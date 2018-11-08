MUSIC/DANCE

Ballet West’s “Jewels,” Nov. 9-10, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 10, 2 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $15-$87 (801-869-6900 or balletwest.org)

Hot House West, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., The Old Grantsville Church, 297 W. Clark St., Grantsville, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Jane Coop, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $25-$30 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Salt Dance’s “The Bridge,” Nov. 9-10, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $20 for general, $5 for U. students with ID, $10 for other students and youths under age 19, children under age 6 not admitted (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

Scandinavian folk music, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 203 S. 200 East, $10 (saltlakescandidance.org)

Thanksgiving Hymn Sing, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Melissa Manchester, Nov. 9-10, 8 p.m.; Nov 11, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $39-$70 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

BYU Dancesport Championships, Nov. 9-10, times vary, Wilkinson Student Center, BYU, Provo, $9-$12 (801-422-2981 or byudancesport.com)

“The Great War: Commemorating 100 Years Since WWI,” Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Hot House West, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Ring Around the Rose: Tanner Dance’s “Decades,” Nov. 10, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $5 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

WSU Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Austad Auditorium, Weber State University, Ogden, $8.25-$13 (weberstatetickets.com)

Salt Lake City 7, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

GETTING OUT

Illuminate Light Art and Technology Festival, Nov. 9-10, 5-10 p.m., The Gateway, 100 S. Rio Grande St., and Eccles Theater McCarthey Plaza, 151 S. Regent St., free (utaharts.org)

“Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed” opening day, Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger, museum members and U. staff (801-581-4303 or nhmu.utah.edu)

“Light Up the Night” Stokes Nature Center gala, Nov. 10, 5 p.m., Logan Country Club, 710 N. 1500 East, Logan, $80 (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough lecture, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Rowland Hall, 720 Guardsman Way, free (rowlandhall.org/mccartheylectureseries)

Best of Utah Party, Nov. 15, 7:30-11:30 p.m., The Gateway, 12 S. 400 West, $50 (bestofutah.kostizi.com)

“Disney On Ice: 100 Years of Magic,” Nov. 15-18, times vary, Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $10-$90+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

The Leonardo holiday pricing, daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Leonardo Museum, 209 E. 500 South, $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military with ID, $6 for children ages 3-15 (801-531-9800 or theleonardo.org)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Ruthless!” Nov. 9-10 and 14-17, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Eccles Theater, Weber State University, Ogden $8.25-$13, contains adult language, according to weber.edu/artscalendar (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

“Twelve Angry Jurors,” Nov. 9-17, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“All Shook Up,” Nov. 15-19, dates vary, 7 p.m., Corner Canyon High School, 12043 S. 700 East, Draper, $8-$10; silent auction fundraiser, Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m. (801-826-6453 or our.show/cornercanyon)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Come From Away,” Nov. 9-11, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$125, contains some explicit language, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Curtains,” Nov. 9-10, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“The Mousetrap,” Nov. 9-10, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $12-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Nov. 9-10, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 10, 2 p.m., Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, $44-$71 (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“Anything Goes,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Framed,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $30 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

“Murder on the Nile,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“The Secret Garden,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Wait Until Dark,” through Nov. 17, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$44 for adults, $18-$20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Scarlet Pimpernel,” through Nov. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“How the Grouch Stole Christmas,” through Jan. 5, 2019, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

Amazing Animations, Nov. 9, 5 p.m., Illuminate, The Gateway, 95 S. Rio Grande St., free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Bandstand,” Nov. 15 and 19, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12-$14 (cinemark.com)

“Battle Over Bears Ears,” Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, free (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

Bolshoi Ballet’s “La Sylphide,” Nov. 11, 10:55 a.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $15-$17 (cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, $12.82-$14.96 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Campesino,” Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 S. Campus Center Drive, free (umfa.utah.edu)

Cirque du Soleil’s “Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities,” Nov. 13, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$14 (cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, $12.82-$16.07 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Die Hard,” Nov. 11 and 14, 2 and 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $6.50-$9.75 (cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, $6.41-$8.55 (megaplextheatres.com)

“A Farewell to Arms,” Nov. 13, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“Our Hospitality,” Nov. 15-16, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Transmilitary,” Nov. 13, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 7119 S. 1300 East, Midvale, Richard Paul Evans, author of “The Noel Stranger,” Nov. 9, 6 p.m. (801-565-0086 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 1104 E. 2100 South, Sugar House, Debbie Michuck, author of “Those Dirty Fire Boots,” Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (facebook.com/jenhorner.realestate)

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, Richard Paul Evans, author of “The Noel Stranger,” Nov. 10, 11 a.m (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 1104 E. 2100 South, Sugar House, Richard Paul Evans, author of “The Noel Stranger,” Nov. 10, 2 p.m. (801-463-2610 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 340 S. 500 West, West Bountiful, C.R. Langille, author of “Terrence and the Magical Sword of Courage,” Nov. 10, noon (801-299-8255 or barnesandnoble.com)

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, Robin Jensen and Brian Hauglid, editors of “The Joseph Smith Papers, Revelations and Translations, Vol. 4: Book of Abraham and Related Manuscripts,” Nov. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (801-486-3111 or benchmarkbooks.com)

Christ United Methodist Church, 2375 E. 3300 South, conference with Jennifer Ristine, author of “Mary Magdalene: Insights From Ancient Magdala,” Nov. 10, 9 a.m., $20 (801-486-5473 or magdala.org)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Bailey Harris, author of “Stardust Explores the Solar System,” Nov. 9, 7 p.m.; authors Shannon Messenger and Jennifer Jenkins, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.; Paul Rimmasch, author of “Fingerprints and Phantoms: True Tales of Law Enforcement Encounters With the Paranormal and the Strange,” Nov. 10, 2 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Kenny Smith, author of “D-Evolution,” Nov. 9, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Shannon Messenger, author of “Keeper of the Lost Cities: Flashback,” Nov. 9, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

ART CLASSES

Paint Party, Nov. 10, 1 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $20 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

UMOCA Art Night at The Ruin: “Polaroids!” Nov. 14, 6-9 p.m., The Ruin, 1215 E. Wilmington Ave., $25, for adults ages 21 and older (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Hand Printed Wrapping Paper, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, $35 (craftlakecity.com/workshops)

“Art Adventures,” Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Parowan Gap Petroglyphs, 12800 N. Utah Highway 130, Parowan, Iron County, $5 for SUU students and SUMA members, $10 for nonmembers (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

“Third Saturdays for Families: Printmaking,” Nov. 17, 1-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 S. Campus Center Drive, free (umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, “Sense of Place,” by Kelly Baisley and Virginia Catherall; on display Nov. 9-Jan. 11, 2019 (801-245-7270)

The Capitol Rotunda, 350 N. State, "Stories of Hope and Heart," 14th Annual Utah Heart Gallery; on display through Nov. 13 (utahadopt.org)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, “A Visual Journal: The Artwork of Henry B. Eyring,” on display Nov. 9-Jan. 21, 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Stronger Ties,” collaborative paintings by artists with disabilities, opening reception Nov. 10, 4 p.m.; on display Nov. 10-Dec. 22 (801-594-8651)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Lord I — The Records Keeper,” by Lori Damiano; on display Nov. 9-Jan. 18, 2019 (801-328-4201)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Open Spaces,” by Jeff Bust, through Dec. 20 (801-594-8611)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Basket Case,” by Sergio Mora, through Dec. 27 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Sandra Williams, through Nov. 10 (801-363-4088)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Lunares; on display through December (craftlakecity.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “New Directions,” by Jeff Pugh, through Nov. 16 (801-533-8245)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Great Girls of the World,” by Beatrice Teigen, through Nov. 14 (801-594-8632)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Paul Reynolds and Deborah Durban, through Nov. 17 (801-596-5000)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Shifting Seasons,” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne and Ryan Cannon, and “Dine O’Round in Paint II,” by Karen Horne, through Nov. 30 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Unforeseen Nature,” by Naomi Owen, through Nov. 30 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Equus,” by Patrick Dean Hubbell, through Nov. 30 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Sandy Freckleton Gagon, Mark Knudsen and Corinne Geertsen, through Nov. 9 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Glass Art Show, through Dec. 18 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Future Vision,” through Nov. 17; “Utah Art Reimagined,” by Kandace Steadman, and “Parallel Lives, Misremembered Pasts, Revelation, Heartbreak and Lore,” by Ryan Perkins, through Nov. 30; “Photography From the East,” by East High School students, through Dec. 2; ”What I Brought in My Luggage: Relics of Lost Lives,” by various artists, through Dec. 21; and “Sparking Creative Minds: Inventions and Innovations Over Time,” by Salt Lake Arts Academy students, through Jan. 4, 2019 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Seeing the Sacred,” by various artists, through Dec. 2 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “A Stack of Forms,” by J.P. Orquiz, through Nov. 17; “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29; “Security Questions,” by Daniel Everett, through Jan. 12, 2019; “Information Density,” by Molly Morin, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Whoop Dee Doo,” directed by Matt Roche and Jaimie Warren, through March 3, 2019 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9; “Site Lines,” by University of Utah Art Faculty, through Jan. 6, 2019; and “salt 14,” by Yang Yonglian, through June 2, 2019 (801-581-7332)

Walker Center, 175 S. Main, “Remembered Light,” by various artists; on display through Nov. 17 (interfaithroundtable.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Shauna Holt, through Nov. 30 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Barry Gray and Mel Scotty, through Nov. 30 (801-628-9592)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; “For Home and Country: Posters and Propaganda From the Great War,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Winter Follows,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through January 2019 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, Utah State University, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” works by 172 artists, through Dec. 15 (435-797-0163)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, art by Patricia Smith, through Nov. 30 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “The Greatest Photographs of the American West,” by the National Geographic Society, through Dec. 31 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “The Gift of Art” Miniature Show, by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Dec. 19 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, biennial faculty exhibition, through Nov. 10 (801-626-6420)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Encounter Korea,” by Korean-American and Korean artists, through Dec. 29; and “Day of the Dead,” by SUU students, through Nov. 10 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; 33rd Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah, “Journeys: Monomyth and Transformation” and a youth art competition, through Jan. 16, 2019; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, Faculty Art Show by UVU School of the Arts faculty members, through Dec. 8; and “What Type?” curated by Brandon Truscott and Jim Godfrey, through Dec. 23 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Preschool Puppet Storytime, Nov. 9, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, suggested donation of $1-$2 per child doing craft (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“The Velveteen Rabbit,” Nov. 9, 4:30 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $7-$9 for adults, $5-$7 for children ages 3-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“The Art of Animal Skulls,” Nov. 10, 10 a.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $5 for members, $7 for nonmembers, register by Nov. 9 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Family Art Saturday: “Designing for Play,” Nov. 10, 2-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, free (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

“The Secret Garden,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East, “Little Bear’s Tale” puppet show, Nov. 9, 10:30 a.m. (801-944-7606)

Hunter Library, 4740 W. 4100 South, West Valley City, “Pinkalicious the Musical” with Salt Lake Acting Company, Nov. 9, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, video gaming for teens, Nov. 9, 4:30 p.m.; and lifesize games, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. (801-594-8632)

Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, holiday origami for tweens, Nov. 10, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., read to a dog, Nov. 10, 10:30 a.m. (801-594-8651)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, read to a dog, Nov. 10, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, lifesize games, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. (801-594-8680)

Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, read to a dog, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. (801-264-2580)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Learn to Knit Day, Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m. (801-852-6650)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, game day with Oasis games, Nov. 10, 1 p.m.; no-bake cooking for tweens and teens, Nov. 10, 2 p.m.; and “The World’s Strongest Librarian” performance, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. (801-524-8288)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, Clever Octopus, “Scientific Saturdays: Voltaic Pile” for tweens and teens, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, classic board games, Nov. 10, 2 p.m.; and a free screening of “Ready Player One” for teens and adults, Nov. 10, 4 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, “Little Bear’s Tale” puppet show, Nov. 10, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

“Kitchen Creations: A Class About Healthy Eating for People With Type 2 Diabetes,” Thursdays, through Nov. 29, excluding Nov. 22, 6 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, Promontory Building, 155 N. 1000 West, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

The Grand Theatre will host auditions for “First Date” on Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Grand Theatre Facilities & Arts Annex, 1610 S. 250 East. Auditioners should prepare 16 bars of a song in the style of the show, according to a news release. An accompanist will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a headshot and resume, along with a completed audition form that can be found online. Callbacks will be Nov. 12, and rehearsals will begin Jan. 5, 2019. The show will run Feb. 14-March 2, 2019. Call 801-957-3322 or visit grandtheatrecompany.com/auditions for more information and to make an appointment.

Utah Valley University Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, is accepting applications for the upcoming exhibit, “Hidden Voices: From the Outside.” Applications from adults ages 18 and older will be accepted through Nov. 23. Up to three entries are allowed per artist, and a $15 fee per entry is due at submission. Chosen applicants will be notified Dec. 3, and all entries must be received by Dec. 22. The exhibit will be open Jan. 15-Feb. 23, 2019. Visit uvu.edu/museum for more information.

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, is accepting entries for their Gingerbread Festival. Entries are due Nov. 24 and 26, noon-5 p.m. at the center. All entries are $5 and must be made out of edible materials. All ages are invited to participate. Winners will be announced at the Gingerbread Festival on Dec. 1. Visit bdac.org/gingerbread-festival for more information.

Pioneer Theatre Company will host auditions on Nov. 28 for “Sweat.” Auditions for Actors’ Equity Association members will be 1-2 p.m., and general auditions will be held 2-4 p.m. Callbacks will be by invitation only. Rehearsal dates for “Sweat” are March 4-29, 2019. Performance dates will be March 29-April 13, 2019. Auditions will be held in Room 245 at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East. Participants should bring a headshot and resume. Sides will be available one week prior to auditions. The audition sign-up sheet will be posted in Room 325 on Nov. 19. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information for more details.

The McCarthey Family Foundation recently announced the winners in a statewide essay competition. More than 400 essays from students in grades six through college level submitted an original essay on “why a free press matters in a democracy.” Aden Louchheim, an eighth-grade student and Molly Chien, a 10th-grade student, were the winning essayists for the youth students. Finalists in the category of grades 6-8 were Aiden Gandhi, Avery Taylor and Sam Gustafson. Finalists in the category of grades 9-12 were Gwendolyn Orme, Kalson Yussuf and Katy Dark. Braxton Thornley won in the university/college category. Finalists in the university/college essay category were Don J. Thorpe, Madeline Brague and Vasiliki Karahalios. The winners will be presented at the 13th annual McCarthey Family Foundation Lecture on Nov. 10, 7 p.m., at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City. Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, co-hosts of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC will be the guest lecturers. Visit rowlandhall.org/mccartheylectureseries for more information.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a three-course, $30 dinner menu this month. Chef Andy Morrison’s dinners will include a choice of soup or salad and end with a dessert choice of espresso, gelato and cookie or sorbet. Pomegranate-braised lamb shanks served over brown basmati rice will be served Nov. 9-15. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, will feature three-course meals for $30 this month. Chef Efren Benitez will offer nightly dinner specials including a choice of soup or salad and a dessert. Through Nov. 11, the dinner option will be pan-roasted mahi-mahi with wasabi mashed potatoes, baby bok choy and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. From Nov. 12-18, the three-course meal will be sliced beef tenderloin with cauliflower puree, sauteed spinach with quinoa and peach cobbler ala mode. Reservations are suggested. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

