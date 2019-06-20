Click here: Full outdoor movie listings

MUSIC/DANCE

“Music in the Park: Bountiful’s Got Talent,” June 21, 7 p.m., Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West, Bountiful, free (bountifulutah.gov)

Jim James and The Claypool Lennon Delirium, June 21, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $26-$70.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Relic Acoustic Band, June 21, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Park, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or templesquare.com/events)

Leftover Salmon, June 21, 8 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $25-$95 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Rain: “A Tribute to the Beatles,” June 22, 3 and 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$57 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Saltaires, June 22, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or templesquare.com/events)

Oh, Rose with Yeasayer, June 23, 8 p.m, Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, $25 (theurbanloungeslc.com)

Creeping Death, June 24, 7 p.m., Gold Blood Collective, 25 Kensington Ave., prices vary (goldbloodcollective.com)

Ruben Studdard, June 24, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 600 S. 400 East, Orem, $25-$45 for adults, $20-$40 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

CityJazz Big Band, June 25, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Petty Plus, June 26, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation: Frank Weinstock, June 27, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $25-$30 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Topography” with Dance West, June 27, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Black Box, 138 W. 300 South, $15 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Dance West, through June 28, dates and times vary, Marriott Center for Dance, U., and Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20-$990, for dancers ages 18 and older at a pre-professional or professional level (dancewestfest.com)

GETTING OUT

Volunteers needed for Client Appreciation Carnival, June 21, 9 a.m.-noon, The Work Activity Center, 1275 W. 2320 South, free, contact Emily Mead to volunteer (801-977-9779 or emily.mead@workactivitycenter.org)

Utah Arts Festival, June 21-23, noon-11 p.m., Library and Washington Squares, 200 E. 400 South, $15 for general, free for children ages 12 and younger, $8 for noon-3 p.m. pass, $8 for seniors at box office (uaf.org)

Utah Valley Parade of Homes, June 21-22, noon-9 p.m., various places in Utah County, $16 (uvparade.com)

“Every Kid Outdoors” summer kickoff, June 21, 4-6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 5469 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, free (business.utah.gov/outdoor)

“MagiZoology for Muggles: Bowtruckles to Basilisks,” June 21, 6-8 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $20 (801-584-4563 or hoglezoo.org)

“Thought Forms and Ghosts in the Modern Age” presentation with Danny B, Stewart and Andrew Kosorok, June 21, 7:30-9 p.m., Pioneer Book, 450 W. Center, Provo, free (facebook.com/pioneerbook)

Weber Pathways TrailFest, June 22, 8 a.m.-noon, Centennial Trail trailheads in Ogden, and 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St., Ogden, free-$20 (801-393-2304 or weberpathways.org/2019)

“Dance All Day” RDT Open House, June 22, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10 (rdtutah.org/danceclasses)

USU Bastian Agriculture Center Community Celebration, June 22, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Bastian Elementary School, 5692 W. Big Bend Park Drive, Herriman, free (usu.edu/calendar)

Tibetan Celebration to honor His Holiness the Dalai Lama, June 22, 5-9 p.m., Utah Tibetan Community Center, 135 W. 2950 South, South Salt Lake, $100 suggested donation, includes catered dinner and entertainment (savetibet.org)

“Conversations in Culture: Family Brazilian Fun Night,” June 24, 6-7:30 p.m., Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West, Bountiful, free (bdac.org/summerfest)

Parents Empowered Day at the Zoo, June 25, all day, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $5 off purchase of regularly-priced adult ticket, valid up to two admissions per coupon, visit website for coupon (801-584-1700 or parentsempowered.org/zoo)

Gina Bachauer International Music Festival Master Class with Douglas Humpherys, June 26, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Daynes Music Co., 6935 S. State, Midvale, free (bachauer.com/2019-piano-festival-master-class)

Gina Bachauer International Music Festival Master Class with HaeSun Paik, June 27, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Daynes Music Co., 6935 S. State, Midvale, free (bachauer.com/2019-piano-festival-master-class)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Yoga on the Plaza,” Sundays through Aug. 18, 10 a.m, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com/calendar)

Ballroom dancing, Fridays, 8:30 p.m., Murray Arts Center, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7, lessons at 7:30 p.m. (wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Bravo, Caruso!” June 22-July 30, dates and times vary, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $12-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Rent,” June 25-30, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$140, contains mature themes and language (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Saturday’s Voyeur,” June 26-Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $50-$60, contains adult themes (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“James and the Giant Peach,” June 27-29, 7:30 p.m.; June 29, 2 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $20 for general, $10 for students (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Forever Plaid,” June 21-26, excluding Sunday, 7 p.m., Harman Theatre, 3333 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $10 (801-965-5140 or harmantheatre.org)

“Peter Pan,” June 21-22 and 24, 7 p.m., Kensington Theatre Company, 11709 S. 5115 West, South Jordan, $10-$12, children under age 3 not allowed (801-382-9328 or kensingtontheatre.org)

“The Music Man,” June 21-22, 7:30 p.m.; June 22, 2 p.m., Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Shaking the Earth,” June 21-22, 7:30 p.m., Third Space Studios, 247 W. Center, Provo, $12 for general, $10 for students, seniors and military (prosperoarts.weebly.com)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” June 21-26, excluding Sunday, 8 p.m., Murray Park Amphitheater, 495 E. 5300 South, Murray, $10 at gate (murrayartscouncil.org)

“Newsies,” June 21-22, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $12-$18 for adults, $10-$16 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” through June 28, dates and times vary, Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, $16 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-11 and seniors (creeksidetheatrefest.org)

“Bitter Lemon,” through June 29, dates and times vary, Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, $16 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-11 and seniors (creeksidetheatrefest.org)

“Grease,” through June 29, dates and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $8-$10 (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“Macbeth,” through July 1, dates and times vary, Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, $16 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-11 and seniors (creeksidetheatrefest.org)

“The Music Man,” through July 6, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $12 for general, $10 on Thursdays (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Nunsense,” through July 6, dates and times vary, 7 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Leishman Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“My Fair Lady,” through July 13, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Barlow Main Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Downton Dead,” through July 20, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“The Music Man,” through July 27, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for military, students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Sunday School Musical,” through Aug. 13, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Freaky Friday,” through Aug. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$48 for adults, $18-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Little Mermaid,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$23 for children ages 3-11, $22-$28 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$25 for children ages 3-11, $22-$30 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

NEW MOVIES IN THEATERS THIS WEEK

“Anna” — Beneath Anna Poliatova's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world's most feared government assassins. 119 minutes; R (strong violence, language and some sexual content); in general release.

“Child’s Play” — A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. 90 minutes; R (bloody horror violence, and language throughout); in general release.

“Hampstead” — An American widow finds unexpected love with a man living wild on Hampstead Heath when they take on the developers who want to destroy his home. 102 minutes; PG-13 (suggestive material and language); in general release.

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” — A young man searches for home in the changing city that seems to have left him behind. 121 minutes; R (language, brief nudity and drug use); Broadway.

“Pavarotti” — A look at the life and work of opera legend Luciano Pavarotti. 114 minutes; PG-13 (brief strong language and a war related image); Broadway; to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

“Papi Chulo” — A lonely TV weatherman strikes up an unusual friendship with a middle-aged Latino migrant worker. 98 minutes; R (language); Broadway.

“Toy Story 4” — When a new toy called Forky joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. 100 minutes; G; see review by Court Mann.

NEW WEDNESDAY

“Annabelle Comes Home” — Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home. 106 minutes; R (horror violence and terror); in general release.

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“The Feeling of Being Watched,” June 25, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Forrest Gump,” June 23 and 25, 3 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $9.63-$11.80 (megaplextheatres.com); and June 23, 3 and 7 p.m., Century 16 Union Heights, 7670 Union Park Ave., Sandy; and June 25, 7 p.m., Cinemark Century 16, 3300 S. State, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“The Greatest Showman,” June 24-27, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 per series, $2 each individual movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Kinky Boots: The Musical,” June 25, 7 p.m.; June 29, 12.55 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $12.87-$15.02 (megaplextheatres.com); and June 25, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $15-$17 (cinemark.com)

“La Boheme” Met Opera, June 26, 1 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $9.65-$11.80 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“The Secret Garden,” June 14, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” June 26, 8:45 p.m., The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (shopthegateway.com)

“Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” June 24-27, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 per series, $2 each movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, Brent and Kyle Pease, authors of “Beyond the Finish,” June 22, 2 p.m. (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Beverly Hurwitz, author of “Nobody Else’s Business,” June 22, 2 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, John Bennion, author of “An Unarmed Woman,” June 22, 2 p.m.; Dan Schilling, author of “Alone at Dawn: Medal of Honor Recipient John Chapman and the Untold Story of the World’s Deadliest Special Operations Force,” June 24, 7 p.m.; Karen Auvinen, author of “Rough Beauty: Forty Seasons of Mountain Living,” and Elizabeth Geoghegan, author of “Eightball,” June 27, 7 p.m.; and Lauren Kate, author of “The Orphan’s Song,” June 28, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Jennifer Pharr Davis, author of “The Pursuit of Endurance,” June 25, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Craig L. Foster and Marianne T. Watson, authors of “American Polygamy,” June 25, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

FOOD CLASSES AND EVENTS

Summer Food Truck Fest, June 21 and 28, noon-2 p.m., The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, 3700 N. Cabela’s Blvd., Lehi, prices vary; music and entertainment at Center Court (outletsattraversemountain.com/events)

Winemaker Dinner with Celestino Gaspari, June 21, 7:30 p.m., Veneto Ristorante Italiano, 370 E. 900 South, $250 for 5-course dinner, includes signed copy of Gaspari’s “Natural Alchemy” (venetoslc.com/events.html)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Utah Arts Festival, June 20-23, noon-11 p.m., Library and Washington Squares, 200 E. 400 South, $15 for general, free for children ages 12 and younger (uaf.org)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Lisa Bennett, artist reception June 22, 2 p.m.; on display June 18-July 13 (801-363-4088)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “International Art Quilts” and “Layered Voices” exhibits, on display June 22-Aug 31 (435-226-1439)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., “Love Letters” pop-up experience, through Sept 1; $16.50 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-10 (lovelettersmuseum.com)

Modern West Fine Art, 412 S. 700 West, “Paper & Thread,” by various artists, opening reception June 21, 6 p.m.; on display June 21-Aug. 31 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Irene Rampton, Deborah Hake Brinckerhoff and various artists, artist reception June 21, 6 p.m.; on display June 21-July 12 (801-364-8284)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, opening reception June 21, 4 p.m.; on display June 21-Aug. 29 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. Rio Grande St., “Time + Materials,” by Jacqui Larsen, Heidi Moller Somsen and Richard Gate, artist reception June 21, 6 p.m.; on display June 21-Aug. 30 (801-245-7272)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by LeConte Stewart, on display through June 22 (801-328-2231)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, 11th International Art Exhibition: “Meditations on Belief,” by various artists, through Oct. 7 (801-240-3310)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Don Olsen, Lee Deffebach, Doug Snow, George Dibble and others, through Aug. 30 (801-589-8143)

Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, “World of the Wild,” by wildlife artists, through July 3 (801-456-5437)

Downtown Salt Lake City, places vary, “Wake the Hive” plakat installation walk, through June 22 (facebook.com/craftlakecity)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “The Quotidian Details,” by Celine Downen, Justina Bonaventura and Danielle Susi, through Aug. 2 (801-596-5000)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., permanent art installation by Havoc Hendricks (801-456-0000)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Park City Professional Artists Association, through June 23 (801-585-0556)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Celebrate Utah,” by Art at the Main artists; “Move Over, Sir! Women Working on the Railroad” and “All Set for the West: Railroads and the National Parks,” produced by the Union Pacific Railroad Museum; “Beauty, Brawn, Commerce and Travel: Photography of U.S. Railroads,” by the Wasatch Camera Club; “Along the Line: Contemporary Explorations of the Transcontinental Railroad,” curated by Meagan Evans and Jason Lanegan, through June 26; and “The Wonder of Watercolor,” by Bonnie Merrill and Jackie Bird, through July 9 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Contemporary Suburbium,” by Deanna and Ed Templeton, and “Roof Gap,” by Andrew Dadson, through Sept. 7; and art by youths in Out Loud program, through July 10 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “The International Tolerance Project: Promoting Dialogue Through Design,” traveling poster exhibition, through June 23 (801-581-7332)

Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main, “Exist, Resist, Persist,” by T.K. Stephens, through June (utahpridecenter.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anne Jespersen Fine Arts, 167 S. Main, Helper, “Spike 150: Helper and the Railroad,” by various artists, through Aug. 2 (thehelperproject.net)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Mary Manning, through June (801-628-9592)

Art Around the Corner Foundation, various locations in St. George, outdoor sculpture exhibit, by various artists; on display through early 2020 (artaroundthecorner.org)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19; and “After Promontory,” curated by Ashlee Whitaker, through Oct. 5 (801-422-8287)

Brown Art Gallery, 274 S. Main, Springville, “Utah Landscapes: A Grand State,” by Utah County artists, through July 27 (801-372-1068)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Fall and Rise,” by Chris Purdie, through June 29; “Visual Perceptions: Constructs, Series II,” by Lewis J. Crawford; “Between a Site and a Home,” by Madison Donnelly and Christian Casas; and “Inherited” by Kristin Baird, through July 12 (801-295-3618)

Edge of the Cedar State Park Museum, 660 W. 400 North, Blanding, “Ancient Skies Through Ancient Eyes,” by Bob Maynard, through Oct. 31 (utahscanyoncountry.com)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” curated by Amy Jorgensen and Edward Bateman; and “Heaving Into Mountains,” by Jackie Leishman, through Sept. 27 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Storytelling,” Wasatch Back Student Art Show, through July 7; and “Permutations,” by John Hess, through Aug. 16 (435-649-8882)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Celebrate Summer,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Aug. 25 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Double Cross,” by George Stone, through July (435-797-0163)

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, “For the Birds” birdhouse exhibit, by various artists, through June 29 (801-621-7595)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Aug. 29 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “A Study of Scale,” by Kate Starling, through July 27; and “Homage to William Shakespeare,” by Karl Momen, through Oct. 5 (435-586-7700)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Art of Our Century: Shadow and Light,” by Josie Bell, through June 22 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Utah Arts Festival Kidsfest, June 21-23, times vary, Library and Washington Squares, 200 E. 400 South, $15 for general, free for children ages 12 and younger (uaf.org/kids)

“MagiZoology for Muggles: Bowtruckles to Basilisks,” June 22, 10 a.m.-noon, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $20 (801-584-4563 or hoglezoo.org)

Teen Theatre Camp, June 24-28, Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $35 for children in grades 1-3, meet 9-11 a.m.; $65 for children in grades 4-8, meet 11 a.m.-3 p.m., bring a lunch (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

LIBRARIES

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, “Splish Splash” storytime, June 21, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, “Friday Fun: Miniature Solar System,” June 21, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, “Summer STEAM: Rocket Science,” June 21, 3 p.m.; and food class for children ages 6-9, June 22, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Teen Night: Solar-powered Robotic Cars,” June 21, 4 p.m.; and a free screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” for teens, June 22, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Toy Story 2,” June 21, 6:30 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, read to a dog, June 22, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “The Treasure Chest” puppet show, June 22, 11 a.m. (801-594-8611)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, read to a dog, June 22, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Hunter Library, 4740 W. 4100 South, West Valley City, miniature horses, June 22, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, SLC Ballet performance and dance workshop for kids, June 22, 3 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Chris Lopez Magic Show,” June 22, 3 p.m. (801-594-8680)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Orem resident J.R. Johansson recently visited Paraguay to participate in the 2019 Asuncion International Book Fair. According to a news release, Johansson is the first American author to be invited to participate in the event that is held annually. She gave interviews, presentations and visited a public school for a workshop with underserved students. Johansson is the author of the “Nightwalker” series along with “The Row” and “Cut Me Free.” Her new book, “To the Bones,” will be published in Spanish in 2020. Visit jennjohansson.blogspot.com for more information.

Olive Garden, with locations throughout Utah, will offer a $10 bonus card with the purchase of a $50 gift card for this Father’s Day, according to a news release. The offer is available through June 23. The bonus card is valid during the month of July and will be mailed to the billing address. Visit olivegarden.com/gift-cards for more details.

Cafe Zupas, founded in Utah in 2004, recently announced the launch of new chef-crafted menu items. The made-from-scratch bowls include a variety of fresh ingredients including fruits, vegetables, proteins and dressings. The new additions include the following menu items: the Southwest bowl, the Mediterranean bowl, the garden bowl, the steak Cobb bowl, the Asian steak and quinoa bowl and the harvest quinoa bowl. The new menu also includes a new Thai steak salad and avocado chicken chop salad, a turkey avocado club sandwich, a chipotle steak club and steak and cheese sandwich. New house-made soups include chicken noodle and chickpea and vegetable soup. Visit cafezupas.com for more information.

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar recently announced it will open a new location at 1059 E. 900 South, in the late summer or early fall. The new space will include seating for about 80 inside and a 40-person patio, according to a news release. The menu will be the same as the other locations, featuring high quality sushi, sashimi, beef, pork, chicken and vegetarian options and gluten-free menu. Visit tsunamiutah.com for a full menu.

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, is in search of volunteers to help with security during an upcoming exhibit. According to a news release, duties include security watch, ensuring visitors don’t carry paint into galleries and keeping visitors a safe distance from artwork. The exhibit will run July 9-Sept. 14 and volunteers are needed on Tuesdays, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Those interested, please email mhall@uvu.edu with times and dates available. Visit uvu.edu/museum for more information about the exhibits.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is accepting applications from artists, artist organizations and curators for the center's 2020 exhibitions. The application deadline closes July 14. Visit bdac.org for more details.

Downeast, 2330 E. 3300 South, Millcreek is accepting entries featuring Mt. Olympus for its upcoming art show. Submissions will be accepted through July 22, according to a news release. To be considered for the show, artists can sign up at the store. All media will be considered. Art that will be available to sell is preferred. The art will be on display Aug. 1-Sept. 30. Call 801-573-1765 for more information.

The Utah Division of Arts and Museums is accepting submissions for the annual Utah DesignArts. Designs will be accepted through July 26. Designers in any design field, with art that is realized, conceptual or prototype designs, are encouraged to submit work. A free reception will take place in September at the Rio Gallery. Information on how to submit designs is available at artsandmuseums.utah.gov/visualart.

Random House Children’s Books and Dr. Seuss Enterprises recently challenged readers across the country to read 250 million words by Dr. Seuss this summer. This second annual Dr. Seuss Word Challenge began May 21 and runs through July 15. Participants can enter the Word Challenge Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Carnival cruise for four. The challenge is open to U.S. residents ages 25 and older, with a limit of one entry per household. Visit wordchallenge.seussville.com/sweepstakes-rules for the official rules.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change.