MUSIC/DANCE

“Spirit,” Oct. 5-6, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $30 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Thriller” by Odyssey Dance Theatre, Oct. 5-6, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 6, 3 p.m.; Oct. 7, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theater, 328 Main, Park City, $23-$40 (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

“Thriller,” Oct. 5-30, dates and times vary, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, $35-$55 (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

Sampradaya, Oct. 6, 3 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, free (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Suicidal Tendencies, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m., The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $24.50 (801-528-9197 or thecomplexslc.com)

Avant Vespers 5, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 50 W. 200 North, Provo, free (christianasplund.xyz)

“Thriller,” Oct. 9-16, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $25-$30 (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

Thelonious Monk Marathon, Oct. 10, 6 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Madsen Recital Hall, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Drake and Migos, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $46-$176+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Riverton Jazz Band with Valaura Arnold, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

BYU Spectacular with Colbie Caillat and David Archuleta, Oct. 11-12, 7:30 p.m., Marriott Center, BYU, Provo, $12-$60 (800-437-4663 or homecoming.byu.edu)

“Stormy Highlights,” Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City, $12 for adults, $6 for students (435-233-8213 or myosu.org)

Michael Glabicki with Dirk Miller, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., The State Room, 638 S. State, $20 (801-596-3560 or thestateroom.com)

GETTING OUT

Mountain Arts and Music Festival, Oct. 6, 10 a.m., Huntsville Square, 7355 E. 200 South, Huntsville, Weber County, free (415-722-5824 or mountainartsandmusic.com)

Fix-It Clinic, Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-948-7858 or slcolibrary.org)

40th Bee-Day Bash Fundraiser, Oct. 6, 6:30-9 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $10 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Night Off From Cancer, Oct. 6, 7-11 p.m., Primary Children’s and Families’ Cancer Research Center, 2000 Circle of Hope Drive, free for those affected by cancer, RSVP required (anightofffromcancer.brownpapertickets.com)

Live Nation Presents: Dr. Jordan Peterson, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $35-$100 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Noelle Pikus-Pace presentation, Oct. 11, noon-1:30 p.m., Riverside Country Club, 2701 N. University Ave., Provo, free, registration required, limited seating (bankofutah.com/events)

Mountain Men event, Oct. 11, 5-6:30 p.m., Park City Museum Education and Collection Center, 2079 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, free (435-649-7457 or parkcityhistory.org)

Oktoberfest, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 21, noon-6:30 p.m., Snowbird, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Dr., Snowbird, free, $5 for parking (snowbird.com/oktoberfest)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The Addams Family,” Oct. 5-29, dates and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $8-$12 (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“Anything Goes,” Oct. 5-Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Art and Class,” Oct. 5-6, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 6, 2 p.m., Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $10 (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” Oct. 5-27, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“The Cripple of Inishmaan,” Oct. 5-13, dates and times vary, Browning Center, Eccles Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, $8.25-$13 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

“Frankenstein,” Oct. 5-15, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Pioneer Hall, 1140 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger and seniors (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“Ghost: The Musical,” Oct. 5-20, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Little Shop of Horrors,” Oct. 5-20, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Mount Jordan Middle School, 300 E. 9400 South, Sandy, $12 for general, $10 for seniors and students, $8 for children (801-568-2787 or sandyarts.com)

“Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” Oct. 5-27, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $10-$12 (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Zombie Thoughts,” Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Browning Center, Weber State University, Ogden, $5 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

“Murder on the Nile,” Oct. 11-Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“The Wizard of Oz,” Oct. 5-6, 7:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $12-$14 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“The Foreigner,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“An Iliad,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Jawbone’s Daughter,” through Oct. 13, dates vary, 8 p.m., Wasatch Theatre Company, 124 S. 400 West, $10 (wasatchtheatre.org)

“The Liar,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains some adult language and humor and sexual innuendo, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The Prince of Egypt,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, tickets starting at $29 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Angel Street,” through Oct. 27, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“The Bookbinder’s Tale,” through Oct. 27, dates and times vary, The Hive Collaborative, 591 S. 300 West, Provo, $12-$15 (hivetix.com)

“Ragtime,” through Oct. 27, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“The Rocky Horror Show,” through Oct. 27, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $17-$23 for adults, $14-$20 for seniors, $9-$12 for military and veterans, contains adult themes and strong language according to Grand Theatre (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

”Beauty and the Fantastic Beast,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Dracula vs. Henry Botter,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Curtains,” through Nov. 10, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Wait Until Dark,” through Nov. 17, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$44 for adults, $18-$20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Scarlet Pimpernel,” through Nov. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“African Queen,” Oct. 8 and 10, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.60-$9.54 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Army of Darkness,” Oct. 5-11, dates and times vary, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Avengers: Infinity War,” Oct. 6, noon, Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org); and Oct. 10, 2 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (events.slcpl.org)

“Beetlejuice,” Oct. 5, 4 p.m., Sweet Library, 455 F. St. East, free (events.slcpl.org); and Oct. 5-11, dates and times vary, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$9.25, free Oct. 9, 7 p.m. for those 21 years and younger (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Bullitt,” Oct. 7 and 9, 2 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $9.57-$11.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Cold Front Tour,” Oct. 11, 8:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, free (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Doctor Who” new season premiere, Oct. 10-11, 7:30 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $9.57-$11.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“A Dog’s Life” and “The Idle Class,” Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Dracula,” Oct. 7, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-948-7858 or viridiancenter.org)

“The Fly,” Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Julie,” Oct. 6, noon, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $15-$20 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Kuso,” Oct. 5-6, 11 p.m.; Oct. 7, noon, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Little Shop of Horrors,” Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $5 (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

Met Opera: “Aida,” Oct. 6 and 10, select times, select Megaplex Theatres, $17.02-$21.37 (megaplextheatres.com); and Oct. 10, 1 and 6:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $15-$23 (cinemark.com)

“Nightmare Before Christmas,” Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Murray, free (murraylibrary.org)

“Phantasm,” Oct. 11, 7 p.m., Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $20 for screening and discussion with director, $50 for screening and meet-and-greet with director (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Run Like the Devil,” Oct. 9, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Soufra,” Oct. 11, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Them!” Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“A Wrinkle in Time,” Oct. 6, 4 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or facebook.com/ParkCityLibrary)

BOOK SIGNINGS

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Peter Stone, author of “The Perfect Candidate,” Oct. 5, 7 p.m.; Amanda Rawson Hill, author of “The Three Rules of Everyday Magic,” Oct. 6, 2 p.m.; Nevada Berg, author of “North Wild Kitchen: Home Cooking from the Heart of Norway,” Oct. 6, 6 p.m.; Lindsay Eagar, author of “The Bigfoot Files,” Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.; Molly Idle, author of “Pearl,” Oct. 10, 6 p.m.; Ransom Riggs, author of “A Map of Days,” Oct. 10, 7 p.m.; Thomas Lowe Fleischner, author of “Nature Love Medicine,” and Jana Richman, author of “Finding Stillness in a Noisy World,” Oct. 11, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Julia Corbett, author of “Out of The Woods: Seeing Nature in the Everyday,” Oct. 8, 6 p.m. (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Ally Condie and Brendan Reichs, authors of “The Darkdeep,” Oct. 11, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, Don Coscarelli, author of “True Indie: Life and Death in Filmmaking,” Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $20 for “Phantasm” screening and discussion, $50 for screening with book signing and meet-and-greet (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Julia Corbett, author of “Out of the Woods: Seeing Nature in the Everyday,” Oct. 5, 7 p.m.; Steve Patrick, author of “A Whole of the Whole,” Oct. 6, 2 p.m.; and Susan Purvis, author of “Go Find: My Journey to Find the Lost — And Myself,” Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

FOOD CLASSES

USU Extension Food Sense class, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

Downtown Dine O’Round, through Oct. 14, times and participating restaurants vary, $5-$35 (dineoround.com)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Jack Grosko, opening reception Oct. 5, 6 p.m.; on display Oct. 1-31 (801-628-9592)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Great Girls of the World,” by Beatrice Teigen, opening reception Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m.; on display through Nov. 14 (801-594-8632)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, Faculty Art Show by UVU School of the Arts faculty members, opening reception Oct. 9, 6 p.m.; on display through Dec. 8 (801-863-4200)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, art by Jan Andrews and Trent Alvey, through Nov. 2 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “The Abstract,” by Michael Pulley, through Oct. 25 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Mahonri Young, through Oct. 31 (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Here and There,” by Terrece Beesley and Adrian Bangerter, through Oct. 13 (801-363-4088)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Avenues,” by Craig Nielsen, through Oct. 27 (801-594-8651)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, art by Jeff Pugh, through Oct. 19 (801-533-8245)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Paul Reynolds and Deborah Durban, through Nov. 17 (801-596-5000)

Gale Center, 10300 S. Beckstead Lane, South Jordan, art by South Jordan City employees, through Oct. 31 (801-466-4357 or galecenter.org)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Lucia Volker, through Oct. 13 (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, art by Andrew Rice, on display through Oct. 12 (801-596-3370)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Origins,” by Emilia Wing, through Oct. 19 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by John Berry, through Oct. 13 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Oonju Chun and Steve Dayton, through Oct. 12 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Jeff Clay, through Oct. 7 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “Design Arts ’18,” by various artists, through Oct. 19 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Utah Utah,” by Leslie Thomas and Mark Knudsen, through Oct. 5; Children’s Expression Through Painting,” by Fahimeh Amiri and students, through Oct. 12; “Moments in Time,” by Lynn Nichols, through Oct. 19; “Glow,” by Zachary Bowman, through Oct. 21; and “Future Vision,” through Nov. 17 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Shadow Realms,” by various artists, through Nov. 4 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Utah Travels,” by various photographers, through Oct. 17 (culturalcelebration.org)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Practical Contact,” by Emily Call, through Oct. 6; “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; “Georhythmic Drift Music,” by Ryan Ruehlen, through Nov. 3; “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29; and “Security Questions,” by Daniel Everett, through Jan. 12, 2019 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9; and “Site Lines,” by University of Utah Art Faculty, through Jan. 6, 2019 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Kimberly Grace, through Oct. 31 (801-763-3070)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “The Art of Dying,” by various artists, through Nov. 2 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; “For Home and Country: Posters and Propaganda From the Great War,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Gale Center, 10300 S. Beckstead Lane, South Jordan, art by South Jordan City employees, through Oct. 31 (801-466-4357)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “The Stitching Years,” by Downy Doxey-Marshall, through Nov. 4; and “Body and Soul,” by various artists, through Nov. 4 (435-649-8882)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Kirt Harmon, through Oct. 31 (801-298-0290)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Winter Follows,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through January 2019 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, Utah State University, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” works by 172 artists, through Dec. 15 (435-797-0163)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, art by Patricia Smith, through Nov. 30 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “All in the Family,” by Shirley McKay Britsch, Kerry Soper and Lanny Britsch, through Oct. 26; and “The Greatest Photographs of the American West,” by the National Geographic Society, through Dec. 31 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Color Explosion,” by various artists, through Oct. 25 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, biennial faculty exhibition, through Nov. 10 (801-626-6420)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Othello in Black and White” volumes, on display through Oct. 13 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “What Type?” curated by Brandon Truscott and Jim Godfrey, through Dec. 23 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Taking Flight Nights: Science of Wildfires,” Oct. 9, 6-7:30 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, free for youths ages 13-18, register at tracyaviary.org (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

“Wild Wednesday: Salamander Secrets,” Oct. 10, 3:45-4:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Zoo Just For You: Chillin’ in the Himalayas,” Oct. 10, 4:30-6 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $15, for students ages 6-12 with special needs with accompanying adult, register online at hoglezoo.org (801-584-4563 or hoglezoo.org)

“The World’s Strongest Librarian,” through Oct. 10-12, 7 p.m.; Oct. 13, 2 and 4 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Nelke Theatre, BYU, Provo, $6-$8 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Boy Scout Merit Badge Class: Mammal Study, Oct. 11, 6-9 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $15 per scout, leaders free, registration must be completed online 48 hours before the class, register online at hoglezoo.org (801-584-4551 or hoglezoo.org)

Boo Lights, through Oct. 26, dates vary, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. 840 South, $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Pumpkin Days, through Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wheeler Historic Farm, 6351 S. 900 East, Murray, $10 for general, $2-$3 for wagon ride and cow train only (385-468-1755 or slco.org/wheeler-farm)

Pumpkin Nights, through Nov. 4, excluding Oct. 31, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $14-$20 for general, $12-$16 for children ages 4-12 and seniors (pumpkinnights.com/slc)

LIBRARIES

Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, “Reading Rocks,” Oct. 8, 4 p.m. (801-264-2580)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, creative dance for kids, Oct. 8, 4 p.m.; crafts for kids, Oct. 9, 4:30 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., Draconids meteor shower stargazing party for tweens and teens, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.; Clever Octopus, Oct. 10, 4 p.m.; storytime with a firefighter, Oct. 11, 10:30 a.m.; dance party for children ages 3-7, Oct. 11, 4 p.m. (801-594-8651)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Clever Octopus, Oct. 9, 10 a.m.; storytime with a firefighter, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.; and a free screening of “Avengers: Infinity War” for teens and adults, Oct. 10, 2 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Riverton Library, 12877 S. 1830 West, Riverton, “Pumpkinella” puppet show, Oct. 9-11, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, storytime with a firefighter, Oct. 9 and 11, 11 a.m. (801-594-8611)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, storytime with a firefighter, Oct. 9, 11 a.m.; and “Teen DIY: Slime,” Oct. 9, 4 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, “Witches’ Afternoon” for teens and adults, Oct. 9, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., ugly monster pillows craft for teens, Oct. 9, 4 p.m.; “Teen DIY: Teen Triviacolypse,” Oct. 11, 4 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Sprague Library, 2131 S. 1100 East, pumpkin decorating, Oct. 9, 4 p.m. (801-594-8640)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, Vincent the Vampire Halloween magic show, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.(801-943-4636)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, read to a dog, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.; “College and Me” for teens and adults, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.; and “Bookmark-a-Palooza” for teens, Oct. 11, 6 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, Mad Science, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.; “Kids Discover Africa,” Oct. 10, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, “College and Me” for teens and adults, Oct. 9, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East, “Pumpkinella” puppet show, Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m. (801-944-7606)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, reading with ducks, Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, “Homeschool Group: Duct Tape” for teens, Oct. 10, noon (801-943-4636)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., “Marvelous Makers: Magnets” for youths in grades 3-6, Oct. 10, 4:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, storytime with a firefighter, Oct. 11, 11 a.m.; Clever Octopus, Oct. 11, 3 p.m.; and “Teen DIY: Galaxy Pumpkins,” Oct. 11, 3 p.m. (801-594-8680)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The Public Library Association, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Short Edition recently announced a national writing contest as part of the Fostering Creative Community Connections project. The theme for the FCCC national short story contest is courage, according to a news release. Writers of all ages and backgrounds are invited to submit one short story of a maximum of 8,000 characters in length, spaces included. Through Oct. 30, writers are invited to submit their story at short-edition.com/en. The Short Edition editorial team will choose 40 to 60 finalists that will be announced on the website on Nov. 6. The jury will then choose one winner and two runners-up will be announced in December. Writers who are interested in participating can create an account and submit a story at short-edition.com/en.

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will reach its 20th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 13. In celebration of that milestone, the restaurant will offer throwback pricing on Oct. 8 and 9. Original pricing from 1998 will be featured on the the full, rodizio-style menu during dinner on those days, according to a news release. The price for dinner will be $28.50 for adults and $14.25 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 3-5 can dine for $5 and children under 3 can dine free. Throwback pricing for dinner will be available Oct. 8-9, 4-10 p.m. Visit texasdebrazil.com for more information about the restaurant.

Olive Garden recently announced October is National Pasta Month. The restaurant’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion will be featured all month. Guests will have access to unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combination, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $10.99. There are more than 100 possible combinations, including seven types of pasta, including gluten-free noodles; seven homemade sauces, including spinach artichoke; and six toppings, including meatballs, crispy chicken and garden veggies. Visit olivegarden.com for more information.

Salsa Queen, a Utah-based company, recently announced the company will now ship salsas throughout the United States. The company, started by Maharba Zapata in 2014 when she was a single mother providing for her children, currently has product in 100 stores, according to a news release. There are five salsa varieties: gourmet pico, red chili, roasted tomatillo, jalapeno and queso chipotle. No sugars or preservatives are added, and the salsas are also gluten-free. The mail-order service will include a variety of five-pack options via two-day FedEx delivery. Visit salsaqueen.com for more information.

Marie Callender’s, with locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently launched their annual “Whole Pie-To-Go Sale.” Through Oct. 31, guests can choose from more than 20 varieties of Marie Callender's pies for $8.99. The sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotional pies. Visit mariecallenders.com for a complete list of pies.

