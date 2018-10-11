Click here for a list of Halloween events

MUSIC/DANCE

American West Symphony, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Dancing Danes, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., E.W. Garbett Center, 700 N. 200 West, $5 at door (saltlakescandidance.org)

Luca Buratto, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $25 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Thriller,” Oct. 12-13 and 15-16, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 13, 2 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $25-$30 (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

Casting Crowns, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $34-$74 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Island Time II, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“Let All the World in Every Corner Sing: Songs of Praise and Reverence,” Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, U., $10-$15 (saltlakechoralartists.org)

Peter Chu, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $15 (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

Utah All-State Choir, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“Romeo and Juliet,” Oct. 13-21, dates and times vary, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $15-$108 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Christian Asplund, Nathan Adams and TEV, Oct. 14, 2 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (christianasplund.xyz)

“Road to Night,” Oct. 14, 3 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, U., $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, free for students with ID (novaslc.org)

Haley Kirkland and Company B, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free, (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“Bach 333,” Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Mark, 231 E. 100 South, free (utahgermanamericansociety.com)

Quartetto Brazil, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $42-$136+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Jesse Colin Young, Oct. 18-20, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $39-$70 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Thriller,” through Oct. 30, dates and times vary, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, $35-$55 (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

GETTING OUT

White Cane Day, Oct. 12, 6-9 p.m., Openshaw Education Center, 1655 E. 3300 South, free (usdb.org)

Red Rocks Arts Festival Street Fair, Oct. 13, noon-7 p.m., Moab Arts and Rec Center, 111 E. 100 North, Moab, free (435-259-6272 or redrockartsfestival.com)

Plant-based Nutrition Symposium, Oct. 13, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Salt Palace Convention Center, Room 155, 100 S. Temple, $60-$120 (plantbasedutah.org/symposium)

Art Market, Oct. 13-14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, free (801-581-4303 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $75 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Shop Hop, Oct. 12-13, times vary, participating stores from Salt Lake City to Eden, Weber County, prices vary (womentowomenfoundation.org)

Garden After Dark, Oct. 18-27, dates vary, 6-9 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $14 for general, $11 for garden members (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Halloween Lift Rides and ZipTour, Oct. 18-31, excluding Oct. 21 and 28, times vary, Sundance Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $25-$49 (800-892-1600 or sundanceresort.com)

Oktoberfest, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 21, noon-6:30 p.m., Snowbird, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Dr., Snowbird, free, $5 for parking (snowbird.com/oktoberfest)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The Addams Family,” Oct. 12-Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, students with ID and children ages 12 and younger (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“Camelot,” Oct. 12-20, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$23 (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

Vintage Hitchcock Radio Plays with Babcock Performing Readers, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., Union Building, Little Theatre, U., free (facebook.com/BabcockPerformingReaders)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“An Iliad,” Oct. 12-13, 2 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Liar,” Oct. 12-13, 2 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains some adult language and humor and sexual innuendo, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Cripple of Inishmaan,” Oct. 12-13, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 13, 2 p.m., Browning Center, Eccles Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, $8.25-$13 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

“Frankenstein,” Oct. 12-13 and 15, 7:30 p.m., Pioneer Hall, 1140 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger and seniors (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“The Foreigner,” Oct. 12-13, 8 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Jawbone’s Daughter,” Oct. 12-13, 8 p.m., Wasatch Theatre Company, 124 S. 400 West, $10 (wasatchtheatre.org)

“Othello,” Oct. 12-13, 8 p.m., Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” Oct. 13 and 18, 7:30 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, limited seating, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Ghost: The Musical,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Little Shop of Horrors,” through Oct. 20, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Mount Jordan Middle School, 300 E. 9400 South, Sandy, $12 for general, $10 for seniors and students, $8 for children (801-568-2787 or sandyarts.com)

“The Prince of Egypt,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, tickets starting at $29 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Angel Street,” through Oct. 27, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“The Bookbinder’s Tale,” through Oct. 27, dates and times vary, The Hive Collaborative, 591 S. 300 West, Provo, $12-$15 (hivetix.com)

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” through Oct. 27, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” through Oct. 27, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $10-$12 (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Ragtime,” through Oct. 27, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“The Rocky Horror Show,” through Oct. 27, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $17-$23 for adults, $14-$20 for seniors, $9-$12 for military and veterans, contains adult themes and strong language according to Grand Theatre (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“The Addams Family,” through Oct. 29, date and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $8-$12 (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

”Beauty and the Fantastic Beast,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Dracula vs. Henry Botter,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Curtains,” through Nov. 10, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Anything Goes,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Murder on the Nile,” through Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Wait Until Dark,” through Nov. 17, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$44 for adults, $18-$20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Scarlet Pimpernel,” through Nov. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Aida,” Met Opera, Oct. 10, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $17.02-$21.37 (megaplextheatres.com); and Oct. 10, 1 and 6:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $15-$23 (cinemark.com)

“Dummycrats,” Oct. 15 and 17, 8 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $7.21-$10.42 (megaplextheatres.com); and Oct. 15, 8 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12-$14 (cinemark.com)

“Evil of Frankenstein,” Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Frankenstein” and “Bride of Frankenstein,” Oct. 12, 6 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Hocus Pocus,” Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, free (801-943-4636 or calendar.slcolibrary.org)

“Little Shop of Horrors,” Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-948-7858 or viridiancenter.org)

“The Lodger,” Oct. 18-19, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World,” Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (801-594-8660 or events.slcpl.org)

“Mapplethorpe,” Oct. 16, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“MFKZ,” Oct. 16, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Moon Man,” Oct. 13, 2 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” Oct. 14 and 17, 2 and 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $6.50-$9.75 (cinemark.com)

“Nightmare Before Christmas,” Oct. 16, 4, 6:40 and 8:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“The Seven Year Itch,” Oct. 16, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“Silverado,” Oct. 15 and 17, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, prices vary (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” Oct. 12, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free, all tickets previously distributed but a standby line will form starting at 6 p.m. (nuhopeutah.org/film)

Warren Miller's “Face of Winter,” Oct. 17-20, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $22.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Wild Nights with Emily,” Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Yuri on Ice,” Oct. 13, noon, Cinemark Century 16, 3300 S. State, and Jordan Landing Cinemark, 7301 S. Jordan Landing Blvd., West Jordan, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

FOOD EVENTS

Downtown Dine O’Round, through Oct. 14, times and participating restaurants vary, $5-$35 (dineoround.com)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Crystal Lee, author of “The Main Office,” Oct. 13, 1 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 340 S. 500 West, West Bountiful, Eileen Hallet Stone, author of “Auerbach’s: The Store that Performs What it Promises,” Oct. 13, 2 p.m. (801-299-8255 or barnesandnoble.com)

Golden Braid Books, 151 S. 500 East, Sydney Campos, author of “The Empath Experience,” Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. (801-322-1162 or goldenbraidbooks.com)

Ken Sanders Rare Books, 268 S. 200 East, poets Danielle Dubrasky, Shanan Ballam and Nancy Takacs, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. (801-521-3819 or kensandersbooks.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Deborah Eden Tull, author of “Relational Mindfulness,” Oct. 12, 7 p.m.; Shannon Hale and Dean Hale, authors of “The Princess in Black and the Science Fair Scare,” Oct. 13, 5 p.m.; Brian Kershisnik, author of “Looking for Something: Selected Paintings,” Oct. 13, 7 p.m.; Dylan Thuras, author of “The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid,” Oct. 16, 6 p.m.; Hampton Sides, author of “On Desperate Ground: The Marines at the Reservoir, the Korean War’s Greatest Battle,” Oct. 17, 7 p.m.; and Caitlin Doughty, author of “From Here to Eternity: Traveling the World to Find the Good Death,” Oct. 18, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, poets Nancy Takacs, Adam Giannelli and Mike White, Oct. 17, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Ally Condie and Brendan Reichs, authors of “The Darkdeep,” Oct. 11, 7 p.m.; and Amy Beatty, author of “Dragon Ascending,” Oct. 12, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Rowland Hall, 720 Guardsman Way, Justin Paul and Val Emmich, songwriter and author of “Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel,” Oct. 13, 6 p.m., $20, ticket required (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Matt de la Pena and Christian Robinson, author and illustrator of “Carmela Full of Wishes,” Oct. 17, 6 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Treehouse Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden, James Kennedy, author of “The Order of Odd-Fish,” Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m. (801-394-9663 or treehousemuseum.org)

Weber State University, Elizabeth Hall, Ogden, lecture and reading by author Espido Freire, Oct. 17, 11:30 a.m. (weber.edu/artscalendar)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Christian Heidicker, author of “Attack of the 50 Foot Wallflower,” Oct. 12, 7 p.m.; Adrian Todd Zuniga, author of “Collision Theory,” Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

“Paint Party,” Oct. 13, 1-4 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $20, for ages 15 and older (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Family Art Saturday: Abstract Soundscapes,” Oct. 13, 2-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, $5 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

“Family Day,” Oct. 13, 2-4 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu)

“Art Night: Pumpkin Party,” Oct. 17, 6-9 p.m., The Ruin, 1215 Wilmington Ave., $25, for adults ages 21 and older (utahmoca.org/events)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Kimberly Grace, opening reception Oct. 15, 6 p.m.; on display through Oct. 31 (801-763-3070)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Utah Art Reimagined,” by Kandace Steadman, and “Parallel Lives, Misremembered Pasts, Revelation, Heartbreak and Lore,” by Ryan Perkins, opening receptions Oct. 13, 4 p.m.; on display Oct. 13-Nov. 30 (801-524-8200)

Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, “Monumental Mattie,” by Chad Farnes, a permanent display (385-468-2196)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Encounter Korea,” by Korean-American and Korean artists; on display Oct. 13-Dec. 29 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 33rd Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah, “Journeys: Monomyth and Transformation” and a youth art competition, opening reception Oct. 17, 6 p.m.; on display Oct. 17-Jan. 16, 2019 (801-489-2727)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Utah Travels,” by various photographers, through Oct. 17 (culturalcelebration.org)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “A Stack of Forms,” by JP Orquiz; on display Oct. 12-Nov. 17 (801-328-4201)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, art by Jan Andrews and Trent Alvey, through Nov. 2 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “The Abstract,” by Michael Pulley, through Oct. 25 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Mahonri Young, through Oct. 31 (801-328-2231)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Avenues,” by Craig Nielsen, through Oct. 27 (801-594-8651)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “Still Looking,” by Brian Kershisnik, through Oct. 19 (801-533-8245)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Great Girls of the World,” by Beatrice Teigen, through Nov. 14 (801-594-8632)

Gale Center, 10300 S. Beckstead Lane, South Jordan, art by South Jordan City employees, through Oct. 31 (801-466-4357 or galecenter.org)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Shifting Seasons,” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne and Ryan Cannon, through Nov. 30 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Origins,” by Emilia Wing, through Oct. 19 (801-594-8680)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “Design Arts ’18,” by various artists, through Oct. 19 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Moments in Time,” by Lynn Nichols, through Oct. 19; “Glow,” by Zachary Bowman, through Oct. 21; “Future Vision,” through Nov. 17 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Shadow Realms,” by various artists, through Nov. 4 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; “Georhythmic Drift Music,” by Ryan Ruehlen, through Nov. 3; and “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29; and “Security Questions,” by Daniel Everett, through Jan. 12, 2019 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9; and “Site Lines,” by University of Utah Art Faculty, through Jan. 6, 2019 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Jack Grosko, through Oct. 31 (801-628-9592)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “The Sinners We Are,” by Alexis Rausch, and “The Art of Dying” and “Science and Art” by various artists, through Nov. 2 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; “For Home and Country: Posters and Propaganda From the Great War,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Gale Center, 10300 S. Beckstead Lane, South Jordan, art by South Jordan City employees, through Oct. 31 (801-466-4357)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “The Stitching Years,” by Downy Doxey-Marshall, through Nov. 4; and “Body and Soul,” by various artists, through Nov. 4 (435-649-8882)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Kirt Harmon, through Oct. 31 (801-298-0290)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Winter Follows,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through January 2019 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, Utah State University, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” works by 172 artists, through Dec. 15 (435-797-0163)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, art by Patricia Smith, through Nov. 30 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “All in the Family,” by Shirley McKay Britsch, Kerry Soper and Lanny Britsch, through Oct. 26; and “The Greatest Photographs of the American West,” by the National Geographic Society, through Dec. 31 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Color Explosion,” by various artists, through Oct. 25 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, biennial faculty exhibition, through Nov. 10 (801-626-6420)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, Faculty Art Show by UVU School of the Arts faculty members, through Dec. 8; and “What Type?” curated by Brandon Truscott and Jim Godfrey, through Dec. 23 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Museum Lamplight Tour and Storytellers, Oct. 12, 6-8 p.m., Hutchings Museum, 55 N. Center St., Lehi, $4 for adults, $3 for children (801-768-7361 or hutchingsmuseum.education/events)

Ring Around the Rose: WOFA Afro Fusion, Oct. 13, 11 a.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $5 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Little Haunts, Oct. 13, 18-20 and 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., This Is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors, $8.95 for children ages 3-11 (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

“Magizoology for Muggles: Bowtruckles to Basilisks,” Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-noon, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $20, children must be accompanied by paying adult (801-584-4563 or hoglezoo.org)

“Zombie Thoughts,” Oct. 13, 11 a.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (planbtheatre.org/zombiethoughts)

HawkWatch International, Oct. 13, noon-2 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students, military and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children under age 2 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

“Paint Party,” Oct. 13, 1-4 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $20, for ages 15 and older (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Zombie Thoughts,” Oct. 13, 1 p.m., Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, free (planbtheatre.org/zombiethoughts)

“Family Art Saturday: Abstract Soundscapes,” Oct. 13, 2-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, $5 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

“Family Day,” Oct. 13, 2-4 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu)

“The Secret Garden,” Oct. 13-Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

Boo Lights, through Oct. 26, dates vary, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. 840 South, $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Pumpkin Days, through Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wheeler Historic Farm, 6351 S. 900 East, Murray, $10 for general, $2-$3 for wagon ride and cow train only (385-468-1755 or slco.org/wheeler-farm)

Pumpkin Nights, through Nov. 4, excluding Oct. 31, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $14-$20 for general, $12-$16 for children ages 4-12 and seniors (pumpkinnights.com/slc)

LIBRARIES

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., a Skype event with author Zoraida Cordova for teens, Oct. 12, 4:30 p.m. (801-594-8651)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “The Great Chapman Ghost Hunt,” Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, read to a dog, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., “Dads and Donuts” storytime, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m.; and “College and Me” for teens and adults, Oct. 13, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Riverton Library, 12877 S. 1830 West, Riverton, “Dads and Donuts” storytime, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Pumpkinella” puppet show, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, a free screening of “Paddington 2,” Oct. 13, 1 and 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Moon Man,” Oct. 13, 2 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, zombie treats and a free screening of “World War Z” for teens, Oct. 13, 3 p.m. (801-852-6650)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Olive Garden recently announced October is National Pasta Month. The restaurant’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion will be featured all month. Guests will have access to unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combination, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $10.99. There are more than 100 possible combinations, including seven types of pasta, including gluten-free noodles; seven homemade sauces, including spinach artichoke; and six toppings, including meatballs, crispy chicken and garden veggies. Visit olivegarden.com for more information.

Salsa Queen, a Utah-based company, recently announced the company will now ship salsas throughout the United States. The company, started by Maharba Zapata in 2014 when she was a single mother providing for her children, currently has product in 100 stores, according to a news release. There are five salsa varieties: gourmet pico, red chili, roasted tomatillo, jalapeno and queso chipotle. No sugars or preservatives are added, and the salsas are also gluten-free. The mail-order service will include a variety of five-pack options via two-day FedEx delivery. Visit salsaqueen.com for more information.

Marie Callender’s, with locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently launched their annual “Whole Pie-To-Go Sale.” Through Oct. 31, guests can choose from more than 20 varieties of Marie Callender's pies for $8.99. The sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotional pies. Visit mariecallenders.com for a complete list of pies.

The Public Library Association, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Short Edition recently announced a national writing contest as part of the Fostering Creative Community Connections project. The theme for the FCCC national short story contest is courage, according to a news release. Writers of all ages and backgrounds are invited to submit one short story of a maximum of 8,000 characters in length, spaces included. Through Oct. 30, writers are invited to submit their story at short-edition.com/en. The Short Edition editorial team will choose 40 to 60 finalists that will be announced on the website on Nov. 6. The jury will then choose one winner and two runners-up will be announced in December. Writers who are interested in participating can create an account and submit a story at short-edition.com/en.

