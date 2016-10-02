You don’t have to shell out a quarter million dollars to have everyone mobbing and Snapchatting your car every time you park. With some patient searching on KSL Cars, you’ll find exotics that are being sold for a fraction of their original value — some with shockingly few miles.

We cruised the listings — just for you — and found some fun choices. Most have low miles and are in excellent condition. In this price stata, vehicle abuse is rare — no one’s doing church-parking-lot donuts in these beauts. Our picks are also near the bottom of their price cycle: They should depreciate little and may even rise in value over the years. Yes, any trip to the mechanic will cost you a pretty penny, but you could still come out ahead if you pick one up cheap enough. One thing’s for sure: You’ll have a blast driving them.

2006 Lamborghini Gallardo

If you could buy a car for less than half of its new price with only 43,000 miles on it, would you? What if it were 12 years old, but still looked new? Oh yeah, it’s also a Lamborghini. The Gallardo was Lambo’s best-seller, and it cranks out more than 500 horsepower. This example is also a convertible, so you can get the wind in your hair very quickly.

1997 Ferrari F355 Spyder

Photo courtesy of the vehicle seller

*This car has been sold.

Can you drive a Ferrari for less than a new Volvo? Yes, if it’s this 1997 F355. These sold for an inflation-adjusted $204,000 back then, and this one’s listed on KSL Cars for $69,900 with fewer than 16,000 miles on it. The F355 was designed to be more liveable for things like getting stuck in traffic. It’s not as safe as a new Volvo, but Ferraris are kind of YOLO cars anyway.

2005 Bentley Continental GT

Photo courtesy of the vehicle seller

Wanna look like a millionaire without spending like one? First, hit up the closest Old Navy outlet and buy an oversized striped polo and bootcut khakis. Congrats! You now look like Bill Gates. Next, check out this 2005 Bentley Continental GT listed for only $45,000. Yes, it’s an ’05, but they kept this generation until 2011, and Bentley styling doesn’t change much, so no one will know you actually work at the country club. The GTs made 552 horsepower and this one is all-wheel drive.

2014 Audi R8

Photo courtesy of the vehicle seller

Iron Man and video games made the R8 famous, and having suspension parts in common with Lamborghini doesn’t hurt, either. With an asking price of $80,900 this is the higher end of our sampling, but it has just 16,500 miles on it.

1993 Dodge Viper SRT-10

Want a beast? The Viper shook our world and its passengers when it came out in 1991. This one has just 27,000 miles on it, and the seller is asking under $35K. This first generation (refinements came later) was built with weight savings in mind: That means no airbags, but you get massaging seats from the rumbling, Lamborghini-designed V-10 engine. Allow extra in your budget for all the back tires you’ll smoke.

2009 Lexus LS600 hybrid

This is the practical luxury choice. The KSL Cars listing is the fully loaded Pebble Beach edition with all-wheel drive and the long wheelbase, and it’s a hybrid. MSRP back in 2009 was $106,035 ($122,000 in today’s money), so at an asking price of $16,500 it’s quite the spoil-everyone-especially-the-back-seat-passengers deal. It has been driven around the block 168,000 times, but should be good for another 100,000 laps.

2002 Maserati Spyder

Photo courtesy of the vehicle seller

Fancy yourself in a Maserati convertible? Asking price for this Spyder is $16,950, which is $100,000 less than its original price (accounting for inflation) and about $3,094,500 less than the annual salary of our beloved Spida.The Spyder is a grand tourer, meaning it’s on the comfortable side of sports cars. This one on KSL Cars has a rebuilt title, so getting a bank loan will be tougher, but who needs a loan on a Maserati that’s under $17K?

2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

The Ghibli is the midsized Italian offering. Listed on KSL Cars at just under $39,000 with just over 17,000 miles on it, this offers all-wheel drive to your practical side. It costs about the same as a new Toyota Avalon, but there aren’t any rock songs about Toyotas doing 185.

2013 Mercedes S550

Photo courtesy of the vehicle seller

Mercedes styling evolves very slowly, so few will be able to tell this big S-Class from a 2018 model. The good news is when you pull up at a business you’ll get great service. The bad news is they’ll expect a big tip (which is actually fine because you’re a good tipper).

2005 Porsche Boxster

Photo courtesy of the vehicle seller

Want some fun? Try the two-seater, mid-engine Boxster. Porsche kept the same look from 2005-2012, so with this 2005 model you can look like you drive a car seven years newer than it is. This one has 93,000 miles on it so it has been driven but you better believe those were 93,000 miles of sheer fun — the Boxster sits low and handles great. The only drawback we can see to this one is that it’s an automatic.

