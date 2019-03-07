MUSIC/DANCE

African Children’s Choir, March 8, 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1090 S. State, free, donations accepted (africanchildrenschoir.com)

BYU Noteworthy, March 8, 7 p.m., Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $12 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Cedric Pescia, March 8, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, $25-$30 for general, $8 for students and seniors (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Romeo and Juliet” with Utah Metropolitan Ballet, March 8-9, 7:30 p.m.; March 9, 2 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $17 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Shut Up and Dance,” March 8-9, 7:30 p.m.; March 9, 2 p.m., Kingsbury Hall,1395 E. Presidents Circle, $20-$40 (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

Peter Beckett, March 8-9, 8 p.m.; March 10, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $35-$60 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Melinda Kirigin-Voss and Brian Stucki, March 9, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Utah Opera’s “The Magic Flute,” March 9-17, dates and times vary, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $29-$108 for general, $15 for students (801-533-6683 or utahopera.org)

Jake Shimabukuro, March 11, 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $35, children under age 5 not permitted (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

Tori Kelly, March 11, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $30-$100 recommended for ages 8 and older (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness, March 12, 7 p.m., The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, $33-$38 (depotslc.com)

Within Temptation with In Flames and Smash Into Pieces, March 12, 7 p.m., The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $34.50+ (801-528-9197 or thecomplexslc.com)

Ricksplund and We Free Kings with Sandy Ewen, March 12, 8 p.m., Boxcar Gallery, 156 W. 500 South, Provo, $5-$15 suggested donation (christianasplund.xyz/shows)

New Kingston with For Peace Band, March 13, 7 p.m., Soundwell, 149 W. 200 South, $15-$18, for adults ages 21 and older (801-291-1001 or soundwellslc.com)

Jazzy Olivo, March 13, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“What a Wonderful World,” Project GRIT Benefit Concert, March 14, 7 p.m., Mountain View Elementary School, 1380 S. Navajo St., free, donations accepted (giftedmusicschool.org/outreach)

“Framed” with Danielle Agami, March 14, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20 (801-534-1000 or rdtutah.org)

“For the Love of Kids, For the Love of Music,” March 18, 6 p.m., Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, $125, RSVP by March 12 (801-869-9011 or [email protected])

GETTING OUT

Indie Ogden Awards, March 8, 6-10:30 p.m., Timbermine Steakhouse, 1701 Park Blvd., Ogden, $45-$500 (indieogdenutah.com)

Disney On Ice: “Dare to Dream,” March 8-10, 7 p.m.; March 9-10, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $10-$130+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Cirque du Soleil’s “Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience,” March 8-9, 7:30 p.m.; March 9, 4 p.m.; March 10, 1:30 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $45-$125; parking is $10 per vehicle (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

Old Capitol Storytelling Festival, March 8-10, times vary, locations in Garrison and Eskdale in Millard County, Fillmore, Delta in Utah, and Ely and Baker in Nevada, free-$5 (435-743-5316 or oldcapitolstoryfest.com)

Red, White and Snow fundraising event, March 8-9, times vary, various locations in Park City, $100-$750 (435-649-3991 or redwhiteandsnow.org)

“Canyon Conversations: Dino Country, Utah as a Prehistoric Treasure,” March 9, 11 a.m.-noon, Quinney Natural Resources Library, 5260 Old Main Hill, USU, Logan, free (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

Volunteer Fair Open House, March 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, free, for ages 14 and older (801-581-8454 or redbuttegarden.org)

“An Evening of Stars” Benefit Arts Gala, March 9, 5:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $10-$95 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

WSU Historical Lecture: “How Ogden Became the Junction City and Why Salt Lake Never Forgave Us” with Val Holley, March 11, 7 p.m., Hurst Center, Dumke Legacy Hall, WSU, Ogden; and March 12, 7 p.m., Weber County Library Southwest Branch, 2039 W. 4000 South, Roy, free (weber.edu/wsutoday)

“Iron Ladies of the American Railroad,” March 13, 7 p.m., Weber County Library Main Library, 2464 Jefferson Ave., Ogden, free (weberpl.lib.ut.us/events)

Utah Food Bank Service Project, March 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Utah Food Bank, 3150 S. 900 West, free, volunteers must be at least 12 years old, RSVP to [email protected] (interfaithroundtable.org/interfaith-season-2)

Downtown Winter Market, Saturdays through April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St. (slcfarmersmarket.org)

Ballroom dancing, Fridays, 8:30-11 p.m., Murray Arts Centre 4868 S. State, Murray, $7, dance lessons at 7:30 p.m. included in price (801 265-0707 or www.wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Little Shop of Horrors,” March 8-April 13, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” March 8-23, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $12-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” March 9-April 13, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16, no babies or toddler permitted (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Men on Boats,” March 8-9, 7:30 p.m.; March 9-10, 2 p.m., Studio 115, 240 S. 1500 East, U., $18 for general, $15 for military, seniors and U. staff, free for U. students with ID, $8.50 for other students, children under age 4 not admitted; ASL interpretation March 9, 2 p.m. (801-581-7100 or theatre.utah.edu/productions/company)

“Wait,” through March 8-9, 7:30 p.m.; March 9, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20, for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“The Cake,” through March 10, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $26-$41, limited tickets available, contains adult themes according to saltlakeactingcompany.org (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“Blithe Spirit,” through March 16, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or provo.org)

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” through March 16, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$44 for adults, $18-$22 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Camelot,” through March 23, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“My Big Fat Utah Wedding,” through March 23, dates and times vary, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Once Upon a Mattress,” through March 23, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13, children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“An American in Paris,” through April 6, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $44-$48 for adults, $24 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Urinetown,” through April 6, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for military, students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Newsies,” through April 20, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $25-$27 for adults, $6 less for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

IMPROV/COMEDY

Sebastian Maniscalco, March 8, 7 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $39.75-$59.75 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“311: Enlarged to Show Detail,” March 11, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $16.07-$16.14 (megaplextheatres.com); and Century 16 Union Heights, 7670 Union Park Ave., Sandy, $15 (cinemark.com)

“Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache,” March 13, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

Bolshoi Ballet’s “The Sleeping Beauty,” March 10, 12:55 p.m., The District Megaplex, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan and Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy, $13.92-$16.07 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $15-$17 (cinemark.com)

“The Covered Wagon,” March 8, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Doctor Who: Logopolis,” March 13, 7 p.m., The District Megaplex, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan and Megaplex Pineview, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, $9.57-$11.70 (megaplextheatres.com); and Cinemark Century 16, 3300 S. State and Jordan Landing Cinemark, 7301 S. Jordan Landing Blvd., West Jordan, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel,” March 14, 7 p.m., Cinemark 16, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo, and March 14, 7 and 10 p.m., Cinemark Tinseltown 14, 3651 Wall Ave. Ogden, $9.50-$11.50 (801-334-8655 or cinemark.com); and March 14, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $10.64-$11.70 (megaplextheatres.com);

“I Am Not a Witch,” March 12, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Isreel: Films from Israel,” March 12-13, times vary, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, free (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Patterns of Evidence: The Moses Controversy,” March 14 and 19, 6:30 p.m.; March 16, 12:55 p.m., Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy; and Megaplex Pineview, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, $9.64-$11.78 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“The Prodigal Son,” March 13, 8 p.m., Brewvies, 677 S. 200 West, free (801-322-3891 or brewvies.com)

“Promontory,” March 9, noon, Millard High School, 200 Eagle Ave., Fillmore, free (oldcapitolstoryfest.com/concerts)

“Unbroken: Path to Redemption,” March 12, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, Wendy S. Swore, author of “A Monster Like Me,” March 8, 6 p.m. (facebook.com/ShadowMountainPublishing)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Jody Genessy, author of “100 Things Jazz Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die,” March 8, 7 p.m.; Crystal Smith, author of “Bloodleaf,” March 11, 7 p.m.; Peter Heller, author of “The River,” March 12, 7 p.m.; Pam Houston, author of “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country,” March 13, 7 p.m.; Alma Katsu, author of “The Hunger,” March 14, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Sundance Mountain Resort, Redford Conference Center, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, Peter Wohlleben, author of “The Secret Wisdom of Nature,” March 9, 11:30 a.m., $89, limited availability (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com/events/author-series)

Old Capitol Storytelling Festival, March 8-10, times vary, locations in Garrison and Eskdale in Millard County, along with Fillmore and Delta in Utah, and cities Ely and Baker in Nevada, free-$5 (435-743-5316 or oldcapitolstoryfest.com)

The Leonardo Museum, 209 E. 500 North, L.S. Larson, author of “IGIST,” March 9, 4 p.m., free, register online (igist.com)

FOOD CLASSES

USU Extension Food Sense class, March 13, 7 p.m., West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

ART CLASSES

“Paint Party,” March 9, 1 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $20 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Family Days,” March 9, 2-4 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, Beverley Taylor Sorenson Classroom, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

“Sounds of Silk” panel discussion, March 12, 7 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, Outdoor Amphitheatre, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Creating A Creativity Practice” with Claire Taylor, Thursdays, March 14-April 4, 12:30-3:30 p.m., $95, for ages 14 and older; and “Intro to Colored Pencil Dog Portraits” with Pris Hardy, Thursdays, March 14-April 25, excluding April 4, 4-5:30 p.m., $75, for ages 15 and older, register online (bdac.org/classes)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Moab en Plein Air,” by Mary Pusey, on display March 12-April 13 (801-363-4088)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, 11th International Art Exhibition: “Meditations on Belief,” by various artists, on display March 14-Oct. 7 (801-240-3310)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Jim Frazer and Kallie Hancock, through April 12 (801-596-5000)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, group exhibition by “Sweet Sixteen,” by Ken Baxter, Ryan Cannon, Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne, Jamie Wayman and Nick Rees, through March 30 (801-533-4200)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Spring” and “Memory Matters,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, on display March 8-28 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Terzian Galleries, 625 Main Street, Park City, “Transformations,” by Angie Renfro and Margie Criner; on display March 14-26 (435-649-4927)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “2019 Student Show,” by current BFA candidates, art and design students and UVU student body, opening reception March 12, 6 p.m.; on display March 12-April 27 (801-863-4200)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East, “Muslims for American Progress” exhibit, through March 31 (801-944-7606)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South #201, “In the High Desert,” by Maynard Dixon, through April 5 (801-581-8143)

Downtown Salt Lake, Broadway between 200 West and 200 East, “Tolerance: Salt Lake City” plakat installation, through April 8 (801-755-9137)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, art by Jerry Camp, through March 31(801-943-4636)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Sounds of Silk: Instruments and Textiles From Silk Road Cultures” art and artifact exhibit, through April 8; and “For the Love of Fiber” by textile artists from Utah, and “Fabric, Sticks and More,” by the Utah Surface Design Group, through April 24 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Neighborhood,” by Greg Caldwell, through March 16; “Under These Conditions,” by Lenka Clayton, through May 11; “Gettin’ By,” by Mike Simi, through May 11; and “Shady Acres,” by various artists, through May 25 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “The Race to Promontory: The Transcontinental Railroad and the American West,” traveling exhibit, through May 26; “salt 14,” by Yang Yonglian, through June 2; and “The International Tolerance Project: Promoting Dialogue Through Design,” traveling poster exhibition, through June 23 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Pieces of Me,” by Tina Garrett, “Equinox: 5th Annual Plein Air Competition” and “Parallels and Proxies: A Survey of Portraiture,” through March 29 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “All the World’s a Stage: Costumes from Utah’s Greats,” though March 16 (435-226-1430)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Anthology, bay Richard Gate, through May 10 (435-283-3456)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Pioneer Project,” by Jennifer Nehrbass, through March 26 (435-649-7855)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Cold Places,” by Sue Flood, and “On Ice,” by Paul Crow, through April 7 (435-649-8882)

Meyer Gallery, 305 Main, Park City, art by David Frederick Riley, through March 23 (435-649-8160)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cache Winter Sports,” by local artists, through April 16 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Promoting Intercultural Dialogue through an Art Museum Experience,” by various artists, through March 16; and “Collecting on the Edge,” by various artists, through May 4 (435-797-0163)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Reverse of Volume,” by Yasuaki Onishi, through April 6 (801-626-6420)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “Impact,” by SUU art and design faculty, through March 15 (435-586-7700) OP:March 28

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Stewart Library, WSU, Ogden, “Spike 50: Golden Spike Parade in 1919” photographs from parade, through March 30 (spike150.org/statewide-events)

Weber County Library Southwest Branch, 2039 W. 4000 South, Roy, “After Promontory: Train Comes to Weber,” through April 30 (801-337-2670)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

International Women’s Day, March 8, noon-4 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Mary Poppins Jr.,” March 8 and 11-15 and 21, 4:30 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Flamboyant Occasion,” March 8-9, 7:30 p.m.; March 9, 2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $5-$6 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Ring Around the Rose: Samba Fogo, March 9, 11 a.m.-noon, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $5 (801-534-1000 or rdtutah.org)

The Panto Company: “Beauty and the Beast,” March 9, 3 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

“20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” March 9-April 13, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16, no babies or toddler permitted (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

South Jordan Library, 10673 Redwood Road, South Jordan, “The Leprechaun of Finnegan’s Bridge” puppet show, March 8, 11:15 a.m.; and “Homeschool Hour: Build a Cardboard City,” March 8, 1 p.m. (801-944-7634)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Book and Boots Nature Storytime” with Tracy Aviary, March 8, 3:30 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Sci-Fi Friday: Color Chemistry” for tweens and teens March 8, 4 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, “Laser Tag Lock-in” for teens, March 8, 6:30 p.m.; and hairstyling party for parents and children, March 9, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, read to a dog, March 9, 10:30 a.m.; and leprechaun craft, March 9, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., “The Amazing Adam,” March 9, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, read to a dog, March 9, 11 a.m. (801-264-2580)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, “The Leprechaun of Finnegan’s Bridge” puppet show, March 9, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, zine-making workshop for teens, March 9, 2 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Teen Tech Week: iPad Comics,” March 9, 3 p.m., register at events.slcpl.org/events (801-594-8651)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, read to a dog, March 9, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The National Ability Center will host the 15th annual Red White and Snow fundraising event March 8-9 at various locations throughout Park City. The festival will raise funds for programming and services for the NAC, according to a news release. On Thursday, March 7, the Stein Eriksen Lodge will host “Uncorked,” presented by Adobe. On March 8, St. Regis Deer Valley will host “Wine on the Mountain” at 12:30 p.m. and “Vintner Dinners” that evening. A black-tie Gala Dinner and Auction will be Saturday, March 9, at 5 p.m. at Montage Deer Valley, hosted by Scott Wolf. Visit redwhiteandsnow.org for more information about the fundraiser, and discovernac.org for more details about the National Ability Center.

Marie Callender’s, with locations in Salt Lake City and Layton, will offer a free slice of pie with purchase of one full-price adult entree on Thursday, March 14, in honor of Pi Day. With presentation of a coupon, available for download at mariecallenders.com/coupon-piday, guests can choose from more than 20 varieties of pies. The offer is not valid with Kids Eat Free, Happy Hour Menu, Daily Dish Specials, lunch combos or Pair and Share Menu. It cannot be combined with any other offer, discount or coupon. Visit mariecallenders.com/coupon-piday to download the coupon and mariecallenders.com for more information.

The BYU Passover Seder service will be March 15, 22 and 29 at 6 p.m. at the Wilkinson Student Center, room 3228 at BYU in Provo. The service includes the biblical unleavened bread and bitter herbs and features other festival foods and traditions of Passover in a catered meal, according to a news release. The Seder is hosted and led by Dr. Jeffrey Chadwick. The three-hour event is recommended for ages 12 and older. Tickets are $30 for the general public and $20 for BYU students and staff. Sunday dress is appropriate. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event. Visit religion.byu.edu/passover for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Southern Utah String Festival recently announced the availability of scholarships. Graduating high school seniors who will be attending Southern Utah University and who have earned at least one Gold Cup from National Federation Piano Festivals are invited to apply, according to a news release. Scholarships of $100 are available. String students can apply at southernutahstringfestival.org/PDF/Scholarship.pdf. Interested piano students can contact Angie Maxwell at 435-559-0691 or pick up an application at the Piano Festival on Saturday, March 16, at the SUU Music Building in Cedar City. A new piano scholarship was also announced. The Ted and Robyn Schaefer SUU piano scholarship of $500 is open to a high school senior who is currently taking piano lessons. The applicant must have earned three Gold Cups, according to the news release. Applications will also be available at the Piano Festival on March 16. Applications are due March 30. Visit southernutahstringfestival.org for more information.

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, recently announced the 26th annual Birdhouse Competition and Exhibit. Entries are due March 18-23 at the center. Entries will be divided by adults, children (unassisted) and team/family groups. Birdhouses selected for the exhibit will be installed and on display April 10-June 29. More information, including a guide and registration forms, is available at ogdennaturecenter.org/events. Entry forms are also available at the center. Call 801-621-7595 or visit ogdennaturecenter.org for more information.

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, will host auditions for “Gandy Dancers,” March 18-19 at 6:30 p.m. Auditioners ages 14 and older are invited participate. The locally written historical musical was written in 1969 and will be produced to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the joining of the rails. The production will be performed June 6-10. Visit bcfineartscenter.org/theater.html for more information.

Murray Arts Council will host auditions for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” March 20-22, 7-9 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Murray Theater, 4961 S. State. Actors, dancers and singers ages 16 and older are invited to audition. Callbacks will be March 23 by invitation. The show will run June 20-26 at the Murray Park Amphitheatre. Visit murrayartscouncil.org for more information.

SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 South State, Orem, will host auditions for Disney’s “Newsies,” March 20-22, 7-10 p.m. All roles are available. Auditioners ages 8 and older should bring music and prepare to sing 16 bars in the style of the show, according to a news release. An accompanist or iPod playback will be available. Callbacks will be March 23, and those invited should bring tap shoes, as most roles will participate in a dance audition. The show will also include a group of dancers. An open dance call will be March 23 at 9 a.m. Auditioners should bring tap shoes. “Newsies” will play June 7-22 at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre and rehearsals will begin April 8. Auditioners can register online and sign up for a time at scera.org/auditions.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email [email protected].