Plans are underway for Red Butte Garden’s Garden After Dark, six enchanting nights when the garden is transformed into a themed adventure to delight Halloween lovers of all ages.

This year promises to be especially spellbinding as the garden becomes the Oaklore Academy of Magic for aspiring witches and wizards. Young visitors will become part of an adventure designed to entertain and educate them about the magical properties of plants

Garden After Dark is a family-friendly event that has been a favorite of garden members, students, and visitors since 2000. Gates open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 18-30 and Oct. 25-27, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets prices are $11 for Garden members and $14 for the general public. Garden members can receive special pricing of $8 per ticket if purchased before Oct. 13. Children age 2 and under are free.

This October 2018, marks the 20th anniversary of Garden After Dark at Red Butte Garden. From its humble beginnings in 1998, this event has grown and changed over the years to become one of Utah’s most beloved family-friendly Halloween events.

Garden After Dark actually began as a spring event called Spring Into Lights and featured thousands of twinkling lights, wireframe sculptures of mythical creatures, and local musicians. The spring event shifted into the fall in the early 2000s.

The first themed Garden After Dark was called An Old-Fashioned Halloween with games such as bobbing for apples, storytellers, and a ragtime band to entertain guests. The event theme changes every year, with crafts, games, storytellers and light displays to match.

Some favorite Garden After Dark themes have included Haunted Holidays Around the World, Jurassic Garden, Monster Bash, Fearsome Flora, Once Upon A Fairytale, Legends of Camelot, and Adventures in Wonderland.

This October, the Garden After Dark fun continues with Oaklore Academy of Magic. Join fellow guests and become students of Oaklore. Explore the seemingly magical properties of real-life plants from around the world as you select a magic wand, dig into herbology, study magical creatures, and more!

But be warned, the noxious witch Myrtle Spurge is also at Oaklore creating mischief and mayhem. Can you complete your magical education and collect the magic ingredients you need to banish Myrtle Spurge from Oaklore? Find out at Garden After Dark!