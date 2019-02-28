MUSIC/DANCE

“Casablanca in Concert” with Utah Symphony, March 1-2, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$86 for general, $10 for students (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

“20th Century Russian Masters” with Vedrana Subotic, March 1-2, 7:30 p.m., Timberline Middle School, 500 W. Canyon Crest Road, Alpine, $12 for general, $9 for seniors and students (801-210-2466 or thetso.org)

Avant Vespers 10 and BYU/UVU Student Composers, March 1, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 50 W. 200 North, Provo, free (christianasplund.xyz/shows)

“Concerto Italiano — Buon Appetito,” March 2, 7 p.m., Christian Life Center, 2352 E. Highway 193, Layton, free, suggested donation of $2 per person or $10 per family (801-953-2599 or daviscountyorchestra.org)

Southern Utah String Festival, March 2, 8 a.m., Canyon View Middle School, 1865 N. Main, Cedar City, free (southernutahstringfestival.org)

Melinda Kirigin Voss and Brian Stucki, March 4, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Valaura Arnold Quintet, March 6, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Max Frost with Mikey Mike, March 7, 8 p.m., The State Room, 638 S. State, $22 (801-596-3560 or thestateroompresents.com/the-state-room)

Sarah Brightman, March 7, 8 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $65-$290.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Shut Up and Dance,” through March 9, dates and times vary, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, $20-$40 (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

GETTING OUT

RootsTech, March 1-2, opens at 8 a.m., Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, free-$249 (rootstech.org)

“Outdoor Adventures: Tundra Swan Viewing,” March 2, 10 a.m.-noon, Farmington Bay, Education Center, 1157 S. Waterfowl Way, Farmington, $5, register online (801-584-4562 or hoglezoo.org)

Women’s Fishing Workshop, March 2, 1:30 p.m., Cabela’s Bass Pro Shops, 2502 Cabela’s Blvd., Lehi, and 291 N. Cabela Drive, Farmington, free, must be 18 years or older (basspro.com)

Mardi Gras Gala, March 2, 7-10 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, sold out, join waitlist online (801-948-7858 or viridiancenter.org)

“The Planet We Call Home: 5 Things Everyone Should Know About Global Warming” speaker series with Jenn Bodine and Dan Bedford, March 4, 6 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members, preregistration required (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, March 5, 5:30-7 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Mark, 231 E. 100 South, free (interfaithroundtable.org/interfaith-season-2)

Old Capitol Storytelling Festival, March 5-10, times vary, locations in Garrison and Eskdale in Millard County, Fillmore, Delta in Utah, and Ely and Baker in Nevada, free-$5 (435-743-5316 or oldcapitolstoryfest.com)

Disney On Ice: “Dare to Dream,” March 7-10, 7 p.m.; March 9-10, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $10-$130+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Cirque du Soleil’s “Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience,” March 7-9, 7:30 p.m.; March 9, 4 p.m.; March 10, 1:30 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $45-$125; parking is $10 per vehicle (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

Red, White and Snow fundraising event, March 7-9, times vary, various locations in Park City, $100-$750 (435-649-3991 or redwhiteandsnow.org)

Downtown Winter Market, Saturdays through April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St. (slcfarmersmarket.org)

Ballroom dancing, Fridays, 8:30-11 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7, dance lessons at 7:30 p.m. included in price (801 265-0707 or www.wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Men on Boats,” March 1-10, dates and times vary, Studio 115, 240 S. 1500 East, U., $18 for general, $15 for military, seniors and U. staff, free for U. students with ID, $8.50 for other students, children under age 4 not admitted; ASL interpretation March 9, 2 p.m. (801-581-7100 or theatre.utah.edu/productions/company)

“Once Upon a Mattress,” March 1-23, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13, children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Shockheaded Peter,” March 1-2, 7:30 p.m., Caine Lyric Theatre, 28 W. Center, Logan, $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and youths up to age 17, $10 for USU staff, free for USU students; viewer discretion advised, contains images that may be disturbing to some viewers, not suitable for children under age 10 (435-797-0085 or theatre.usu.edu/performances/current)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“The Crucible,” March 1-2, 7 p.m., Kensington Theater Company, 11709 S. 5115 West, South Jordan, $10, recommended for ages 12 and older (801-382-9328 or kensingtontheatre.org)

“First Date,” March 1-2, 7:30 p.m.; March 2, 2 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $20 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” March 1-2, 7:30 p.m.; March 2, 1:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $17-$27 for adults, $5 less for kindergarten through university students, children under age 5 not permitted (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

“Once,” March 1-2, 7:30 p.m.; March 2, 2 p.m., Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $44-$71, contains some strong language (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“Company,” March 1-3, 7:30 p.m.; March 3, 2 p.m., University of Utah, Pioneer Memorial Theatre, Babcock Theatre, $18 for general, $15 for military, seniors and U. staff, free for U. students with ID, $8.50 for other students, children under age 4 not admitted, contains mature themes (801-581-6448 or theatre.utah.edu)

“An Evening With Two Awful Men,” March 1-2, 8 p.m.; March 2, 4 p.m.; March 3, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway, $22, recommended for ages 12 and older, sold-out, waitlist available (artsaltlake.org)

“Wicked,” March 1-2, 2 and 8 p.m.; March 3, 1 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $69-$229 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Wait,” through March 9, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20, for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“The Cake,” through March 10, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $26-$41, contains adult themes according to saltlakeactingcompany.org (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“Blithe Spirit,” through March 16, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or provo.org)

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” through March 16, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$44 for adults, $18-$22 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Camelot,” through March 23, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“My Big Fat Utah Wedding,” through March 23, dates and times vary, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“An American in Paris,” through April 6, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $44-$48 for adults, $24 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Urinetown,” through April 6, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for military, students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Newsies,” through April 20, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $25-$27 for adults, $6 less for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts, March 1-6, 11 a.m. and 3:10 p.m., Century 16 Union Heights, 7670 Union Park Ave., Sandy, $10 (cinemark.com); and March 1-7, 4 and 9 p.m., Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“The Covered Wagon,” March 7-8, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

Donizetti’s “La Fille Du Regiment,” The Metropolitan Opera broadcast, March 2, 10:55 a.m.; March 6, 1 and 6:30 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $17.14-$21.42 (megaplextheatres.com); and March 2, 10:55 a.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $17-$25 (cinemark.com)

“Exit: Leaving Extremism Behind,” March 5, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Gone With the Wind,” March 3, 1 and 6 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $6.38-$8.57 (megaplextheatres.com); and March 3, 1 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

LDS Film Festival, March 1-2, times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 for each program, $20 for Friday and Saturday pass, $50 for all films, $70 for all films and limited VIP access; filmmaker presentations are free but registration is required, search "LDS Film Festival" on Eventbrite to register (ldsfilmfest.com)

Lunafest, March 1, 6 p.m., WSU Davis, Building 3, Ballroom, 2750 University Park Blvd., Layton, $10-$15 (tinyurl.com/WSULunafest19)

“Mame,” March 5, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Tumbleweeds Film Festival, March 1-2, times vary, Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, and The Leonardo, 209 E. 500 South, $7 per film, $10 per workshop, $35 for six ticket film pass, $60 for 10 ticket film and workshop pass (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org/twds2019)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Bears Ears Education Center, 567 Main, Bluff, San Juan County, Amy Irvine, author of “Desert Cabal: A New Season in the Wilderness,” with Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk and publisher Kirsten Allen, March 1, 7 p.m. (friendsofcedarmesa.org/celebrate-friday)

Barnes and Noble, 1780 N. Woodland Park, Layton, Wendy S. Swore, author of “A Monster Like Me,” March 5, 5 p.m. (facebook.com/ShadowMountainPublishing)

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, Jana Riess, author of “The Next Mormons: How Millennials Are Shaping the LDS Church,” March 5, 5:30 p.m. (801-486-3111 or benchmarkbooks.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Brian Switek, author of “Skeleton Keys: The Secret Life of Bone,” March 5, 7 p.m.; and Rachael Robie, author of “Sister in Sorrow,” March 7, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Jo Schaffer, author of “Stanley and Hazel: The Winnowing — Book 2,” March 5, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Old Capitol Storytelling Festival, March 5-10, times vary, locations in Garrison and Eskdale in Millard County, along with Fillmore and Delta in Utah, and cities Ely and Baker in Nevada, free-$5 (435-743-5316 or oldcapitolstoryfest.com)

ART CLASSES

“Snow Days,” March 2, 10 a.m., Kimball Arts Center, Shaw Gallery, WSU, Ogden, free (weber.edu/artscalendar)

“Promontory Perspectives: A Faculty Conversation,” March 6, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Pieces of Me,” by Tina Garrett, “Equinox: 5th Annual Plein Air Competition” and “Parallels and Proxy: A Survey of Portraiture,” opening reception March 1, 6 p.m.; on display March 1-29 (801-295-3618)

Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East, “Muslims for American Progress” exhibit, on display March 1-31 (801-944-7606)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Jim Frazer and Kallie Hancock, on display March 1-April 12 (801-596-5000)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Pioneer Project,” by Jennifer Nehrbass, opening reception, March 1, 6 p.m.; on display March 1-26 (435-649-7855)

Meyer Gallery, 305 Main, Park City, art by David Frederick Riley, opening reception March 1, 6:30 p.m. (435-649-8160)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, art by Jerry Camp, on display March 1-31 (801-943-4636)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Promoting Intercultural Dialogue through an Art Museum Experience,” by various artists, opening reception March 2, 10 a.m.; on display March 2-16 (435-797-0163)

Stewart Library, WSU, Ogden, “Spike 50: Golden Spike Parade in 1919” photographs from parade, on display March 1-30 (spike150.org/statewide-events)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Sounds of Silk: Instruments and Textiles From Silk Road Cultures” art and artifact exhibit, on display March 1-April 8; and “For the Love of Fiber” by textile artists from Utah, opening reception March 7, 6 p.m.; on display March 7-April 24; and “Fabric, Sticks and More,” by the Utah Surface Design Group, on display March 7-April 24 (801-965-5100)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, paintings by James W. Stewart, through March 9 (801-363-4088)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South #201, “In the High Desert,” by Maynard Dixon, through April 5 (801-581-8143)

Downtown Salt Lake, Broadway between 200 West and 200 East, “Tolerance: Salt Lake City” plakat installation, through April 8 (801-755-9137)

Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., “World of the Wild,” by various artists, through March 10 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, group exhibition by “Sweet Sixteen,” by Ken Baxter, Ryan Cannon, Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Jamie Wayman, through March 9 (801-533-4200)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, “Art History,” by Maureen O’Hara Ure and art by James Charles, through March 8 (801-364-8284)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Neighborhood,” by Greg Caldwell, through March 16; “Under These Conditions,” by Lenka Clayton, through May 11; “Gettin’ By,” by Mike Simi, through May 11; and “Shady Acres,” by various artists, through May 25 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “The Race to Promontory: The Transcontinental Railroad and the American West,” traveling exhibit, through May 26; “salt 14,” by Yang Yonglian, through June 2; and “The International Tolerance Project: Promoting Dialogue Through Design,” traveling poster exhibition, through June 23 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “All the World’s a Stage: Costumes from Utah’s Greats,” though March 16 (435-226-1430)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Braided Path,” by Matt Flint, through March 9 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Anthology,” by Richard Gate, through May 10 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Cold Places,” by Sue Flood, and “On Ice,” by Paul Crow, through April 7 (435-649-8882)

Loge Gallery at Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, “Meditations in Paint,” by Kent Downing, Randall Lake and Ken Spencer, through March 2 (801-581-6961)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cache Winter Sports,” by local artists, through April 16 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” by various artists, through May 4 (435-797-0163)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Reverse of Volume,” by Yasuaki Onishi, through April 6 (801-626-6420)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “Impact,” by SUU art and design faculty, through March 15 (435-586-7700) OP:March 28

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Magic show with Elias “Lefty” Caress, March 1, 7 p.m.; March 2, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $12, no babies or toddlers permitted (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Snow Days,” March 2, 10 a.m., Kimball Arts Center, Shaw Gallery, WSU, Ogden, free (weber.edu/artscalendar)

Kids’ Weekend, March 2, noon-5 p.m.; March 3, noon-4 p.m., Cabela’s Bass Pro Shops, 2502 Cabela’s Blvd., Lehi and 291 N. Cabelas Drive, Farmington, free (basspro.com)

Dr. Seuss Museum Day, March 2, 1-4 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $1-$2 donation suggested (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

LIBRARIES

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, a free screening of “Louis and Luca,” March 1, 10 a.m.; a free screening of “Into the Who Knows,” March 1, 1 p.m.; and Tumbleweeds Film Festival Clubhouse, March 2, 10 a.m. (801-524-8200)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, “STEAM Fridays: Bungee Jumping Barbie” for tweens, March 1, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, fairy tea for children ages 3 and older and mother or caregiver, March 1, 5 and 7 p.m.; March 2, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., $5 with Provo or Orem library card (801-852-6650)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Celebration, March 2, 11 a.m.; and read to a dog, March 2, 1 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Tinker Bell and Captain Jack Sparrow, March 2, 11 a.m. (801-264-2580)

Pleasant Valley Branch, 5568 Adams Ave., Ogden, Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash, March 2, 11 a.m.-noon (weberpl.lib.ut.us/events)

Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood St., Midvale, Dr. Seuss’ Birthday, March 2, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Weber County Main Library, 2464 Jefferson Ave., Ogden, Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash, March 2, 11 a.m.-noon (weberpl.lib.ut.us/events)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, read to a dog, March 2, 1 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Weber County, Southwest Branch, 2039 W. 4000 South, Roy, Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash, March 2, 1-2 p.m. (weberpl.lib.ut.us/events)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Top 10 Writing Tips Learned from Supernatural” and craft for teens, March 2, 2 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Weber County North Branch, 475 E. 2600 North, Ogden, Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash, March 2, 2-3 p.m. (weberpl.lib.ut.us/events)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, read to a dog, March 2, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, “Crafty Teens: Plushies,” March 2, 3:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, a free screening of “Black Stallion,” March 2, 4 p.m. (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The Utah Southern Idaho SCBWI Illustrators Conference will be March 2 at the National Society of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers, 3261 E. 2920 South, Millcreek. Registration is now open. Presenters include author-illustrator and Caldecott Honor winner Molly Idle, agent Kevin Lewis from Erin Murphy Literary Agency, and author-illustrator Julie Olson. The conference opens at 8:30 a.m. Tickets prices are $115 for general, $105 for students and $90 for SCBWI members. Visit utahsouthidaho.scbwi.org for more information.

The National Ability Center will host the 15th annual Red White and Snow fundraising event March 7-9 at various locations throughout Park City. The festival will raise funds for programming and services for the NAC, according to a news release. On Thursday, March 7, the Stein Eriksen Lodge will host “Uncorked,” presented by Adobe. On March 8, St. Regis Deer Valley will host “Wine on the Mountain” at 12:30 p.m. and “Vintner Dinners” that evening. A black-tie Gala Dinner and Auction will be Saturday, March 9, at 5 p.m. at Montage Deer Valley, hosted by Scott Wolf. Visit redwhiteandsnow.org for more information about the fundraiser, and discovernac.org/ for more details about the National Ability Center.

The BYU Passover Seder service will be March 15, 22 and 29 at 6 p.m. at the Wilkinson Student Center, Room 3228 at BYU in Provo. The service includes the biblical unleavened bread and bitter herbs and features other festival foods and traditions of Passover in a catered meal, according to a news release. The Seder is hosted and led by Jeffrey Chadwick. The three-hour event is recommended for ages 12 and older. Tickets are $30 for the general public and $20 for BYU students and staff. Sunday dress is appropriate. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event. Visit religion.byu.edu/passover for more information and to purchase tickets.

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, recently announced the 26th annual Birdhouse Competition and Exhibit. Entries are due March 18-23 at the center. Entries will be divided by adults, children (unassisted) and team/family groups. Birdhouses selected for the exhibit will be installed and on display April 10-June 29. More information, including a guide and registration forms, is available at ogdennaturecenter.org/events. Entry forms are also available at the center. Call 801-621-7595 or visit ogdennaturecenter.org for more information.

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, will host auditions for “Gandy Dancers,” March 18-19 at 6:30 p.m. Auditioners ages 14 and older are invited to participate. The locally written historical musical was written in 1969 and will be produced to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the joining of the rails. The production will be performed June 6-10. Visit bcfineartscenter.org/theater.html for more information.

SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 South State, Orem, will host auditions for Disney’s “Newsies,” March 20-22, 7-10 p.m. All roles are available. Auditioners ages 8 and older should bring music and prepare to sing 16 bars in the style of the show, according to a news release. An accompanist or iPod playback will be available. Callbacks will be March 23, and those invited should bring tap shoes, as most roles will participate in a dance audition. The show will also include a group of dancers. An open dance call will be March 23 at 9 a.m. Auditioners should bring tap shoes. “Newsies” will play June 7-22 at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre and rehearsals will begin April 8. Auditioners can register online and sign up for a time at scera.org/auditions.

