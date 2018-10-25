Click here for a list of Halloween events.

MUSIC/DANCE

“Beauty and the Beast” with Ballet West II, Oct. 26-27, 7 p.m.; Oct. 27, 2 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $25-$30 (801-869-6900 or balletwest.org)

Laura Story benefit concert, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., Wasatch Presbyterian Church, 1626 S. 1700 East, $44.50 (annestirbacancertfoundation.org)

Superheroes and Princesses Halloween concert, Oct. 26-27, 7 p.m.; Oct. 27, 3 p.m., Timberline Middle School, 500 W. Canyon Crest Road, Alpine, $12 for general, $9 for seniors and students (801-210-2466 or thetso.org)

“Dialogues of the Carmelites,” Oct. 26-27, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, $11-$13 (weberstatetickets.com)

“Fall Masterpiece Concert” with the Orchestra at Temple Square, Oct. 26-27, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Hot House West, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, free (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Thriller” by Odyssey Dance Theatre, Oct. 26-27 and 29-31, 7:30 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $21-$35; children ages 6 and younger not permitted (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

The SteelDrivers, Oct. 26-27, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $35-$55 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“This is Halloween” with the St. George Opera, Oct. 27, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County; Oct. 29-30, 7 p.m.; Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $15 for general, $10 for students with ID (435-668-7313 or saintgeorgeopera.com)

Mariachi de Mi Tierra with Ballet Folklorico de las Americas, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Leftover Salmon, Oct. 27, 9 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., South Salt Lake, $33, for adults ages 21 and older (thecommonwealthyroom.ticketfly.com)

Josh Groban with Idina Menzel, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $32-$196+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

“Thriller,” through Oct. 30, dates and times vary, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, $35-$55 (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

GETTING OUT

OptumCare Community Center grand opening with Quin Bommelje, Oct. 26, 9:45 a.m., OptumCare Community Center, 1403 E. Sego Lily Drive, Suite 100, Sandy, free (optum.com)

Sephora Farmington grand opening, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., 144 N. East Promontory, Suite J-165, Farmington, free (801-451-6767 or sephora.com)

Women’s Expo of Southern Utah, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George, $5, bring a canned/boxed food for $1 off (bestexpoever.com)

“Utah’s Opioid Epidemic” with Jennifer Plumb and Peter Sadler, Oct. 26, 1 p.m., Shepherd Union Ballrooms, Weber State University, Ogden, free (801-626-6102 or weber.edu/WSUtoday)

“Birdlesque,” Oct. 26, 6-10 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $20-$35, for adults and teens ages 13 and older (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

Columbus Community Center 50th Anniversary Gala, Oct. 26, 6-10 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, Promontory Building, 155 N. 1000 West, $150 (801-262-1552 or columbusserves.org)

Salt City Tap Fest, Oct. 26-28, times vary, Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S. 800 West, $32, classes for ages 13 and older, registration required (slctap.com)

Scottish Festival and Kirkin o’ th’ Tartan, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oct. 28, 9 and 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12 C. St., free (801-363-3889 or fpcslc.org/Scottish-festival)

Day of the Dead, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, Outdoor Amphitheatre, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, $5 for adults, free for children ages 12 and younger (culturalcelebration.org)

“Behind the Doors,” domestic violence discussion, Oct. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Emerald Hills Institute, 3780 S. West Temple, Suite 201, South Salt Lake, free, diaper donations accepted, RSVP required to [email protected] (emeraldhillsinstitute.org)

10,000 Beds Gratitude Gala, Oct. 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $100 (801-358-7733 or gratitudegala.org)

Garden After Dark, Oct. 26-27, 6-9 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $14 for general, $11 for garden members (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

CrossPoint Church Halloween Service, Oct. 28, 5 p.m., CrossPoint Church, 909 N. Freedom Blvd., Provo, free (crosspointutah.com)

Halloween Lift Rides and ZipTour, through Oct. 31, excluding Oct. 28, times vary, Sundance Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $25-$49 (800-892-1600 or sundanceresort.com)

Haunted Forest, through Oct. 31, dates and times vary, 6400 N. 6000 West, American Fork, $25-$30 (801-903-3039 or hauntedutah.com)

Nightmare on 13th, through Oct. 31, Monday-Saturday, times vary, 300 W. 1300 South, $23-$55 (801-467-8100 or nightmareon13th.com)

Valley Scare Mall, through Oct. 31, dates and times vary, Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free (shopvalleyfairmall.com)

Social Ax Throwing Orem grand opening, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m, 683 N. State, $15 for walk-ins, group pricing available (801-486-2937 or socialaxethrowing.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The Mousetrap,” Oct. 26-Nov. 10, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $12-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Oct. 26-Nov. 10, dates and times vary, Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, $44-$71 (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Angel Street,” Oct. 26-27, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“The Bookbinder’s Tale,” Oct. 26-27, 7:30 p.m., The Hive Collaborative, 591 S. 300 West, Provo, $12-$15 (hivetix.com)

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” Oct. 26-27, 7:30 p.m., Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” Oct. 26-27, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $10-$12 (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Ragtime,” Oct. 26-27, 7:30 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“The Rocky Horror Show,” Oct. 26-27, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 27, 2 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $17-$23 for adults, $14-$20 for seniors, $9-$12 for military and veterans, contains adult themes and strong language according to Grand Theatre (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“The Addams Family,” Oct. 26-27 and 29, 7 p.m., Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $8-$12 (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“The Addams Family,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, students with ID and children 12 and younger (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

”Beauty and the Fantastic Beast,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Dracula vs. Henry Botter,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Tigers Be Still,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20; for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Lucky Stiff,” through Nov. 5, dates and times vary, Pleasant Grove Library, 30 E. Center, Pleasant Grove, $10-$12 (801-922-4524 or pgplayers.com)

“Curtains,” through Nov. 10, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Anything Goes,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Murder on the Nile,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Wait Until Dark,” through Nov. 17, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$44 for adults, $18-$20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Scarlet Pimpernel,” through Nov. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

IMPROV/COMEDY

Jeremy Piven, Wiseguys Comedy Club, Oct. 26-27, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Wiseguys Comedy Club, 194 S. 400 West, $25, for adults ages 21 and older (801-532-5233 or wiseguyscomedy.com)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Beetlejuice,” Oct. 26-30, 1 and 6:10 p.m., Cinemark Movies 9, 9539 S. 700 East, Sandy, $1.75-$2 (cinemark.com)

“Frankenstein,” National Theatre Live, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $13.83-$14.89 (megaplextheatres.com)

Illumination Film Festival, Oct. 26-Nov. 1, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.60 (megaplextheatres.com)

“La Fanciulla del West” Met Opera, Oct. 27, 10:55 a.m.; and Oct. 31, 1 and 6:30 p.m., Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy, and Megaplex Pineview, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, $17.02-$21.37 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Little Shop of Horrors,” Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 8:45 p.m., Megaplex Main Street, 905 S. Main, St. George, $3.46-$4.79 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Murder by Death,” Oct. 30, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“The Phantom of the Opera,” Oct. 26 and Nov. 1-2, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Poltergeist,” Oct. 30, 3:45, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Oct. 26-27 and 31, 7:30 and 11:30 p.m.; Oct. 28, noon, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $20, includes prop bags (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org); and Oct. 26-27, 10:30 p.m., Megaplex Main Street, 905 S. Main, St. George, $5.32 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Russ Taff: I Still Believe — The Movie,” Oct. 30, 7 p.m., Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy, and The District, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan, $9.62-$11.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Spartacus,” Oct. 29 and 31, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

Tower of Terror 2018, through Nov. 1, dates and times vary, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, prices vary (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist,” Oct. 30, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Young Frankenstein,” Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 7:45 p.m., Megaplex Main Street, 905 S. Main, St. George, $3.46-$4.79 (megaplextheatres.com)

FOOD CLASSES

“Kitchen Creations: A Class About Healthy Eating for People With Type 2 Diabetes,” Thursdays, Nov. 1-29, excluding Nov. 22, 6 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, Promontory Building, 155 N. 1000 West, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 340 S. 500 West, West Bountiful, Jennifer Adams, author of BabyLit classic series board books, Oct. 26, 6 p.m. (801-299-8255 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Johnny Worthen, author of “The Hunger: A Collection of Utah Horror,” Oct. 27, 1 p.m.; and Caryn Larrinaga, author of “Superhero Syndrome,” Oct. 28, 1 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Eileen Hallet Stone, author of “Auerbach’s: The Store That Performs What It Promises,” Oct. 26, 7 p.m.; Jean Reagan, author of “How to Scare a Ghost,” Oct. 27, 11 a.m.; and Ginger Johnson, author of “The Splintered Light,” Oct. 27, 2 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Lora Koehler and Jake Parker, author and illustrator of “The Little Snowplow,” Oct. 27, 2 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Kristen Clay, Laurie Allen, Cassie Howard-Ashton and Nannette Watts, authors of “Haunted Salt Lake City,” Oct. 27, 2 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART CLASSES

“UMFA in the Wild: Make Nature Rubbing Book,” Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Antelope Island State Park, White Rock Bay, Syracuse, free (801-581-3580 or umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Unforeseen Nature,” by Naomi Owen, opening reception Oct. 27, 4 p.m.; on display Oct. 22-Nov. 30 (801-594-8680)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, ”What I Brought in My Luggage: Relics of Lost Lives,” by various artists; on display Oct. 28-Dec. 21; and “Photography From the East,” by East High School students; on display Oct. 31-Dec. 2 (801-524-8200)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Whoop Dee Doo,” directed by Matt Roche and Jaimie Warren, through March 3, 2019; and “Information Density,” by Molly Morin, through Jan. 12, 2019; opening reception, Oct. 26, 7 p.m. (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “salt 14,” by Yang Yongliang; on display Oct. 26-June 2, 2019 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, art by Jan Andrews and Trent Alvey, through Nov. 2 (801-245-7270)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Sandra Williams, through Nov. 10 (801-363-4088)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Lunares; on display through December (craftlakecity.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “New Directions,” by Jeff Pugh, through Nov. 16 (801-533-8245)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Great Girls of the World,” by Beatrice Teigen, through Nov. 14 (801-594-8632)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Paul Reynolds and Deborah Durban, through Nov. 17 (801-596-5000)

Gale Center, 10300 S. Beckstead Lane, South Jordan, art by South Jordan City employees, through Oct. 31 (801-466-4357 or galecenter.org)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Shifting Seasons,” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne and Ryan Cannon, and “Dine O’Round in Paint II,” by Karen Horne, through Nov. 30 (801-910-2088)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Equus,” by Patrick Dean Hubbell, through Nov. 30 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Sandy Freckleton Gagon, Mark Knudsen and Corinne Geertsen, through Nov. 9 (801-364-8284)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Future Vision,” through Nov. 17; “Utah Art Reimagined,” by Kandace Steadman, and “Parallel Lives, Misremembered Pasts, Revelation, Heartbreak and Lore,” by Ryan Perkins, through Nov. 30; and “Sparking Creative Minds: Inventions and Innovations Over Time,” by Salt Lake Arts Academy students, through Jan. 4, 2019 (801-524-8200)

Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, “Monumental Mattie,” by Chad Farnes, a permanent display (385-468-2196)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Shadow Realms,” by various artists, through Nov. 4 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Georhythmic Drift Music,” by Ryan Ruehlen, through Nov. 3; “A Stack of Forms,” by J.P. Orquiz, through Nov. 17; “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29; and “Security Questions,” by Daniel Everett, through Jan. 12, 2019 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9; and “Site Lines,” by University of Utah Art Faculty, through Jan. 6, 2019 (801-581-7332)

Walker Center, 175 S. Main, “Remembered Light,” by various artists; on display through Nov. 17 (interfaithroundtable.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Kimberly Grace, through Oct. 31 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Jack Grosko, through Oct. 31 (801-628-9592)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “The Sinners We Are,” by Alexis Rausch, and “The Art of Dying” and “Science and Art” by various artists, through Nov. 2 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; “For Home and Country: Posters and Propaganda From the Great War,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “The Stitching Years,” by Downy Doxey-Marshall, through Nov. 4; and “Body and Soul,” by various artists, through Nov. 4 (435-649-8882)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Kirt Harmon, through Oct. 31 (801-298-0290)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Winter Follows,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through January 2019 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, Utah State University, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” works by 172 artists, through Dec. 15 (435-797-0163)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, art by Patricia Smith, through Nov. 30 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “The Greatest Photographs of the American West,” by the National Geographic Society, through Dec. 31 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Color Explosion,” by various artists, through Oct. 31 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, biennial faculty exhibition, through Nov. 10 (801-626-6420)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Encounter Korea,” by Korean-American and Korean artists, through Dec. 29; and “Day of the Dead,” by SUU students, through Nov. 10 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; 33rd Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah, “Journeys: Monomyth and Transformation” and a youth art competition, through Jan. 16, 2019; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, Faculty Art Show by UVU School of the Arts faculty members, through Dec. 8; and “What Type?” curated by Brandon Truscott and Jim Godfrey, through Dec. 23 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Preschool Music Story Hour, Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $2 donation per child (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Halloween ‘Spook’tacular, Oct. 26, 6-9 p.m., Cedar City Community Center Aquatic Center, 2090 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City, $4 per person, $20 per family (435-865-9223 or visitcedarcity.com)

Boo Lights, through Oct. 26, dates vary, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. 840 South, $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger and zoo members (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

“Boo at the Zoo,” Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. 840 South, $16.95 for adults, $14.95 for seniors, $12.95 for children ages 12 and younger (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Halloween Hoot, Oct. 27, 28 and 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $11.95 for adults, $9.95 for students, military and seniors, $7.95 for children ages 3-12, children up to age 12 can come in costume for free admission (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

“Kooky Spooky Halloween Party,” Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Discovery Gateway, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Pumpkinpalooza, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org/pumpkinpalooza)

Halloween carnival, Oct. 27, noon-4 p.m., Weber State University Davis, 2750 University Park Blvd., Layton, free (801-626-6548 or weber.edu/WSUtoday)

Halloween Journey, Oct. 27, 1-4 p.m., Stokes Nature Classroom, 100 W. 2600 South, Nibley, Cache County, call or check website for price (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

“We Are Monsters,” Oct. 27, 2 and 7 p.m., Regent Street Theater, 131 S. Main, $5 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Hotel Transylvania 3” movie screening, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, free; Trunk or Treat starts at 4 p.m. (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

“Tricks and Treats” featuring Paul Brewer, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $5 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Peter and Wendy,” Oct. 27, times vary, South Jordan Community Center, 10778 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, free (801-446-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

Haunted Aquarium, through Oct. 31, dates and times vary, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students, military and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children under age 2 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Pumpkin Days, through Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wheeler Historic Farm, 6351 S. 900 East, Murray, $10 for general, $2-$3 for wagon ride and cow train only (385-468-1755 or slco.org/wheeler-farm)

“How I Became a Pirate,” through Nov. 2, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $4-$6 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Pumpkin Nights, through Nov. 4, excluding Oct. 31, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $14-$20 for general, $12-$16 for children ages 4-12 and seniors (pumpkinnights.com/slc)

“The Velveteen Rabbit,” through Nov. 9, dates vary, 4:30 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $7-$9 for adults, $5-$7 for children ages 3-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“The Secret Garden, through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Halloween celebration, Oct. 26, 1 p.m.; “Escape the Room: Room of Requirement” for tweens and teens, Oct. 26, 3 p.m.; and “Baby’s First Halloween,” Oct. 27, 11 a.m. (801-524-8200)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, “Brush, Floss and Get Rid of Sugar Bugs” oral hygiene activities for children, Oct. 26, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., “Zen Zone,” Oct. 26, 3 p.m.; and a free screening of “Frankenweenie,” Oct. 27, 2 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Riverton Library, 12877 S. 1830 West, Riverton, “Moms and Muffins,” Oct. 26, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Halloween Bash, Oct. 26, 6 p.m.; and “Spooky Saturdays,” Oct. 27, 3 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, “Once Upon a Crime” teen mystery night, Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, Luna Lobos Dog Sledding, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, read to a dog, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.; and a free screening of “Hotel Transylvania 3,” Oct. 27, 2 p.m. (801-264-2580)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, “Improvised Fairy Tales” with Park City Improv, Oct. 27, 3 p.m.; and a free screening of “Frankenweenie,” Oct. 27, 4 p.m. (435-615-5600)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, Teen NaNoWriMo Fest with author McKelle George, Oct. 27, 4 p.m. (801-594-8611)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The Public Library Association, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Short Edition recently announced a national writing contest as part of the Fostering Creative Community Connections project. The theme for the FCCC national short story contest is courage, according to a news release. Writers of all ages and backgrounds are invited to submit one short story of a maximum of 8,000 characters in length, spaces included. Through Oct. 30, writers are invited to submit their story at short-edition.com/en. The Short Edition editorial team will choose 40 to 60 finalists that will be announced on the website on Nov. 6. The jury will then choose one winner and two runners-up will be announced in December. Writers who are interested in participating can create an account and submit a story at short-edition.com/en.

The Chili Affair, benefiting the Road Home, announced the winners of the chili cook-off that was Sept. 26. Seventeen local restaurants and businesses participated. The judge’s choice award went to Catering by Bryce for its Green Chili Chicken chili and the people’s choice award went to Red Iguana, which shared two chilis — Pork Chili Verde and a Beef Chili Colorado.

Olive Garden, with locations throughout Utah, recently added a new dessert on its menu in honor of National Chocolate Day, Oct. 28. According to a news release, the Chocolate Chunkin’ Pumpkin Cheesecake is a pumpkin cheesecake topped with a layer of brownie bits and drizzled with rich chocolate fudge, all on top of a chocolate cookie crust. The pumpkin cheesecake is filled with brownie pieces and served with whipped cream. The name was chosen after a poll was taken on social media during the summer. Visit olivegarden.com for more information.

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar, with locations in Sugar House, Union Heights, South Jordan and Traverse Mountain, recently announced that its farmers market roll has raised $3,000 for Urban Food Connections Utah. During September, Tsunami offered the roll that is made with Anaheim peppers, shallots, heirloom tomatoes and bell peppers purchased from Downtown Farmers Market vendors, according to a news release. Proceeds from the sale of the roll were donated to Urban Food Connections. The roll was created by executive chef Drew Kawaguchi. The official check presentation took place on Oct. 20, the final day of the market. For more information, visit facebook.com/tsunamisushi.

Olive Garden recently announced October is National Pasta Month. The restaurant’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion will be featured all month. Guests will have access to unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combination, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $10.99. There are more than 100 possible combinations, including seven types of pasta, including gluten-free noodles; seven homemade sauces, including spinach artichoke; and six toppings, including meatballs, crispy chicken and garden veggies. Visit olivegarden.com for more information.

Marie Callender’s, with locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently launched their annual “Whole Pie-To-Go Sale.” Through Oct. 31, guests can choose from more than 20 varieties of Marie Callender's pies for $8.99. The sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotional pies. Visit mariecallenders.com for a complete list of pies.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change.

Email: [email protected]