If you’re one of the many people dreaming of owning a vacation home for a quick and easy getaway from the stresses and demands of life, now is the time to make it a reality. According to a survey conducted by the National Association of Realtors, most investment property owners agree that now is a good time to buy.

In northern Utah, Bear Lake and its surrounding area are a popular location for recreation property. One way to check out what is available is to attend the 2019 Bear Lake Homebuilders Association Parade of Homes, featuring eight homes ranging from $400,000 to $4,000,000.

And if you’re worried about whether such an investment would be worth it, Investopedia lists several benefits to owning a vacation home.

Why own a vacation home

For starters, there’s the comfort and convenience of having a place all to yourself. No sharing with family or friends — you know exactly what to expect when you go on vacation. On top of that, there are tax advantages to owning a second home, as well as an opportunity to build equity.

Your vacation home could end up being your primary residence in the future, for whatever reason, so putting the work into it now could pay off in the future.

Having a vacation property could even prove to be a lucrative investment if you plan to rent the home out to others when your family isn’t there.

Of course, once you’ve decided to fulfill your dream of finally owning that dream vacation home, there’s still one more important decision you need to make — the location. Here are three reasons why you should consider choosing a home on Bear Lake.

Natural beauty

Often called “the Caribbean of the Rockies” because of its turquoise-blue water, Bear Lake is a wonderful option if you’re looking for a picturesque retreat. Its clear, blue waters and sandy beaches make the lake and surrounding area an excellent getaway for folks in a landlocked state. The trails for hiking and biking are just some of the recreational activities that can entertain visitors year after year.

Year-round recreational activities

Though summer draws large crowds to the lake itself, there’s something to do no matter what time of the year you visit.

Some visitors claim the best time to visit Bear Lake is in the fall because many of the popular summer activities — such as water sports, horseback riding, four-wheeling and fishing — are still going strong, but the crowds have died down.

Since less demand equates to lower costs during late summer, visitors can enjoy heavily discounted rates when looking for Bear Lake rentals, accommodations, restaurants and activities.

And if you prefer to visit in the winter, Beaver Mountain is just 20 minutes away from Bear Lake and offers a quality ski resort complete with a rental and repair shop, a small day lodge, snow-sports school and plenty of trails for trying out some of Utah's quality powder.

Convenient location

Too often people avoid going on trips because they don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on airfare or gas money. The nice thing about Bear Lake is that you can get away without having to go too far.

If you’re a Utah native, Bear Lake is fairly easy to access. So if you’re planning a quick weekend trip that won’t deplete your gas tank, this is a great option for you. Bear Lake is only 123 miles from Salt Lake City and a mere 40 miles from Logan.

Tour the homes

Now that you have a good reason to purchase a vacation home on Bear Lake, you might want to visit the Bear Lake Homebuilders Association Parade of Homes, running May 24, 25, 27, 31 and June 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Attendees will also get an opportunity to witness the debut of the new rental vacation community, Waterdance Bear Lake.