MUSIC/DANCE

Ballet West’s “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 23-24, 7 p.m.; Nov. 24, 2 p.m., Browning Center, Weber State University, Ogden, $10-$45 (801-399-9214 or symphonyballet.org)

We Also Sing, Nov. 24, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

Lark and Spur, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“Messiah” Sing-In with Utah Symphony, Nov. 24-25, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $14-$31 (utahsymphony.org)

Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband Christmas, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for children ages 12 and under (801-689-8700 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

Christmas on Temple Square, Nov. 24-Dec. 22, times vary, select locations on Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

Cache Valley Civic Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 23-24, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 24 and 26, 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $12-$28, children ages 2 and younger not allowed (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

Crimson Harps, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 S. Campus Center Drive, free (umfa.utah.edu)

Melinda Kirigin-Voss and Brian Stucki, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband Christmas, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $15-$22 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” in Concert with Utah Symphony, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $29-$62 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” and “A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 1, 2 p.m., Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $10-$20, free for junior high and high school students with ID at box office, no children under age 5 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

Andrea Bocelli, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $79-$359+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

“Will the Sheep Come to be Cleaned,” Nov. 29-30, 7:30 p.m., Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S. 800 West, $10-$15 (facebook.com/sugarspacefoundation)

Metallica, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $132-$589+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

GETTING OUT

Pictures with Santa, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 7182 S. State, Midvale, free, accepting donations for Toys for Tots (shaneco.com)

“Clara’s Tea Party,” Nov. 24, 10:30 am.-noon and 12:30-2 p.m., Wadley Farm Castle, 35 E. 400 North, Lindon, $12 (utahmetropolitanballet.org)

Santa Claus, Nov. 24, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Box Elder County Courthouse, 1 S. Main, Brigham City, free (members.boxelderchamger.com)

“A Very SUMA Holiday,” Nov. 24-Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

Churros4Change Holiday Giving Fiesta, Nov. 27, 7 p.m., Kiln Coworking Space, 2701 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15-$295 (churros4change2018.eventbrite.com)

“Festival of the Seas,” Nov. 27-Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students, military and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children under age 2 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Gingerbread House Display, Nov. 27-Dec. 6, dates and times vary, Gale Center, 10300 S. Beckstead Lane, South Jordan, free (801-446-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

Festival of Trees, Nov. 28-Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for children ages 2-11; Nov. 28 family day ticket, $20 for six immediate family members (intermountainhealthcare.org)

Christkindlmarkt, Nov. 28-Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., This Is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., free (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

Alpine Living Nativity, Nov. 28-Dec. 3, excluding Sunday, times vary, 317 Heritage Hills Drive, Alpine, $25, tickets are limited and required, proceeds go to Toys For Tots (alpinelivingnativity.org)

Inspirational Art Association’s Christmas Season Art Showcase, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Bonneville Room, 15 E. South Temple, free (inspirationalartassociation.com)

Felt Penguin Ornaments craft, Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m., The Stockist, 875 E. 900 South, $35 (craftlakecity.com/workshops)

Trees of Diversity, through Dec. 31, dates and times vary, Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (801-965-5100 or culturalcelebration.org)

The Leonardo holiday pricing, daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Leonardo Museum, 209 E. 500 South, $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military with ID, $6 for children ages 3-15 (801-531-9800 or theleonardo.org)

Downtown Winter Market, Saturdays through April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St. (slcfarmersmarket.org)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Elf: The Musical,” Nov. 23-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Barlow Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.75 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 23-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 24-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $24-$29 for adults, $18-$23 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” Nov. 28-Dec. 15, Alpine Community Theater, 839 N. 900 East, American Fork, $10-$15 (801-404-0736 or alpinecommunitytheater.org)

“A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 29-Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Fairy Tale Christmas,” Nov. 29-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Hafen Theater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $29-$44; dinner and show package, $25-$50 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Finding Neverland,” Nov. 29-30, 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $45-$65 (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“The Addams Family Musical,” Nov. 23-24, 7:30 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $19-$50 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“The Scarlet Pimpernel,” Nov. 23-24, times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, sold out, call for details (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Radium Girls,” through Dec. 8, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $9-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Muffet’s Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Savior of the World,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $10 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“How the Grouch Stole Christmas,” through Jan. 5, 2019, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“The Greatest Showman,” through Nov. 29, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, Megaplex Main Street, 905 S. Main, St. George, $3.46-$4.79 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The House That Jack Built,” Nov. 28, 8 p.m., Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $10 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“The King and I,” Nov. 29 and Dec. 4, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $12.81-$16.07 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Overlord,” Nov. 27, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us,” Nov. 24, 12:55 p.m.; Nov. 26 and 28, 7 p.m.; Dec. 1, 12:55 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $9.59-$11.76 (megaplextheatres.com); and Nov. 24, 10 a.m.; Nov. 26 and 28, 7 p.m.; Dec. 1, 12:55 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Same Kind of Different as Me,” Nov. 27, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“Superman,” Nov. 25 and 27, 7 p.m., Megaplex Thanksgiving Point, 2935 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, and Legacy Crossing, 1075 W. Legacy Crossing Blvd., Centerville, $9.62-$11.75 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Bountiful Library, 725 S. Main, Bountiful, “Tellabration,” with the Farmington Bay Chapter of the Utah Storytelling Guild, Nov. 28, 6 p.m., free (385-439-3105 or facebook.com/storytellerDB)

Patagonia Outlet, 3267 S. Highland Drive, Amy Irvine, author of “Desert Cabal: A New Season in the Wilderness,” along with Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk and Blake Spalding, Nov. 29, 7 p.m. (facebook.com/TorreyHousePress)

FOOD CLASSES

“Kitchen Creations: A Class About Healthy Eating for People With Type 2 Diabetes,” Thursdays, through Nov. 29, excluding Nov. 22, 6 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, Promontory Building, 155 N. 1000 West, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, free; craft at 2 p.m. (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

Felt Penguin Ornaments craft, Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m., The Stockist, 875 E. 900 South, $35 (craftlakecity.com/workshops)

“Forgotten Masters and Monuments: Simon Vouet,” Nov. 29, 5-6:30 p.m., Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South; and Nov. 30, 4-5:30 p.m., Brigham Young University, Museum of Art, Provo, free (classicistutah.org)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Backcountry,” by Bridgette Meinhold, on display Nov. 23-Dec. 22 (435-649-3001)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Revolution Curated: Original Art of Yan’an’s New Society 1955-1984,” through Feb. 27, 2019 (801-965-5100)

Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Bonneville Room, 15 E. South Temple, Inspirational Art Assocation’s Ninth Annual Christmas Season Art Showcase, by 38 artists; on display Nov. 29-Dec. 1 (inspirationalartassociation.com)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, “Sense of Place,” by Kelly Baisley and Virginia Catherall, through Jan. 11, 2019 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Open Spaces,” by Jeff Bust, through Dec. 20 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Brad Teare, through Dec. 8 (801-328-2231 or anthonysfineart.com)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Basket Case,” by Sergio Mora, through Dec. 27 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through Dec. 31; and “A Visual Journal: The Artwork of Henry B. Eyring,” through Jan. 21. 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Stronger Ties,” collaborative paintings by artists with disabilities, through Dec. 22 (801-594-8651)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Lunares, through December (craftlakecity.com)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South #201, “LeConte Stewart: Works from 1920-1950,” through Jan. 4, 2019 (801-581-8143 or daviddeefinearts.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, 40th Anniversary Show, through Dec. 31 (801-533-8245)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Robert Mellor, through January 2019 (801-666-8968)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Shifting Seasons,” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne and Ryan Cannon, and “Dine O’Round in Paint II,” by Karen Horne, through Nov. 30 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Unforeseen Nature,” by Naomi Owen, through Nov. 30 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Equus,” by Patrick Dean Hubbell, through Nov. 30; and “Point of View,” by Tom Judd and Kiki Gaffney, through Jan. 12, 2019 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Annual Winter Group Show, through Jan. 11, 2019 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Glass Art Show, through Dec. 18 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “Utah ’18: Craft, Photography and Video/Digital,” by Utah artists, through Jan. 11, 2019 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Utah Art Reimagined,” by Kandace Steadman, and “Parallel Lives, Misremembered Pasts, Revelation, Heartbreak and Lore,” by Ryan Perkins, through Nov. 30; “Photography From the East,” by East High School students, through Dec. 2; “What I Brought in My Luggage: Relics of Lost Lives,” by various artists, through Dec. 21; and “Sparking Creative Minds: Inventions and Innovations Over Time,” by Salt Lake Arts Academy students, through Jan. 4, 2019 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Seeing the Sacred,” by various artists, through Dec. 2 (801-651-3937

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Winter Scenes and Holiday Dreams,” by various artists, through Jan. 2, 2019 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29; “Security Questions,” by Daniel Everett, through Jan. 12, 2019; “Information Density,” by Molly Morin, through Jan. 12, 2019; “Lord I — The Records Keeper,” by Lori Damiano, through Jan. 18, 2019; and “Whoop Dee Doo,” directed by Matt Roche and Jaimie Warren, through March 3, 2019 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9; “Site Lines,” by University of Utah Art Faculty, through Jan. 6, 2019; and “salt 14,” by Yang Yonglian, through June 2, 2019 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Shauna Holt, through Nov. 30 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Barry Gray and Mel Scotty, through Nov. 30 (801-628-9592)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Solace,” by Pablo Cruz Ayala and “Effet de Neige,” curated by Nancy Andruk Olson, through Dec. 21 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; “For Home and Country: Posters and Propaganda From the Great War,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Park City Collects” and “Dreamscapes,” by various artists, through Jan. 6, 2019 (435-649-8882)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Winter Follows,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through January 2019 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, Utah State University, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” works by 172 artists, through Dec. 15 (435-797-0163)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, art by Patricia Smith, through Nov. 30 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “The Greatest Photographs of the American West,” by the National Geographic Society, through Dec. 31 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “The Gift of Art” Miniature Show, by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Dec. 19 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Encounter Korea,” by Korean-American and Korean artists, through Dec. 29 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; 33rd Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah, “Journeys: Monomyth and Transformation” and a youth art competition, through Jan. 16, 2019; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, Faculty Art Show by UVU School of the Arts faculty members, through Dec. 8; and “What Type?” curated by Brandon Truscott and Jim Godfrey, through Dec. 23 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Pictures with Santa, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 7182 S. State, Midvale, free, accepting donations for Toys for Tots (shaneco.com)

“Clara’s Tea Party,” Nov. 24, 10:30 am.-noon and 12:30-2 p.m., Wadley Farm Castle, 35 E. 400 North, Lindon, $12 (utahmetropolitanballet.org)

Santa Claus, Nov. 24, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Box Elder County Courthouse, 1 S. Main, Brigham City, free (members.boxelderchamger.com)

Fine Arts Center Children’s Choir, Nov. 27, 5:15 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, free (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Sensory Inclusive Afternoon, Nov. 27, 4-6 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $10 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Wild Wednesday: Oh Deer!” Nov. 28, 3:45-4:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

LIBRARIES

Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, a free screening of “Incredibles 2,” Nov. 24, 2 p.m. (801-264-2580)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, a free screening of “The Wizard of Oz,” Nov. 23, 4 p.m.; and “Improvised Fairy Tales” with Park City Improv, Nov. 24, 3 p.m. (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F Street, Rocket League Tournament, Nov. 26, 5 p.m.; and Lego Wind Racer Challenge, Nov. 29, 4 p.m. 801-594-8651)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Lehi Junior Handbell Choir, Nov. 26, 5 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, “The Real Ice Age” class, Nov. 26, 7 p.m.; and henna tattoos for teens, Nov. 29, 6 p.m.(801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, BYU Young Company’s “The World’s Strongest Librarian,” Nov. 26, 7 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, “Have a Magic Thanksgiving” with Mont “Magic” Dutson, Nov. 26, 7 p.m.; and “Random Fandom: Harry Potter” for teens, Nov. 27, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, a free screening of “The Polar Express,” Nov. 26, 7 p.m. (801-948-7858)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, “Little Bear’s Tale” puppet show, Nov. 28, 10:15 am. (801-943-4636)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, a free screening of “Happy Death Day” for teens, Nov. 28, 6 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “Family STEM Night: Kaleidoscopes,” Nov. 28, 7 p.m. (801-852-6650)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, polymer clay miniatures craft for youths ages 10-17, Nov. 29, 3 p.m. (801-594-8680)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., “Steven Universe” cupcake decorating for youths ages 10-17, Nov. 29, 4 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, gingerbread house building for teens and adults, Nov. 29, 6 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is accepting entries for their Gingerbread Festival. Entries will be accepted Nov. 24 and 26, noon-5 p.m. at the center. All entries are $5 and must be made out of edible materials. All ages are invited to participate. Winners will be announced at the Gingerbread Festival on Dec. 1. Visit bdac.org/gingerbread-festival for more information.

Utah Valley University Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, is accepting applications for the upcoming exhibit, “Hidden Voices: From the Outside.” Applications from adults ages 18 and older will be accepted through Nov. 26. Up to three entries are allowed per artist, and a $15 fee per entry is due at submission. Chosen applicants will be notified Dec. 3, and all entries must be received by Dec. 22. The exhibit will be open Jan. 15-Feb. 23, 2019. Visit uvu.edu/museum for more information.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a three-course, $30 dinner menu this month. Chef Andy Morrison’s dinners will include a choice of soup or salad and end with a dessert choice of espresso, gelato and cookie or sorbet. Crab stuffed artichoke with saffron lemon butter on arugula salad will be served Nov. 23-29. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, will feature three-course meals for $30 this month. Chef Efren Benitez will offer nightly dinner specials including a choice of soup or salad and a dessert. Through Nov. 25, the three-course meal will be pan-roasted escolar with white polenta with mascarpone cheese and lemon cake roulade for dessert. Pan roasted halibut with lemon cake roulade for dessert will be offered Nov. 26-Dec. 2. Reservations are suggested. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

Pioneer Theatre Company will host auditions on Nov. 28 for “Sweat.” Auditions for Actors’ Equity Association members will be 1-2 p.m., and general auditions will be 2-4 p.m. Callbacks will be by invitation only. Rehearsal dates for “Sweat” are March 4-29, 2019. Performance dates will be March 29-April 13. Auditions will be in Room 245 at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East. Participants should bring a headshot and resume. Sides will be available one week prior to auditions. The audition sign-up sheets are posted in Room 325. Auditions will also be held on Dec. 12 for “La Cage aux Folles” and “Grease.” Auditions for Actors’ Equity Association members will be noon-1 p.m., and general auditions will be 1-5 p.m. Callbacks will be by invitation only. Rehearsal dates for “La Cage aux Follies” will be March 4-14, 2019, with performance dates March 15-16. Rehearsal dates for “Grease” will be April 15-May 9, 2019, with performance dates May 10-25. Auditions will be held in the Babcock Theatre at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East. The audition sign-up sheet will be posted in Room 325 starting Dec. 5. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information for more details.

Repertory Dance Theatre is accepting submissions through Dec. 1 for RDT’s Regalia Choreography Competition in February, according to a news release. Proposals will be accepted from choreographers working as professionals or pre-professionals ages 20 and older. The announcement of the selected submissions will be made Jan. 1, 2019. The four selected competitors will advance and compete for the commission by creating a five- to seven-minute work in four hours on Feb. 9, 2019, during RDT’s Regalia event. The winner of the Regalia competition will be awarded a commission of $3,000 during the 2019-2020 season to create a piece 8-10 minutes in length featuring 6-8 dancers. The deadline for submission is Dec. 1. Visit rdtutah.org/shows/regalia2019 for more information, including submission requirements.

