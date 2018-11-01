MUSIC/DANCE

Day of the Dead Celebration, Nov. 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City, free (435-586-7700 or suu.edu/events)

“Ghostbusters in Concert,” Nov. 2-3, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$62 (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

“Stars of American Ballet,” Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., Weber State University, Browning Center, Ogden, $5-$30 (801-399-921 or symphonyballet.org)

Lawrence Green, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“Our Connections: Songs and Stories That Unite Us With Our Ancestors,” Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

WSU Chamber Orchestra Fall Concert, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th St., Ogden, free (weber.edu/wsutoday)

Foghat, Nov. 2-3, 8 p.m.; Nov 4, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $43-$75 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Ballet West’s “Jewels,” Nov. 2-10, dates and times vary, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $15-$87 (801-869-6900 or balletwest.org)

Suzuki Strings Regional Concert, Nov. 3, 5 p.m., Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City, $5 (435-586-2286 or suzukistringscedar.blogspot.com)

Salt Lake Symphony’s “Triumphs and Fanfares,” Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, U., $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors (877-425-1537 or saltlakesymphony.org)

Mykola Suk and Friends Piano Quartet, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $30 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

Avant Vespers 6, Nov, 4, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 50 W. 200 North, Provo, free (christianasplund.xyz)

Russ, Nov. 4, 9 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $30-$50 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Joshy Soul and the Cool, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Cherub, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., Soundwell, 149 W. 200 South, $20, for adults ages 21 and older (801-291-1001 or soundwellslc.com)

Corner Pocket, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Salt Dance’s “The Bridge,” Nov. 8-10, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $20 for general, $5 for U. students with ID, $10 for other students and youths under age 19, children under age 6 not admitted (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

“Timeless Drama,” Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City, $12 for adults, $6 for students (435-233-8213 or myosu.org)

GETTING OUT

Fall Bazaar, Nov. 2, 5-9 p.m., Sanderson Community Center, 5709 S. 1500 West, Taylorsville, free (facebook.com/utahdeafhhservices)

All Souls’ Day Requiem Service, Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Mark, 231 E. 100 South, free (801-322-3400 or stmarksutah.org)

“The Powerful U Experience,” Nov. 2, 7-9 p.m.; Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, $399-$599 (powerful-u.com)

“Behind the Scenes,” Nov. 3 and 4, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, Rio Tinto Center, 301 Wakara Way, $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors and young adults ages 13-24, $7.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children under age 3, museum members and U. students, faculty and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Harlem Globetrotters, Nov. 3, 2 and 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $15-$110+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Cedar City Arts Council Fall Social, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City, free (cedarcityartscouncil.org)

13th Annual Native American Symposium, Nov. 5 and 8, times and locations vary, Weber State University, Ogden, free (801-626-7330 or weber.edu/wsutoday)

“1 Million Cups” for entrepreneurs, Nov. 7, 9-10 a.m., Weber State University Downtown, 2314 Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (801-626-7232, 1millioncups.com/ogden)

$1 Winter Wednesday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $1 (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

“Saluting Our Heroes,” Nov. 7, noon-1:30 p.m., Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main, $100 minimum donation requested (discovernac.org)

HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof open house, Nov. 7, 4-6 p.m., 5683 S. Redwood Road, free, donations for military care packages requested (operationgratitude.com)

“Coding and Creativity Bootcamp for Super Beginners,” Nov. 8, 5-9 p.m.; Nov. 9-10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Weber State University, Elizabeth Hall, Room 313, Ogden, $175, for adults ages 16 and older (weber.edu/cs/bootcamp)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The 39 Steps,” Nov. 2-3 and 5, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 3, 2:30 p.m., Garden Near the Green, 3700 E Campus Dr #100, Eagle Mountain, $10-$12 (westsidetheatreco.org)

“Come From Away,” Nov. 6-11, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$125, contains some explicit language, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Framed,” Nov. 8-17, dates and times vary, Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $30 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

“How the Grouch Stole Christmas,” Nov. 8-Jan. 5, 2019, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“The Addams Family,” Nov. 2-3, 7:30 p.m., Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, students with ID and children ages 12 and younger (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

”Beauty and the Fantastic Beast,” Nov. 2-3, times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Dracula vs. Henry Botter,” Nov. 2-3, 7:30 p.m., The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Tigers Be Still,” Nov. 2-3, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 3, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20; for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Lucky Stiff,” Nov. 2-3 and 5, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 3, 3 p.m., Pleasant Grove Library, 30 E. Center, Pleasant Grove, $10-$12 (801-922-4524 or pgplayers.com)

“Curtains,” through Nov. 10, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“The Mousetrap,” through Nov. 10, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $12-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” through Nov. 10, dates and times vary, Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, $44-$71 (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“Anything Goes,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Murder on the Nile,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“The Secret Garden,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Wait Until Dark,” through Nov. 17, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$44 for adults, $18-$20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Scarlet Pimpernel,” through Nov. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

IMPROV/COMEDY

The Lucas Bros, Nov. 2-3, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Wiseguys Comedy Club, 194 S. 400 West, $15, for adults ages 21 and older (801-532-5233 or wiseguyscomedy.com)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Building Center” documentary, Nov. 2, 3 and 5 p.m., $10 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger (tannerdance.utah.edu/performances)

“Coco,” Nov. 2, 3:30 p.m., Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood Street, Midvale, free (801-943-4636 or calendar.slcolibrary.org/events)

“Fantastic Mr. Fox,” Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Fly Away Home,” Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Godzilla,” Nov. 7, 2 p.m., Weber State University, Elizabeth Hall, Room 229, free (weber.edu/wsutoday)

“Hello Dolly,” Nov. 6, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“Hoji,” Nov. 2, 7 and 9 p.m., Brewvies, 677 S. 200 West, $10, registration required (skimovie.com/tour-2)

“Hymn” Sarah Brightman in Concert, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., select Megaplex and Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (fathomevents.com)

“Incredibles 2,” Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m., Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, free (801-264-2580 or murraylibrary.org)

“Inventing Tomorrow,” Nov. 3, 11 a.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Jaws,” Nov. 5 and 7, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.60 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions! Take on Me!” Nov. 3, 7 p.m., Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy, $12.82 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Mamma Mia!” Nov. 4, 1 and 4 p.m.; Nov. 6, 4 and 7 p.m., Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy, $9.62-$11.75 (801-304-4577 or megaplextheatres.com); Nov. 4 and 6, 4 p.m., Jordan Landing, 7301 S. Jordan Landing Blvd., West Jordan, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com); and Nov. 4, 1 and 4 p.m., Cinemark University Mall, 1010 S. 800 East, Orem, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“The Phantom of the Opera,” Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Rams,” Nov. 7, p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Bardock the Father of Goku” and “Fusion Reborn,” Nov. 3, 12:55 p.m.; and Nov. 5, 7 p.m., The Junction, 2351 Kiesel Ave., Ogden, $9.64-$11.78 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

Sundance Shorts, Nov. 2-8, times vary, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 1780 N. Woodland Park, Layton, Richard Paul Evans, author of “The Noel Stranger,” Nov. 5, 7 p.m. (801-773-9973 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, Orson Scott Card, author of “A Town Divided by Christmas,” Nov. 3, 7 p.m.; and Brandon Sanderson, author of “Skyward,” Nov. 6, 7 p.m., wristbands required (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 340 S. 500 West, West Bountiful, Frank Cole, author of “The Eternity Elixir,” Nov. 8, 5 p.m. (801-299-8255 or barnesandnoble.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Leif Enger, author of “Virgil Wander,” Nov. 2, 7 p.m.; Jarrett J. Krosoczka, author of “Hey, Kiddo,” Nov. 2, 7 p.m.; Abby Huntsman, author of “Who Will I Be?” Nov. 3, 11 a.m.; Vince Vawter, author of “Copyboy,” Nov. 3, 3 p.m.; authors Kheryn Callender, Anna Godbersen, Mackenzi Lee and Laura E. Weymouth, Nov. 3, 7 p.m.; Jennifer L. Armentrout, author of “The Darkest Star,” Nov. 5, 7 p.m.; and Katharine Coles, author of “Look Both Ways,” Nov. 8, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Logan Library, 255 N. Main, Logan, Ann Edwards Cannon, author of “I’ll Tell You What …,” Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, Jordan Matter, author of “Born to Dance: Celebrating the Wonder of Childhood,” Nov. 2, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Millcreek Library/Senior Center, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., 2nd floor, Millcreek, “How to Write Your Life Story” class, Nov. 8, 2 p.m., free (801-272-6044 or leagueofutahwriters.com)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “Get Graphic Festival” with Nathan Hale, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. and Nov. 3, 11 a.m., free but registration required, check for availability; and Kathryn Purdie, author of “Frozen Reign,” Nov. 6, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Local Authors and You,” Nov. 2, 7 p.m. and Nov. 3, 1 p.m.; and Kristyn Crow, author of “Bedtime at the Swamp,” Nov. 3, 9:30 a.m. (801-943-6571 or slcolibrary.org/authorevents)

FOOD CLASSES

“Kitchen Creations: A Class About Healthy Eating for People with Type 2 Diabetes,” Thursdays, through Nov. 29, excluding Nov. 22, 6 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, Promontory Building, 155 N. 1000 West, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

ART CLASSES

KUED Reading Marathon Kick-Off, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-noon, Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-581-3580 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Contemporary Art Acquisition Celebration,” Nov. 3, 6 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, $75 for general, free for Art Lovers members, for adults ages 21 and older (801-581-3580 or umfa.utah.edu)

Artists Gallery Talks: “Site Lines,” Nov. 7, 5-7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-3580 or umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Shauna Holt, opening reception, Nov. 5, 6 p.m.; on display through Nov. 30 (801-763-3070)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Dennis Smith, artist reception, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. (801-328-2231)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Barry Gray and Mel Scott, opening reception Nov. 2, 6 p.m.; on display through Nov. 30 (801-628-9592)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Glass Art Show, opening reception Nov. 3, 2 p.m.; on display Nov. 3-Dec. 18 (801-585-0556)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “The Gift of Art” Miniature Show, by Southern Utah Art Guild members, on display Nov. 8-Dec. 19 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Photography From the East,” by East High School students, opening reception Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m.; on display through Dec. 2; and “Sparking Creative Minds: Inventions and Innovations Over Time,” by Salt Lake Arts Academy students, opening reception Nov. 7, 7 p.m; on display through Jan. 4, 2019 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Seeing the Sacred,” by various artists; on display Nov. 6-Dec. 2 (801-651-3937

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, art by Jan Andrews and Trent Alvey, through Nov. 2 (801-245-7270)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Sandra Williams, through Nov. 10 (801-363-4088)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Lunares; on display through December (craftlakecity.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “New Directions,” by Jeff Pugh, through Nov. 16 (801-533-8245)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Great Girls of the World,” by Beatrice Teigen, through Nov. 14 (801-594-8632)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Paul Reynolds and Deborah Durban, through Nov. 17 (801-596-5000)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Shifting Seasons,” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne and Ryan Cannon, and “Dine O’Round in Paint II,” by Karen Horne, through Nov. 30 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Unforeseen Nature,” by Naomi Owen, through Nov. 30 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Equus,” by Patrick Dean Hubbell, through Nov. 30 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Sandy Freckleton Gagon, Mark Knudsen and Corinne Geertsen, through Nov. 9 (801-364-8284)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Future Vision,” through Nov. 17, “Utah Art Reimagined,” by Kandace Steadman, and “Parallel Lives, Misremembered Pasts, Revelation, Heartbreak and Lore,” by Ryan Perkins, through Nov. 30; and ”What I Brought in My Luggage: Relics of Lost Lives,” by various artists, through Dec. 21 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Shadow Realms,” by various artists, through Nov. 4 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Georhythmic Drift Music,” by Ryan Ruehlen, through Nov. 3; “A Stack of Forms,” by J.P. Orquiz, through Nov. 17; “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29; “Security Questions,” by Daniel Everett, through Jan. 12, 2019; “Information Density,” by Molly Morin, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Whoop Dee Doo,” directed by Matt Roche and Jaimie Warren, through March 3, 2019 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9; “Site Lines,” by University of Utah Art Faculty, through Jan. 6, 2019; and “salt 14,” by Yang Yonglian, through June 2, 2019 (801-581-7332)

Walker Center, 175 S. Main, “Remembered Light,” by various artists; on display through Nov. 17 (interfaithroundtable.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “The Sinners We Are,” by Alexis Rausch, and “The Art of Dying” and “Science and Art,” by various artists, through Nov. 2 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; “For Home and Country: Posters and Propaganda From the Great War,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “The Stitching Years,” by Downy Doxey-Marshall, through Nov. 4; and “Body and Soul,” by various artists, through Nov. 4 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Winter Follows,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through January 2019 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, Utah State University, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” works by 172 artists, through Dec. 15 (435-797-0163)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, art by Patricia Smith, through Nov. 30 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “The Greatest Photographs of the American West,” by the National Geographic Society, through Dec. 31 (801-852-6650)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, biennial faculty exhibition, through Nov. 10 (801-626-6420)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Encounter Korea,” by Korean-American and Korean artists, through Dec. 29; and “Day of the Dead,” by SUU students, through Nov. 10 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; 33rd Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah, “Journeys: Monomyth and Transformation” and a youth art competition, through Jan. 16, 2019; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, Faculty Art Show by UVU School of the Arts faculty members, through Dec. 8; and “What Type?” curated by Brandon Truscott and Jim Godfrey, through Dec. 23 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“How I Became a Pirate,” Nov. 2, 7 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $4-$6 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Shadow puppet craft at KUED Reading Marathon Kick-Off, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-noon, Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-581-3580 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Snow Days,” Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-noon, Kimball Visual Art Center, Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, Ogden, free (weber.edu/wsutoday)

“Teen Paint Night: Where the Wild Things Art,” Nov. 3, 2-4 p.m., Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. 840 South, $35, for youths ages 12-17 (801-584-1700 or hogle zoo.org)

Pumpkin Nights, through Nov. 4, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $14-$20 for general, $12-$16 for children ages 4-12 and seniors (pumpkinnights.com/slc)

“The Velveteen Rabbit,” through Nov. 9, dates vary, 4:30 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $7-$9 for adults, $5-$7 for children ages 3-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“The Secret Garden,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, “Little Bear’s Tale” puppet show, Nov. 2, 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.; and read to a dog, Nov. 3, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood St., Midvale, a free screening of “Coco,” Nov. 2, 3:30 p.m.; and Dia de los Muertos celebration, Nov. 2, 5 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, Dia de los Muertos festival, Nov. 2, 4 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville, STEAM Friday: Water Science” for tweens and teens, Nov. 2, 4:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4220 West, Kearns, Dia de los Muertos celebration, Nov. 2, 5 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, “Little Bear’s Tale” puppet show, Nov. 3, 12:50 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, read to a dog, Nov. 3, 1 p.m.; and family crafts, Nov. 3, 2 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, read to a dog, Nov. 3, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, KUED Kids Reading Marathon Kick-off, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.; read to a dog, Nov. 3, 1 p.m.; and games for teens, Nov. 3, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, read to a dog for tweens, Nov. 3, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The Grand Theatre will host auditions for “First Date” on Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Grand Theatre Facilities & Arts Annex, 1610 S. 250 East. Auditioners should prepare 16 bars of a song in the style of the show, according to a news release. An accompanist will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a headshot and resume, along with a completed audition form that can be found online. Callbacks will be Nov. 12, and rehearsals will begin Jan. 5, 2019. The show will run Feb. 14-March 2, 2019. Call 801-957-3322 or visit grandtheatrecompany.com/auditions for more information and to make an appointment.

The Park City Summit County Arts Council board of directors recently appointed Jocelyn Scudder as managing director of the Park City Summit County Arts Council. According to a news release, Scudder joined the arts council in 2017 as the community manager and was promoted to director of programs and engagement last summer. Hadley Dynak, former executive director, resigned at the end of August, and Scudder and the board of directors fulfilled her responsibilities in the interim. For more information about the organization, visit pcsarts.org.

Mystique Dining at Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 South, Suite 18C, recently opened in West Jordan. The new venue offers a five-course dinner with entertainment, according to a news release. The decorated room features seating for 30 guests per performance, and each experience lasts approximately two-and-a-half hours, with guests entertained for approximately 45 minutes by a magician. Shows are designed for adults, and discretion is advised for children under the age of 13, and children under the age of 7 is discouraged. Ticket prices range from $60-$65 per person. Visit mystiquedining.com for more information, or call 916-293-9000 to book a reservation.

