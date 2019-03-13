Counseling can be one of the most helpful resources for people with drug and alcohol dependency. Research has shown addiction is a brain disease that can be treated, and counseling is one of the key ways an addict can get help.

Here are some of the traditional benefits of counseling for people who are struggling with addiction:

Reduced drug use

People who struggle with addiction who continually participate in counseling have much better outcomes when it comes to achieving recovery.

Coping with triggers and cravings

Strong cravings and the triggers that provoke them are often the toughest parts of kicking an addiction, and counseling helps patients find new ways of managing them. Counselors teach patients how to avoid certain situations, how to say no, and how to self-monitor for cravings they may have been unaware of in the past. Learning to identify these triggers is the first step to eliminating them.

Finding companionship

People who struggle with addiction often feel as though they’re alone with no one who understands what they’re going through. A group treatment program allows them to see they’re not the only ones struggling. They can find companionship with others who are going through similar experiences and understand their daily trials. These relationships often extend well beyond counseling programs and can be vital bonds that keep people from straying back to addiction.

Treating other psychological disorders

In many cases, substance addiction is a product of deeper psychological issues. Counseling can help address them and help people in need find long-term solutions.

Mending relationships

Addiction to drugs and alcohol can ruin families and friendships; acceptance and a counseling program are often the first steps to mending these relationships. Family and friends can see real progress being made, and patients can use repaired relationships as benchmarks for their recovery.

