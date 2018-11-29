Red Butte Garden is open all winter with art exhibits, family events, classes, and indoor and outdoor plant collections.

Shop local and visit Red Butte Garden for there 17th annual Holiday Open House and Art Fair on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The garden’s cozy Orangerie will be filled with one-of-a-kind handmade gifts created by 19 Utah artisans including fine jewelry, ceramic and gourd pottery, fiber art, photography, and more. Enjoy complimentary hot cider, hot chocolate, and free garden admission thanks to Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts, and Parks (ZAP).

Find the list of 2018 Holiday Open House Utah artisans here: https://www.redbuttegarden.org/holiday-open-house

Save 10 percent on all Red Butte Garden Gift Shop purchases on Dec. 1 and 2 as well. The gift shop features botanically inspired jewelry, house and holiday wares, sun hats, windchimes, lots of books, fairy-garden supplies, and more. Gift garden memberships also make great gifts for the garden-lovers in your life.

Dec. 1 and 2 will be a great opportunity to explore the 100-acre botanical garden winter wonderland for free. The garden is located in the foothills behind the University of Utah and on a clear day, the mountain and Salt Lake Valley views are truly spectacular. Wintertime is also the best time to view and appreciate the conifers and evergreen trees in the garden.

There are more than 500 evergreen or conifer tree species worldwide and more than 200 species in North America alone. Red Butte Garden is home to 216 different conifer taxa. The purpose of our conifer collection is to display a wide variety of conifer and evergreens emphasizing the diversity of size, form, color, and texture and to showcase the assortment of conifers available for use in the home landscape. You will find fir, pine, cedar, cypress, spruce, and juniper trees.

For more, see our plant collections page: https://www.redbuttegarden.org/plant-collections

Another fun way to explore the winter garden is with your family at our Winter Solstice Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Create winter crafts, sip hot cider, make a wish at the yule log, and celebrate the return of the light as the days begin to get longer.

For more info visit: https://www.redbuttegarden.org/winter-solstice

Red Butte Garden admission will be half-price December through February, so take advantage and explore our winter wonderland in the Wasatch Mountain foothills, snow or no snow.

RED BUTTE GARDEN

300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108

https://www.redbuttegarden.org / 801-585-0556

Half-price Garden Admission Dec. 1 – Feb. 28

Adults (ages 18-64) $7; Seniors (65+) $6; Military ID $6; Children (ages 3-17) $3.50; Children under age three Free; UU Faculty/Staff $6; UU students Free;

Free admission for Garden Members

Open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The garden is closed on Thanksgiving Day and December 24 - January 1

Red Butte Garden is Utah’s botanical garden and arboretum. Our mission is to connect people with plants and the beauty of living landscapes. Through our mission, we strive to create a community that understands, values, protects and is enriched by the world of plants.