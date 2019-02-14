MUSIC/DANCE

BYU Winterfest: Ballroom Dance Company, Feb. 15-16, 7 p.m.; Feb. 16, 2 p.m., Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $12 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Hippie Sabotage, Feb. 15, 7 p.m., Union Event Center, 235 N. 500 West, $29.75-$38 (theunioneventcenter.com)

Fiji and Lea Love, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., Soundwell, 149 W. 200 South, $30, for adults ages 21 and older (801-291-1001 or soundwellslc.com)

Hayley Kirkland and Company B, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, free, donations welcome (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Mary Wilson, Feb. 15-16, 8 p.m.; Feb. 17, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $43-$75 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Lerner and Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” with the Utah Symphony, Feb. 15-16, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$95 (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

U92 Throwback Jam, Feb. 16, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $45-$100 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Weber Jazz Review, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., Weber State University, Browning Center, Allred Theater, Ogden, $4.50-$7 (weber.edu/artscalendar)

Okilly Dokilly, Feb. 20, 8 p.m., Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, $15 (theurbanloungeslc.com)

Shoffy and RKCB with Satellite Mode, Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court, $15-$17 (kilbycourt.com)

“Memorable Music Tales,” Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City, $12 for adults, $6 for students, children ages 6 and older welcome to attend (435-233-8213 or myosu.org)

Shawn Colvin, Feb. 21-23, 8 p.m.; Feb. 24, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $39-$70 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Swan Lake,” Ballet West, through Feb. 23, dates and times vary, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $15-$112 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

GETTING OUT

"Utah Date Night: Keep the Magic Alive," Feb. 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Union Middle School, 615 E. 8000 South, Sandy, $50 per couple (utahdatenight.com)

SLUG Magazine’s “Time Warp,” Feb. 16, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, $5 (slugmag.com)

Health and Wellness Expo, Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., South Jordan Fitness and Aquatic Center, 10866 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, free (801-446-4357)

“Rock N’ Roll Camp for Girls,” Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m., The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, $5 (rockcampforgirlsslc.org)

“Live Yes!” Direct Arthritis Support Group Meeting, Feb. 19, 6:30-8 p.m., Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Murray, free, RSVP online (arthritisintrospective.org/calendar)

“Rising From the Rails: The Story of the Pullman Porters,” Feb. 19, 7 p.m., Weber County Library Pleasant Valley Branch, 5568 Adams Ave., Ogden, free (weber.edu/WSUtoday)

“100 Who Care SLC” meeting, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., Doty Education Center, Intermountain Medical Center campus, 5131 Cottonwood St., Murray, free (100whocareslc.org)

Founders Day 2019, Feb. 26, 6 p.m., Little America, Grand Ballroom, 500 S. Main, $150, purchase tickets by Feb. 15 (801-585-3716 or alumni.utah.edu/foundersday)

Butterfly Biosphere, through Feb. 28, dates and times vary, Thanksgiving Point, Ashton Gardens, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $20 for general, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for members and children ages 2 and younger (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Downtown Winter Market, Saturdays through April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St. (slcfarmersmarket.org)

Ballroom dancing, Fridays, 8:30-11 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7, dance lessons at 7:30 p.m. included in price (801 265-0707 or www.wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Company,” Feb. 15-March 3, dates and times vary, University of Utah, Pioneer Memorial Theatre, Babcock Theatre, $18 for general, $15 for military, seniors and U. staff, free for U. students with ID, $8.50 for other students, children under age 4 not admitted, contains mature themes (801-581-6448 or theatre.utah.edu)

“The Crucible,” Feb. 15-March 2, dates and times vary, Kensington Theater Company, 11709 S. 5115 West, South Jordan, $10, recommended for ages 12 and older (801-382-9328 or kensingtontheatre.org)

“Once,” Feb. 15-March 2, dates and times vary, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $44-$71, contains some strong language, according to pioneertheatre.org (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“An American in Paris,” Feb. 18-April 6, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $44-$48 for adults, $24 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Blithe Spirit,” Feb. 21-March 16, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or provo.org)

“An Evening With Two Awful Men,” Feb. 21-March 3, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway, $22, recommended for ages 12 and older, sold-out, waitlist available (artsaltlake.org)

“Sylvia,” Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., University of Utah, Union Building, Little Theatre, free (babcockperformingreaders.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Comedy of Errors,” Feb. 15, 7 p.m.; Feb. 16, 2 and 4 p.m., Brigham Young University, Harris Fine Arts Center, Nelke Theatre, Provo, $6-$8 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Feb. 15-16, 7 p.m.; Feb. 16, 2 p.m., Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Lend Me a Tenor,” Feb. 15-16, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 16, 2:30 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Rumors,” Feb. 16 and 19-23, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 16, 2 p.m., Dixie State University, Eccles Black Box Theater, St. George, $10 (435-652-7800 or tickets.dsutix.com)

“Charlotte’s Web,” through Feb. 23, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Hands on a Hardbody,” through Feb. 23, dates and times vary, The Gateway, WTC Black Box Theatre, 124 S. 400 West, $20 (801-869-4600 or wasatchtheatre.org)

“Robyn Hood,” through Feb. 23, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“First Date,” The Grand Theatre, through March 2, dates and times vary, 1575 S. State, $20 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“Wicked,” through March 3, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $69-$229 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“The Cake,” through March 10, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $26-$41, contains adult themes, according to saltlakeactingcompany.org (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” through March 16, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$44 for adults, $18-$22 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“My Big Fat Utah Wedding,” through March 23, dates and times vary, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State, Murray, $26.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts, Feb. 15-21, times vary, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

90-Second Newbery Film Festival, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m., Treehouse Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden; and Feb. 16, 2 p.m, Salt Lake City Public Library 210 E. 400 South, free (90secondnewbery.com/events)

“Bears of Durango,” Feb. 19, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Clash of the Wolves,” Feb. 21-22, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Love, Simon,” Feb. 15, 1 p.m., Weber State University, Stewart Library, Room 324, Ogden, free (801-626-6230 or weber.edu/honors)

“Mobile Suit Gundam NT,” Feb. 19, 7 p.m., The District Megaplex, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan and Megaplex Pineview, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, $9.57-$11.78 (megaplextheatres.com); and Feb. 19, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Jordan Landing Cinemark, 7301 S. Jordan Landing Blvd., West Jordan, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“My Fair Lady,” Feb. 17, 1 p.m.; Feb. 20, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $6.75-$9.75 (cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, Feb. 17, 1 and 5 p.m. and Feb. 20, 3 and 7 p.m., $6.43-$8.57 (megaplextheatres.com)

“October Sky,” Feb. 19, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“The Rights of Nature: A Global Movement,” Feb. 19, noon, Weber State University, Shepherd Union, Wildcat Theater, Ogden; and Feb. 20, 7 p.m., WSU, Hurst Center, Dumke Legacy Hall, free (801-626-8044 or facebook.com/TheRightsofNatureAGlobalMovement)

BOOK SIGNINGS

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Reema Zaman, author of “I Am Yours: A Shared Memoir,” Feb. 15, 7 p.m.; authors Feminista Jones and Blair Imani, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.; and Ann Weisgarber, author of “The Glovemaker,” Feb. 21, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Steven Bohls, author of “Jed and the Junkyard Rebellion,” Feb. 19, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, Martha Sandweiss, author of “Print the Legend: Photograph and the American West,” Feb. 16, 11 a.m. (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

University Village Deseret Book, 1076 S. 750 East, Orem, Frank L. Cole, author of “Potion Masters: The Transparency Tonic,” Feb. 15, 5 p.m. (frankcolewrites.com/events)

Deseret Book West Valley City, 3513 S. 2700 West, Frank L. Cole, author of “Potion Masters: The Transparency Tonic,” Feb. 20, 5 p.m. (frankcolewrites.com/events)

Deseret Book West Jordan, 7742 S. Campus View, Frank L. Cole, author of “Potion Masters: The Transparency Tonic,” Feb. 21, 5 p.m. (frankcolewrites.com/events)

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, Harvard Heath, editor of “Confidence Amid Change: The Presidential Diaries of David O. McKay, 1951-1970,” Feb. 20, 5:30 p.m. (801-486-3111 or benchmarkbooks.com)

ART CLASSES

“Highlights Tour,” Feb. 16, 11:30 a.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Art Making: Drawing With Photographs,” Feb. 16, 1-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Where the Wild Things Art: Artful Sea Lions,” Feb. 16, 2-4 p.m. or 5-7:30 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $35, for ages 18 and older (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

“The Splendor of Ancient Maya Hieroglyphs” lecture with Mark Van Stone, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Dave Hammaker, opening reception Feb. 15, 6 p.m.; on display through February (801-628-9592)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, paintings by James W. Stewart, opening reception Feb. 16, 2 p.m.; on display Feb. 12-March 9 (801-363-4088)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Vincent Mattina, Etsuko Kato and Bill Dunford, opening reception Feb. 15, 6 p.m.; on display through Feb. 22 (801-596-5000)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, group exhibition by “Sweet Sixteen,” by Ken Baxter, Ryan Cannon, Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Jamie Wayman, opening reception Feb. 15, 5 p.m.; on display Feb. 12-March 9 ( 801-533-4200)

Loge Gallery at Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, “Meditations in Paint,” by Kent Downing, Randall Lake and Ken Spencer, through March 2 (801-581-6961)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, “Art History,” by Maureen O’Hara Ure and art by James Charles, opening reception Feb. 15, 6 p.m.; on display Feb. 15-March 8 (801-364-8284)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South #201, “In the High Desert,” by Maynard Dixon, through April 5 (801-581-8143)

Downtown Salt Lake, Broadway between 200 West and 200 East, “Tolerance: Salt Lake City” plakat installation, through April 8 (801-755-9137)

Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., “World of the Wild,” by various artists, through March 10 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, “Muslims for American Progress” exhibit, through February (801-943-4636)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Now Showing,” by Ben Steele, through Feb. 28 (801-355-3383)

Sandy Senior Center, 1300 E. 9400 South, Sandy, “The Eyes of a Sheepherder II,” by Leo R. Platero, through Feb. 28 (385-468-3410)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Revolution Curated: Original Art of Yan’an’s New Society 1955-1984,” curated by Dodge Billingsley, through Feb. 27 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Whoop Dee Doo,” directed by Matt Roche and Jaimie Warren, through March 3; “Ultra Force,” by Jacob Haupt, through March 3; “Neighborhood,” by Greg Caldwell, through March 16; “Under These Conditions,” by Lenka Clayton, through May 11; “Gettin’ By,” by Mike Simi, through May 11; and “Shady Acres,” by various artists, through May 25 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “The Race to Promontory: The Transcontinental Railroad and the American West,” traveling exhibit, through May 26; “salt 14,” by Yang Yonglian, through June 2; and “The International Tolerance Project: Promoting Dialogue Through Design,” traveling poster exhibition, through June 23 (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “The Chinese Helped Build the Railroad. The Railroad Helped Build America,” 60-panel exhibit, on display through February (801-943-4636)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, “All the World’s a Stage: Costumes from Utah’s Greats,” though March 16 (435-226-1430)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, and “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Anthology,” by Richard Gate, through May 10 (435-283-3456)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Los Angeles” and the “White Series” sculptures by Guy Dill, through Feb. 26 (435-649-7855)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, Utah State University, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” by various artists, through May 4 (435-797-0163)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, Fiber Arts Show, through March 1 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Reverse of Volume,” by Yasuaki Onishi, through April 6 (801-626-6420)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, “Impact,” by SUU art and design faculty, through March 15 (435-586-7700)

Weber County Library Southwest Branch, 2039 W. 4000 South, Roy, “Transcontinental Railroad and Ogden,” through February (801-337-2670)

Weber State University, Shepherd Union Building, Ogden, “Hidden Figures: Black Herstory,” through February (801-626-6000)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Hidden Voices,” by various artists, through Feb. 23 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“The Little Mermaid,” Feb. 15-23, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $8-$12 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Saturdays at the Center: All Bundled Up,” Feb. 16, 10-11:30 a.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for children under age 2 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“The Untold Story of the Tortoise and the Hare,” through Feb. 22, dates vary, 7 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $4-$6 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“Charlotte’s Web,” through Feb. 23, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “After-Valentine’s Day Voodoo Dolls” for tweens and teens, Feb. 15, 4 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Riverton Library, 12877 S. 1830 West, Riverton, “Dads and Donuts,” Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, read to a dog, Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, Wild Wonders, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “Fairy Tea” for children ages 3-12 and caregiver, Feb. 16, noon, tickets on sale at 9 a.m., $5 for Provo Library card holders; and “Cupcake Pictionary” for teens, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. (801-852-6650)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Black Panther” for teens, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. (801-229-7050)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Blue Lemon, with locations in Salt Lake City, Highland, Cottonwood Heights, Sandy and Farmington, will celebrate its 10th birthday on Feb. 25 by donating 10 percent of its sales on that day to the Five.12 Foundation, according to a news release. The restaurant will have free offers leading up to the event. The free offers include the following:

Feb. 15 — Free Breakfast Friday. Get a free order of French toast or pancakes, 8-11 a.m. One order per customer.

Feb. 16 – Free Fountain Drinks Saturday. Also, register to attend a Princess Party at Blue Lemon’s Cottonwood Heights location from 9-11 a.m., $10 for adults, $7 for children. Includes breakfast, a princess craft and visiting with princesses Elsa and Anna.

Feb. 17 – Free Sugar Cookie Sunday. One per customer, at Farmington and Sandy locations only.

Feb. 18 – On Monday, free delivery on catering over $150 and 10 percent off catering orders.

Feb. 19 – Kids Eat Free Tuesday, for children ages 12 and younger.

Feb. 20 – Free appetizer offer on the Blue Lemon app.

Feb. 21 – Free Cup of Soup Thursday. Starting at 11 a.m. at all locations. Free live music at the Farmington location from 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 22 – Free Breakfast Friday. Get a free order of French toast or pancakes, 8-11 a.m. One order per customer.

Feb. 23 – Free Fountain Drinks Saturday.

Feb. 24 – Free Sugar Cookie Sunday. One per customer, at Farmington and Sandy locations only.

Feb. 25 – Happy Big 10, Blue Lemon! Free birthday cake in all locations served from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The first 100 customers who make a purchase on Feb. 25 at all locations will get to open a birthday envelope and get a surprise.

A birthday party will take place Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m. at Blue Lemon, 11372 S. State, Sandy. Owners Aaron and Lychelle Day will present a donation to Five.12 that day. The nonprofit charity fills Utah County school backpacks with food to take home to their families for the weekend, according to the news release. Visit bluelemon.com/calendar for more information.

Lehi Mills, 833 E. Main, Lehi, was recently rebranded, according to a news release. The rebrand gives the company a modern look that stays true to its family roots and quality, said President Steve Brailsford in the news release. The redesign includes a new logo, packaging and interactive e-commerce website. A Belgian and whole grain waffle mix was also announced. Local grocery stores should offer the new look and products over the next three to six months. The company plans to begin national distribution of its products this year. For more information, visit lehirollermills.com.

Olive Garden recently added a new appetizer to the menu. The chicken alfredo pizza fritta is available as an appetizer during lunch and dinner and starts at $6.99. The fried pizza dough, stuffed with a blend of chicken, three cheeses and alfredo sauce, is served with homemade alfredo and marinara sauce, according to a news release. Visit olivegarden.com for more information.

The Bountiful Davis Art Center recently announced its fifth annual Plein Air Competition. Traditional painting participants must bring their unpainted canvases and surfaces to the art center between Feb. 9 and Feb. 16 for stamping. Nontraditional media, including embroidery, collage and sculpture, is also being accepted this year. Artists may enter up to five pieces. The entry fee is $10 per piece. Art must be created on-site and primarily outdoors anywhere in Utah between Feb. 9 and Feb. 23. Artists must bring their completed pieces to the art center by Feb. 23. Submitted pieces will be on display at the center March 1-29. For more information about the competition, contact Bountiful Davis Art Center at 801 295-3618 or [email protected] Visit bdac.org/plein-air-competition for additional details.

Marie Callender’s, with locations in Salt Lake City and Layton, announced their “Whole Pie To Go” sale will run through Feb. 28. Guests can choose from more than 20 varieties, according to a news release. Prices start at $7.99. The pie sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotional pies. Fruit pies include apple, cherry, French apple and peach. Cream pies are $8.99 and include banana cream, chocolate cream, coconut cream and custard. Specialty pies are $9.99 and include chocolate satin, cream cheese and Kahlua cream cheese. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information.

Cedar City Arts Council is accepting applications from Iron County residents for mini-grants through Feb. 28. State grants are available for music, dance, literature, theater, folk art, visual arts organizations and individuals, according to a news release. Cedar City Arts Council grants are offered twice a year, up to $500 for organizations and individuals. For eligibility and more information, email [email protected] or visit cedarcityartscouncil.org/support/quick-grants.

The Utah Southern Idaho SCBWI Illustrators Conference will be March 2 at the National Society of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers, 3261 E. 2920 South, Millcreek. Registration is now open. Presenters include Caldecott Honor winner, author-illustrator Molly Idle, agent Kevin Lewis from Erin Murphy Literary Agency and author-illustrator Julie Olson. The conference opens at 8:30 a.m. Tickets prices are $115 for general, $105 for students and $90 for SCBWI members. Visit utahsouthidaho.scbwi.org for more information.

Craft Lake City is accepting applications for their Kid Row at the DIY Festival in August. Kid Row is designed for artisans ages 14 and younger to sell, promote and exhibit their work, according to a news release. Last year, 22 young artisans were featured at the event. Youths can apply online at craftlakecity.com/diy-festival. Applications are due April 4. Kid Row will take place Aug. 10 in downtown Salt Lake City. First-time applicants are invited to attend the “Application Assistance Days” class where staff will offer assistance with the application process. A limited number of scholarships will be available to eligible young artisans. Visit craftlakecity.com for more details.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email [email protected].