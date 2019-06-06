Click here for a list of this summer's outdoor movie screenings.

MUSIC/DANCE

Ohana, June 7, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Park, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or ChurchofJesusChrist.org/Events)

Air Supply, June 7, 8 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $35-$179 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

The Swinging Lights, June 7, 8 p.m., Stokes Nature Center, 2696 E. U.S. Highway 89, Logan, $10 for general, $8 for students (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

Heart and Soul Music Stroll, June 8, 3-8 p.m., Sugar House Imperial Park neighborhood, 1530 E. 2700 South, Sugar House, free (heartsoul.org)

Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Festival Overture” with live cannons, June 8, 6 p.m., Willow Creek Middle School, 2275 W. 300 North, Lehi, free (vivaceorchestracamp.com)

Avatar with Devin Townsend, June 8, 7 p.m., The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $25 (801-528-9197 or thecomplexslc.com)

Flamenco del Lago, June 8, 7 p.m., Columbus Community Center, 2531 S. 400 East, South Salt Lake, $10 (flamencodellago.com/performances)

Flautissimo, June 8, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or ChurchofJesusChrist.org/Events)

Hayley Kirkland and Company B, June 8, 8:30 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Choral Evensong, June 9, 5 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Mark, 231 E. 100 South, free (801-322-3400 or stmarksutah.org/calendar)

The Fabulous FlynnsTones, June 10, 7 p.m., Canyon Rim Park Amphitheater, 3100 S. 2900 East, Millcreek, free (801-706-3344 or millcreekartscouncil.weebly.com)

Frequency, June 10, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Dance West, June 10-28, dates and times vary, Marriott Center for Dance, U., and Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20-$990, for dancers ages 18 and older at a pre-professional or professional level (dancewestfest.com)

Rob Thomas with Abby Anderson, June 11, 7 p.m., The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, $75, for adults ages 21 and older (depotslc.com)

“Just a Feeling” with music from Especially for Youth albums, June 11, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Park, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or ChurchofJesusChrist.org/Events)

Night Star Jazz Orchestra, June 11, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Tomorrows Bad Seeds with Long Beach Dub Allstars, June 11, 8 p.m., Soundwell, 149 W. 200 South, $20-$25 (soundwellslc.com)

Common Kings with SoJa and Sublime with Rome, June 12, 6 p.m., Great Saltair, 12408 W. Saltair Drive, $35.50-$48.50, $10 for parking (thesaltair.com/shows-and-events)

Mariachi de mi Tierra and Ballet Folklórico de Las Americas, June 12, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

GETTING OUT

Ogden UnCon, June 7-8, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; June 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Ogden Eccles Conference Center, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden, $35-$75 (ogdenuncon.com)

World Oceans Week, June 7-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students, seniors and military, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

The Color Run, June 8, 7-9 a.m., Provo Towne Centre, 1200 Towne Center Blvd., Provo, $29.99-$34.99 for general, free-$14.99 for children ages 5 and younger; check-in party, June 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Smith's, 350 N. Freedom Blvd., Provo (thecolorrun.com/locations/provo)

RDT’s “Summer Passport to Movement,” African dance class with Rosie Banchero, June 8, 12:15 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, free; optional tour, 11:45 a.m. (801-355-2787 or rdtutah.org)

GLOW, June 8, 6-11 p.m., Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, $275 (utahmoca.org/gala)

Living Planet Aquarium at Valley Fair Mall, June 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free (shopvalleyfairmall.com)

Utah Valley Parade of Homes, Tuesday-Saturday, through June 22, noon-9 p.m., various places in Utah County, $16 (uvparade.com)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays, through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Yoga on the Plaza,” Sundays, through Aug. 18, 10 a.m, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com/calendar)

Ballroom dancing, Fridays, 8:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7, lessons at 7:30 p.m. (wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Grease,” June 7-29, dates and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $8-$10 (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“Newsies,” June 7-22, dates vary, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $12-$18 for adults, $10-$16 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“My Fair Lady,” June 12-July 13, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Barlow Main Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Bitter Lemon,” June 13-29, dates and times vary, Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, $16 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-11 and seniors (creeksidetheatrefest.org)

“Nunsense,” June 13-July 6, dates vary, 7 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Leishman Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Sunday School Musical,” June 13-Aug. 24, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Les Miserables,” Jaks Youth Theatre Company, June 7-8, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, Regent Street Black Box, 131 S. Main, $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and children ages 12 and younger (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Frozen Jr.” June 7, 5 and 7:30 p.m.; June 8, 4 and 7:30 p.m., Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $5 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Freezin’,” June 7-8, 6 and 8:30 p.m.; June 8, 2:30 p.m., Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches,” June 7-8, 7 p.m.; June 9, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10-$20; for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Gandy Dancers,” June 7-8 and 10, 7:30 p.m.; June 8, 2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $5-$6 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“West Side Story,” June 7-8, 7:30 p.m.; June 8, 2 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $17-$23 for adults, $14-$20 for seniors, $9-$12 for military (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” through June 15, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Matilda,” through June 15, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $25-27 for adults, $19-$21 for children ages 4-11, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Newsies,” through June 15, dates vary, 8 p.m., Draper Amphitheater, 944 E. Vestry Road, Draper, $10 for adults, $7 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger (draperartscouncil.org)

“Tuck Everlasting,” through June 15, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$16 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“The Music Man,” through June 22, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“The Little Mermaid,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$23 for children ages 3-11, $22-$28 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$25 for children ages 3-11, $22-$30 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

NEW MOVIES IN THEATERS THIS WEEK

“All is True” — A look at the final days in the life of renowned playwright William Shakespeare. 101 minutes; PG-13 (thematic elements, suggestive material and language); to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

“Dark Phoenix” — Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world. 113 minutes; PG-13 (intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action including some gunplay, disturbing images and brief strong language); see review by Josh Terry.

“Fast Color” — A woman is forced to go on the run when her superhuman abilities are discovered. Years after having abandoned her family, the only place she has left to hide is home. 100 minutes; PG-13 (a scene of violence and brief strong language); Tower; to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

“Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk” — Centuries old and enjoyed by millions, golf is more than a sport. The film explores the bond between golfer and caddie. 80 minutes; PG (suggestive/rude humor, mild thematic elements and smoking images); in general release.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” — Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day. 86 minutes; PG (some action and rude humor); to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

“The Souvenir” — A young film student in the early ‘80s becomes romantically involved with a complicated and untrustworthy man. 120 minutes; R (sexuality, graphic nudity, drug material and language); Broadway.

“The Tomorrow Man” — Ed Hemsler spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come. Ronnie Meisner spends her life shopping for things she may never use. These two people will try to find love. 94 minutes; PG-13 (brief strong language and some suggestive material); to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Early Man,” June 10-13, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $14 for both series, $8 for one series, $2 each movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Free Trip to Egypt,” June 12, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $9.65-$11.80 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com/free-trip-to-egypt)

“Have You Seen My Movie?” June 11, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Heavy Water,” June 13, 7 p.m., Megaplex Pineview, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, $10.65-$11.72 (435-627-9700 or megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com/heavy-water)

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” June 10-13, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 per series, $2 each individual movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Road to Morocco,” June 7, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Police Story,” June 12, 8 p.m., Brewvies, 677 S. 200 West, free (801-322-3891 or brewvies.com)

FOOD CLASSES

Discover Food Festival, June 7, 5-8 p.m., Traeger Grills Headquarters & Showroom, 1215 E. Wilmington Ave., Sugar House, $100, to benefit the International Rescue Committee (discoverfoodfestival.com)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Heather Hansman, author of “Downriver: Into the Future of Water in the West,” June 7, 7 p.m.; Yamile Saied Mendez, author of “Where Are You From?” June 8, 11 a.m.; David Holper, author of “The Bridge,” and Jeffrey Perso, author of “Water Bodies,” June 8, 7 p.m.; and Jana Riess, author of “The Next Mormons: How Millennials Are Changing the LDS Church,” June 11, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

“Art Day,” June 8, 1-4 p.m., Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem (801-863-4200 or facebook.com/WoodburyArtMuseum)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City, “Family Days: Let’s Get Physical With Art,” June 8, 2-4 p.m., free; and “Teen Art Camp,” June 10-21, 1-4 p.m., $75 for SUMA members, $150 for nonmembers, for youths ages 12-17, register by June 9 (suu.edu/pva/suma)

GLOW, June 8, 6-11 p.m., Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, $275 (utahmoca.org/gala)

“Family Art Night: Plastic Paintings,” June 10, 6:30 p.m., Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, free (801-295-3618 or bdac.org)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Mary Manning, artist reception June 7, 6 p.m.; on display through June (801-628-9592)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., permanent art installation by Havoc Hendricks (801-456-0000)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Park City Professional Artists Association, artist reception June 8, 2 p.m.; on display through June 23 (801-585-0556)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by LeConte Stewart, on display through June 22 (801-328-2231)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, 11th International Art Exhibition: “Meditations on Belief,” by various artists, through Oct. 7 (801-240-3310)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Don Olsen, Lee Deffebach, Doug Snow, George Dibble and others, through Aug. 30 (801-589-8143)

Downtown Salt Lake City, places vary, “Wake the Hive” plakat installation walk, through June 22 (facebook.com/craftlakecity)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “April Showers, May Flowers,” by Ken Baxter, Ryan Cannon, Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Jamie Wayman, through June 15 (801-533-4200)

Modern West Fine Art, 412 S. 700 West, “New West,” by select new artists, through June 15 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Francesc Burgos, Carolyn Coalson and Waldo Midgley, through June 14 (801-364-8284)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. Rio Grande St., “Transcontinental: People, Place, Impact,” by various artists, through June 14 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Chicago 1968: The Whole World is Watching,” by Michael Cooper, through June 14 (801-524-8200)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Celebrate Utah,” by Art at the Main artists; “Move Over, Sir! Women Working on the Railroad” and “All Set for the West: Railroads and the National Parks,” produced by the Union Pacific Railroad Museum; “Beauty, Brawn, Commerce and Travel: Photography of U.S. Railroads,” by the Wasatch Camera Club; and “Along the Line: Contemporary Explorations of the Transcontinental Railroad,” curated by Meagan Evans and Jason Lanegan, through June 26; and “The Wonder of Watercolor,” by Bonnie Merrill and Jackie Bird, through July 9 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Contemporary Suburbium,” by Deanna and Ed Templeton, and “Roof Gap,” by Andrew Dadson, through Sept. 7; and art by youths in Out Loud program, through July 10 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “The International Tolerance Project: Promoting Dialogue Through Design,” traveling poster exhibition, through June 23 (801-581-7332)

Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main, “Exist, Resist, Persist,” by T.K. Stephens, through June (utahpridecenter.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anne Jespersen Fine Arts, 167 S. Main, Helper, “Spike 150: Helper and the Railroad,” by various artists, through Aug. 2 (thehelperproject.net)

Art Around the Corner Foundation, various locations in St. George, outdoor sculpture exhibit, by various artists; on display through early 2020 (artaroundthecorner.org)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19; and “After Promontory,” curated by Ashlee Whitaker, through Oct. 5 (801-422-8287)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Fall and Rise,” by Chris Purdie, through June 29; “Visual Perceptions: Constructs, Series II,” by Lewis J. Crawford, through July 12; “Between a Site and a Home,” by Madison Donnelly and Christian Casas, through July 12; and “Inherited” by Kristin Baird, through July 12 (801-295-3618)

Edge of the Cedar State Park Museum, 660 W. 400 North, Blanding, “Ancient Skies Through Ancient Eyes,” by Bob Maynard, through Oct. 31 (utahscanyoncountry.com)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” curated by Amy Jorgensen and Edward Bateman; and “Heaving Into Mountains,” by Jackie Leishman, through Sept. 27 (435-283-3456)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Celebrate Summer,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Aug. 25 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Double Cross,” by George Stone, through July (435-797-0163)

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, “For the Birds” birdhouse exhibit, by various artists, through June 29 (801-621-7595)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, art by members of the Color Country Camera Club, through June 14 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “A Study of Scale,” by Kate Starling, through July 27; and “Homage to William Shakespeare,” by Karl Momen, through Oct. 5 (435-586-7700)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Art of Our Century: Shadow and Light,” by Josie Bell, through June 22 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Story Hour” Summer Camp, Fridays, June 7-Aug. 9, 10-11 a.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $8 per child ages 2-7, $20 per family (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

World Oceans Week, June 7-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students, seniors and military, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

“Kids Create” Summer Camp, June 10-14, 9 a.m.-noon; Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $58 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

“Nature Camp: From Small to Tall,” June 10-14, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, 2155 W. Forest St., Brigham City, $65 for children ages 8-15, scholarships available (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Style Smart” workshop, June 10-14, 10 a.m.-noon, Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $30, for young women ages 12-16 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Teen Art Camp,” June 10-21, 1-4 p.m., $75 for SUMA members, $150 for nonmembers, for youths ages 12-17, register by June 9 (suu.edu/pva/suma)

Woodland Fairy Festival, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., through June 15, Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, free (gardnervillage.com)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

LIBRARIES

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Teen Night: Canvas Book Bags,” June 7, 4 p.m.; and “Escape the Room: Family Edition,” June 8, 11 a.m. (801-524-8200)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Capture the Flag,” June 8, 2 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, read to a dog, June 8, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, read to a dog, June 8, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, storytime and nutrition class for children ages 6-9, June 8, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., “Family DIY: Flower Bookmarks,” June 8, 2 p.m., register at events.slcpl.org/events (801-594-8660)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, a pony party for children, June 8, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, comic workshop for teens and adults, June 8, 3 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, a reptile show, June 8, 3:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is accepting applications for its 2019 Statewide Competition and proposals for 2020. Applications for the 45th annual BDAC Statewide Competition are due June 8. Art will be on display Aug. 2-Sept. 14. Artists, artist organizations and curators are invited to submit proposals for exhibitions that will be on display in 2020. The application deadline closes July 14. Visit bdac.org for more details.

Downeast, 2330 E. 3300 South, Millcreek is accepting entries featuring Mt. Olympus for its upcoming art show. To be considered for the show, artists can sign up at the store. All media will be considered, according to a news release. Art that is available for sale is preferred. The art will be on display Aug. 1-Sept. 30. Call 801-573-1765 for more information.

Creminelli Fine Meats, 310 N. Wright Brothers Drive, recently announced a new line in its salami products. The new Salami Minis are produced using the same fermentation and aging methods of the company’s regular salami, according to a news release. The new line contains 19 grams of protein and zero grams of sugar per pack. The mini salami comes in four varieties, including the original with organic garlic and Sangiovese wine from Tuscany; black pepper with cracked organic peppercorns; spicy and smoky chipotle with organic paprika and chipotle; and whiskey with organic spices and whiskey from High West Distillery in Park City. The Salami Minis can be found at Harmons and Amazon. Visit creminelli.com for more information.

