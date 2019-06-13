Click here: Full outdoor movie listings

MUSIC/DANCE

Bells on Temple Square, June 14, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free, live streamed at tabchoir.org (801-570-0080 or thetabernaclechoir.org)

“Sleeping Beauty” by SB Dance, June 14-15, 8 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $18.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Addison Marlor and Robert Bosworth, June 15, 1 p.m., Coalville City Hall, 10 S. Main, Coalville, Summit County, free (facebook.com)

“The Resurrection and the Life” with Sound of Ages Choir, June 15, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or templesquare.com/events)

Lyrically Lifted with Andre Nickatina, Chino Foreal, Zazilla and Cig Burna, June 15, 8 p.m., Soundwell, 149 W. 200 South, $25, for adults ages 21 and older (801-291-1001 or soundwellslc.com)

Heart Attack Man with Rome Hero Foxes, June 16, 7 p.m., Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court, $11-$13 (kilbycourt.com)

Rising Appalachia, June 16, 8 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, South Salt Lake, $25 (thestateroompresents.com/the-commonwealth-room)

Utah Symphony Youth Guild, June 17, 6 p.m., Summit County Library Kamas Branch, 110 N. Main, Kamas, free (pcscarts.org)

Molly in the Mineshaft, June 18, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Park, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or templesquare.com/events)

Synthesis, June 18, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

David Gray, June 18, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$85 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Travis Peterson, June 19, 6 p.m., Summit County Library Kimball Junction, 1885 W. Ute Blvd., Park City, free (pcscarts.org)

No Quarter, June 19, 7 p.m., Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, $20-$25 (385-528-0952 or metromusichall.com)

Feel Goodz, June 19, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Coheed and Cambria with Mastodon, June 20, 6:30 p.m., Great Saltair, 12408 W. Saltair Drive, $49.50, $10 for parking (thesaltair.com/shows-and-events)

Dance West, through June 28, dates and times vary, Marriott Center for Dance, U., and Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20-$990, for dancers ages 18 and older at a pre-professional or professional level (dancewestfest.com)

GETTING OUT

Chalk Art Festival, June 14, noon-9 p.m.; June 15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; June 16, all day viewing, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, free (utahfostercare.org/chalkartfestival)

Summer Food Truck Fest, June 14, noon-2 p.m., The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, 3700 N. Cabelas Blvd., Lehi, prices vary; music and entertainment at Center Court (outletsattraversemountain.com/events)

Salt Lake Magazine’s Tastemakers, June 14, 5-10 p.m., The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, $45-$85 (tastemakersutah.com)

Utah Blues Festival, June 14, 5-10 p.m.; June 15, noon-10 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, $35-$150 (utahbluesfest.org)

Full Moon Lift Ride, June 14-15, 8:30-11 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, Ray’s Lift, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $18-$64 (sundanceresort.com)

Bee Fest: “A Celebration of Pollination,” June 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Wasatch Community Gardens’ Green Team Farm, 622 W. 100 South, free (catalystmagazine.net/slcbeefest)

Family History Library Block Party, June 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Family History Library, 35 N. West Temple, free (templesquare.com/events)

Limitless Supercar Shoot-Out and Car Show, June 15, 10 a.m., Cory Wride Memorial Park, 6998 Six-Mile Cutoff Road, Eagle Mountain, free-$250 for spectators, $10 for car show registration, $1,500-$2,500 for driver registration (c4kdrive.org/limitless)

MotoAmerica, June 15-16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Utah Motorsports Campus, 512 S. Sheep Lane, Grantsville, $25-$500, free for children ages 16 and younger with paying adult, $10 for parking (motoamerica.com/utah)

Park City Historic Home Tour, June 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Town Lift Plaza, 825 Main, Park City, $15-$20 (435-649-7457 or parkcityhistory.org)

Utah Asian Festival, June 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mountain American Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, free (utahasianfestival.com)

“Canyon Conversations: Environmentally Friendly Gardening” with Larry Rupp, June 15, 11 a.m.-noon, Stokes Nature Center, 2696 E. U.S. Highway 89, Logan, free (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

“Father’s Day Musical Chairs” with 94.1 KODJ, June 15, noon-2 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free to view (facebook.com/shopvalleyfair)

Latino Arts Festival, June 15, 5-9 p.m.; June 16, 3-8 p.m., Park City Library Field, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (ccofpc.org)

WWE Live, June 16, 7 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $20-$499 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

“Yoga at the Zoo,” June 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, Tidewater Cove, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $20, for ages 14 and older (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

World Refugee Day of Prayer, June 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mosaic Interfaith Ministries, 4392 S. 900 East, Millcreek, free, potluck at noon (lssu.org/calendar)

Utah Arts Festival, June 20-23, noon-11 p.m., Library and Washington Squares, 200 E. 400 South, $15 for general, free for children ages 12 and younger (uaf.org)

Volunteer at Client Appreciation Carnival, June 21, 9 a.m.-noon, The Work Activity Center, 1275 W. 2320 South, free, contact Emily Mead to volunteer (801-977-9779 or emily.mead@workactivitycenter.org)

Utah Valley Parade of Homes, Tuesday-Saturday, through June 22, noon-9 p.m., various places in Utah County, $16 (uvparade.com)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays, through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Yoga on the Plaza,” Sundays, through Aug. 18, 10 a.m, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com/calendar)

Ballroom dancing, Fridays, 8:30 p.m., Murray Arts Center, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7, lessons at 7:30 p.m. (wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Downton Dead,” June 14-July 20, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“The Music Man,” June 14-July 6, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $12 for general, $10 on Thursdays (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“The Music Man,” June 14-July 27, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for military, students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Peter Pan,” June 14-24, dates vary, 7 p.m., Kensington Theatre Company, 11709 S. 5115 West, South Jordan, $10-$12, children under age 3 not allowed (801-382-9328 or kensingtontheatre.org)

“Shaking the Earth,” June 14-22, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Third Space Studios, 247 W. Center, Provo, $12 for general, $10 for students, seniors and military (prosperoarts.weebly.com)

“Freaky Friday,” June 17-Aug. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$48 for adults, $18-$24 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Macbeth,” June 17-July 1, dates and times vary, Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, $16 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-11 and seniors (creeksidetheatrefest.org)

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” June 18-28, dates and times vary, Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, $16 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-11 and seniors (creeksidetheatrefest.org)

“Forever Plaid,” June 19-26, dates and times vary, Harman Theatre, 3333 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $10-$12 (801-965-5140 or harmantheatre.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” June 20-26, dates vary, 8 p.m., Murray Park Amphitheater, 495 E. 5300 South, Murray, $10 at gate (murrayartscouncil.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” June 14-15, 7 p.m.; June 15, 2 p.m., Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Matilda,” through June 15, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, sold out, call for details (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Newsies,” June 14-15, 8 p.m., Draper Amphitheater, 944 E. Vestry Road, Draper, $10 for adults, $7 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger (draperartscouncil.org)

“Tuck Everlasting,” June 14-15, 7:30 p.m., June 15, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$16 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“The Music Man,” through June 22, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Newsies,” through June 22, dates vary, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $12-$18 for adults, $10-$16 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Bitter Lemon,” through June 29, dates and times vary, Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, $16 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-11 and seniors (creeksidetheatrefest.org)

“Grease,” through June 29, dates and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $8-$10 (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“Nunsense,” through July 6, dates vary, 7 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Leishman Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“My Fair Lady,” through July 13, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Barlow Main Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Sunday School Musical,” through Aug. 13, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“The Little Mermaid,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$23 for children ages 3-11, $22-$28 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$25 for children ages 3-11, $22-$30 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

IMPROV/COMEDY

Eddie Izzard: “Wunderbar,” June 20, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $49-$57, mature audiences only (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

NEW MOVIES IN THEATERS THIS WEEK

“American Woman” — A woman raises her young grandson after her daughter goes missing. 111 minutes; R (language, sexual content and brief drug use); in general release.

“The Dead Don’t Die” — The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves. 105 minutes; R (zombie violence/gore, and for language); to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

“Late Night” — A late-night talk-show host suspects that she may soon lose her long-running show. 82 minutes; R (language throughout and some sexual references); see review by Josh Terry.

“Men in Black: International” — The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. 110 minutes; PG-13 (sci-fi action, some language and suggestive material); see review by Josh Terry.

“The Outsider” — In search of a better life, a railroad worker finds himself on the wrong side of a group of corrupt lawmen. As the marshal attempts to control his town, tragedy strikes forcing him to decide between justice and family. 108 minutes; Not rated; in general release.

“Shaft” — John Shaft Jr., a cybersecurity expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his family's help to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death. 111 minutes; R (pervasive language, violence, sexual content, some drug material and brief nudity); in general release.

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

Drum Corps International Tour Premiere, June 20, 5:15 p.m., Megaplex Pineview, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, $12.78-$15.98 (435-627-9700 or megaplextheatres.com)

“Emanuel,” June 17 and 19, 7 p.m., Cinemark Tinseltown 14, 3651 Wall Ave., Ogden, $9.50-$11.50 (801-334-8655 or cinemark.com/emanuel); and select Megaplex Theatres, $9.65-$11.80 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Field of Dreams,” June 16, 1 p.m.; June 18, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $5-$7.75 (cinemark.com/field-of-dreams-30th-anniversary); and select Megaplex Theatres, June 16, 1 and 4 p.m.; June 18, 4 and 7 p.m., $6.44-$8.58 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Harriet the Spy,” June 17-20, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 per series, $2 each individual movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“The Hound of the Baskervilles,” June 14, 7 p.m., Harold B. Lee Library, Reynolds Auditorium, BYU, Provo, free (sites.lib.byu.edu/news)

“Romeo et Juliette” Met Opera, June 19, 1 p.m., Cinemark Century 16 Union Heights, 7670 S. Union Park Ave., Cottonwood Heights; and June 19, 1 and 7 p.m., Cinemark Century 16, 3300 S. State, South Salt Lake, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, $9.59-$11.80 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Smallfoot,” June 17-20, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $14 for both series, $8 for one series, $2 each movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Sons of Perdition,” June 14, 7 p.m., Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $9.50; followed by Q&A with director and guests (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Sorry, Wrong Number,” June 14, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze,” June 19, 8:45 p.m., The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (shopthegateway.com)

“Wish Man,” June 17, 6 and 8:40 p.m., The District Megaplex, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan, $7.24-$10.46 (megaplextheatres.com)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, Thomas Alexander, author of “Brigham Young and the Expansion of the Mormon Faith,” June 19, 5:30 p.m. (801-486-3111 or benchmarkbooks.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Karin Anderson, author of “ Before Us Like a Land of Dreams” June 15, 2 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Maximilian Werner, author of “Cold Blessings,” June 14, 7 p.m.; Gerald Elias, author of “Maestro, the Potbellied Pig,” June 15, 11 a.m.; Mona Awad, author of “Bunny,” June 18, 7 p.m.; and David Sedaris, author of “Calypso,” June 20, 6 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Mark Doherty, author of “Creativity, Teaching and Natural Inspiration,” June 14, 7 p.m.; and David Habben, author of “Mr. Sherman’s Cloud,” June 19, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Mason Allan, author of “Rebellion: The Departure,” June 15, 7 p.m.; and Christopher Husberg, author of “Fear the Stars,” June 18, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

FOOD CLASSES AND EVENTS

Salt Lake Magazine’s Tastemakers, June 13-14, 5-10 p.m., The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, $45-$85 (tastemakersutah.com)

Summer Food Truck Fest, June 14, noon-2 p.m., The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, 3700 N. Cabelas Blvd., Lehi, prices vary; music and entertainment at Center Court (outletsattraversemountain.com/events)

Subway’s “Share the Color” food workshop, June 19, 10:15 a.m., West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free, registration required (801-943-4636)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

“Third Saturday for Families: Dot Paintings,” June 15, 1-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Gallery Talk: Kate Starling,” June 15, 1 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City, free (suu.edu/pva/suma)

“Conversations in Culture: American Waterfowl Decoys,” June 17, 6-7:30 p.m., Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, free (facebook.com/BDAC1)

Utah Arts Festival, June 20-23, noon-11 p.m., Library and Washington Squares, 200 E. 400 South, $15 for general, free for children ages 12 and younger (uaf.org)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Lisa Bennett, artist reception June 22, 2 p.m.; on display June 18-July 13 (801-363-4088)

Brown Art Gallery, 274 S. Main, Springville, “Utah Landscapes: A Grand State,” by Utah County artists, artist reception June 14, 7 p.m.; on display June 14-July 27 (801-372-1068)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “The Quotidian Details,” by Celine Downen, opening reception June 14, 6 p.m.; on display June 14-Aug. 2 (801-596-5000)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Permutations,” by John Hess, on display June 15-Aug. 16; and “Storytelling,” Wasatch Back Student Art Show, June 15-July 7 (435-649-8882)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by LeConte Stewart, on display through June 22 (801-328-2231)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, 11th International Art Exhibition: “Meditations on Belief,” by various artists, through Oct. 7 (801-240-3310)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Don Olsen, Lee Deffebach, Doug Snow, George Dibble and others, through Aug. 30 (801-589-8143)

Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, “World of the Wild,” by wildlife artists, through July 3 (801-456-5437)

Downtown Salt Lake City, places vary, “Wake the Hive” plakat installation walk, through June 22 (facebook.com/craftlakecity)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., permanent art installation by Havoc Hendricks (801-456-0000)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Park City Professional Artists Association, through June 23 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Chicago 1968: The Whole World is Watching” by Michael Cooper, through June 14 (801-524-8200)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Celebrate Utah,” by Art at the Main artists; “Move Over, Sir! Women Working on the Railroad” and “All Set for the West: Railroads and the National Parks,” produced by the Union Pacific Railroad Museum; “Beauty, Brawn, Commerce and Travel: Photography of U.S. Railroads,” by the Wasatch Camera Club; and “Along the Line: Contemporary Explorations of the Transcontinental Railroad,” curated by Meagan Evans and Jason Lanegan, through June 26; and “The Wonder of Watercolor,” by Bonnie Merrill and Jackie Bird, through July 9 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple,“Contemporary Suburbium,” by Deanna and Ed Templeton, and “Roof Gap,” by Andrew Dadson, through Sept. 7; and art by youths in Out Loud program, through July 10 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “The International Tolerance Project: Promoting Dialogue Through Design,” traveling poster exhibition, through June 23 (801-581-7332)

Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main, “Exist, Resist, Persist,” by T.K. Stephens, through June (utahpridecenter.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anne Jespersen Fine Arts, 167 S. Main, Helper, “Spike 150: Helper and the Railroad,” by various artists, through Aug. 2 (thehelperproject.net)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Mary Manning, through June (801-628-9592)

Art Around the Corner Foundation, various locations in St. George, outdoor sculpture exhibit, by various artists; on display through early 2020 (artaroundthecorner.org)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19; and “After Promontory,” curated by Ashlee Whitaker, through Oct. 5 (801-422-8287)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Fall and Rise,” by Chris Purdie, through June 29; “Visual Perceptions: Constructs, Series II,” by Lewis J. Crawford; “Between a Site and a Home,” by Madison Donnelly and Christian Casas, and “Inherited,” by Kristin Baird, through July 12 (801-295-3618)

Edge of the Cedar State Park Museum, 660 W. 400 North, Blanding, “Ancient Skies Through Ancient Eyes,” by Bob Maynard, through Oct. 31 (utahscanyoncountry.com)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” curated by Amy Jorgensen and Edward Bateman; and “Heaving Into Mountains,” by Jackie Leishman, through Sept. 27 (435-283-3456)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Celebrate Summer,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Aug. 25 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Double Cross,” by George Stone, through July (435-797-0163)

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, “For the Birds” birdhouse exhibit, by various artists, through June 29 (801-621-7595)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “A Study of Scale,” by Kate Starling, through July 27; and “Homage to William Shakespeare,” by Karl Momen, through Oct. 5 (435-586-7700)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Art of Our Century: Shadow and Light,” by Josie Bell, through June 22 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“World of the Wild,” June 14-15 and 21, noon-4 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, free (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Shine to Show Musical Theatre Workshop,” June 15 and 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; June 24-29, times vary, Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $90, scholarships available (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

Punch-and-Judy show, June 15, 2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, free (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Art Exploration Camp: Nature’s Transformers,” June 17-20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $65 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Woodland Fairy Festival, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., through June 15, Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, free (gardnervillage.com)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Grand Youth Theatre Summer Camp,” June 17-28, times vary, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $200 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

LIBRARIES

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, “Stuffed Animal Sleepover Drop-off,” June 14, 10 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Escape Room: Space Rocks” for tweens and teens, June 14, 2 p.m. (801-594-8680)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Judgement Call robotic team demonstration, June 14, 5 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Sandy Library, 10100 S. 1405 East, Sandy, read to a dog, June 15, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, face painting, June 15, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “House Cup Heist” for teens, June 15, 3 p.m. (801-852-6650)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

California Pizza Kitchen at The Gateway, 156 S. 400 West, will donate 20 percent of each bill to Utah Foster Care when diners mention the Chalk Art Festival or bring in a flyer over Father’s Day weekend, June 14-16. According to a news release, the restaurant will also give away a stainless steel Nexgrill five-burner propane gas grill. Entry is free by signing up for CPK Rewards. Visit cpk.com for a full menu.

Villa Italian Kitchen, Provo Town Centre, 1200 Provo Town Centre Blvd., #2082, Provo, will reward blood donors with a free slice of pizza on Friday, June 14 for World Blood Donor Day. According to a news release, all guests who visit the restaurant and provide proof of donation in the form of an “I Donated” sticker or other proof of donation, will receive a free slice of cheese pizza on Friday. Visit facebook.com/VillaItalianKitchen for more information.

Dave & Busters will offer a three-course brunch on Father’s Day, June 16. The special will include entree selections including eggs Benedict, steak and spring vegetable quiche with filet mignon, barbecue Scottish salmon filet or a filet and lobster offering, according to a news release. The entrees cost between $48 and $60 and include a starter, side and dessert. The “Go Big” menu will also be available and will include a 35 oz. prime tomahawk steak and North Atlantic lobster tail. Vist daveandbusters.com for the full menu.

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, Ste. 168, will celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, with a full rodizio-style dinner menu available all day. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. that day. Each full meal purchased will include a complimentary nonalcoholic beverage and dessert. Visit texasdebrazil.com for the full menu.

Chedda Burger, with locations along Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City and in Lehi at Traverse Mountain, will open a new location at The Gateway, 190 S. 400 West, on June 18. Formally located on 600 South, the new downtown store will feature the same menu from Chef Nick Watts, according to a news release. The Gateway location will be open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, noon-8 p.m. The Utah dining establishment started as a food truck in 2012. It continues to feature burgers with unique flavor combinations using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Visit cheddaburger.co for more information.

Subway restaurants and Rescue Mission Salt Lake recently announced the 11th annual Day of Giving event. Subway will provide 1,200 sandwiches to benefit the homeless community at Pioneer Park on Thursday, June 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., according to a news release. In addition to the free sandwich, there will also be free haircuts, nail painting, job opportunities and information about rehabilitation programs. A “Letters Home” booth where members of the homeless community can write a letter home or to a friend, will also be available. The Rescue Mission will mail the letters. For more information about the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, visit rescuesaltlake.org.

The Utah Jazz recently announced a call for artists to participate in a live-painting installation at the Vivint Arena from July 1-3, according to a news release. The public art installation will take place during the Salt Lake City Summer League. The selected local artists will illustrate different aspects of Salt Lake City on a 4-by-4-foot cube, a total of four 4-by-4 panels that will be located at the arena. The artwork will remain on display during Salt Lake City Summer League. Entry deadline is June 18. The six different artists or artists teams will be notified by June 24. The artist allowance is $450. Visit SLCSummerLeague.com for a complete list of rules and to apply.

Random House Children’s Books and Dr. Seuss Enterprises recently challenged readers across the country to read 250 million words by Dr. Seuss this summer. This second annual Dr. Seuss Word Challenge began May 21 and runs through July 15. Participants can enter the Word Challenge Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Carnival cruise for four. The challenge is open to U.S. residents ages 25 and older, with a limit of one entry per household. Visit wordchallenge.seussville.com/sweepstakes-rules for the official rules.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is accepting applications from artists, artist organizations and curators for the center's 2020 exhibitions. The application deadline closes July 14. Visit bdac.org for more details.

Downeast, 2330 E. 3300 South, Millcreek is accepting entries featuring Mt. Olympus for its upcoming art show. Submissions will be accepted through July 22, according to a news release. To be considered for the show, artists can sign up at the store. All media will be considered. Art that will be available to sell is preferred. The art will be on display Aug. 1-Sept. 30. Call 801-573-1765 for more information.

The Utah Division of Arts and Museums is accepting submissions for the annual Utah DesignArts. Designs will be accepted through July 26. Designers in any design field, with art that is realized, conceptual or prototype designs, are encouraged to submit work. A free reception will take place in September at the Rio Gallery. Information on how to submit designs is available at artsandmuseums.utah.gov/visualart.

Craft Lake City recently announced that the organization will receive a $10,000 grant for the 11th annual DIY Festival. According to a news release, the National Endowment for the Arts’ Challenge America grant supports projects that reach underserved populations. The 11th annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival will be Aug. 9-11 at the Utah State Fairpark and will feature over 50 performers and 250 local artisans, STEM exhibitors, vintage vendors and food. Other programs include artisan workshops, two performance stages, a VIP lounge, kids craft area and Kid Row, the youth vending area. Visit arts.gov/news for more information about the National Endowment for the Arts grant. For more details about Craft Lake City, visit craftlakecity.com.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email features@deseretnews.com.