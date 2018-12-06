Click here to see additional holiday events.

MUSIC/DANCE

“Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas 2” with the Brett Raymond Imitation Jazz Trio, Dec. 7, 7 p.m., Fort Douglas Post Theater, 245 Fort Douglas Blvd., University of Utah, $15 (bit.ly/jazzylittlechristmas2 or brettraymond.com)

“Sing a Song of Bethlehem,” Dec. 7, 7 p.m., Layton High School, 440 Lancer Lane, Layton, $7 donation suggested (davismasterchorale.org)

“The River,” with Ethel and Robert Mirabal, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, de Jong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $18 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“A Kurt Bestor Christmas: Peace on Earth,” Dec. 7-8, 7:30 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $40-$45 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

Salt Lake City 7, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Miners Union Hall, 294 S. Main, Helper, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Weber State University Percussion Ensemble, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Garrison Choral Room 136, WSU, Ogden, $4.50-$7 (801-626-8500 or weber.edu/artscalendar)

“Nutcracker” with Utah Metropolitan Ballet, Dec. 7-19, dates and times vary, Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $24-$35 (utahmetropolitanballet.org)

Ring Around the Rose: Repertory Dance Theatre, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-noon, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $5 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

David Archuleta, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., Logan High School, 162 W. 100 South, Logan, tickets are sold-out, email [email protected] to be put on the waitlist (davidarchuleta.com/home/live)

Lark and Spur, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Timpanogos Chorale, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., American Fork Junior High School, 20 W. 1120 North, American Fork, free (801-756-2204 or facebook.com/TimpanogosChorale)

Weber State University Alumni Singers Winter Concert, Dec. 8 and 10, 7:15 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 880 28th St., Ogden, free (801-626-8500 or weber.edu/artscalendar)

Ned LeDoux, Dec. 8, 8 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $25 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Particle with the Black Lillies, Dec. 8, 9 p.m., The State Room, 638 S. State, $22, for adults ages 21 and older (801-596-3560 or thestateroom.com)

Handel’s “Messiah,” Dec. 9-10, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City, free but tickets required, children 6 and older are welcome with adult supervision (435-233-8213 or myosu.org)

West Valley Symphony of Utah, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

David Archuleta, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., Utah Valley University, UCCU Center, Orem, $24.90-$54.90 (davidarchuleta.com/home/live)

Gentri’s “Finding Christmas,” Dec. 10-11, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $30-$180 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Hayley Kirkland and Company B, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Odyssey Dance Theatre’s “Redux Nut-Cracker,” Dec. 12-22, times vary, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, U., $20-$40 children under age 6 not permitted (801-581-7100 or odysseydance.com)

The Oak Ridge Boys’ “Shine the Light on Christmas,” Dec. 13, 8 p.m., America First Event Center at SUU, 152 S. 800 West, Cedar City, $16-$26 (tbirdtickets.com)

“A Diamond Holiday,” Dec. 13-22, dates and times vary, Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $15-$25 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

Christmas on Temple Square, through Dec. 22, times vary, select locations on Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

GETTING OUT

Winter Boutique, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kearns Senior Center, 4581 W. 4715 South, Kearns, boutique to benefit the Kearns Senior Center (facebook.com/KearnsSeniorCenter)

Grinchmas Eve Festival, Dec. 7, 5-7 p.m.; Dec. 8, 4-7 p.m., Farmington High School, 548 W. Glovers Lane, Farmington, free; tickets to “The Grinch” play, $10 (dancethegrinch.com)

The Great Christmas Adventure, Dec. 7-23, dates and times vary, Timpanogos Valley Theater, 90 N. 100 West, Heber City, $10 for general, free for children ages 2 and younger, reservations required (800-530-5980 or thegreatchristmasadventure.com)

Santa Breakfast, Dec. 8, 9-11:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 777 S. 1300 East, $7 for general, $4 for children ages 7 and younger (801-664-1865)

Brunch with Santa, Dec. 8, 15 and 22, 10 a.m.-noon or noon-2 p.m., Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel, 150 W. 500 South, $39.95 for adults, $24.50 for children ages 4-13 (801-401-2000 or deals.marriott.com/sheraton/usa/ut/salt-lake-city/brunchwithsanta)

Winter Give-Away, Dec. 13 and 20, 9 a.m., MOSAIC, Interfaith-Ministries, 4392 S. 900 East, free essentials to those in need (lssu.org/calendar)

Lighted Christmas Cruise on the Provo River, through Dec. 22, Monday-Thursday, 6:30-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 6:30-10 p.m., CLAS Ropes Course, 3606 W. Center, Provo, $8 for general, free for children ages 2 and younger (801-373-8897 or clasropes.com)

“A Very SUMA Holiday,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

“Festival of the Seas,” through Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students, military and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children under age 2 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Trees of Diversity, through Dec. 31, dates and times vary, Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (801-965-5100 or culturalcelebration.org)

ZooLights, through Dec. 31, Thursday-Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m.; Sunday-Wednesday, 5:30-9 p.m.; closed Christmas Day, Utah's Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $9.95 for adults, $8.95 for seniors, $7.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger (hoglezoo.org)

Lights at Temple Square, through Jan. 1, 2019, dusk-10 p.m., Temple Square, 50 N. Temple, free (templesquare.com)

Spanish Fork Festival of Lights, through Jan. 1, 2019, 6-10 p.m., Canyon View Park, 3300 E. Powerhouse Road, Spanish Fork, $8 per car, $22 per commercial van or vehicle towing a trailer, $30 per bus (spanishfork.org/fol)

The Leonardo holiday pricing, daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Leonardo Museum, 209 E. 500 South, $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military with ID, $6 for children ages 3-15 (801-531-9800 or theleonardo.org)

Downtown Winter Market, Saturdays through April 20, 2019, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St. (slcfarmersmarket.org)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Juanito Bandito’s Christmas Carol,” Dec. 7-8 and 10-11, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 8, 2 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $18-$32 for adults, $13-$27 for children ages 3-11, no children under age 3 (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

“Little Women,” Dec. 7-22, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Tuck Everlasting,” Dec. 7-17, dates and times vary, Kensington Theater Company, 11709 S. 5115 West, South Jordan, $10-$12 (801-382-9328 or kensingtontheatre.org)

“The Forgotten Carols,” Dec. 10-11, 7:30 p.m., Cox Auditorium, Dixie State University, St. George, $19.50-$36.50, children ages 2 and younger not allowed (801-668-0419 or forgottencarols.com/shows)

“The Wizard of Oz,” Dec. 10, 2018-Feb. 2, 2019, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $44-$48 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Finding Neverland,” Dec. 7-9, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$125 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Radium Girls,” Dec. 7-8, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $9-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” through Dec. 15, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $14 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

"The Gift of the Magi," through Dec. 17, dates and times vary, Midvale Performing Arts Center, 695 W. Center Street, Midvale, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger, seniors, students with ID and groups of 10 or more (sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $8-$15 (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $24-$29 for adults, $18-$23 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Elf: The Musical,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Barlow Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.75 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“A Fairly Potter Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for children ages 12 and younger, seniors and students, tickets $1 more at door (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“Fairy Tale Christmas,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Hafen Theater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $29-$44; dinner and show package, $25-$50 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The First Christmas,” through Dec. 22, dates vary, 7 p.m., The Hive Collaborative, 591 S. 300 West, Provo, $9-$15, no children under age 3 (hivetix.com)

“Five Carols for Christmas,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Leishman Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Miracle on 34th Street,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” through Dec. 15, dates and times vary, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $30-$45, children under age 5 not admitted (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, sold out, call for details (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Muffet’s Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Savior of the World,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $10 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“How the Grouch Stole Christmas,” through Jan. 5, 2019, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” through Jan. 5, 2019, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

IMPROV/COMEDY

Jim Gaffigan, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $32-$56+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Allegiance: The Broadway Musical,” Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12-$14 (cinemark.com); and Megaplex Pineview, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George and The Junction, 2351 Kiesel Ave., Ogden, $12.76-$16.07 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Bishop’s Wife,” Dec. 11, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“Bumblebee,” early-access screening, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $7.21-$14.69 (megaplexthreatres.com)

“Buttons,” Dec. 8, 12:55 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, $9.57-$11.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“A Christmas Story,” Dec. 7-13, times vary, Cinemark Movies 9, 9539 S. 700 East, Sandy, $2-$2.25 (cinemark.com); and Dec. 10, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (viridiancenter.org)

“The Greatest Showman,” through Dec. 13, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $5.34-$7.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” Dec. 12, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway, $8 (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“The Insufferable Groo,” Dec. 11, 7 p.m., Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $10, includes question and answer with Stephen Groo and producers (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Jim Henson’s Holiday Special,” Dec. 10, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com); and Dec. 10, 4 and 7 p.m., Megaplex Pineview, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George and The District Megaplex, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan, $9.62-$11.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Madeline’s Madeline,” Dec. 11, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“The Man Who Invented Christmas,” Dec. 7-13, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $5.34-$12.02 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Never Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki,” Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., Cinemark 16, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Peter Pan,” Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Schindler’s List,” through Dec. 13, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $5.34-$14.69 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” early-access screening, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.; Dec. 8, 2 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $7.21-$14.69 (megaplextheatres.com)

“White Christmas,” Dec. 9 and 12, 2 and 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $6.75-$7.50 (cinemark.com)

FOOD CLASSES

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, holiday cooking class, Dec. 7, 3:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

ART CLASSES

Family Day, Dec. 8, 2-4 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

"Family Art Saturday: Data Selfies," Dec. 8, 2-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, $5 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Leather Journals, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, $40 (craftlakecity.com/workshops)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, “Sense of Place, Great Salt Lake,” by Kelly Baisley and Virginia Catherall, opening reception Dec. 7, 6 p.m.; on display through Jan. 11, 2019 (801-245-7270)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Shirley Smith, opening reception Dec. 7, 6 p.m.; on display through Dec. 31 (801-628-9592)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Cold Cold Cold!” by various artists, opening receptions Dec. 7, 6 p.m., and Dec. 8, 2 p.m.; on display through Jan. 12, 2019 (801-363-4088)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty; on display Dec. 7-Oct. 19, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Robert Mellor, opening reception Dec. 7, 6 p.m.; on display through January 2019 (801-666-8968)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, photography of Louise R. Shaw, artist reception Dec. 13, 2 p.m.; on display through Dec. 31 (801-298-0290)

Logan Gallery Walk, participating locations in downtown Logan, Dec. 7, 6 p.m. (cachearts.org/gallerywalk)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Small Works Exhibition,” by various artists, opening reception Dec. 7, 6 p.m.; on display Dec. 7-Jan. 12, 2019 (801-355-3383

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Simulacra,” by local artists, opening reception Dec. 7, 6 p.m.; on display Dec. 4-30 (801-651-3937)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Open Spaces,” by Jeff Bust, through Dec. 20 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Brad Teare, through December (801-328-2231 or anthonysfineart.com)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Basket Case,” by Sergio Mora, through Dec. 27 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through Dec. 31; and “A Visual Journal: The Artwork of Henry B. Eyring,” through Jan. 21. 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Stronger Ties,” collaborative paintings by artists with disabilities, through Dec. 22 (801-594-8651)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Lunares, through December (craftlakecity.com)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South #201, “LeConte Stewart: Works from 1920-1950,” through Jan. 4, 2019 (801-581-8143 or daviddeefinearts.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, 40th Anniversary Show, through Dec. 31 (801-533-8245)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Annual Winter Group Show, through Jan. 11, 2019 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Glass Art Show, through Dec. 18 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “Utah ’18: Craft, Photography and Video/Digital,” by Utah artists, through Jan. 11, 2019 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “What I Brought in My Luggage: Relics of Lost Lives,” by various artists, through Dec. 21; and “Sparking Creative Minds: Inventions and Innovations Over Time,” by Salt Lake Arts Academy students, through Jan. 4, 2019 (801-524-8200)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Winter Scenes and Holiday Dreams,” by local artists, through Jan. 2, 2019; and “Revolution Curated: Original Art of Yan’an’s New Society 1955-1984,” through Feb. 27, 2019 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29; “Security Questions,” by Daniel Everett, through Jan. 12, 2019; “Information Density,” by Molly Morin, through Jan. 12, 2019; “Lord I — The Records Keeper,” by Lori Damiano, through Jan. 18, 2019; and “Whoop Dee Doo,” directed by Matt Roche and Jaimie Warren, through March 3, 2019 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9; “Site Lines,” by University of Utah Art Faculty, through Jan. 6, 2019; and “salt 14,” by Yang Yonglian, through June 2, 2019 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Solace,” by Pablo Cruz Ayala, and “Effet de Neige,” curated by Nancy Andruk Olson, through Dec. 21 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; “For Home and Country: Posters and Propaganda From the Great War,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Backcountry,” by Bridgette Meinhold, through Dec. 22 (435-649-3001)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Park City Collects” and “Dreamscapes,” by various artists, through Jan. 6, 2019 (435-649-8882)

Meyer Gallery, 305 Main, Park City, “On the Edge of Winter,” by Douglas Aagard, through Dec. 20 (meyergallery.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Winter Follows,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through January 2019 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, Utah State University, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” works by 172 artists, through Dec. 15 (435-797-0163)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “The Greatest Photographs of the American West,” by the National Geographic Society, through Dec. 31 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “The Gift of Art” miniature show, by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Dec. 19 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, Fall 2018 BFA Thesis Exhibition, by WSU students in the Department of Visual Art and Design, through Dec. 14 (801-626-6420)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Encounter Korea,” by Korean-American and Korean artists, through Dec. 29 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 33rd Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah, “Journeys: Monomyth and Transformation” and a youth art competition, through Jan. 16, 2019; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, Faculty Art Show by UVU School of the Arts faculty members, through Dec. 8; and “What Type?” curated by Brandon Truscott and Jim Godfrey, through Dec. 23 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Hanukkah Celebration, Dec. 7, 1-4 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $10 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Grinchmas Eve Festival, Dec. 7, 5-7 p.m.; Dec. 8, 4-7 p.m., Farmington High School, 548 W. Glovers Lane, Farmington, free; tickets to “The Grinch” play, $10 (dancethegrinch.com)

“Wonderland,” Dec. 7-8 and 10, 6:30 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $6 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Santa on Towne Center Drive, Dec. 7-22, Fridays and Saturdays, times vary, 1600 West Towne Center Drive, South Jordan, free (sjc.utah.gov)

Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 8 and 15, 8-10 a.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $33 for children, $38 for adults, $26 for children for members, $31 for adults for members, space is limited (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Santa Breakfast, Dec. 8, 9-11:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 777 S. 1300 East, $7 for general, $4 for children ages 7 and younger (801-664-1865)

Brunch with Santa, Dec. 8, 15 and 22, 10 a.m.-noon or noon-2 p.m., Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel, 150 W. 500 South, $39.95 for adults, $24.50 for children ages 4-13 (801-401-2000 or deals.marriott.com/sheraton/usa/ut/salt-lake-city/brunchwithsanta)

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” through Jan. 5, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Present Rescue” with Cricut Maker for teens and adults, Dec. 7, 10 a.m., bring own materials (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, Yule Feast for teens, Dec. 7, 3 p.m.; and read to a dog, Dec. 8, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Pinkalicious” preview, Dec. 7, 3 p.m.; and Diwali celebration, Dec. 8, 2 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East, “The Shoemaker and the Elves” puppet show, Dec. 7, 3:30 p.m.; and a visit with Santa, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, Vortex Cannon creation for tweens, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., laser tag for teens, Dec. 7, 7 p.m., register at calendar.slcolibrary.org/events (801-943-4636)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, read to a dog, Dec. 8, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, ceramic paint day, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Hunter Library, 4740 W. 4100 South, West Valley City, Yu-Gi-Oh! Tournament, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, “The Shoemaker and the Elves” puppet show, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Scientific Saturdays: Soda Pop Battery for teens and tweens,” Dec. 8, 2 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Pinocchio 3000,” Dec. 8, 2 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F Street, “Nightmare Before Christmas” party for tweens and teens, Dec. 8, 3 p.m. (801-594-8651)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Utah Community Action recently announced that it was selected to receive a grant of new children's books, according to a press release. The donation from the Molina Foundation is part of its Book Buddies 2018 program to promote literacy. The donation event was held at Utah Community Action Head Start on Thursday, Dec. 6. The Book Buddies literacy program is designed to provide free educational resources to help children, parents and caregivers engage in reading and learning time together, according to the press release. Visit utahca.org for more information about Utah Community Action.

Pioneer Theatre Company will host auditions on Dec. 12 for “La Cage aux Folles” and “Grease.” Auditions for Actors’ Equity Association members will be noon-1 p.m., and general auditions will be held 1-5 p.m. Callbacks will be by invitation only. Rehearsal dates for “La Cage aux Folles” will be March 4-14, 2019, with performance dates March 15-16, 2019. Rehearsal dates for “Grease” will be April 15-May 9, 2019, with performance dates May 10-25. Auditions will be held in the Babcock Theatre at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East. The audition sign-up sheet is posted in room 325. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information for more details.

Roots of Humanity Foundation recently announced a call for entries for their art competition. Children in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to submit a favorite drawing or painting online through Dec. 27. The top three winning entries will be reproduced in glass and auctioned to help support the international art-glass project “Roots and Humanity,” according to a news release. For more information, visit rootsofhumanityfoundation.org.

Tracy Aviary recently announced a collaboration with Caffe Ibis in the release of a new coffee label that benefits the environment and helps birds in the wild. According to a press release, the new Condor Coffee will support multiple nonprofit organizations. Caffe Ibis works with Cafe Femenino in Peru, an organization that empowers women in the coffee industry, according to the release. A portion of all Condor Coffee sold will go toward Tracy Aviary’s conservation initiatives. The new coffee is triple certified: Fairtrade, organic and Smithsonian “Bird-Friendly.” Condor Coffee can currently be purchased at the Bird Feeder Cafe at Tracy Aviary and Caffe Ibis and will soon be available at Harmons stores. More information about Condor Coffee can be found at caffeibis.com.

