As soon as a person drives or walks up to a home, they are already formulating a first impression of the home and the people who live there. The face or front view of a home can invoke any emotion in people: from disgust and dismay to appreciation and aesthetic pleasure.

Not everyone thinks curb appeal is important, but those looking to sell their home or even to make some general improvements will benefit from focusing on improving the face of their home.

Curb appeal comes from the home exterior, driveway and sidewalks, windows and doors, the lawn, siding, roof and entryway.

Here are seven surefire ways to make the face of your home inviting and appealing to all:

Clean it up

As any parent with young children will tell you, cleaning up is important. Think about how you feel when you enter a room that is cluttered, messy, disorganized, and even falling apart. If this isn’t how you want people to feel when someone first views your home, make a list of ways you can clean it up to let its best side shine through.

Here are some ideas:

Hire a gutter cleaner or clean them yourself.

Use a pressure washer to clear debris and dirt off of your roof and siding.

Restain the deck or wood on your porch.

Dispose of leaves and debris or old toys and bikes that may be accumulating. By simply cleaning, washing, and tidying, you are making a noticeable difference to the face of your home. People who visit or view it as buyers will see the clean exterior and feel like it is well cared for. Most importantly, a clean exterior encourages viewers that the interior will likely follow the same pattern of organization and cleanliness.

Improve your landscape

Most sellers want to get as much out of their house as possible, and a well-maintained landscape can add as much as 10 percent to the value of your home, according to HGTV. But how can you improve your home’s landscaping without breaking the bank? It might be easier than you think. Keeping a well-manicured lawn and flower beds involves some labor, but weekly mowing and weeding will be well worth it when you easily obtain several interested buyers.

Focus on the following:

Buy or refresh perennial planters to brighten your entryway.

Maintain a neat lawn as well as driveway strips.

Keep up flower beds with mulch for minimal weeds (avoid artificial plants).

Trim and prune any bushes and trees, or remove overgrown plants if necessary. By keeping a manicured lawn and yard, visitors will be impressed and cheered by the overall visual result.

Polish and light

Adding a simple bench with bright fabric pillows can add an element of interest and leisure while working porch lights and solar path lights will illuminate your home to viewers. Make sure all light bulbs are working and replace ones that are burnt out. It’s also a good idea to clean and polish (or replace) your home’s address numbers to make them easy to find and looking new. Any metal fixtures that have become dirty due to weathering could also use a good polish.

Take a drive

Homeowners may be accustomed or used to small imperfections, but by driving by your home from both directions, you’ll be able to get an added perspective one what needs fixing. Whatever stands out to you, make a note of it to fix. When you’re finished, make sure to focus on the driveway, per the advice of Better Homes & Gardens:

Clear off any debris, junk or oil stains (pressure wash).

Use weed killer.

Park cars in the garage to make driveway seem spacious.

Investigate any cracks or places in need of repair. Using these strategies, you'll gain another perspective on how to improve your home's curb appeal.

Focus on windows

Eyes may be the window to the soul, but windows tell the age and condition of a home. Even from the outside, people will notice a ragged screen, dingy windows, and out-of-date window treatments. The good news is that window improvements also have a great ROI (return on investment) when it comes time to sell.

Energy efficiency is a big deal in homes nowadays, and replacing your windows can cut energy costs by anywhere between $111 and $465 a year, according to energystar.gov. If window replacements don’t seem possible now, opt for window treatments that are consistent from the outside and convey a sense of style.

Door decor

The front door tells a lot about a home so make it a color that invokes cheerful and positive emotions. Red, yellow, and bright blue are all colors shown to improve mood while adding a pop of color to your home’s exterior. A full-door replacement is also one of the top-rated ways to improve your home’s value, says US News. Don’t forget to add some decor that fits the season.

