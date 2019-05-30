MUSIC/DANCE

Chauntenettes Women’s Chorus, May 31, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or ChurchofJesusChrist.org/Events)

The Taffetas, May 31-June 1, 7:30 p.m.; June 1, 2 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $10-$25 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

Cityjazz, June 4, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Sun Shade’n Rain, June 4, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Park, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or ChurchofJesusChrist.org/Events)

Crescent Super Band, June 5, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Johnnyswim, June 5, 7:30 p.m., Union Event Center, 235 N. 500 West, $28-$103 (theunioneventcenter.com)

New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature, June 6, Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $56-$176+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

GETTING OUT

“Silver and Gold Soiree” fundraiser, May 31, 5-7 p.m., The Barn at Cedar Meadows, 1419 W. 3000 North, Cedar City, $10 (435-590-6829 or myosu.org)

Summer Reading Kickoff, May 31, 6–9 p.m., Viridian Event Center and Veteran’s Memorial Park, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org)

Ogden Music Festival, May 31, 7-10:30 p.m.; June 1, noon-10:30 p.m.; June 2, noon-7 p.m., Fort Buenaventura, 2450 A Ave., Ogden, $45-$90, free for children ages 16 and younger, $30 for camping (ofoam.org/ogden-music-festival)

SoJo Summerfest, May 31-June 1, times and locations vary, Redwood Road between 10600 South and 11400 South, South Jordan, most events free (sjc.utah.gov/sojo-summerfest)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays, June 1-Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Guinness World Records water bottle flipping, June 1, 2 p.m., South City Tennis Courts, 11010 S. Redwood Road, for ages 10 and older, registration required (sjc.utah.gov/sojo-summerfest)

FanCon, June 1, noon-3 p.m., Weber County Library Southwest Branch, 2039 W. 4000 South, Roy, free (801-337-2627 or weberpl.lib.ut.us/events)

“Barn Party” fundraiser, June 1, 5:30-10 p.m., National Ability Center, Equestrian Center, 1000 Ability Way, Park City, $55 for adults, $25 for youths ages 5-18, free for children under age 5, $150 for family of two adults and 3 children (435-649-3991 or discovernac.org/events/barnparty)

The Out Foundation opening ceremony, June 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Adobe, 3900 Adobe Way, Lehi, free (theout.foundation)

World Oceans Week, June 3-9, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students, seniors and military, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

2019 YMCA Ogden Awards Breakfast, June 5, 7:30-9:15 a.m., Ogden Eccles Conference Center, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden, $25-$500 (801-839-3410 or ymcautah.org/ogdenbreakfast)

“Art and Science of Digital Editing” boot camp, June 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thomas S. Monson Center, 411 East S. Temple, $100 for members, $125 for nonmembers (aceseditors.org/training/boot-camps)

Living Planet Aquarium at Valley Fair Mall, June 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free (shopvalleyfairmall.com)

Utah Valley Parade of Homes, Tuesday-Saturday, June 6-22, noon-9 p.m., various places in Utah County, $16 (uvparade.com)

“Yoga on the Plaza,” Saturdays, through Aug. 18, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com/calendar)

Ballroom dancing, Fridays, 8:30 p.m., Murray Arts Center, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7, lessons at 7:30 p.m. (wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The Music Man,” May 31-June 22, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Les Miserables,” Jaks Youth Theatre Company, May 31-June 8, times vary, Eccles Theater, Regent Street Black Box, 131 S. Main, $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and children ages 12 and younger (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Newsies,” June 1-15, dates vary, 8 p.m., Draper Amphitheater, 944 E. Vestry Road, Draper, $10 for adults, $7 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger (draperartscouncil.org)

“Gandy Dancers,” June 7-8 and 10, 7:30 p.m.; June 8, 2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $5-$6 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” May 31-June 1, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for military, students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“A Lad ‘n’ His Magic Lamp,” May 31-June 1, 7:30 p.m., The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Ideation,” May 31-June 1, 8 p.m., Wasatch Theatre Company, The Gateway, 124 S. 400 West, $20 (wasatchtheatre.org)

“Steel Magnolias,” May 31-June 1, times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$48 for adults, $18-$24 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted, limited tickets available (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“School of Rock,” May 31-June 2, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$125, contains some explicit language (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Freezin’,” through June 8, dates and times vary, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“West Side Story,” through June 8, dates and times vary, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $17-$23 for adults, $14-$20 for seniors, $9-$12 for military (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches,” through June 9, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10-$20; for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” through June 15, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Tuck Everlasting,” through June 15, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$16 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Matilda,” through June 15, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $25-27 for adults, $19-$21 for children ages 4-11, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” through Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$25 for children ages 3-11, $22-$30 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

NEW MOVIES IN THEATERS THIS WEEK

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” — The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. 131 minutes; PG-13 (sequences of monster action violence and destruction, and for some language); to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

“Ma” — A lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn't get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. 99 minutes; R (violent/disturbing material, language throughout, sexual content, and for teen drug and alcohol use); in general release.

“The Poison Rose” — Inspired by classic film noir, Carson Phillips, an ex-football star turned PI, has a soft spot for a lady in distress. 93 minutes; R (some violence and language); in general release.

“Rocketman” — A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. 121 minutes; R (language throughout, some drug use and sexual content); to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

“Non-Fiction” — Set in the Parisian publishing world, an editor and an author find themselves in over their heads as they cope with a middle-age crisis, the changing industry and their wives. 108 minutes; R (language and sexuality/nudity); Broadway.

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“All About Eve,” June 1, noon, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $15-$20 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“The Audience,” June 3, 7 p.m., The District Megaplex, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan, $12.85-$14.99 (megaplextheatres.com); and Century 16 Union Heights, 7670 Union Park Ave., Sandy, and Cinemark Century 16, 3300 S. State, $15-$17 (cinemark.com)

“Dog Days,” June 3-6, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $14 for both series, $8 for one series, $2 each movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“The Goonies,” June 5, 8:45 p.m., The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (shopthegateway.com/calendars)

“Little Women,” June 3-6, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 per series, $2 each individual movie (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Pavarotti,” June 4, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Star Raiders,” June 6 and 11, 7:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Ralph Breaks the Internet,” May 31, 9:30 p.m., South City Park, 11000 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, free (801-446-4357 or sjc.utah.gov/sojo-summerfest)

“Satan & Adam,” June 4, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Saving Private Ryan,” June 2 and 5, 3 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $6.43-$8.57 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“WALL-E,” May 31, dusk, Veteran’s Memorial Park, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Peter Rock, author of “The Night Swimmers,” May 31, 7 p.m.; Graeme Simsion, author of “The Rosie Result,” June 5, 7 p.m.; Scott Jeffrey Miller, author of “Management Mess to Leadership Success,” June 6, 7 p.m., ticketed event (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Ken Sanders Rare Books, 268 S. 200 East, Will Bagley, author of “River Fever,” June 5, 7 p.m. (801-521-3819 or kensandersbooks.com)

Millcreek Community Center, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., Millcreek, author Sharee Hughs presents “Writing Description” workshop, June 5, 7 p.m. (801-664-0433)

Pioneer Book, 450 W. Center, Provo, Karin Anderson, author of “Before Us Like a Land of Dreams,” June 1, 7 p.m. (twitter.com/ae_karin)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Emily R. King, author of “Before the Broken Star,” June 4, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

ART CLASSES

“UMFA in the Wild: Gyotaku Fish Rubbings,” June 1, 10-11:30 a.m., East Canyon State Park, 5535 S. Highway 66, Morgan, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Fall and Rise” by Chris Purdie, on display May 31-June 29; “Visual Perceptions: Constructs, Series II,” by Lewis J. Crawford, on display May 31-July 12; “Between a Site and a Home,” by Madison Donnelly and Christian Casas, on display May 31-June 12; and “Inherited,” by Kristin Baird, on display May 31-July 12; opening reception May 31, 6 p.m. (801-295-3618)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Park City Professional Artists Association, on display May 31-June 23 (801-585-0556)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “The Wonder of Watercolor,” by Bonnie Merrill and Jackie Bird, on display June 1-July 9 (801-965-5100)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by LeConte Stewart, on display through June 22 (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Cary Griffiths, through June 8 (801-363-4088)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, 11th International Art Exhibition: “Meditations on Belief,” by various artists, through Oct. 7 (801-240-3310)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Don Olsen, Lee Deffebach, Doug Snow, George Dibble and others, through Aug. 30 (801-589-8143)

Downtown Salt Lake City, places vary, “Wake the Hive” plakat installation walk, through June 22 (facebook.com/craftlakecity)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by David LeCheminant and Horacio Rodriguez, through June 7 (801-596-5000)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., “Dreamscapes,” by 50 Utah artists, through June, $15, free for children ages 2 and younger; present a dining receipt of $20 or more from any Gateway restaurant at the “Dreamscapes” box office and receive $5 off admission for two (dreamscapesslc.org)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “April Showers, May Flowers,” by Ken Baxter, Ryan Cannon, Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Jamie Wayman, through June 15 (801-533-4200)

Modern West Fine Art, 412 S. 700 West, “New West,” by select new artists, through June 15 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Francesc Burgos, Carolyn Coalson and Waldo Midgley, through June 14 (801-364-8284)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. Rio Grande St., “Transcontinental: People, Place, Impact,” by various artists, through June 14 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Chicago 1968: The Whole World is Watching,” by Michael Cooper, through June 14 (801-524-8200)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Celebrate Utah,” by Art at the Main artists; “Move Over, Sir! Women Working on the Railroad” and “All Set for the West: Railroads and the National Parks,” produced by the Union Pacific Railroad Museum; “Beauty, Brawn, Commerce and Travel: Photography of U.S. Railroads,” by the Wasatch Camera Club; and “Along the Line: Contemporary Explorations of the Transcontinental Railroad,” curated by Meagan Evans and Jason Lanegan, through June 26 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “See Me,” by IHC art therapy youth artists, through June 1; “Glow,” by Utah artists, through June 8; “Contemporary Suburbium,” by Deanna and Ed Templeton, and “Roof Gap,” by Andrew Dadson, through Sept. 7; and art by youths in Out Loud program, through July 10 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “The International Tolerance Project: Promoting Dialogue Through Design,” traveling poster exhibition, through June 23 (801-581-7332)

Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main, “Exist, Resist, Persist,” by T.K. Stephens, through June (utahpridecenter.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anne Jespersen Fine Arts, 167 S. Main, Helper, “Spike 150: Helper and the Railroad,” by various artists, through Aug. 2 (thehelperproject.net)

Art Around the Corner Foundation, various locations in St. George, outdoor sculpture exhibit, by various artists; on display through early 2020 (artaroundthecorner.org)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19; and “After Promontory,” curated by Ashlee Whitaker, through Oct. 5 (801-422-8287)

Edge of the Cedar State Park Museum, 660 W. 400 North, Blanding, “Ancient Skies Through Ancient Eyes,” by Bob Maynard, through Oct. 31 (utahscanyoncountry.com)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” curated by Amy Jorgensen and Edward Bateman; and “Heaving Into Mountains,” by Jackie Leishman, through Sept. 27 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Chinaman’s Chance on Promontory Summit,” by Zhi Lin, and “From My Seat in the Dirt,” by Parker Jones, through June 2 (435-649-8882)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Celebrate Summer,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Aug. 25 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Double Cross,” by George Stone, through July (435-797-0163)

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, “For the Birds” birdhouse exhibit, by various artists, through June 29 (801-621-7595)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, art by members of the Color Country Camera Club, through June 14 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “A Study of Scale,” by Kate Starling, through July 27; and “Homage to William Shakespeare,” by Karl Momen, through Oct. 5 (435-586-7700)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Thanksgiving Point, Museum of Ancient Life, 2929 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, “Dinosaurs,” by eighth grade students of Margo Ungricht in the Alpine School District, through June 6 (801-768-2300)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Art of Our Century: Shadow and Light,” by Josie Bell, through June 22 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Summer Reading Kickoff, May 31, 6–9 p.m., Viridian Event Center and Veteran’s Memorial Park, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org)

Code Ninjas grand opening, June 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Smith’s Marketplace, 555 S. 200 West, Suite C, Bountiful, free (801-516-8656 or codeninjas.com)

World Connections Children’s Festival, June 1, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, free (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Fantasy Writing” class, June 4-7, 2-3 p.m., Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, $55, for children ages 8-13 (801-295-3618 or bdac.org)

“Make Your Own Picture Book” class, June 3-6, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $45, for children ages 8-15 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Story Hour” Summer Camp, Fridays, June 7-Aug. 9, 10-11 a.m. Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $8 per child ages 2-7, $20 per family (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Stokes Summer Camps, June 10-14, June 24-28, July 8-12, 8:30-5:30 p.m., Stokes Nature Center, 2696 E. U.S. Highway 89, Logan, $275-$400, for youths in grades 1-12, register by May 31 (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

World Oceans Week, June 3-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students, seniors and military, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

“Wild Wednesdays: Alien Invasion,” June 5, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Woodland Fairy Festival, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., through June 15, Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, free (gardnervillage.com)

“Free Summer Saturdays,” Saturdays, through Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

LIBRARIES

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, “Bubble Ball Bash Lock-In” for teens, May 31, 6:15 p.m., register at calendar.slcolibrary.org/events; “The Space Adventure” puppet show, June 3, 7 p.m.; and “Space Art” activities, June 5, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, a free outdoor screening of “Space Jam,” May 31, 8 p.m.; read to a dog, June 1, 1 p.m.; “Teen Craft: masks,” June 4, noon; and Judgment Call Robotics Team demonstration for tweens and teens, June 5, 2 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Summer Reading Kickoff, June 1, 9 a.m.; and “Tween Thursday: Nebula Jar,” June 6, 4 p.m. (801-852-6650)

Sandy Library, 10100 S. 1405 East, Sandy, Summer Reading Sign-up Party, June 1, 9:30 a.m.; “The Treasure Chest” puppet show, June 3, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; “T(w)een Harry Potter Club: Dumbledore’s Army,” June 4, 3 p.m.; ”Make ‘Space’ in the Library,” June 4, 4 p.m.; and “Mad Science: A University of Stories” presentation, June 6, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Hunter Library, 4740 W. 4100 South, West Valley City, HawkWatch International, June 3, 1:30 p.m.; “All the Things” demonstration for teens, June 5, 1:30 p.m.; and ToshoCon preparations for teens, June 6, 5 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, beginning hula dance workshop, June 1, 12:30 p.m., register at events.slcpl.org/events; and “Family Craft Hour,” June 4, 7:30 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, June 1, 1 p.m.; “Cricut Workshop: Cardboard VR” for tweens, teens and adults, June 5, 1 p.m.; “Bubble Time” for kids, June 5, 3 p.m.; and “Tweens vs. Teens Video Gaming Tournament,” June 6, 3 p.m.

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, a nutrition class for pre-K and early elementary children, June 1, 1 p.m.; ”Make ‘Space’ in the Library,” June 3, 6:30 p.m.; and sidewalk coloring and bubbles, June 6, 10:15 a.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, read to a dog, June 1, 3 p.m.; read with a cop, June 5, 11 a.m.; “Food, Fun and Reading” six-week course with USU Extension for children in preschool-second grade with parent or guardian, June 6, 10:30 a.m.; and “Cosmic Connection and Exploration” activity for children ages 6-9, June 6, 6:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, “Shakespeare for Kids: A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” June 3, 4:15 p.m.; and "Summer Reading: Wild West Kickoff,” June 3, 7 p.m., June 4, 2 p.m. and June 5, 10:30 a.m. (801-229-7050)

South Jordan Library, 10673 Redwood Road, South Jordan, “Owl Tales,” June 3, 6:30 p.m.; and “The Space Adventure” puppet show, June 6, 10:15 a.m. (801-944-7634)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., Scales and Tails Utah for toddlers, June 4, 1 p.m.; and “Teen DIY: Cosmic Suncatchers,” June 6, 2:30 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, “Space Crafts: Galaxy Slime,” June 4, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., “Marvelous Makers: Comic Connection and Exploration with Clark Planetarium,” June 4, 4 p.m.; “Mad Science: A Universe of Stories,” June 5, 10:30 a.m.; “Teen Scene: Smash Books,” June 6, 3 p.m; and art exploration class for children ages 5-9, June 6, 4:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, “Universe of Stories” Kickoff Party, June 5, 10:30 a.m.; and stage combat demonstration and workshop for school-age children, June 6, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood St., Midvale, ballroom dance class for teens and adults, June 5, 7:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, “Food, Fun and Reading” six-week course with USU Extension for children in preschool-second grade with parent or guardian, June 6, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, “Create a Healthy Snack” for children ages 3-10 with parent or guardian, June 6, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Teen DIY: Galaxy Dough,” June 6, 3 p.m. (801-594-8680)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, “Space Scrub” activity for teens, June 6, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Pioneer Theatre Company, Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, will host auditions for “Cagney” and “The Lifespan of a Fact” on Friday, May 31. Auditions for Actor’s Equity Association members are 1-2 p.m. for “Cagney” and 2-3 p.m. for “The Lifespan of a Fact.” Open auditions are 3-4 p.m. for “The Lifespan of a Fact” only. There is no open call for “Cagney.” Callbacks will be by invitation only. Rehearsal dates for “Cagney” are Aug. 12-Sept. 19, and performance dates are Sept. 20-Oct. 5. Rehearsal dates for “The Lifespan of a Fact” are Oct. 7-31, with performances Nov. 1-16. A sign-up sheet will be posted May 24 in Room 325 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Auditioners should prepare 16 bars in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided. A headshot and resume are recommended. Visit pioneertheatre.org for more information.

Applegate, a producer of natural and organic meats, will bring their ballpark fare to the Salt Lake Bees game on June 6. Applegate will host a specialty theme night on Thursday, and fans will be able to purchase beef hot dogs and organic burgers at concession stands, according to a news release. Appglegate and the Bees will also introduce a hot dog recipe made in honor of the late Larry H. Miller. The “All-Star Dog” features a beef hotdog with sliced peppers, onions, tomatoes, bread and butter pickles and cheese sauce. Applegate recently became the first “Official Natural and Organic Meat of Minor League Baseball,” according to the news release. Visit applegate.com/blog for more information.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is accepting applications for its 2019 Statewide Competition and proposals for 2020. Applications for the 45th annual BDAC Statewide Competition are due June 8. Art will be on display Aug. 2-Sept. 14. Artists, artist organizations and curators are invited to submit proposals for exhibitions that will be on display in 2020. The application deadline closes July 14. Visit bdac.org for more details.

Olive Garden recently launched its new “Zoodles Primavera” as a new addition to the menu. The dish is made with zucchini noodles and tossed in a light basil cream sauce with broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mushrooms, according to a news release. The lunch bowl starts at 8.99 for lunch and $14.99 for dinner. Visit olivegarden.com for a complete list of menu items.

Random House Children’s Books and Dr. Seuss Enterprises recently challenged readers across the country to read 250 million words by Dr. Seuss this summer. This second annual Dr. Seuss Word Challenge began May 21 and runs through July 15. Participants can enter the Word Challenge Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Carnival cruise for four. The challenge is open to U.S. residents ages 25 and older, with a limit of one entry per household. Visit wordchallenge.seussville.com/sweepstakes-rules for the official rules.

Downeast, 2330 E. 3300 South, Millcreek, is accepting entries featuring Mt. Olympus for its upcoming art show. To be considered for the show, artists can sign up at the store. All media will be considered, according to a news release. Art that is available for sale is preferred. The art will be on display Aug. 1-Sept. 30. Call 801-573-1765 for more information.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email [email protected].