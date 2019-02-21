MUSIC/DANCE

“Swan Lake,” Ballet West, Feb. 22-23, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 23, 2 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $15-$112 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Shawn Colvin, Feb. 22-23, 8 p.m.; Feb. 24, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $39-$70 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

BYU Winterfest: Young Ambassadors, Feb. 23, 2 and 7 p.m., Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $12 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Nothing More with Of Mice and Men, Badflower and Palisades, Feb. 25, doors open at 5:30 p.m., The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, $26-$28 (depotslc.com)

Dee Dee Darby Duffin, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“Shut Up and Dance,” Feb. 27-March 9, dates and times vary, Kingsbury Hall,1395 E. Presidents Circle, $20-$40 (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

Muse with Walk the Moon, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $39-$94 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

GETTING OUT

Indoor Arenacross and Freestyle Show, Feb. 22-23, 7:30 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $20-$50 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

“Polar Bear White Out,” Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $12.96-$16.95, $2 off regular admission for guests wearing white (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

“Canyon Conversations: Utah Fireflies” with Christy Bills of NHMU, Quinney Natural Resources Library, room 301, USU, Logan, free (logannature.org)

Utah Arts Festival Masquerade Party, Feb. 23, 7-11 p.m., The Falls Event Center at Trolley Square, 602 E. 500 South, $50 (uaf.org/masquerade)

Beaver Mountain Tailgate, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Beaver Mountain Yurt, 40000 E. Highway 89, Logan Canyon, Garden City, Rich County, $100 (logannature.org/centerevents/beaver)

Weber State University Storytelling Festival, Feb. 25-27, various locations in Ogden, most events are free (801-626-7515 or weber.edu/storytelling)

RootsTech, Feb. 27-March 2, times vary, Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, free-$249 (rootstech.org)

Butterfly Biosphere, through Feb. 28, dates and times vary, Thanksgiving Point, Ashton Gardens, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $20 for general, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for members and children ages 2 and younger (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Downtown Winter Market, Saturdays through April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St. (slcfarmersmarket.org)

Ballroom dancing, Fridays, 8:30-11 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7, dance lessons at 7:30 p.m. included in price (801 265-0707 or www.wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Camelot,” Feb. 22-March 23, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Feb. 22-March 2, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $17-$27 for adults, $5 less for kindergarten through university students, children under age 5 not permitted (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

“Newsies,” Feb. 22-April 20, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $25-$27 for adults, $6 less for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Urinetown,” Feb. 22-April 6, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for military, students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Wait,” Feb. 22-March 9, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20, for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Charlotte’s Web,” Feb. 22, 7 p.m.; Feb. 23, 1 and 4 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Hands on a Hardbody,” through Feb. 23, dates and times vary, The Gateway, WTC Black Box Theatre, 124 S. 400 West, $20 (801-869-4600 or wasatchtheatre.org)

“Robyn Hood,” Feb. 22-23, 7:30 p.m., The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“The Crucible,” through March 2, dates and times vary, Kensington Theater Company, 11709 S. 5115 West, South Jordan, $10, recommended for ages 12 and older (801-382-9328 or kensingtontheatre.org)

“First Date,” through March 2, dates and times vary, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $20 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“Once,” through March 2, dates and times vary, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $44-$71, contains some strong language (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“Company,” through March 3, dates and times vary, University of Utah, Pioneer Memorial Theatre, Babcock Theatre, $18 for general, $15 for military, seniors and U. staff, free for U. students with ID, $8.50 for other students, children under age 4 not admitted, contains mature themes (801-581-6448 or theatre.utah.edu)

“An Evening With Two Awful Men,” through March 3, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway, $22, recommended for ages 12 and older, sold-out, waitlist available (artsaltlake.org)

“Wicked,” through March 3, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $69-$229 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“The Cake,” through March 10, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $26-$41, contains adult themes according to saltlakeactingcompany.org (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“Blithe Spirit,” through March 16, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or provo.org)

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” through March 16, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$44 for adults, $18-$22 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“My Big Fat Utah Wedding,” through March 23, dates and times vary, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“An American in Paris,” through April 6, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $44-$48 for adults, $24 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts, Feb. 22-24, times vary, select Cinemark Theatres, $10 (cinemark.com); and Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Arctic” screening followed by Q&A with director Joe Penna, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Charade,” Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Harold B. Lee Library, Reynolds Auditorium, BYU, Provo, free (sites.lib.byu.edu/news)

“Clash of the Wolves,” Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Gone With the Wind,” Feb. 28 and March 3, 1 and 6 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $6.38-$8.57 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“The Green Berets,” Feb. 26, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

LDS Film Festival, Feb. 27-March 2, times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8 for each program, $20 for day pass, $50 for all films, $10 for filmmakers presentation, $70 for all films and presentations (ldsfilmfest.com)

“Meow Wolf: Origin Story,” Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Troublemakers: The Story of Land Art,” Feb. 28, 6 p.m., Southern Utah University Student Center, Church Auditorium, Cedar City, free (suu.edu/events)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Deseret Book Sugarhouse, 2274 S. 1300 East, Frank L. Cole, author of “Potion Masters: The Transparency Tonic,” Feb. 22, 5 p.m. (frankcolewrites.com/events)

St. Mark’s Cathedral, 231 E. 100 South, “A Night With the Irish Poets,” Feb. 23, 7 p.m., free but food donation for pantry accepted (irishinutah.org)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, authors Tricia Levenseller and Charlie N. Holmberg, Feb. 26, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Weber State University Storytelling Festival, Feb. 25-27, various locations in Ogden, most events are free (801-626-7515 or weber.edu/storytelling)

Finch Lane Gallery, 54 Finch Lane, poet Major Jackson, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Pioneer Book, 50 W. Center, Provo, Blake Snow, author of “Log Off: How to Stay Connected After Disconnection,” Feb. 28, 7 p.m. (801-225-2665 or facebook.com/pioneerbook)

ART CLASSES

Embroidered and beaded brooches class, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, $36 (craftlakecity.com)

“Faculty Focus: Workshop Series — Letterpress With Jeff Hanson,” Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City, $25-$30 (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

Curator Veronica Roberts discusses artist Sol LeWitt, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Braided Path,” by Matt Flint, on display Feb. 22-March 9 (435-649-3001)

Meyer Gallery, 305 Main, Park City, art by Jeffery Pugh, opening reception Feb. 22, 6 p.m.; on display through February (435-649-8160)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, paintings by James W. Stewart, through March 9 (801-363-4088)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South #201, “In the High Desert,” by Maynard Dixon, through April 5 (801-581-8143)

Downtown Salt Lake, Broadway between 200 West and 200 East, “Tolerance: Salt Lake City” plakat installation, through April 8 (801-755-9137)

Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., “World of the Wild,” by various artists, through March 10 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, group exhibition “Sweet Sixteen,” by Ken Baxter, Ryan Cannon, Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Jamie Wayman, through March 9 (801-533-4200)

Loge Gallery at Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, “Meditations in Paint,” by Kent Downing, Randall Lake and Ken Spencer, through March 2 (801-581-6961)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, “Muslims for American Progress” exhibit, through February (801-943-4636)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Now Showing,” by Ben Steele, through Feb. 28 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, “Art History,” by Maureen O’Hara Ure and art by James Charles, through March 8 (801-364-8284)

Sandy Senior Center, 1300 E. 9400 South, Sandy, “The Eyes of a Sheepherder II,” by Leo R. Platero, through Feb. 28 (385-468-3410)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Revolution Curated: Original Art of Yan’an’s New Society 1955-1984,” curated by Dodge Billingsley, through Feb. 27 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Whoop Dee Doo,” directed by Matt Roche and Jaimie Warren, through March 3; “Ultra Force,” by Jacob Haupt, through March 3; “Neighborhood,” by Greg Caldwell, through March 16; “Under These Conditions,” by Lenka Clayton, through May 11; “Gettin’ By,” by Mike Simi, through May 11; and “Shady Acres,” by various artists, through May 25 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “The Race to Promontory: The Transcontinental Railroad and the American West,” traveling exhibit, through May 26; “salt 14,” by Yang Yonglian, through June 2; and “The International Tolerance Project: Promoting Dialogue Through Design,” traveling poster exhibition, through June 23 (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “The Chinese Helped Build the Railroad. The Railroad Helped Build America,” 60-panel exhibit, on display through February (801-943-4636)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Dave Hammaker, through February (801-628-9592)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “All the World’s a Stage: Costumes from Utah’s Greats,” though March 16 (435-226-1430)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, and “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Braided Path,” by Matt Flint, through March 9 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Anthology,” by Richard Gate, through May 10 (435-283-3456)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Los Angeles” and the “White Series” sculptures by Guy Dill, through Feb. 26 (435-649-7855)

Meyer Gallery, 305 Main, Park City, art by Jeffery Pugh, through February (435-649-8160)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cache Winter Sports,” by local artists, through April 16 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, USU, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” by various artists, through May 4 (435-797-0163)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, Fiber Arts Show, through March 1 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Reverse of Volume,” by Yasuaki Onishi, through April 6 (801-626-6420)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “Impact,” by SUU art and design faculty, through March 15 (435-586-7700)

Weber County Library Southwest Branch, 2039 W. 4000 South, Roy, “Transcontinental Railroad and Ogden,” through February (801-337-2670)

Weber State University, Shepherd Union Building, Ogden, “Hidden Figures: Black Herstory,” through February (801-626-6000)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Preschool Music Time, Feb. 22, 9:30 a.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $1-$2 donation suggested (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Wizarding Dayz,” Feb. 22-23, times vary, Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, $5-$40, limited quantities available (wizardingdayz.com)

“The Untold Story of the Tortoise and the Hare,” through Feb. 22, dates vary, 7 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $4-$6 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Wasatch Beekeepers, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.-noon, Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Charlotte’s Web,” through Feb. 23, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“The Little Mermaid,” through Feb. 23, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $8-$12 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

LIBRARIES

Riverton Library, 12877 S. 1830 West, Riverton, a ballet class for children ages 2-5, Feb. 22, 10:15 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood St., Midvale, “The Princess and the Pea” puppet show, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Sprague Library, 2131 S. 1100 East, “Origami Afternoon,” Feb. 22, 2 p.m. (801-594-8640)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, a free screening of “Incredibles 2,” Feb. 22, 4 p.m. (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, read to a dog, Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, read to a dog, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “League of Extraordinary Teens,” Feb. 23, 1 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, art class for children, Feb. 23, 1 p.m.; and visit with a dog for teens, Feb. 23, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Ozobots” for tweens and teens, Feb. 23, 2 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, “Adventures in Electricity,” Feb. 23, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, read to a dog, Feb. 23, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The Timpanogos Symphony Orchestra recently announced the winners of its Aspiring Musicians Competition. Winners include the following: Rachel Call, violin; Evelyn Meiwes, violin; Matthew Dallin Baker, guitar; King Madsen, piano; Jill Smith, piano; and Dora Meiwes, piano. Three additional finalists were given Honorable Mentions, including pianists Porter Fife and Kathryn Rowley and an ensemble consisting of Vivian Stewart, Della Gardner, Ivy Hart, Clara Wadsworth and Aliya Gardner. All musicians will perform at the Aspiring Musicians Concert on May 3 at Timberline Middle School in Alpine. Visit thetso.org for more information.

Blue Lemon, with locations in Salt Lake City, Highland, Cottonwood Heights, Sandy and Farmington, will celebrate its 10th birthday on Feb. 25 by donating 10 percent of its sales on that day to the Five.12 Foundation, according to a news release. The restaurant will have free offers leading up to the event. The free offers include the following:

Feb. 22 – Free Breakfast Friday. Get a free order of French toast or pancakes, 8-11 a.m. One order per customer.

Feb. 23 – Free Fountain Drinks Saturday.

Feb. 24 – Free Sugar Cookie Sunday. One per customer, at Farmington and Sandy locations only.

Feb. 25 – Happy Big 10, Blue Lemon! Free birthday cake in all locations served from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The first 100 customers who make a purchase on Feb. 25 at all locations will get to open a birthday envelope and get a surprise.

A birthday party will take place Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m. at Blue Lemon, 11372 S. State, Sandy. Owners Aaron and Lychelle Day will present a donation to Five.12 that day. The nonprofit charity fills Utah County school backpacks with food to take home to their families for the weekend, according to the news release. Visit bluelemon.com/calendar for more information.

The Bountiful Davis Art Center is wrapping up its fifth annual Plein Air Competition. Art must be created on-site and primarily outdoors anywhere in Utah between Feb. 9 and Feb. 23, and artists must bring their completed pieces to the art center by Feb. 23. Traditional painting participants should have previously brought their canvases to the center for stamping. Nontraditional media, including embroidery, collage and sculpture, is also being accepted this year. Artists may enter up to five pieces. The entry fee is $10 per piece. Submitted pieces will be on display at the center March 1-29. For more information about the competition, contact Bountiful Davis Art Center at 801 295-3618 or [email protected] Visit bdac.org/plein-air-competition for additional details.

Cedar City Arts Council is accepting applications from Iron County residents for mini-grants through Feb. 28. State grants are available for music, dance, literature, theater, folk art, visual arts organizations and individuals, according to a news release. Cedar City Arts Council grants are offered twice a year, up to $500 for organizations and individuals. For eligibility and more information, email [email protected] or visit cedarcityartscouncil.org/support/quick-grants.

Marie Callender’s, with locations in Salt Lake City and Layton, announced their “Whole Pie To Go” sale will run through Feb. 28. Guests can choose from more than 20 varieties, according to a news release. Prices start at $7.99. The pie sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotional pies. Fruit pies include apple, cherry, French apple and peach. Cream pies are $8.99 and include banana cream, chocolate cream, coconut cream and custard. Specialty pies are $9.99 and include chocolate satin, cream cheese and Kahlua cream cheese. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information.

The Utah Southern Idaho SCBWI Illustrators Conference will be March 2 at the National Society of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers, 3261 E. 2920 South, Millcreek. Registration is now open. Presenters include author-illustrator and Caldecott Honor winner Molly Idle, agent Kevin Lewis from Erin Murphy Literary Agency, and author-illustrator Julie Olson. The conference opens at 8:30 a.m. Ticket prices are $115 for general, $105 for students and $90 for SCBWI members. Visit utahsouthidaho.scbwi.org for more information.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email [email protected].