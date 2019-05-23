Click here for a list of Memorial Day events.

MUSIC/DANCE

Salt and Link Dance Festival Showcases, May 24-25, 7 p.m., Marriott Center for Dance, 330 S. 1500 East #106, U., $10 for each concert, $15 for both concerts (saltdance.com)

Sound Check, May 24, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or ChurchofJesusChrist.org/Events)

Celtic Women: “Ancient Land,” May 25, 7 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents Circle, U., $39-$150 (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

Choral Artists of Southern Nevada, May 25, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or ChurchofJesusChrist.org/Events)

Tad Calcara and New Deal Swing, May 28, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Stickup Kid with Glacier Veins and Till I Fall, May 29, 7 p.m., Wild Pepper Pizza, 777 S. State, free, donations accepted (facebook.com/theundergroundslc)

Joe McQueen Quartet, May 29, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Geographer with Manatee Commune, May 30, 7 p.m., The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com)

Dropout Kings with Crazy Town, May 30, 7 p.m., Bill Harris Music, 312 S. University Ave., Provo, $12-$15 (facebook.com/billharrismusic)

The Taffetas, May 30-June 1, 7:30 p.m.; June 1, 2 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $10-$25 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

GETTING OUT

“Operation Hero” display, May 24, 2-8 p.m.; May 25, noon-8 p.m.; May 26-27, noon-6 p.m., Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington, free (801-923-9111 or shopatstationpark.com)

Antelope Island’s Cowboy Legends 2019, May 24-27, times vary, Fielding Garr Ranch, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse, prices vary (CowboyLegendsAI.com)

Scandinavian Heritage Festival, May 24-25, times and locations vary, Ephraim, prices vary (scandinavianfestival.org)

Spring City Heritage Day, May 25, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., various locations, Spring City, Sanpete County, free-$10 (friendsofhistoricspringcity.org)

Utah Renaissance Festival and Fantasy Faire, May 25-27, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 400 N. Pioneer Road, Marriott-Slaterville, $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12, free for children ages 5 and younger, $2 discount for seniors, students, first responders, military and patrons in Renaissance costume (801-458-2925 or utahrenfest.com)

Escalante Heritage Festival, May 25, 5:15 p.m., Escalante Heritage Center, 1300 E. Highway 12, Escalante, Garfield County, free-$10 (801-444-6689 or escalanteheritagecenter.org)

“Succulents for Seniors,” May 28, 3-4 p.m., Summit Senior Living, 5524 W. 6200 South, free for seniors, RSVP by May 24 (801-996-4256)

“Yoga on the Plaza,” Saturdays, through Aug. 18, The Gateway, Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com/calendar)

Ballroom dancing, Fridays, 8:30 p.m., Murray Arts Center, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7, lessons at 7:30 p.m. (wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” May 24-Sept. 7, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $17-$25 for children ages 3-11, $22-$30 for adults (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“School of Rock,” May 28-June 2, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$125, contains some explicit language (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches,” May 30-June 9, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10-$20; for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Glorious!” through May 24-25, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Grease,” May 24-25, 7:30 p.m.; May 25, 2 p.m., Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $44-$71, contains some vulgar language, some drinking and smoking and discussions of sex (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“She Loves Me,” May 24-25, 7:30 p.m., Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $12 for general, $10 on Thursdays (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” through June 1, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for military, students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“A Lad ‘n’ His Magic Lamp,” through June 1, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Ideation,” through June 1, dates and times vary, Wasatch Theatre Company, The Gateway, 124 S. 400 West, $20 (wasatchtheatre.org)

“Steel Magnolias,” through June 1, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$48 for adults, $18-$24 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Freezin’,” through June 8, dates and times vary, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“West Side Story,” through June 8, dates and times vary, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $17-$23 for adults, $14-$20 for seniors, $9-$12 for military (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” through June 15, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Tuck Everlasting,” through June 15, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$16 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Matilda,” through June 15, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $25-27 for adults, $19-$21 for children ages 4-11, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

NEW MOVIES IN THEATERS THIS WEEK

“Aladdin” — A kindhearted street urchin and a power-hungry grand vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.128 minutes; PG (action/peril); click here for review by Josh Terry.

“The Biggest Little Farm” — Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. 91 minutes; PG (mild thematic elements); to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

“Booksmart”— On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night. 102 minutes; R (strong sexual content and language throughout, drug use and drinking — all involving teens); in general release.

“Brightburn” — What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? 91 minutes; R (horror violence/bloody images, and language); in general release.

“Photograph” — A struggling street photographer in Mumbai, pressured to marry by his grandmother, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée. The pair develop a connection that transforms them in ways they could not expect. 110 minutes; PG-13 (thematic material); Broadway; to be reviewed by Josh Terry.

“The White Crow” — The story of Soviet ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev's defection to the West. 127 minutes; R (sexuality, graphic nudity, and language); in general release.

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Ashbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock ‘N Roll,” May 29, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $16.07 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Before Stonewall,” May 28, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Field of Dreams,” May 24, dusk, St. George Town Center Square, 50 S. Main, St. George, free, festivities begin at 6 p.m. (sgcity.org)

“South Pacific,” May 28, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Ken Sanders Rare Books, 268 S. 200 East, St. Rita’s Amazing Traveling Bookstore and Textual Apothecary, May 26, noon (801-521-3819 or kensandersbooks.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Elephant and Piggie “Thank-O-Rama!” Tour, May 29, 10:30 a.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Utah Valley University, Ira Fulton Library, Bingham Gallery, 800 W. University Parkway, Orem, “An Evening of Poetry” with UVU and BYU faculty and students, May 28, 6:45 p.m., RSVP by May 25 ([email protected])

ART CLASSES

Chalk Art Competition, May 25, 9 a.m.-noon, Brigham City Fine Arts Center, alley south of Christensen’s, 75 S. Main, Brigham City, preregistration, submission of intended design and $20 entry fee required (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “De/Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah,” curated by Amy Jorgensen and Edward Bateman; and “Heaving Into Mountains,” by Jackie Leishman, opening reception May 24, 6 p.m; on display May 24- Sept. 27 (435-283-3456)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “April Showers, May Flowers,” by Ken Baxter, Ryan Cannon, Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Jamie Wayman, through June 15 (801-533-4200)

Relics Framemakers and Gallery, 4685 S. Holladay Blvd., Holladay, work by Beatles and Hanna-Barbera animator Ron Campbell, May 24, 4 p.m.; May 25 and 27, noon (801-272-8312 or relicsgallery.com)

Thanksgiving Point, Museum of Ancient Life, 2929 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, “Dinosaurs,” by eighth grade students of Margo Ungricht in the Alpine School District, through June 6 (801-768-2300)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Contemporary Suburbium,” by Deanna and Ed Templeton, and “Roof Gap,” by Andrew Dadson, on display May 24-Sept. 7; “Glow,” by Utah artists, on display May 24-June 8; and art by youths in Out Loud program, on display May 24-July 10; opening reception May 24, 7 p.m. (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by LeConte Stewart, on display through June 22 (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Cary Griffiths, through June 9 (801-363-4088)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, 11th International Art Exhibition: “Meditations on Belief,” by various artists, through Oct. 7 (801-240-3310)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Don Olsen, Lee Deffebach, Doug Snow, George Dibble and others, through Aug. 30 (801-589-8143)

Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, “Smokey Bear” replicas of portraits by Rudolph Wendelin, through May 26 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Downtown Salt Lake City, places vary, “Wake the Hive” plakat installation walk, through June 22 (facebook.com/craftlakecity)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by David LeCheminant and Horacio Rodriguez, through June 7 (801-596-5000)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., “Dreamscapes,” by 50 Utah artists, through May 31, $15, free for children ages 2 and younger; present a dining receipt of $20 or more from any Gateway restaurant at the “Dreamscapes” box office and receive $5 off admission for two (dreamscapesslc.org)

Loge Gallery at Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, “Brought to You in Technicolor,” by Stephanie Hock, Rebecca Klundt, Brandt Berntson and Lindey Carter, through May 25 (801-581-6961)

Modern West Fine Art, 412 S. 700 West, “New West,” by select new artists, through June 15 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Francesc Burgos, Carolyn Coalson and Waldo Midgley, through June 14 (801-364-8284)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. Rio Grande St., “Transcontinental: People, Place, Impact,” by various artists, through June 14 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Chicago 1968: The Whole World is Watching” by Michael Cooper, through June 14 (801-524-8200)

Southam Gallery, 152 S. Main, “May Group Show: Painting Spring,” by Ken Baxter, Richard Boyer, Josh Clare, Shanna Kunz, Lucia Herrernan and A.D. Shaw, through May 28 (801-322-0376)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Pixelations,” by Erik Jensen, through May 28; “Celebrate Utah,” by Art at the Main artists; “Move Over, Sir! Women Working on the Railroad” and “All Set for the West: Railroads and the National Parks,” produced by the Union Pacific Railroad Museum; “Beauty, Brawn, Commerce and Travel: Photography of U.S. Railroads,” by the Wasatch Camera Club; and “Along the Line: Contemporary Explorations of the Transcontinental Railroad,” curated by Meagan Evans and Jason Lanegan, through June 26 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Shady Acres,” by various artists, through May 25; and “See Me,” by IHC art therapy youth artists, through June 1 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “The Race to Promontory: The Transcontinental Railroad and the American West,” traveling exhibit, through May 26; “salt 14,” by Yang Yonglian, through June 2; and “The International Tolerance Project: Promoting Dialogue Through Design,” traveling poster exhibition, through June 23 (801-581-7332)

Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main, “Exist, Resist, Persist,” by T.K. Stephens, through June (utahpridecenter.org)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “The People: The Missing Piece of John Wesley Powell’s Expeditions,” by Jack Hillers, through May 30 (facebook.com/thecountylibraryviridianwestjordanbranch)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anne Jespersen Fine Arts, 167 S. Main, Helper, “Spike 150: Helper and the Railroad,” by various artists, through Aug. 2 (thehelperproject.net)

Art Around the Corner Foundation, various locations in St. George, outdoor sculpture exhibit, by various artists; on display through early 2020 (artaroundthecorner.org)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19; and “After Promontory,” curated by Ashlee Whitaker, through Oct. 5 (801-422-8287)

Brown Art Gallery, 274 S. Main, Springville, art by W. Bill and Marilyn Brown, Linda Paulsen, Rebecca Peery and Barbara Ward, through May (801-372-1068 or brownhousegallery.com)

Edge of the Cedar State Park Museum, 660 W. 400 North, Blanding, “Ancient Skies Through Ancient Eyes,” by Bob Maynard, through Oct. 31 (utahscanyoncountry.com)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Chinaman’s Chance on Promontory Summit,” by Zhi Lin, and “From My Seat in the Dirt,” by Parker Jones, through June 2 (435-649-8882)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Celebrate Summer,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Aug. 25 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Double Cross,” by George Stone, through July (435-797-0163)

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, “For the Birds” birdhouse exhibit, by various artists, through June 29 (801-621-7595)

Ogden Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden, “Spike 50: Golden Spike Parade in 1919,” photographs from parade, through May 31 (spike150.org/statewide-events)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, “The Chinese Helped Build the Railroad” exhibit, through May 30 (spike150.org/statewide-events)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, art by members of the Color Country Camera Club, through June 14 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “A Study of Scale,” by Kate Starling, through July 27; and “Homage to William Shakespeare,” by Karl Momen, through Oct. 5 (435-586-7700)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Art of Our Century: Shadow and Light,” by Josie Bell, through June 22 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Smokey Bear Turns 75!” May 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, free (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Into the Woods Jr.,” May 24, 4:30 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $8-$10 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“James and the Giant Peach,” May 24, 7 p.m.; May 25, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

International Dinosaur Day, May 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

SkyCycle Reopening, May 25, noon-6 p.m.; May 26, 1-5 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Woodland Fairy Festival, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., through June 15, Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, free (gardnervillage.com)

LIBRARIES

Hunter Library, 4740 W. 4100 South, West Valley City, youth employment workshop for ages 14-24, May 24, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Riverton Library, 12877 S. 1830 West, Riverton, “Dads and Donuts,” May 25, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, “Fancy Tea Party” for children with adult, May 25, 10:30 a.m., register at calendar.slcolibrary.org/events (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, read to a dog, May 25, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Mini Monets” art class for kids, May 25, 1 p.m.; and read to a dog, May 25, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., Teen Summer Volunteer Orientation, May 25, 2:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, a free screening of “Mary Poppins Returns,” May 25, 3 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, “Whitmore Deck Destroyers” gaming club, May 25, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Full STEAM Ahead: Do you have what it takes to be a spy?” May 25, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The Kansas Wheat Commission recently announced that RaChelle Hubsmith of North Logan and Shauna Havey of Roy were selected as finalists to compete in the National Festival of Breads. Hubsmith is a finalist in the home baker division with her chai ube rosette rolls. Havey is a finalist in the food bloggers division with her beetroot amaretto rolls. Havey began her blog, haveyourselfatime.com, in 2012. The baking competition will be held June 8 in Kansas. Visit nationalfestivalofbreads.com for more information.

Random House Children’s Books and Dr. Seuss Enterprises recently challenged readers across the country to read 250 million words by Dr. Seuss this summer. This second annual Dr. Seuss Word Challenge began May 21 and runs through July 15. Participants can enter the Word Challenge Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Carnival cruise for four. The challenge is open to U.S. residents ages 25 and older, with a limit of one entry per household. Visit wordchallenge.seussville.com/sweepstakes-rules for the official rules.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is accepting applications for its 2019 Statewide Competition and proposals for 2020. Applications for the 45th annual BDAC Statewide Competition are due June 8. Art will be on display Aug. 2-Sept. 14. Artists, artist organizations and curators are invited to submit proposals for exhibitions that will be on display in 2020. The application deadline closes July 14. Visit bdac.org for more details.

Downeast, 2330 E. 3300 South, Millcreek is accepting entries featuring Mt. Olympus for its upcoming art show. To be considered for the show, artists can sign up at the store. All media will be considered, according to a news release. Art that is available for sale is preferred. The art will be on display Aug. 1-Sept. 30. Call 801-573-1765 for more information.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email [email protected].