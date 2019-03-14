ST. PATRICK'S DAY EVENTS

“The Leprechaun of Finnegan’s Bridge” puppet show, March 15, 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, free (801-943-4636)

“An Irish Evening,” March 15-16, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, $8-$13 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Leprechaun Lope” 5K and fun run, March 16, 8:30 a.m., starts at Utah State Capitol, 350 N. State, $10-$40 in advance (weber.edu/WSUToday)

SoJo Gold Rush 5K, March 16, 10 a.m.-noon, Daybreak Soda Row, 11274 Kestrel Rise Road, South Jordan, $25, (sjc.utah.gov/event/sojo-gold-rush-5k-2019)

St. Patrick’s Day at the Leonardo, March 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Leonardo, 209 E. 400 South, $12.95 for adults, $9.95 for seniors, military and students with ID, $8.95 for children ages 3-15 (801-531-9800 or facebook.com/theleonardo)

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celtic Festival, March 16, 10 a.m., parade begins at 200 S. 500 East toward State Street; festival at Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (irishinutah.org/utah-st-patricks-day-parade)

“The Leprechaun of Finnegan’s Bridge” puppet show, March 16, 11 a.m., Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood St., Midvale, free (801-943-4636)

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, March 16, noon-4 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

St. Patrick’s Day Concert with Garden Valley Pipe Band, March 16, 7 p.m., Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 175 N. University Ave., Provo, $5 for individuals, $10 for families, $1 discount for students with ID, seniors and military (facebook.com/GVPipeBand)

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, March 17, 3-5 p.m., Park City Mountain Village, 4000 Canyons Resort Drive, Park City, free (parkcitymountain.com/events)

"An Rogaire Dubh" St. Patrick’s Day concert with The Thomas Cordner Memorial Pipe Band, March 19, 7 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050)

MUSIC/DANCE

“Pop Goes the Music Festival,” March 15, 6 and 8 p.m., Velour Live Music Gallery, 135 N. University Ave., Provo, $10 (801-763-0200 or ccsoundhouse.com)

“The Roadshow,” March 15, 7 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley, $25-$165, $10 parking per vehicle (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

“Thumbelina,” March 15-16, 7 p.m., Ballet Center Utah, 4907 S. Poplar St., Murray, $8 (801-265-0707 or theballetcentreinmurray.com)

Shen Yun, March 15-16, 7:30 p.m.; March 16-17, 2 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $85-$180 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Utah Music Teachers Association Concerto Honors Recital, March 15, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free, for ages 8 and older (801-240-3323 or templesquare.com/events)

Utah Opera’s “The Magic Flute,” March 15, 7:30 p.m.; March 17, 2 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $41-$114 for general, $15 for students (801-533-6683 or utahopera.org)

Iron Butterfly, March 15-16, 8 p.m.; March 17, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $23-$49 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

National Federation of Music Clubs Piano Festival, March 16, 8 a.m., Music Building, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-585-2286)

“Peter and the Wolf” with Ballet West II, March 16, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $11-$28 (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

20th Anniversary Soundhouse Celebration, March 16, 7 p.m., Lone Peak High School, 10189 N. 4800 West, Highland, $10 (801-763-0200 or ccsoundhouse.com)

The Uinta Trio, March 16, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (facebook.com/uintatrio)

“Classical Tides,” March 16, 7:30 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, U., $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors (877-425-1537 or saltlakesymphony.org)

Villa Theatre Co., March 16, 7:30 pm., The State Room, 638 S. State, $15, for ages 21 and older; will also feature Q&A (801-596-3560 or thestateroompresents.com)

2019 Interfaith Roundtable Sacred Music Evening, March 17, 6 p.m., Salt Lake Tabernacle, Temple Square, free tickets are required, limit of 4 per person (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Chauntenette Women’s Chorus with guest speaker Jack R. Christianson, March 17, 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 1030 W. 1600 North, Orem, free

Ballet Hispanico, March 18, 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $35, children under age 5 not admitted (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

Josh Wright, March 18, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Group for New Music, March 19, 7:30 p.m., Madsen Recital Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, free (www.christianasplund.xyz/shows)

Hayley Kirkland and Company B, March 20, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Howard Jones Acoustic Trio, March 21, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $30-$75 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Lamb of God,” March 21-23, 7:30 p.m., Waterford School, 9502 S. 1700 East, Sandy, free (draperphilharmonic.org)

GETTING OUT

“Weber’s Got Talent” student talent show, March 15, 5-8 p.m., Shepherd Union Ballroom B. WSU, Ogden, free (weber.edu/WSUToday)

“Canyon Conversations: Native Lawns and Gardening,” with USU Horticulturist Larry Rupp, March 16, 11 a.m.-noon, Stokes Nature Center, 2696 E. U.S. Highway 89, Logan, free (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

“The Planet We Call Home: The Story of a Place Under Battery and a Salt … Cap” with Friends of the Great Salt Lake, March 18, 6-7:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-12, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Weber Reads: “Iron Ladies of the American Railroad,” March 19, 7 p.m., Weber County Library Southwest Branch, 2039 W. 4000 South, Roy, free (weberpl.lib.ut.us/events)

“SK8 to Elimin8 Cancer” with Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation, March 23, 1-3 p.m., Utah Olympic Oval, 1-3 p.m., 5662 Cougar Lane, $25 to register (crowdrise.com/UtahSk8)

Downtown Winter Market, Saturdays through April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St. (slcfarmersmarket.org)

Ballroom dancing, Fridays, 8:30-11 p.m., Murray Arts Centre 4868 S. State, Murray, $7, dance lessons at 7:30 p.m. included in price (801 265-0707 or www.wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“La Cage Aux Folles,” concert production, March 15-16, 7:30 p.m.; March 16, 2 p.m., Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $25-$45 (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” March 15-April 13, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Newsies! The Musical,” March 15 and 18, 7:30 p.m.; March 16, 2 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $5-$8 (435-586-7878 or bard.org/playmakers)

“The Fantasticks,” March 16-23, dates and times vary, Kensington Theater Company, 11709 S. 5115 West, South Jordan, $12, recommended for ages 8 and older, no children under age 3 admitted (801-382-9328 or kensingtontheatre.org)

“Love and Master Will,” March 21, 7:30 p.m., Union Building, Little Theatre, U., free (babcockperformingreaders.org)

“The Wake of Jamey Foster,” March 21-30, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Fine Arts Center, Blackbox Theater, Dixie State University, 255 S. 700 East, St. George, $10 for general, $1 for DSU students with ID, contains adult language and content/situations (435-652-7800 or theatre.dixie.edu/performance-schedule)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Blithe Spirit,” March 15-16, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or provo.org)

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” March 15-16, times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, sold out, call for details (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Camelot,” through March 23, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“My Big Fat Utah Wedding,” through March 23, dates and times vary, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Once Upon a Mattress,” through March 23, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13, children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” through March 23, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $12-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Charley’s Aunt,” through March 25, dates and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, students, military and educators, $8 for children ages 12 and younger (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“Tarzan the Musical,” through March 30, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or onthestage.com/show/the-old-barn-community-theatre)

“An American in Paris,” through April 6, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $44-$48 for adults, $24 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Urinetown,” through April 6, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for military, students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” through April 13, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16, no babies or toddler permitted (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Little Shop of Horrors,” through April 13, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Newsies,” through April 20, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $25-$27 for adults, $6 less for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Desk Set,” March 19, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia, March 16, 7 p.m., Jordan Landing Cinemark, 7301 S. Jordan Landing Blvd., West Jordan, $17-$19 (cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, $21.27-$21.42 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Gone With the Wind,” March 17, 1 p.m. and March 18, 6 p.m., Jordan Commons Megaplex, 9335 S. State, Sandy; and Megaplex Pineview, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, $6.37-$8.57 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Grandma’s Boy,” March 21-22, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 S. Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn,” March 20 and 25, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $9.64-$11.78 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Mountain,” March 20, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $7 (weber.edu/artscalendar)

“Patterns of Evidence: The Moses Controversy,” March 19, 6:30 p.m., and March 16, 12:55 p.m., Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy and Megaplex Pineview, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, $9.64-$11.78 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Primas,” March 19, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free, post-film discussion with representatives from the Rape Recovery Center (utahfilmcenter.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Ken Sanders Rare Books, 268 S. 200 East, Jerry D. Spangler and James M. Aton, authors of “The Crimson Cowboys,” March 15, 7 p.m.; and Jeremy Pugh, author of “100 Things to Do in Salt Lake City Before You Die, 2nd Edition,” March 19, 7 p.m. (801-521-3819 or kensandersbooks.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Bruce Berger, author of “A Desert Harvest: New and Selected Essays,” March 15, 7 p.m.; and Jennifer Adams, author of “Animal Babies Like to Play,” March 16, 11 a.m.; Sara Bliss, author of “Take the Leap,” March 18, 7 p.m.; Jeremy Pugh, author of “100 Things to Do in Salt Lake City Before You Die, 2nd Edition,” March 20, 7 p.m.; and Jacqueline Osherow, author of “My Lookalike at the Krishna Temple: Poems,” March 21, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, K. Lynn Gardner, author of “Jane Doe Seventeen,” March 15, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Chris Waddell, author of “Is It Lonely to be a Four-Leaf Clover?” March 16, 4 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Soman Chainani, author of “The School for Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time,” with author Ally Condie, March 19, 7 p.m., free tickets available online; and Rosalyn Eves, author of “Winter War Awakening,” March 21, 7 p.m.(provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Teen Author Boot Camp” with YA authors Leigh Statham, Louise Cypress, Jo Schaffer, E.M. Fitch, Nicole Conway and Jennifer Jenkins, March 21, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

ART CLASSES

“Puppet Performance Technique Workshop,” March 16, 10:30-noon, Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, for ages 9 and older (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Third Saturday for Families: Design Your Own Poster,” March 16, 1-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Embellished Brooch Workshop,” March 19, 6-8:30 p.m., Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, $40, for ages 16 and older (bdac.org/classes)

“Railroad Stories: Community Voices and Regional Perspectives,” March 20, 6:30 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free, presenters include Katherine Kitterman, Darren Parry, Judge Michael Kwan and Fred E. Woods (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

25th Annual Art Auction, March 22, 5-8 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., SUU, Cedar City, $50-$60 (435-586-5432 or go.suu.edu/artauction)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Moab en Plein Air,” by Mary Pusey, opening reception March 16, 2 p.m.; on display through April 13 (801-363-4088)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “Views of the West,” by G. Russell Case and Steven Heward, opening reception March 15, 6 p.m.; on display March 15-April 10 (801-533-8245)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Jim Frazer and Kallie Hancock, gallery stroll reception, March 15, 6 p.m.; on display through April 12 (801-596-5000)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “About Locals,” by Jonathan Julien, Cristall Harper and Aaron Memmott; opening reception March 15, 6 p.m.; on display March 15-April 13 (435-649-3001)

The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., “Dreamscapes,” grand opening March 15-16, times vary; on display March 15-April 15, $15, free for children ages 2 and younger; present a dining receipt of $20 or more from any Gateway restaurant at the “Dreamscapes” box office and receive $5 off admission for two (dreamscapesslc.org)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Sarinda Jones, opening reception March 15, 6 p.m.; on display March 15-April 13 (801-666-8968)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, group exhibition by “Sweet Sixteen,” by Ken Baxter, Ryan Cannon, Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne, Jamie Wayman and Nick Rees, gallery stroll reception March 15, 5 p.m.; on display through March 30 (801-533-4200)

Terzian Galleries, 625 Main Street, Park City, “Transformations,” by Angie Renfro and Margie Criner, opening reception March 15, 6 p.m.; on display March 14-25 (435-649-4927)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, 11th International Art Exhibition: “Meditations on Belief,” by various artists, through Oct. 7 (801-240-3310)

Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East, “Muslims for American Progress” exhibit, through March 31 (801-944-7606)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South #201, “In the High Desert,” by Maynard Dixon, through April 5 (801-581-8143)

Downtown Salt Lake, Broadway between 200 West and 200 East, “Tolerance: Salt Lake City” plakat installation, through April 8 (801-755-9137)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, art by Jerry Camp, through March 31(801-943-4636)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Sounds of Silk: Instruments and Textiles From Silk Road Cultures” art and artifact exhibit, through April 8; and “For the Love of Fiber” by textile artists from Utah, and “Fabric, Sticks and More,” by the Utah Surface Design Group, through April 24 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Under These Conditions,” by Lenka Clayton, through May 11; “Gettin’ By,” by Mike Simi, through May 11; and “Shady Acres,” by various artists, through May 25 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “The Race to Promontory: The Transcontinental Railroad and the American West,” traveling exhibit, through May 26; “salt 14,” by Yang Yonglian, through June 2; and “The International Tolerance Project: Promoting Dialogue Through Design,” traveling poster exhibition, through June 23 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Pieces of Me,” by Tina Garrett, “Equinox: 5th Annual Plein Air Competition” and “Parallels and Proxies: A Survey of Portraiture,” through March 29 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “All the World’s a Stage: Costumes from Utah’s Greats,” though March 16 (435-226-1430)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Anthology, bay Richard Gate, through May 10 (435-283-3456)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Pioneer Project,” by Jennifer Nehrbass, through March 26 (435-649-7855)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Cold Places,” by Sue Flood, and “On Ice,” by Paul Crow, through April 7 (435-649-8882)

Meyer Gallery, 305 Main, Park City, art by David Frederick Riley, through March 23 (435-649-8160)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cache Winter Sports,” by local artists, through April 16 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” by various artists, through May 4 (435-797-0163)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Spring” and “Memory Matters,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through March 28 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Reverse of Volume,” by Yasuaki Onishi, through April 6 (801-626-6420)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Stewart Library, WSU, Ogden, “Spike 50: Golden Spike Parade in 1919” photographs from parade, through March 30 (spike150.org/statewide-events)

Terzian Galleries, 625 Main Street, Park City, “Transformations,” by Angie Renfro and Margie Criner, through March 25 (435-649-4927)

Weber County Library Southwest Branch, 2039 W. 4000 South, Roy, “After Promontory: Train Comes to Weber,” through April 30 (801-337-2670)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “2019 Student Show,” by current BFA candidates, art and design students and UVU student body, through April 27 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Mary Poppins Jr.,” March 15 and 21, 4:30 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

Recycle Utah, March 15, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“The Little Mermaid,” March 15-30, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Donald L. Miller presentation and discussion about World War II, March 16, 8:30 a.m., Alta High School, 11055 S. 1000 East, Sandy, free, for Canyons School District students (canyonsdistrict.org)

“Get Curious,” March 16, 10 a.m.-noon, Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org/le/lesp)

“Sounds of Spring,” March 16, 10-11:30 a.m. for children ages 5-9; 12:30-2 p.m. for ages 10-16, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $2 for members, $5 for nonmembers (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Puppet Performance Technique Workshop,” March 16, 10:30-noon, Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, for ages 9 and older (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Spring Break Camp: Engineering by Animals,” March 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $65, for children in grades 3-5 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

“Spring Break Camp: Engineering from Animals,” March 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $65, for children in grades 3-5 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

“20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” through April 13, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16, no babies or toddler permitted (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, “The Leprechaun of Finnegan’s Bridge” puppet show, March 15, 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Teen DIY: March Magnet Madness,” March 15, 4 p.m.; and Mr. Rogers’ birthday celebration, March 16, 3 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Sprague Library, 2131 S. 1100 East, stop-motion animation workshop, March 15, 4 p.m. (801-594-8640)

Sandy Library, 10100 S. 1405 East, Sandy, read to a dog, March 16, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, Kim’s Cold-Blooded Creatures, March 16, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood Street, Midvale, “The Leprechaun of Finnegan’s Bridge” puppet show, March 16, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, hairstyling party, March 16, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, “Story to Stage: Lumberjanes” for children ages 9-12, March 16, 3 p.m., call to sign up (801-615-5600)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, a free screening of “Solo” for teens, March 16, 3 p.m. (801-852-6650)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Taco Amigo, 239 E. State Road, Pleasant Grove, will host its second annual Taco Amigo Cares Day of Giving on March 16. The restaurant employees and family members will donate their time that day with 100 percent of the sales to be donated to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation. The restaurant is owned by the Keetch family. Last year, they lost a family member to cancer, and the family began the Taco Amigo Cares Day of Giving. The restaurant will be open 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on March 16. Visit tacoamigocares.org for more information.

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, will host auditions for “Gandy Dancers,” March 18-19 at 6:30 p.m. Auditioners, ages 14 and older are invited to participate. The cast of 20-30 requires at least seven male and eight female parts. Auditioners should come prepared to sing four to six lines of a song. The locally written historical musical was written in 1969 and will be produced to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the joining of the rails. The production will be performed June 6-10. Visit bcfineartscenter.org/theater.html for more information.

Murray Arts Council will host auditions for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” March 20-22, 7-9 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Murray Theater, 4961 S. State. Actors, dancers and singers ages 16 and older are invited to audition. Callbacks will be March 23 by invitation. The show will run June 20-26 at the Murray Park Amphitheatre. Visit murrayartscouncil.org for more information.

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, recently announced the 26th annual Birdhouse Competition and Exhibit. Entries are due March 18-23 at the center. Entries will be divided by adults, children (unassisted) and team/family groups. Birdhouses selected for the exhibit will be installed and on display April 10-June 29. More information, including a guide and registration forms, is available at ogdennaturecenter.org/events. Entry forms are also available at the center. Call 801-621-7595 or visit ogdennaturecenter.org for more information.

SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 South State, Orem, will host auditions for Disney’s “Newsies,” March 20-22, 7-10 p.m. All roles are available. Auditioners ages 8 and older should bring music and prepare to sing 16 bars in the style of the show, according to a news release. An accompanist or iPod playback will be available. Callbacks will be March 23, and those invited should bring tap shoes, as most roles will participate in a dance audition. The show will also include a group of dancers. An open dance call will be March 23 at 9 a.m. Auditioners should bring tap shoes. “Newsies” will play June 7-22 at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre and rehearsals will begin April 8. Auditioners can register online and sign up for a time at scera.org/auditions.

Erkelens & Olson Auction House, 3365 W. 500 South, will host an auction of Clayton R. Williams’ personal art collection on Saturday, March 23, at 9 a.m. According to a news release, more than 60 paintings will be available. Over the past 30 years works have been collected from Maynard Dixon, Minerva Teichert, J.T. Harwood, John Hafen, LeConte Stewart, Dan Weggeland, Alfred Lambourne, Mahonri Young, Henri Moser and many others. Williams Fine Art, 132 E St., will move to a new location in April. For more information, email [email protected] or call 801-712-7577.

Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts and Parks Tier II grant applications are being accepted for arts and cultural funding. According to a news release, the grant program funds programmatic and operational costs for eligible nonprofits based in Salt Lake County. Organizations with 501(c)3 status that provide arts and/or cultural experiences to the people of Salt Lake County may be eligible to apply. First-time applications should call ZAP staff at 385-468-7058 to discuss eligibility. Applicants can access the Tier II applications at slco.org/zap/tier-ii. The application deadline is March 29 at 3 p.m. No late applications will be accepted. For more information about the 2019 ZAP Tier II application, email [email protected] or call 385-468-7058.

The Southern Utah String Festival recently announced the availability of scholarships for string and piano students. Graduating high school seniors who will be attending Southern Utah University and who have earned at least one Gold Cup from National Federation Piano Festivals are invited to apply, according to a news release. Scholarships of $100 are available. String students can apply at southernutahstringfestival.org/PDF/Scholarship.pdf. Piano students can contact Angie Maxwell at 435-559-0691 or [email protected] for more information. A new piano scholarship was also announced. The Ted and Robyn Schaefer SUU piano scholarship of $500 is open to a high school senior who is currently taking piano lessons. The applicant must have earned three Gold Cups, according to the news release. Applications are due March 30. Visit southernutahstringfestival.org or call 435-586-2286 for more information.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, recently announced the winners of their 2019 Plein Air Competition. In the traditional painting category, first place was awarded to Allen Brockbank, second place went to Steve Stauffer, third place went to B. Rex Stewart and honorable mentions went to Wm Conrad Bowen, Stephen Henry and Jan Boardman. In the nontraditional category, first place was awarded to Justin Watson; second place went to Nancy Andruk Olsen; third place went to Trent Alvey and honorable mention went to Hope Walker. The works will be on display through March 29 as part of the “Equinox” exhibit. Visit bdac.org for more information.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email [email protected].