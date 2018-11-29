Click here to see additional holiday events.

MUSIC/DANCE

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” in Concert with Utah Symphony, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $29-$62 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“A Soulful Christmas Celebration” with Unity Gospel Choir, Loren Allred, Jenny Oaks Baker and the Bonner Family, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., UCCU Event Center, Utah Valley University, Orem, $15-$50 (dbunitygospelchoir.org)

Browning String Trio, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, $4-$7 (801-626-8500 or weber.edu/artscalendar)

Metallica, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $132-$589+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Timpanogos Symphony Orchestra’s “Carols of Christmas,” Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., Timberline Middle School, 500 W. Canyon Crest Road, Alpine, $9-$12 (801-210-2466 or thetso.org)

“Will the Sheep Come to Be Cleaned,” Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S. 800 West, $10-$15 (facebook.com/sugarspacefoundation)

The Salt Lake Children’s Choir, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, 8 p.m., Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 E. South Temple, free, for ages 6 and older (801-537-1412 or facebook.com/saltlakechildrenschoir)

“Soiree Musicale,” Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $30 for general, $10 for Kayenta students (kayentaarts.com)

Angel Vivaldi and Nita Strauss, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Club X, 445 S. 400 West, $20-$22, for adults 21 and older (facebook.com/angelvivaldi)

“Vivaldi by Candlelight, Ciao London!” Dec. 1, 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12 C St., $50 (utahdiplomacy.org)

Choir and Orchestra Holiday Concert, Dec. 2, 5:30 and 8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Church, 514 24th St., Ogden, $4.50-$7 (801-626-8500 or weber.edu/artscalendar)

WSU String Project and Ogden Youth Orchestra, Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., Browning Center, Austad Auditorium, Weber State University, Ogden, free (801-626-8500 or weber.edu/artscalendar)

Beehive Statesmen Chorus, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

David Archuleta, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., Burns Arena, Dixie State University, St. George, $39-$59 (davidarchuleta.com/home/live)

The Lower Lights, Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 6-8, 7 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents Circle, $15-$35 (tickets.utah.edu)

Jim Brickman’s “A Joyful Christmas,” Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $45-$75 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

WSU Chamber Ensembles, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Garrison Choral Room 136, Weber State University, Ogden, free (801-626-8500 or weber.edu/artscalendar)

Timpanogos Chorale, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, free (801-756-2204 or facebook.com/TimpanogosChorale)

Hayley Kirkland and Company B, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“A Kurt Bestor Christmas: Peace on Earth,” Dec. 6-8, 7:30 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $40-$45 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

Tengger Cavalry, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, $15-$18 (theurbanloungeslc.com)

Christmas on Temple Square, through Dec. 22, times vary, select locations on Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

GETTING OUT

Inspirational Art Association’s Christmas Season Art Showcase, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Bonneville Room, 15 E. South Temple, free (inspirationalartassociation.com)

Festival of Trees, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for children ages 2-11 (intermountainhealthcare.org)

Christkindlmarkt, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., This Is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., free (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

ZooLights, Nov. 30-Dec. 31, Thursday-Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m.; Sunday-Wednesday, 5:30-9 p.m.; closed Christmas Day, Utah's Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $9.95 for adults, $8.95 for seniors, $7.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger (hoglezoo.org)

Alpine Living Nativity, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, dates and times vary, 317 Heritage Hills Drive, Alpine, $25, tickets are limited and required, proceeds go to Toys For Tots (alpinelivingnativity.org)

Holiday Open House, Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Gingerbread Festival, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, $5 for children ages 1-15, free for adults (bdac.org)

“The Price is Right Live,” Dec. 1, 4 and 8 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, University of Utah, $35-$55, seating is limited (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

Advent Lessons and Carols, Dec. 2, 4 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Mark, 231 E. 100 South, free (stmarksutah.org)

Winter Give-Away, Dec. 4-5, 8 a.m.; Dec. 6, 13 and 20, 9 a.m., MOSAIC, Interfaith-Ministries, 4392 S. 900 East, free essentials to those in need (lssu.org/calendar)

“T-Rex: The Four-Ton Roadrunner From Hell,” Dec. 4, 7-8 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $15 (kayentaarts.com)

$1 Winter Wednesday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $1 (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

“The Utah War (1857-1858): A Soldier’s Perspective,” Dec. 5, 4-4:35 p.m., Hutchings Museum, 55 N. Center, Lehi, $4 for adults, $3 for children (801-768-7361 or hutchingsmuseum.education/events)

Winter Boutique, Dec. 6-7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kearns Senior Center, 4581 W. 4715 South, Kearns, boutique to benefit the Kearns Senior Center (facebook.com/KearnsSeniorCenter)

Grinchmas Eve Festival, Dec. 6-7, 5-7 p.m.; Dec. 8, 4-7 p.m., Farmington High School, 548 W. Glovers Lane, Farmington, free; tickets to “The Grinch” play, $10 (dancethegrinch.com)

Gingerbread House Display, through Dec. 6, dates and times vary, Gale Center, 10300 S. Beckstead Lane, South Jordan, free (801-446-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

“A Very SUMA Holiday,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

"The World of 'Wicked,'" through Dec. 17, City Creek Center, Main Street Sky Bridge, 50 S. Main, free (shopcitycreekcenter.com)

“Festival of the Seas,” through Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students, military and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children under age 2 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Trees of Diversity, through Dec. 31, dates and times vary, Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (801-965-5100 or culturalcelebration.org)

Lights at Temple Square, through Jan. 1, 2019, dusk-10 p.m., Temple Square, 50 N. Temple, free (templesquare.com)

Spanish Fork Festival of Lights, through Jan. 1, 2019, 6-10 p.m., Canyon View Park, 3300 E. Powerhouse Road, Spanish Fork, $8 per car, $22 per commercial van or vehicle towing a trailer, $30 per bus (spanishfork.org/fol)

The Leonardo holiday pricing, daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Leonardo Museum, 209 E. 500 South, $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military with ID, $6 for children ages 3-15 (801-531-9800 or theleonardo.org)

Downtown Winter Market, Saturdays through April 20, 2019, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St. (slcfarmersmarket.org)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Five Carols for Christmas,” Nov. 30-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Leishman Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Nov. 30-Dec. 15, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $14 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 30-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“A Fairly Potter Christmas Carol,” Nov. 30-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for children ages 12 and younger, seniors and students, tickets $1 more at door (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“The First Christmas,” Nov. 30-Dec. 22, dates vary, 7 p.m., The Hive Collaborative, 591 S. 300 West, Provo, $9-$15, no children under age 3 (hivetix.com)

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” Nov. 30-Dec. 15, dates and times vary, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $30-$45, children under age 5 not admitted (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“Miracle on 34th Street,” Nov. 30-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“The Forgotten Carols,” Dec. 1, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Logan High School, 162 W. 100 South, Logan, $18-$30, children ages 2 and younger not allowed (801-668-0419 or forgottencarols.com/shows)

“A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 1-22, dates and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $8-$15 (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 1-24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, sold out, call for details (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” Dec. 1-Jan. 5, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“The Forgotten Carols,” Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., Dee Events Center, Weber State University, Ogden, $12-$35.50, no children under age 2 allowed (801-668-0419 or forgottencarols.com/shows)

“Finding Neverland,” Dec. 4-9, 3 and 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$125 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"The Gift of the Magi," Dec. 6-17, dates and times vary, Midvale Performing Arts Center, 695 W. Center Street, Midvale, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger, seniors, students with ID and groups of 10 or more (sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” Dec. 6-22, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” and “A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 1, 2 p.m., Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $10-$20, free for junior high and high school students with ID at box office, no children under age 5 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“Finding Neverland,” Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $45-$65 (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

“Radium Girls,” through Dec. 8, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $9-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” through Dec. 15, Alpine Community Theater, 839 N. 900 East, American Fork, $10-$15 (801-404-0736 or alpinecommunitytheater.org)

“Elf: The Musical,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Barlow Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.75 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Fairy Tale Christmas,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Hafen Theater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $29-$44; dinner and show package, $25-$50 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $24-$29 for adults, $18-$23 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Muffet’s Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Savior of the World,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $10 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“How the Grouch Stole Christmas,” through Jan. 5, 2019, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

IMPROV/COMEDY

Jim Gaffigan, Dec. 1 and 7, 8 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $32-$56+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Allegiance to Broadway,” Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12-$14 (cinemark.com)

“Arthur Christmas,” Dec. 10, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (viridiancenter.org)

“Don Quixote,” Bolshoi Ballet, Dec. 2, 12:55 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $15-$17 (cinemark.com)

“Elliot the Littlest Reindeer,” Dec. 1, 10 a.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $7.21-$10.69 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Greatest Showman,” through Dec. 6, times vary, Megaplex Main Street, 905 S. Main, St. George, $3.46-$4.79 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The King and I,” Dec. 4, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $12.81-$16.07 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Magic Flute,” Metropolitan Opera, Dec. 1, 12:55 p.m., select cinemark Theatres, $12-$15 (cinemark.com)

“The Man Who Invented Christmas,” Dec. 4, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us,” Dec. 1, 12:55 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $9.59-$11.76 (megaplextheatres.com); Dec. 1, 12:55 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Superman,” Dec. 3, 7 p.m., Megaplex Thanksgiving Point, 2935 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, and Legacy Crossing, 1075 W. Legacy Crossing Blvd., Centerville, $9.62-$11.75 (megaplextheatres.com); and

Cinemark University Mall, 1010 S. 800 East, Orem, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

Utah Film Grad Showcase, Dec. 4, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Bountiful Library, 725 S. Main, Bountiful, Jessica Day George, author of “The Rose Legacy,” Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m.; and 3rd Annual Christmas Poetry Reading by Judge Thomas L. Kay, Dec. 5, 7 p.m. (801-451-1760 or co.davis.ut.us/library)

ART CLASSES

“Forgotten Masters and Monuments: Simon Vouet,” Nov. 30, 4-5:30 p.m., Brigham Young University, Museum of Art, Provo, free (classicistutah.org)

Snow Days, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-noon, Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, Ogden, free (weber.edu/artscalendar)

Paint Party, Dec. 1, 1 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $20 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Site Lines Artist Gallery Talks: Recent Work by University Utah Art Faculty,” Dec. 5, 1-3 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Solace,” by Pablo Cruz Ayala, and “Effet de Neige,” curated by Nancy Andruk Olson, opening reception Nov. 30, 6 p.m.; on display through Dec. 21 (801-295-3618)

Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Bonneville Room, 15 E. South Temple, Inspirational Art Association's Ninth Annual Christmas Season Art Showcase, by 38 artists; on display through Dec. 1 (inspirationalartassociation.com)

Meyer Gallery, 305 Main, Park City, “On the Edge of Winter,” by Douglas Aagard, opening reception, Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m.; on display Nov. 30-Dec. 20 (meyergallery.com)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, Fall 2018 BFA Thesis Exhibition, by WSU students in the Department of Visual Art and Design, opening reception Nov. 30, 7 p.m; on display Nov. 30-Dec. 14 (801-626-6420)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Open Spaces,” by Jeff Bust, through Dec. 20 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Brad Teare, through Dec. 8 (801-328-2231 or anthonysfineart.com)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Basket Case,” by Sergio Mora, through Dec. 27 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through Dec. 31; and “A Visual Journal: The Artwork of Henry B. Eyring,” through Jan. 21. 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Stronger Ties,” collaborative paintings by artists with disabilities, through Dec. 22 (801-594-8651)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Lunares, through December (craftlakecity.com)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South #201, “LeConte Stewart: Works from 1920-1950,” through Jan. 4, 2019 (801-581-8143 or daviddeefinearts.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, 40th Anniversary Show, through Dec. 31 (801-533-8245)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Robert Mellor, through January 2019 (801-666-8968)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Point of View,” by Tom Judd and Kiki Gaffney, through Jan. 12, 2019 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Annual Winter Group Show, through Jan. 11, 2019 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Glass Art Show, through Dec. 18 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “Utah’ 18: Craft, Photography and Video/Digital,” by Utah artists, through Jan. 11, 2019 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Photography From the East,” by East High School students, through Dec. 2; “What I Brought in My Luggage: Relics of Lost Lives,” by various artists, through Dec. 21; and “Sparking Creative Minds: Inventions and Innovations Over Time,” by Salt Lake Arts Academy students, through Jan. 4, 2019 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Seeing the Sacred,” by various artists, through Dec. 2 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Winter Scenes and Holiday Dreams,” by local artists, through Jan. 2, 2019; and “Revolution Curated: Original Art of Yan’an’s New Society 1955-1984,” through Feb. 27, 2019 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29; “Security Questions,” by Daniel Everett, through Jan. 12, 2019; “Information Density,” by Molly Morin, through Jan. 12, 2019; “Lord I — The Records Keeper,” by Lori Damiano, through Jan. 18, 2019; and “Whoop Dee Doo,” directed by Matt Roche and Jaimie Warren, through March 3, 2019 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9; “Site Lines,” by University of Utah Art Faculty, through Jan. 6, 2019; and “salt 14,” by Yang Yonglian, through June 2, 2019 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Solace,” by Pablo Cruz Ayala, and “Effet de Neige,” curated by Nancy Andruk Olson, through Dec. 21 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; “For Home and Country: Posters and Propaganda From the Great War,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Backcountry,” by Bridgette Meinhold, through Dec. 22 (435-649-3001)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Park City Collects” and “Dreamscapes,” by various artists, through Jan. 6, 2019 (435-649-8882)

Meyer Gallery, 305 Main, Park City, “On the Edge of Winter,” by Douglas Aagard, through Dec. 20 (meyergallery.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Winter Follows,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through January 2019 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, Utah State University, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” works by 172 artists, through Dec. 15 (435-797-0163)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “The Greatest Photographs of the American West,” by the National Geographic Society, through Dec. 31 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “The Gift of Art” Miniature Show, by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Dec. 19 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, Fall 2018 BFA Thesis Exhibition, by WSU students in the Department of Visual Art and Design, through Dec. 14 (801-626-6420)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Encounter Korea,” by Korean-American and Korean artists, through Dec. 29 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 33rd Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah, “Journeys: Monomyth and Transformation” and a youth art competition, through Jan. 16, 2019; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, Faculty Art Show by UVU School of the Arts faculty members, through Dec. 8; and “What Type?” curated by Brandon Truscott and Jim Godfrey, through Dec. 23 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Gingerbread Festival, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, $5 for children ages 1-15, free for adults (bdac.org)

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” Dec. 1-Jan. 5, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, read to a dog, Dec. 1, 11 a.m. (801-264-2580)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, read to a dog, Dec. 1, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, a visit from Santa, Nov. 1, 11 a.m. (801-948-7858)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, read to a dog, Dec. 1, 1 p.m. (801-594-8611)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, Wild Wonders, Dec. 1, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, holiday letter writing for teens, Nov. 1, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, read to a dog, Dec. 1, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Repertory Dance Theatre is accepting submissions through Dec. 1 for RDT’s Regalia Choreography Competition in February, according to a news release. Proposals will be accepted from choreographers working as professionals or pre-professionals ages 20 and older. The announcement of the selected submissions will be made Jan. 1, 2019. The four selected competitors will advance and compete for the commission by creating a five- to seven-minute work in four hours on Feb. 9, 2019, during RDT’s Regalia event. The winner of the Regalia competition will be awarded a commission of $3,000 during the 2019-2020 season to create a piece 8-10 minutes in length featuring 6-8 dancers. The deadline for submission is Dec. 1. Visit rdtutah.org/shows/regalia2019 for more information, including submission requirements.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a three-course, $30 dinner menu this month. Chef Andy Morrison’s dinners will include a choice of soup or salad and end with a dessert choice of espresso, gelato and cookie or sorbet. Herb-roasted game hen with grilled endives, roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese and herbs will be served Nov. 30-Dec. 6. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, will feature three-course meals for $30 this month. Chef Efren Benitez will offer nightly dinner specials including a choice of soup or salad and a dessert. Through Dec. 2, the menu will include pan-roasted halibut with lemon cake roulade for dessert. Reservations are suggested. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

Pioneer Theatre Company will host auditions on Dec. 12 for “La Cage aux Folles” and “Grease.” Auditions for Actors’ Equity Association members will be noon-1 p.m., and general auditions will be held 1-5 p.m. Callbacks will be by invitation only. Rehearsal dates for “La Cage aux Follies” will be March 4-14, 2019, with performance dates March 15-16, 2019. Rehearsal dates for “Grease” will be April 15-May 9, 2019, with performance dates May 10-25. Auditions will be held in the Babcock Theatre at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East. The audition sign-up sheet will be posted in room 325 starting Dec. 5. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information for more details.

