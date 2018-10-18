Click here for a list of Halloween events.

MUSIC/DANCE

Fall Church Music Festival, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Hayley Kirkland and Company B, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Price City Civic Auditorium, 185 E. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“Romeo and Juliet,” Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 21, 2 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $15-$108 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Jesse Colin Young, Oct. 19-20, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $43-$70 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Melinda Kirigin-Voss, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $10 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Nicholas Payton Quintet, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $29.50 for general, $10 for students with ID (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Songs of the Saints: Hymns,” Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“How Can I Keep From Singing,” Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 2315 Redondo Ave., $5-$10 (saltlakechoralartists.org)

“Thriller” by Odyssey Dance Theatre, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., USU Eastern Geary Events Center, 300 N. 300 East, Price, $18, children ages 6 and younger not permitted (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

Utah Metropolitan Ballet: “Tribute,” Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $15 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

The Capitol Steps, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., South Salt Lake, $40-$65, for adults ages 21 and older (thecommonwealthyroom.ticketfly.com)

Red Rock Hot Club, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Danny Gokey with Tauren Wells and Riley Clemmons, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $20-$75 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

BYU Faculty Composers Concert, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Madsen Recital Hall, BYU, Provo, free (arts.byu.edu)

“Thriller” by Odyssey Dance Theatre, Oct. 25-27 and 29-31, 7:30 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $21-$35; children ages 6 and younger not permitted (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

“Thriller,” through Oct. 30, dates and times vary, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, $35-$55 (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

GETTING OUT

Utah Foster Care Pumpkin Festival, Oct. 19, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., The Gateway Mall, Olympic Legacy Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, free (facebook.com/utahfostercare)

“An October Evening,” Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m., Salt Lake Masonic Temple, 650 E. South Temple, $20, register online by Oct. 18 (801-347-4047 or facebook.com/anoctoberevening)

Oktoberfest, Oct. 19-21, noon-6:30 p.m., Snowbird, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Dr., Snowbird, free, $5 for parking (snowbird.com/oktoberfest)

Alex and Ani 14th birthday celebration, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m, Alex and Ani, 51 S. Main, free (shopcitycreekcenter.com)

Operation Christmas Child arts/crafts and bake sale, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Oct. 21, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Calvary Salt Lake, 460 W. Century Drive, proceeds benefit Operation Christmas Child (801-264-9999 or calvaryslc.org)

Costume Day at the Museum, Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hutchings Museum, 55 N. Center, Lehi, $4 for adults, $3 for children, $1 off if dressed in costume (801-768-7361 or hutchingsmuseum.education/events)

Open House: Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Oct. 23, 1-7:30 p.m., Division Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 250 N. 1950 West, free (jobs.utah.gov/usor/dsbvi)

Guillermo Gomez-Pena, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-3580 or umfa.utah.edu)

Deepak Chopra, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$165 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Women’s Artistic Leadership Initiative, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Hall, Thompson Chamber Music Hall, $35 for general, $10 for students (801-380-0830 or womensali.org/events)

Salt City Tap Fest, Oct. 24–28, times vary, Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S. 800 West, $32, classes for ages 13 and older, registration required (slctap.com)

Annual Shareholder Meeting of Aquila Tax-Free Fund for Utah, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m., Grand America Hotel, Imperial Ballroom, 555 S. Main, free, RSVP required (800-437-1000 or aquilafunds.com/utahshareholdermeeting.htm)

Garden After Dark, through Oct. 27, dates vary, 6-9 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $14 for general, $11 for garden members (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Halloween Lift Rides and ZipTour, through Oct. 31, excluding Oct. 21 and 28, times vary, Sundance Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $25-$49 (800-892-1600 or sundanceresort.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Lucky Stiff,” Oct. 19-Nov. 5, dates and times vary, Pleasant Grove Library, 30 E. Center, Pleasant Grove, $10-$12 (801-922-4524 or pgplayers.com)

“Tigers Be Still,” Oct. 19-Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20; for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Camelot,” Oct. 19-20, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 20, 1:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$23 (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

“Cinderella,” Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary, call for availability (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Ghost: The Musical,” Oct. 19-20, 7:30 p.m., Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Little Shop of Horrors,” Oct. 19-20, 7:30 p.m., Mount Jordan Middle School, 300 E. 9400 South, Sandy, $12 for general, $10 for seniors and students, $8 for children (801-568-2787 or sandyarts.com)

“The Prince of Egypt,” Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary, call for availability (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Angel Street,” through Oct. 27, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“The Bookbinder’s Tale,” through Oct. 27, dates and times vary, The Hive Collaborative, 591 S. 300 West, Provo, $12-$15 (hivetix.com)

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” through Oct. 27, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” through Oct. 27, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $10-$12 (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Ragtime,” through Oct. 27, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“The Rocky Horror Show,” through Oct. 27, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $17-$23 for adults, $14-$20 for seniors, $9-$12 for military and veterans, contains adult themes and strong language according to Grand Theatre (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“The Addams Family,” through Oct. 29, date and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $8-$12 (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“The Addams Family,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, students with ID and children ages 12 and younger (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

”Beauty and the Fantastic Beast,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Dracula vs. Henry Botter,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Curtains,” through Nov. 10, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Anything Goes,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Murder on the Nile,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Wait Until Dark,” through Nov. 17, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$44 for adults, $18-$20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Scarlet Pimpernel,” through Nov. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Before Your Time,” Oct. 19-25, times vary, Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy, $7.21-$14.69 (801-304-4577 or megaplextheatres.com)

“Behind the Curve,” Oct. 23, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Frankenstein,” National Theatre Live, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $13.83-$14.89 (megaplextheatres.com); and Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $20 for general; $15 for red carpet members, $10 for U. students with ID (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Funny Girl: The Musical,” Oct. 24, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $7.21-$10.95 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Godfather,” Oct. 22 and 24, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.60 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Hocus Pocus,” Oct. 23, 4, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“I, Robot,” Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Jeremiah Johnson,” Oct. 23, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“Jurassic Park,” Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Justice League,” Oct. 24, 2 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (events.slcpl.org)

“The Lodger,” Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Monsters, Inc.,” Oct. 22, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-948-7858 or viridiancenter.org)

“More Than Funny: Everybody Has a Punchline,” Oct. 18, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $12.85 (megaplextheatres.com)

“My Neighbor Totoro,” Oct. 19, 3:30 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 Concord St., free (events.slcpl.org)

“Night of the Living Dead,” Oct. 24-25, 7 and 10 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemarktheatres.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, $9.62-$11.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Oct. 19-31, dates and times vary, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $20, includes prop bags (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“A Quiet Place,” Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, free (events.slcpl.org)

“RWBY: Volume 6,” Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., The District Megaplex, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan, $6.92-$11.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Samson et Dalila,” Met Opera, Oct. 20, 10:55 a.m.; and Oct. 24, 1 and 6:30 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $17.02-$21.37 (megaplextheatres.com); and Oct. 20, 10:55 a.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $15-$23 (cinemark.com)

Tower of Terror 2018, through Nov. 1, dates and times vary, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, prices vary (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

Warren Miller's “Face of Winter,” Oct. 19-20, times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $22.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org); and Oct. 23-25, 7:30 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $21 (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 340 S. 500 West, West Bountiful, Dreux Antoine, author of “Soulful Chef,” Oct. 19, 6 p.m. (801-299-8255 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Dreux Antoine, author of “Soulful Chef,” Oct. 20, 1 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, Nathan Smith Jones, author of “Dragonkyn,” Oct. 20, 2 p.m.; and Carol Tuttle, author of “The Child Whisperer,” Oct. 25, 6 p.m. (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, Devery Anderson, editor of “Salt Lake School of the Prophets, 1867-1883,” Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m. (801-486-3111 or benchmarkbooks.com)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Ars Moriendi” discussion with poet Paisley Rekdal and curator Leslie Anne Anderson, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. (bdac.org)

Finch Lane Art Gallery, 54 Finch Lane, authors Tarfia Faizullah and Natalie Diaz, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Ken Sanders Rare Books, 268 S. 200 East, Amy Irvine, author of “Desert Cabal,” Oct. 23, 7 p.m. (801-521-3819 or kensandersbooks.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Kate Coombs, author of “Monster School,” Oct. 20, 2 p.m.; authors Patrik Sampler and Michael Mejia, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.; Laurie Allen, Cassie Ashton and Kristen Clay, authors of “Haunted Salt Lake City,” Oct. 24, 7 p.m.; and Molly Brooks, author of “Sanity and Tallulah,” Oct. 25, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, Brandon Sanderson, author of “Legion: The Many Lives of Stephen Leeds,” Oct. 25, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Rowland Hall, Larimer Auditorium, 843 Lincoln St., Markus Zusak, author of “Bridge of Clay,” Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $26, ticket required (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Alison Hart, author of “Mostly White,” Oct. 22, 7 p.m. (801-524-8200 or facebook.com/torreyhousepress)

Springville Library, 45 S. Main, Springville, Camron Wright, author of “Christmas by Accident,” Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Mark J. Nelson, author of “White Hat: The Military Career of Captain William Philo Clark,” Oct. 19, 7 p.m.; John Scalzi, author of “The Consuming Fire,” Oct. 20, 2 p.m.; Sonja Mabel McClure, author of “Shift/Motion,” Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.; Laura Rutter Strickling, author of “On Fire in Baltimore,” Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.; and Spencer McBride, author of “The Myth of the Christian President,” Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

FOOD CLASSES

USU Extension Food Sense class, Oct. 23, 9-10 a.m., Department of Workforce Services, 5735 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

ART CLASSES

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, highlights tour, Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m., free; mask making, Oct. 20, 1-4 p.m., free; “Mindfulness at the UMFA,” Oct. 23, 3 p.m, free; and Guillermo Gomez-Pena and La Pocha Nostra, Oct. 24, 7 p.m. (801-581-3580 or umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Dennis Smith, opening reception Oct. 19, 6 p.m. (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Sandra Williams, opening reception Oct. 19, 6 p.m. and Oct. 20, 2 p.m.; on display through Nov. 10 (801-363-4088)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Lunares, through December (craftlakecity.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “New Directions,” by Jeff Pugh, opening reception Oct. 19, 6 p.m.; on display Oct. 19-Nov. 16 (801-533-8245)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Paul Reynolds and Deborah Durban; opening reception Oct. 19, 6 p.m.; on display through Nov. 17 (801-596-5000)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Dine O’Round in Paint II,” by Karen Horne, opening reception Oct. 19, 5 p.m.; on display Oct. 19-Nov. 30 (801-910-2088)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Equus,” by Patrick Dean Hubbell, opening reception Oct. 19, 6 p.m.; on display Oct. 19-Nov. 30 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Sandy Freckleton Gagon, Mark Knudsen and Corinne Geertsen, opening reception Oct. 19, 6 p.m.; on display Oct. 19-Nov. 9 (801-364-8284)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Shadow Realms,” by various artists, opening reception Oct. 19, 6 p.m.; on display through Nov. 4 (801-651-3937)

Walker Center, 175 S. Main, “Remembered Light,” by various artists; on display through Nov. 17 (interfaithroundtable.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, art by Jan Andrews and Trent Alvey, through Nov. 2 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “The Abstract,” by Michael Pulley, through Oct. 25 (801-594-8611)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Avenues,” by Craig Nielsen, through Oct. 27 (801-594-8651)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “Still Looking,” by Brian Kershisnik, through Oct. 19 (801-533-8245)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Great Girls of the World,” by Beatrice Teigen, through Nov. 14 (801-594-8632)

Gale Center, 10300 S. Beckstead Lane, South Jordan, art by South Jordan City employees, through Oct. 31 (801-466-4357 or galecenter.org)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Shifting Seasons,” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne and Ryan Cannon, through Nov. 30 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Origins,” by Emilia Wing, through Oct. 19 (801-594-8680)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “Design Arts ’18,” by various artists, through Oct. 19 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Moments in Time,” by Lynn Nichols, through Oct. 19; “Glow,” by Zachary Bowman, through Oct. 21; “Future Vision,” through Nov. 17; “Utah Art Reimagined,” by Kandace Steadman, and “Parallel Lives, Misremembered Pasts, Revelation, Heartbreak and Lore,” by Ryan Perkins, through Nov. 30 (801-524-8200)

Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, “Monumental Mattie,” by Chad Farnes, a permanent display (385-468-2196)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; “Georhythmic Drift Music,” by Ryan Ruehlen, through Nov. 3; “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29; and “Security Questions,” by Daniel Everett, through Jan. 12, 2019 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9; and “Site Lines,” by University of Utah Art Faculty, through Jan. 6, 2019 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Kimberly Grace through Oct. 31 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Jack Grosko, through Oct. 31 (801-628-9592)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “The Sinners We Are,” by Alexis Rausch, and “The Art of Dying” and “Science and Art,” by various artists, through Nov. 2 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; “For Home and Country: Posters and Propaganda From the Great War,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “The Stitching Years,” by Downy Doxey-Marshall, through Nov. 4; and “Body and Soul,” by various artists, through Nov. 4 (435-649-8882)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Kirt Harmon, through Oct. 31 (801-298-0290)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Winter Follows,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through January 2019 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, Utah State University, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” works by 172 artists, through Dec. 15 (435-797-0163)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, art by Patricia Smith, through Nov. 30 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “All in the Family,” by Shirley McKay Britsch, Kerry Soper and Lanny Britsch, through Oct. 26; and “The Greatest Photographs of the American West,” by the National Geographic Society, through Dec. 31 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Color Explosion,” by various artists, through Oct. 25 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, biennial faculty exhibition, through Nov. 10 (801-626-6420)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Encounter Korea,” by Korean-American and Korean artists, through Dec. 29 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; 33rd Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah, “Journeys: Monomyth and Transformation” and a youth art competition, through Jan. 16, 2019; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, Faculty Art Show by UVU School of the Arts faculty members, through Dec. 8; and “What Type?” curated by Brandon Truscott and Jim Godfrey, through Dec. 23 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Animal Olympics,” Oct. 19, 9-11 a.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $2-$4, for youths ages 16 and younger, 40 participants maximum, RSVP required, $4-$5 for adults (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Costume Day at the Museum, Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hutchings Museum, 55 N. Center, Lehi, $4 for adults, $3 for children, $1 off if dressed in costume (801-768-7361 or hutchingsmuseum.education/events)

Witches and Wizards’ Tea Party, Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Discovery Gateway, 444 W. 100 South, $30 for general, $20 for members (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Boo Lights, through Oct. 26, dates vary, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. 840 South, $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1700 or hogle zoo.org)

Pumpkin Days, through Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wheeler Historic Farm, 6351 S. 900 East, Murray, $10 for general, $2-$3 for wagon ride and cow train only (385-468-1755 or slco.org/wheeler-farm)

“How I Became a Pirate,” through Nov. 2, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $4-$6 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Pumpkin Nights, through Nov. 4, excluding Oct. 31, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $14-$20 for general, $12-$16 for children ages 4-12 and seniors (pumpkinnights.com/slc)

“The Secret Garden,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, Mad Science, Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., a free screening of “My Neighbor Totoro” and crafts, Oct. 19, 3:30 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Teen DIY: Creepy Gold Insects,” Oct. 19, 4 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., Halloween Teen Lock-In, Oct. 19, 6 p.m. (801-594-8651)

Sprague Library, 2131 S. 1100 East, paranormal investigations for teens, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. (801-594-8640)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, read to a dog, Oct. 20, 10:30 a.m.(801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, read to a dog, Oct. 20, 11 a.m.; and Mad Science, Oct. 20, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “Big Guy Little Guy: Superhero Academy” for children ages 3 and older, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., $5 (801-852-6650)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, “How to be a Ghost Hunter” activity for teens, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, pumpkin painting, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., register at calendar.slcolibrary.org/events (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, read to a dog, Oct. 20, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a zombie party for teens, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. (801-229-7050)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The Public Library Association, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Short Edition recently announced a national writing contest as part of the Fostering Creative Community Connections project. The theme for the FCCC national short story contest is courage, according to a news release. Writers of all ages and backgrounds are invited to submit one short story of a maximum of 8,000 characters in length, spaces included. Through Oct. 30, writers are invited to submit their story at short-edition.com/en. The Short Edition editorial team will choose 40 to 60 finalists that will be announced on the website on Nov. 6. The jury will then choose one winner and two runners-up will be announced in December. Writers who are interested in participating can create an account and submit a story at short-edition.com/en.

DeJoria Center’s State Road Tavern and Restaurant, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, recently welcomed Ernesto Rocha as the new executive chef. Rocha arrived in Park City in 1991 and led some of the area's restaurants and kitchens. He also worked at Boutique Hotel, The Washington School House Powder in the Waldorf Astoria, and Zoom in Park City, according to a news release. Rocha is known for infusing unique flavors into American dishes. The State Road Tavern and Restaurant is open Thursday through Saturday, 5-9 p.m., and Sunday for brunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Visit stateroadtavern.com or call 435-783-3530 for more information.

Taqueria 27, 1688 W. Traverse Parkway, Lehi, recently opened its fifth location in Utah. This is the first restaurant outside of Salt Lake County for husband-and-wife team Todd and Kristin Gardiner, according to a news release. For the past 25 years Todd Gardiner has worked at various restaurants including Log Haven, The New Yorker, Z-Tejas and The Aerie at Snowbird. The restaurant in Silicon Slopes will feature chef-created tacos. Taqueria 27 in Lehi is open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information, call 801-331-8033 or visit taqueria27.com.

Olive Garden recently announced October is National Pasta Month. The restaurant’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion will be featured all month. Guests will have access to unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combination, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $10.99. There are more than 100 possible combinations, including seven types of pasta, including gluten-free noodles; seven homemade sauces, including spinach artichoke; and six toppings, including meatballs, crispy chicken and garden veggies. Visit olivegarden.com for more information.

Marie Callender’s, with locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently launched their annual “Whole Pie-To-Go Sale.” Through Oct. 31, guests can choose from more than 20 varieties of Marie Callender's pies for $8.99. The sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotional pies. Visit mariecallenders.com for a complete list of pies.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email [email protected].

Email: [email protected]