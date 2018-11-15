MUSIC/DANCE

Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos Nos. 1 and 2, Nov. 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$68 (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

Bells on Temple Square: “Ring in the Holidays,” Nov. 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free but ticket required, standby line will form at flagpole on Temple Square, for ages 8 and older (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Joshy Soul and the Cool, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, free (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

RDT’s “Mosaic,” Nov. 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15-$35 (801-534-1000 or rdtutah.org)

Strawberry Fields Band, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Utah State University Eastern Campus, Geary Auditorium, 400 E. 451 North, Price, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“Royal Musings,” Nov. 18, 3 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, U., $18-$20 (novaslc.org)

Night Star Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” Nov. 20, 4 and 8 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $42.50-$77.50 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

GETTING OUT

“Encounter Korea” with Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards, Nov. 16, 6 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

The Folklore Society of Utah’s annual meeting, Nov. 16, 4 p.m.; Nov. 17, 8:45 a.m., various places in Sanpete County, $5 for FSU members, $25 for nonmembers (utahfolklore.org)

Disney On Ice: “100 Years of Magic,” Nov. 16-18, times vary, Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $10-$90+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

International Games Day, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org/specialevents)

“Picture Your Pet With Santa,” Nov. 17-18 and Dec. 8-9, times vary, Humane Society of Utah, 4242 S. 300 West, Murray, $30 (utahhumane.org/PYPWS)

“Turkey and Holiday Give-A-Way Day,” Nov. 20, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Mosaic Inter-Faith Ministries, 4392 S. 900 East, Millcreek, free to people in critical need of food, according to a news release

“Feast With the Beast,” Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $12.95-$16.95 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Thanksgiving Evening Provo Ghost Tour with Danny B. Stewart, Nov. 22, 6:30-8 p.m., start walking tour at Provo Community Congregational Church of Christ, 175 N. University Ave., Provo, $15 for general, $8 for students under age 18 (801-669-3278 or facebook.com/provoutahghosttour)

The Leonardo holiday pricing, daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Leonardo Museum, 209 E. 500 South, $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military with ID, $6 for children ages 3-15 (801-531-9800 or theleonardo.org)

Downtown Winter Market, Saturdays through April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St. (slcfarmersmarket.org)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The Addams Family Musical,” Nov. 16-24, times vary, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $19-$50 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Muffet’s Christmas Carol,” Nov. 16-Dec. 29, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Radium Girls,” Nov. 16-Dec. 8, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $9-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Savior of the World,” Nov. 16-Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $10 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“The Forgotten Carols,” Nov. 20, 7 p.m., Wasatch High School, 930 S. 500 East, Heber City, $12, children ages 2 and younger not allowed (801-668-0419 or forgottencarols.com/shows)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“All Shook Up,” Nov. 16-17 and 19, 7 p.m., Corner Canyon High School, 12043 S. 700 East, Draper, $8-$10; silent auction fundraiser, Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m. (801-826-6453 or our.show/cornercanyon)

“Framed,” Nov. 16-17, 7 p.m.; Nov. 17, 3 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $30 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

“Murder on the Nile,” Nov. 16-17, 7 p.m.; Nov. 17, 2 p.m., Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“The Secret Garden,” Nov. 16, 7 p.m.; Nov. 17, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Anything Goes,” Nov. 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 17, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Ruthless!” Nov. 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 17, 2 p.m., Browning Center, Eccles Theater, Weber State University, Ogden $8.25-$13, contains adult language, according to weber.edu/artscalendar (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

“Twelve Angry Jurors,” Nov. 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 17, 2 p.m., Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Wait Until Dark,” Nov. 16-17, times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, sold out, call for details, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Scarlet Pimpernel,” through Nov. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“How the Grouch Stole Christmas,” through Jan. 5, 2019, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Bandstand,” Nov. 19, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12-$14 (cinemark.com)

“The Colorado,” Nov. 20, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Our Hospitality,” Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“The Princess Bride,” Nov. 20, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, author Dennis Patrick Slattery’s discussion of “The Wisdom in Deep Creativity: Bordering on Boldness,” Nov. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. (jungutah.com)

ART CLASSES

“Art Adventures,” Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Parowan Gap Petroglyphs, 12800 N. Utah Highway 130, Parowan, Iron County, $5 for SUU students and SUMA members, $10 for nonmembers (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

“Third Saturdays for Families: Printmaking,” Nov. 17, 1-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 S. Campus Center Drive, free (umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Solace,” by Pablo Ayala Cruz and “Effet de Neige,” curated by Nancy Andruk Olson, on display Nov. 16-Dec. 21 (801-295-3618)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South #201, “LeConte Stewart: Works from 1920-1950,” gallery stroll, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.; on display through Jan. 4, 2019 (801-581-8143 or daviddeefinearts.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, 40th Anniversary Show, opening reception Nov. 16, 6 p.m. (801-533-8245

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Robert Mellor, opening reception Nov. 16, 6 p.m.; on display through January 2019 (801-666-8968)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Park City Collects” and “Dreamscapes,” by various artists, on display Nov. 16-Jan. 6, 2019 (435-649-8882)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Point of View,” by Tom Judd and Kiki Gaffney, opening reception Nov. 16, 6 p.m.; on display Nov. 16-Jan. 12, 2019 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Annual Winter Group Show, opening reception Nov. 16, 6 p.m.; on display Nov. 16, 2018-Jan. 11, 2019 (801-364-8284)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “Utah ’18: Craft, Photography and Video/Digital,” by Utah artists, opening reception Nov. 16, 6 p.m.; on display Nov. 16-Jan. 11, 2019 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “What I Brought in My Luggage: Relics of Lost Lives,” by various artists, opening reception Nov. 16, 7 p.m.; on display through Dec. 21 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Seeing the Sacred,” by various artists, opening reception Nov. 16, 6 p.m.; on display through Dec. 2 (801-651-3937)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, “Sense of Place,” by Kelly Baisley and Virginia Catherall; on display through Jan. 11, 2019 (801-245-7270

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Open Spaces,” by Jeff Bust, through Dec. 20 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Brad Teare, through Dec. 8 (801-328-2231 or anthonysfineart.com)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Basket Case,” by Sergio Mora, through Dec. 27 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through Dec. 31; and “A Visual Journal: The Artwork of Henry B. Eyring,” through Jan. 21. 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Stronger Ties,” collaborative paintings by artists with disabilities, through Dec. 22 (801-594-8651)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Lunares; on display through December (craftlakecity.com)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Paul Reynolds and Deborah Durban, through Nov. 17 (801-596-5000)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Shifting Seasons,” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne and Ryan Cannon, and “Dine O’Round in Paint II,” by Karen Horne, through Nov. 30 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Unforeseen Nature,” by Naomi Owen, through Nov. 30 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Equus,” by Patrick Dean Hubbell, through Nov. 30 (801-355-3383)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Glass Art Show, through Dec. 18 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Future Vision,” through Nov. 17; “Utah Art Reimagined,” by Kandace Steadman, and “Parallel Lives, Misremembered Pasts, Revelation, Heartbreak and Lore,” by Ryan Perkins, through Nov. 30; “Photography From the East,” by East High School students, through Dec. 2; and “Sparking Creative Minds: Inventions and Innovations Over Time,” by Salt Lake Arts Academy students, through Jan. 4, 2019 (801-524-8200)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “A Stack of Forms,” by J.P. Orquiz, through Nov. 17; “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29; “Security Questions,” by Daniel Everett, through Jan. 12, 2019; “Information Density,” by Molly Morin, through Jan. 12, 2019; “Lord I — The Records Keeper,” by Lori Damiano, through Jan. 18, 2019; and “Whoop Dee Doo,” directed by Matt Roche and Jaimie Warren, through March 3, 2019 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9; “Site Lines,” by University of Utah Art Faculty, through Jan. 6, 2019; and “salt 14,” by Yang Yonglian, through June 2, 2019 (801-581-7332)

Walker Center, 175 S. Main, “Remembered Light” by various artists; on display through Nov. 17 (interfaithroundtable.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Shauna Holt, through Nov. 30 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Barry Gray and Mel Scotty, through Nov. 30 (801-628-9592)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; “For Home and Country: Posters and Propaganda From the Great War,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Winter Follows,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through January 2019 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, Utah State University, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” works by 172 artists, through Dec. 15 (435-797-0163)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, art by Patricia Smith, through Nov. 30 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “The Greatest Photographs of the American West,” by the National Geographic Society, through Dec. 31 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “The Gift of Art” Miniature Show, by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Dec. 19 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Encounter Korea,” by Korean-American and Korean artists, through Dec. 29 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; 33rd Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah, “Journeys: Monomyth and Transformation” and a youth art competition, through Jan. 16, 2019; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, Faculty Art Show by UVU School of the Arts faculty members, through Dec. 8; and “What Type?” curated by Brandon Truscott and Jim Godfrey, through Dec. 23 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“The Secret Garden,” Nov. 16, 7 p.m.; Nov. 17, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Scout Saturday: Boy Scout Nature Study Badge,” Nov. 17, 1-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $20, for children ages 11-17, register by Nov. 15 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Third Saturdays for Families: Printmaking,” Nov. 17, 1-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 S. Campus Center Drive, free (umfa.utah.edu)

World of Puppetry Museum with Punch-and-Judy show, Nov. 17, 1-4 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, free, donations accepted (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Preschool Discovery Days: Walkers, Trotters, Creepers, Crawlers,” Nov. 19 or Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, pre-registration required (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Wild Wednesday: Gobble, Gobble! All About Turkeys,” Nov. 21, 3:45-4:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Family Day: Scavenger Hunt,” Nov. 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hutchings Museum, 55 N. Center, Lehi, $4 for adults, $3 for children (801-768-7361 or hutchingsmuseum.education/events)

LIBRARIES

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Little Bear’s Tale” puppet show, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.; and read to a dog, Nov. 17, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Sprague Library, 2131 S. 1100 East, tiny food party for tweens and teens, Nov. 16, 3 p.m. (801-594-8640)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, “STEM Challenge: Soccer” for tweens and teens, Nov. 16, 3:30 p.m., register at calendar.slcolibrary.org/events (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Teen DIY: Brush Bots,” Nov. 16, 4 p.m.; and robotics demonstration, Nov. 17, 2 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., Project Runway for teens, Nov. 16, 4 p.m.; and Clever Octopus, Nov. 21, 4 p.m. (801-594-8651)

Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, “Blast From the Past” for teens, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m.; and games for children, Nov. 21, 4 p.m (801-264-2580)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, read to a dog, Nov. 17, 10:30 a.m.; and a free screening of “Pacific Rim: Uprising” for teens, Nov. 20, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, “Little Bear’s Tale” puppet show, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, Instagram coasters craft for teens and adults, Nov. 17, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “The Incredibles 2,” Nov. 17, 7 p.m.; and “Lights On After Party,” Nov. 19, 6 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., hip-hop dancing with BBoy Federation, Nov. 19, 5 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Clever Octopus, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. (801-264-2580)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, fan-fiction book club for tweens and teens, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood St., Midvale, holiday origami craft, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Repertory Dance Theatre is accepting submissions through Dec. 1 for RDT’s Regalia Choreography Competition in February, according to a news release. Proposals will be accepted from choreographers working as professionals or pre-professionals ages 20 and older. The announcement of the selected submissions will be made Jan. 1, 2019. The four selected competitors will advance and compete for the commission by creating a five- to seven-minute work in four hours on Feb. 9, 2019, during RDT’s Regalia event. The winner of the Regalia competition will be awarded a commission of $3,000 during the 2019-2020 season to create a piece 8-10 minutes in length featuring 6-8 dancers. The deadline for submission is Dec. 1. Visit rdtutah.org/shows/regalia2019 for more information, including submission requirements.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is accepting entries for their Gingerbread Festival. Entries will be accepted Nov. 24 and 26, noon-5 p.m. at the center. All entries are $5 and must be made out of edible materials. All ages are invited to participate. Winners will be announced at the Gingerbread Festival on Dec. 1. Visit bdac.org/gingerbread-festival for more information.

Utah Valley University Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, is accepting applications for the upcoming exhibit, “Hidden Voices: From the Outside.” Applications from adults ages 18 and older will be accepted through Nov. 23. Up to three entries are allowed per artist, and a $15 fee per entry is due at submission. Chosen applicants will be notified Dec. 3, and all entries must be received by Dec. 22. The exhibit will be open Jan. 15-Feb. 23, 2019. Visit uvu.edu/museum for more information.

Pioneer Theatre Company will host auditions on Nov. 28 for “Sweat.” Auditions for Actors’ Equity Association members will be 1-2 p.m., and general auditions will be held 2-4 p.m. Callbacks will be by invitation only. Rehearsal dates for “Sweat” are March 4-29, 2019. Performance dates will be March 29-April 13, 2019. Auditions will be held in Room 245 at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East. Participants should bring a headshot and resume. Sides will be available one week prior to auditions. The audition sign-up sheet will be posted in Room 325 on Nov. 19. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information for more details.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a three-course, $30 dinner menu this month. Chef Andy Morrison’s dinners will include a choice of soup or salad and end with a dessert choice of espresso, gelato and cookie or sorbet. Through Nov. 21, double cut pork chop with bacon jam served over white polenta will be served. A special Thanksgiving Day menu will be featured on Nov. 22, 1-6 p.m. The cost is $45 per person and $20 for children ages 12 and younger. Crab stuffed artichoke with saffron lemon butter on arugula salad will be served Nov. 23-29. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, will feature three-course meals for $30 this month. Chef Efren Benitez will offer nightly dinner specials, including a choice of soup or salad and a dessert. Through Nov. 18, the three-course meal will be sliced beef tenderloin with cauliflower puree, sauteed spinach with quinoa and peach cobbler ala mode. Starting Nov. 19, Oasis Cafe will offer pan-roasted escolar with white polenta with mascarpone cheese and lemon cake roulade for dessert. Oasis Cafe will also offer a Thanksgiving brunch on Thursday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Reservations are suggested. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

Thai Garden Bistro, 868 E. 900 South, will be closed for Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant will be open Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, 1-9 p.m. Call 801-355-8899 or visit thaigardenslc.com for more information.

