” June 28, 8 p.m., Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, $16 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-11 and seniors (creeksidetheatrefest.org)

“Rent,” June 28-30, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$140, contains mature themes and language (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Macbeth,” July 1, 8 p.m., Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, $16 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-11 and seniors (creeksidetheatrefest.org)

“The Music Man,” through July 6, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $12 for general, $10 on Thursdays (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Nunsense,” through July 6, dates and times vary, 7 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Leishman Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“My Fair Lady,” through July 13, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Barlow Main Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Downton Dead,” through July 20, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“The Music Man,” through July 27, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for military, students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Bravo, Caruso!” through July 30, dates and times vary, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $12-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Sunday School Musical,” through Aug. 13, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Freaky Friday,” through Aug. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$48 for adults, $18-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Saturday’s Voyeur,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $50-$60, contains adult themes (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“The Little Mermaid,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$23 for children ages 3-11, $22-$28 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$25 for children ages 3-11, $22-$30 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

IMPROV/COMEDY

Michelle Wolf, June 28-29, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Wiseguys Live Comedy, 194 S. 400 West, $25, for adults ages 21 and older (wiseguyscomedy.com)

NEW MOVIES IN THEATERS THIS WEEK

“Echo in the Canyon” — A look at the roots of the historic music scene in LA's Laurel Canyon featuring the music of iconic music groups such as the Byrds, the Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, and the Mamas and the Papas. 82 minutes; PG-13 (drug references and some suggestive content); Broadway; to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

“Ophelia” — A re-imagining of Hamlet, told from Ophelia's perspective. 114 minutes; PG-13 (a scene of violence/bloody images, some sensuality, and thematic elements); in general release.

“The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith” — Missionary John H. Groberg returns to Tonga in the 1960s with his wife and their five young daughters. 110 minutes; PG-13 (thematic material including violence); in general release; to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

“Yesterday” — A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember the Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. 116 minutes; PG-13 (suggestive content and language); in general release; to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

Tuesday:

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” — Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. 129 minutes; PG-13 (sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments); in general release; to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

Wednesday:

“Midsommer” — A couple travels to Sweden to visit a rural hometown's fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult. 140 minutes; R (disturbing ritualistic violence and grisly images, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language); in general release; star review not available.

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Avengers: Endgame” with bonus content, June 28-July 1, select Cinemark Theatres, $6.75-$10 (cinemark.com).

“Bernie the Dolphin,” June 28, dusk, Town Square, 50 S. Main, St. George, free (sgcity.org) July 12, 26, Aug. 9,

“Drums Along the Mohawk,” June 28, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” July 1-4, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 per series, $2 each movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Ready Player One,” July 3, 8:45 p.m., The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (shopthegateway.com)

“Run the Race,” July 1-4, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 per series, $2 each individual movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Soundgarden: Love from the Artist’s Den,” July 1, 7:30 p.m., The District Megaplex, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan, $9.65-$11.80 (megaplextheatres.com)

FOOD CLASSES AND EVENTS

Summer Food Truck Fest, June 28, noon-2 p.m., The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, 3700 N. Cabela’s Blvd., Lehi, prices vary; music and entertainment at Center Court (outletsattraversemountain.com/events)

Subway’s “Share the Color” food workshop, July 2, 12:30 p.m., Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, free, registration required (801-943-4636)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Ken Sanders Rare Books, 268 S. 200 East, Kevin T. Jones, author of “Standing on the Walls of Time,” June 29, 7 p.m. (801-521-3819 or kensandersbooks.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Lauren Kate, author of “Orphan’s Song,” June 28, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Samantha Reed, author of “Real Queer America,” July 1, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

"Final Friday Art Walk" with musicians and artists, June 28, 5-8 p.m., various locations in downtown Cedar City, free; Historic Downtown Walking Tour at Center and Main at 7:30 p.m. (search Cedar City Art Walk on Facebook)

“SUMA After Hours: Terrariums and Tunes,” June 28, 5-8 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, 13 S. 300 West, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

“UMFA in the Wild: Leaf Prints,” June 29, 1-3 p.m., Wasatch Mountain State Park, Huber Grove, 1281 Warm Springs Road, Midway, free (umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “It’ll Last Longer,” by Maura Allen, Kollabs and James Penfield, on display June 28-July 20 (435-649-3001 or gallerymar.com)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “American Scenes,” by David Levinthal, artist reception June 28, 6 p.m.; on display June 28-July 2 (435-649-7855 or julienestergallery.com)

Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, “Yellowstone: Invisible Boundaries,” organized by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, on display June 29-Sept. 15 (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu/yellowstone)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Melanie Ferguson, on display June 28-July 21 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Glassed: Contemporary Glass Creations,” by Lisa Bennett, through July 13 (801-363-4088 or artatthemain.com)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “International Art Quilts” and “Layered Voices” exhibits, through Aug. 31 (435-226-1439 or brighamcitymuseum.org)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, 11th International Art Exhibition: “Meditations on Belief,” by various artists, through Oct. 7 (801-240-3310)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Don Olsen, Lee Deffebach, Doug Snow, George Dibble and others, through Aug. 30 (801-589-8143 or daviddeefinearts.com)

Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, “World of the Wild,” by wildlife artists, through July 3 (801-456-5437)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “The Quotidian Details,” by Celine Downen, Justina Bonaventura and Danielle Susi, through Aug. 2 (801-596-5000 or saltlakearts.org/program/finch-lane-galleries)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., “Love Letters” pop-up experience, through Sept. 1; $16.50 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-10 (lovelettersmuseum.com)

Modern West Fine Art, 412 S. 700 West, “Paper & Thread,” by various artists, through Aug. 31 (801-355-3383 or modernwestfineart.com)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Irene Rampton, Deborah Hake Brinckerhoff and various artists, through July 12 (801-364-8284 or phillips-gallery.com)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. Rio Grande St., “Time + Materials,” by Jacqui Larsen, Heidi Moller Somsen and Richard Gate, through Aug. 30 (801-245-7272)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “The Wonder of Watercolor,” by Bonnie Merrill and Jackie Bird, through July 9 (801-965-5100 or culturalcelebration.org)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple,“Contemporary Suburbium,” by Deanna and Ed Templeton and “Roof Gap,” by Andrew Dadson, through Sept. 7; and art by youths in Out Loud program, through July 10 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anne Jespersen Fine Arts, 167 S. Main, Helper “Spike 150: Helper and the Railroad,” by various artists, through Aug. 2 (thehelperproject.net)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Mary Manning, through July (801-628-9592 or arrowheadgallery-etc.com)

Art Around the Corner Foundation, various locations in St. George, outdoor sculpture exhibit, by various artists; on display through early 2020 (artaroundthecorner.org)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “In the Arena,” by Mahonri Young, through Sept. 21; “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19; and “After Promontory,” curated by Ashlee Whitaker, through Oct. 5 (801-422-8287 or moa.byu.edu)

Brown Art Gallery, 274 S. Main, Springville, “Utah Landscapes: A Grand State,” by Utah County artists, through July 27 (801-372-1068 or brownhousegallery.com)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Visual Perceptions: Constructs, Series II,” by Lewis J. Crawford; “Between a Site and a Home,” by Madison Donnelly and Christian Casas; and “Inherited” by Kristin Baird, through July 12 (801-295-3618 or or bdac.org)

Edge of the Cedar State Park Museum, 660 W. 400 North, Blanding, “Ancient Skies Through Ancient Eyes,” by Bob Maynard, through Oct. 31 (utahscanyoncountry.com)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” curated by Amy Jorgensen and Edward Bateman; and “Heaving Into Mountains,” by Jackie Leishman, through Sept. 27 (435-283-3456 or granaryarts.org)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Storytelling,” Wasatch Back Student Art Show, through July 7; and “Permutations,” by John Hess, through Aug. 16 (435-649-8882 or kimballartcenter.org)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Celebrate Summer,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Aug. 25 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Double Cross,” by George Stone, through July (435-797-0163 artmuseum.usu.edu)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Aug. 29 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “A Study of Scale,” by Kate Starling, through July 27; and “Homage to William Shakespeare,” by Karl Momen, through Oct. 5 (435-586-7700 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727 or smofa.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Toy Story 4”-themed RV Summer Road Trip, June 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Megaplex Thanksgiving Point, 2935 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, free (801-768-2700)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

LIBRARIES

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, “Monster Bubbles,” June 28, 11 a.m.; and a “Halloween in Summer” street festival, June 29, 10 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” June 28, 6:30 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, Scales and Tails Utah, June 29, 11 a.m. (801-594-8680)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Escape the Room” for teens and tweens, June 29, 11 a.m.; and a STEM magic show with Paul Brewer, June 29, 1 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., a magic show with Chris Lopez, June 29, 1:30 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, a “Hamilton” sing-along for teens, June 29, 6:30 p.m. (801-594-8611)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

SLC Eatery, 1017 S. Main St., will offer a special brunch with Mountain West Hard Cider on Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The four courses will be paired with local ciders, according to a news release. The cost is $20 for the food and $15 for the cider. Visit slceatery.com for more information and call 801-355-7952 to reserve a spot.

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, recently announced a casting call for July 8-9, 7:30-9:30 p.m. for the Peach Days melodrama. This year’s musical will be “Holmes on the Barbary Coast or Much Ado About Something.” Auditioners ages 10 and older are invited to participate. Please be prepared for a vocal audition. An accompanist will be provided. Music, script and lyrics for the musical melodrama are by Dee Ann Nichols. Peach Days are Sept. 4-7. Visit boxelderchamber.com for more information about Peach Days.

Ginger Street, a new Southeast Asian-style restaurant, recently opened at 324 S. State St. in downtown Salt Lake City. According to a news release, the restaurant uses real ingredients of the highest quality and encompasses sweet, sour and salt flavors to create a balance that defines their menu. Visit gingerstreet.com for more information.

Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, 1080 E. 1300 South, Salt Lake City, recently announced that chef Peggi Ince-Whiting has introduced a "Lunchbox" bento box option to Kyoto’s lunch menu. The $15 bento box is filled with chicken teriyaki, shrimp tempura, gyoza, tuna sashimi and California roll served on rice with a choice of miso soup or house salad. Visit kyotoslc.com for more details.

Random House Children’s Books and Dr. Seuss Enterprises recently challenged readers across the country to read 250 million words by Dr. Seuss this summer. This second annual Dr. Seuss Word Challenge began May 21 and runs through July 15. Participants can enter the Word Challenge Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Carnival cruise for four. The challenge is open to U.S. residents ages 25 and older, with a limit of one entry per household. Visit wordchallenge.seussville.com/sweepstakes-rules for the official rules.

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, is in search of volunteers to help with security during an upcoming exhibit. The “Heroes and Villains” exhibit and the Hildebrandt collection will be on display at the museum July 9-Sept. 14. Volunteers are needed on Tuesdays, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., according to a news release. Duties will include security watch, ensuring visitors don’t carry paint into galleries and keeping visitors a safe distance from artwork. Those interested, please email mhall@uvu.edu with times and dates available. Visit uvu.edu/museum for more information about the exhibits.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is accepting applications from artists, artist organizations and curators for the center's 2020 exhibitions. The application deadline closes July 14. Visit bdac.org for more details.

Downeast, 2330 E. 3300 South, Millcreek is accepting entries featuring Mt. Olympus for its upcoming art show. Submissions will be accepted through July 22, according to a news release. To be considered for the show, artists can sign up at the store. All media will be considered. Art that will be available to sell is preferred. The art will be on display Aug. 1-Sept. 30. Call 801-573-1765 for more information.

The Utah Division of Arts and Museums is accepting submissions for the annual Utah DesignArts. Designs will be accepted through July 26. Designers in any design field, with art that is realized, conceptual or prototype designs, are encouraged to submit work. A free reception will take place in September at the Rio Gallery. Information on how to submit designs is available at artsandmuseums.utah.gov/visualart.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email features@deseretnews.com.