MUSIC/DANCE

Crucialfest, Sept. 28, 2 p.m.; and Sept. 29, noon, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $35-$55 (crucialfest.com)

Monica Bill Barnes and Company: “Happy Hour,” Sept. 28, 6 and 8 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $25-$35 for general, $10 for youths ages 18 and younger and non U. students with ID, $5 for U students with ID, children under age 6 not permitted, must be 21 or older for the 8 p.m. performance (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

“An American in Paris,” Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.; and Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$87 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Andalucia,” Sept. 28-29, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $25 for adults, $15 for students (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

BYU Instrumental Showcase, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, de Jong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $3-$7 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Grisha Goryachev, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater Regent Street Theater, 131 S. Main, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“This is the Christ” music by Michael Moody and Jan Pinborough, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“Splice,” Sept. 28-29, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $35 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Tragic Romantics,” Sept. 28-29, 7:30 p.m., Timberline Middle School, 500 W. Canyon Crest Road, Alpine, $12 for general, $9 for seniors and students (801-210-2466 or thetso.org)

“Musical Inspirations,” Sept. 29, 11 a.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, de Jong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Dance for Life” suicide prevention benefit performance, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., Ogden High School, 2828 Harrison Blvd., Ogden, $12-$15 (starstruckarts.com)

JoyCon, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $10 (facebook.com/joyconlive)

Chamber Orchestra Ogden, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $8 (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“Rhythm, Passion, Fate,” Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, U., $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors (877-425-1537 or saltlakesymphony.org)

Tony Holiday and the Velvetones with Penrose, Sept. 30, 12:30 p.m., Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, free (snowbasin.com)

Vivace, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, free (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

BYU Choir Showcase, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, de Jong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $7 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

The Wombats with Barns Courtney, Oct. 2, 7:45 p.m., The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $20 (801-528-9197 or thecomplexslc.com)

Fall Out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly, Oct. 3, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $24-$207+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Will Baxter Band, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Chiao-Ling, Oct. 4, 4:10 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, Dumke Recital Hall, U., free (801-581-6762 or music.utah.edu)

Gregory Alan Isakov with Joshua James, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $30-$55 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Joey Contreras with Natalie Weiss, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $19-$24 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Ozzy Osbourne, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $29.50-$350 (801-417-5343 or livenation.com)

“Spirit,” Oct. 4-6, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $30 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Utah Symphony, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., Cox Performing Arts Center, DSU, St. George, $30 (435-652-7500 or tickets.dsutix.com)

“Thriller” by Odyssey Dance Theatre, through Oct. 7, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theater, 328 Main, Park City, $23-$40 (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

GETTING OUT

Dog Days in the Gardens, Sept. 28-29, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, Ashton Gardens, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for members and children ages 3 and younger (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Utah Prepare Conference and Expo, Sept. 28, 2-9 p.m.; Sept. 29, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, $5 for general, free for children ages 12 and younger (utahprepare.com)

“Cirque du Soleil: Corteo,” Sept. 28-30, times vary, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $39-$125 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

Harvest Festival, Sept. 29, 10 a.m., Thanksgiving Point, Ashton Gardens, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, free (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Work Ability Job Fair for Individuals with Disabilities, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sanderson Community Center, 5709 S. 1500 West, Taylorsville, free (jobs.utah.gov)

Disability Services Open House, Oct. 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Judy Ann Buffmire Building, 1595 W. 500 South, free (jobs.utah.gov)

Oktoberfest, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 21, noon-6:30 p.m., Snowbird, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Dr., Snowbird, free, $5 for parking (snowbird.com/oktoberfest)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The Bookbinder’s Tale,” Sept. 28-Oct. 27, dates and times vary, The Hive Collaborative, 591 S. 300 West, Provo, $12-$15 (hivetix.com)

“Curtains,” Sept. 28-Nov. 10, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Dracula vs. Henry Botter,” Sept. 28-Nov. 3, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“The Jawbone’s Daughter,” Oct. 4-13, dates vary, 8 p.m., Wasatch Theatre Company, 124 S. 400 West, $10 (wasatchtheatre.org)

“Ragtime,” Sept. 28-Oct. 27, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Angel Street,” Oct. 4-27, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“The Rocky Horror Show,” Oct. 4-27, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $17-$23 for adults, $14-$20 for seniors, $9-$12 for military and veterans, contains adult themes and strong language according to Grand Theatre (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Oklahoma!” Sept. 28-29, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 29, 1:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $17-$25 (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

“Oslo,” Sept. 28-29, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 29, 2 p.m., Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $30-$50, contains strong language, according to Pioneer Theatre Company (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“South Pacific,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 29, 10:30 a.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Waitress,” Sept. 28-30, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$150, contains mature content, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“The Wizard of Oz,” through Oct. 6, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $12-$14 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“An Iliad,” through Oct. 9, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Foreigner,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Liar,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains some adult language and humor and sexual innuendo, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The Prince of Egypt,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, tickets starting at $29 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

”Beauty and the Fantastic Beast,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Wait Until Dark,” through Nov. 17, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$44 for adults, $18-$20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Scarlet Pimpernel,” through Nov. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“2001: A Space Odyssey,” Sept. 28, 7 p.m., Harold B. Lee Library, Reynolds Auditorium, BYU, Provo, free (sites.lib.byu.edu)

“Above and Beyond: NASA’s Journey to Tomorrow,” Sept. 29, 12:55 p.m. and Oct. 3, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $12.82 (megaplextheatres.com)

“An American in Paris,” Oct. 1 and 3, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.60-$9.54 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Bullitt,” Sept. 28, 6 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“A Dog’s Life” and “The Idle Class,” Oct. 4-5, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Forever My Girl,” Sept. 29, 1 and 3 p.m., Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (801-943-4636 or calendar.slco.library.org)

“Frankenstein,” Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-948-7858 or viridiancenter.org)

“The Golem,” Oct. 1, 6 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Halloween,” Sept. 28-30, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $7.16-$10.95 (megaplextheatres.com)

Harry Potter Movie Marathon, Sept. 28-29, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $5 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Iron Giant,” Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, free (801-594-8623 or events.slcpl.org)

“Sufi, Saint and Swinger,” Sept. 28, 6 p.m., Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, free, RSVP required (paperlesspost.com)

“The Sun Also Rises,” Oct. 3, 6 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“The Trump Prophecy,” Oct. 2, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Willow,” Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., Swanny Park, 400 N. 150 West, Moab, free (discovermoab.com/events)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, Authorpalooza with Nancy Campbell Allen, Timothy Ballard, Steven Bohls, Kristen Chandler, Frank L. Cole, Julianne Donaldson, Keira Drake, Rosalyn Eves and Sharlee Glenn, Sept. 29, 2 p.m.; and Kiersten White, author of “The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein,” Oct. 2, 7 p.m. (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

Farmington Library, 133 S. Main, Farmington, Derek Anderson, author of “Fun, Fun, Fun!” Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, V.M. Karren, author of “The Deceit of Riches,” Sept. 29, 2 p.m.; V.E. Schwab, author of “Vengeful,” Sept. 29, 7 p.m.; Kiersten White, author of “The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein,” Oct. 1, 7 p.m.; Taran Matharu, author of “The Summoner’s Handbook,” and Tricia Levenseller, author of “Daughter of the Siren Queen,” Oct. 3, 7 p.m.; Heather Hansen, author of “Wildfire: On the Front Lines With Station 8,” Oct. 4, 7 p.m.; and Dan Scanlan, author of “How to Play Ukulele: A Complete Guide for Beginners,” Oct. 4, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, John Flanagan, author of “The Red Fox Clan,” Oct. 2, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Brenda Stanley, author of “The Treasure of Cedar Creek,” Sept. 29, 2 p.m.; James A. McLaughlin, author of “Bearskin,” Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

The Public Library Association, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Short Edition recently announced a national writing contest as part of the Fostering Creative Community Connections project. The theme for the FCCC national short story contest is courage, according to a news release. Writers of all ages and backgrounds are invited to submit one short story of a maximum of 8,000 characters in length, spaces included. Through Oct. 30, writers are invited to submit their story at short-edition.com/en. The Short Edition editorial team will choose 40 to 60 finalists that will be announced on the website on Nov. 6. The jury will then choose one winner and two runners-up will be announced in December. Writers who are interested in participating can create an account and submit a story at short-edition.com/en.

FOOD CLASSES AND EVENTS

Downtown Dine O’Round, Sept. 28-Oct. 14, times and participating restaurants vary, $5-$35 (dineoround.com)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “The Art of Dying,” by various artists, opening reception Sept. 28, 6 p.m.; on display Sept. 28-Nov. 2 (801-295-3618)

Cedar City Friday Art Walk, participating locations in downtown Cedar City, Sept. 28, 5 p.m. (cedarcityartscouncil.org)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Paul Reynolds and Deborah Durban, opening reception Sept. 28, 6 p.m.; on display Sept. 28-Nov. 17 (801-596-5000)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Body and Soul,” by various artists, opening reception Sept. 28, 6 p.m.; on display Sept. 28-Nov. 4 (435-649-8882)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Kirt Harmon, opening reception Sept. 28, 6 p.m.; on display through Oct. 31 (801-298-0290)

Logan Gallery Walk, participating locations in downtown Logan, Sept. 28, 6 p.m. (cachearts.org/gallerywalk)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Site Lines,” by University of Utah Art Faculty; on display Sept. 28-Jan. 6, 2019 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, art by Jan Andrews and Trent Alvey, through Nov. 2 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “The Abstract,” by Michael Pulley, through Oct. 25 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Mahonri Young, through Oct. 31 (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Here and There,” by Terrece Beesley and Adrian Bangerter, through Oct. 13 (801-363-4088)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Avenues,” by Craig Nielsen, through Oct. 27 (801-594-8651)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, art by Jeff Pugh, through Oct. 19 (801-533-8245)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Paul Reynolds and Deborah Durban, through Nov. 17 (801-596-5000)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Lucia Volker, through Oct. 13 (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, art by Andrew Rice, on display through Oct. 12 (801-596-3370)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Origins,” by Emilia Wing, through Oct. 19 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by John Berry, through Oct. 13 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Oonju Chun and Steve Dayton, through Oct. 12 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Jeff Clay, through Oct. 7 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “Design Arts ’18,” by various artists, through Oct. 19 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Utah Utah,” by Leslie Thomas and Mark Knudsen, through Oct. 5; Children’s Expression Through Painting,” by Fahimeh Amiri and students, through Oct. 12; and “Moments in Time,” by Lynn Nichols, through Oct. 19 (801-524-8200)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Utah Travels,” by various photographers, through Oct. 17 (culturalcelebration.org)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Practical Contact,” by Emily Call, through Oct. 6; “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; “Georhythmic Drift Music,” by Ryan Ruehlen, through Nov. 3; and “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29; and “Security Questions,” by Daniel Everett, through Jan. 12, 2019 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9; and “Site Lines,” by University of Utah Art Faculty, through Jan. 6, 2019 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “The Art of Dying,” by various artists, through Nov. 2 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; “For Home and Country: Posters and Propaganda From the Great War,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Body and Soul,” by various artists, through Nov. 4 (435-649-8882)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Kirt Harmon, through Oct. 31 (801-298-0290)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, Utah State University, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” works by 172 artists, through Dec. 15 (435-797-0163)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, art by Patricia Smith, through Nov. 30 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “All in the Family,” by Shirley McKay Britsch, Kerry Soper and Lanny Britsch, through Oct. 26 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Color Explosion,” by various artists, through Oct. 25 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, biennial faculty exhibition, through Nov. 10 (801-626-6420)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Othello in Black and White” volumes, on display through Oct. 13 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

ART CLASSES

Community Meet-up: Spiral Jetty, Sept. 29, 1-4 p.m., Great Salt Lake at Rozel Point, Box Elder County, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave., Ogden, “Air Plant: Spooky Air Plant on Wood,” Oct. 1, 6 p.m., $20 per class; “Witches and Wizards Creations,” Oct. 3, 6 p.m., $20 (801-399-2787 or localartisancollective.com)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, “Em(body) Pride: Art, Activism and Accountability,” Oct. 2, 5-8 p.m., free; “Site Lines” artists gallery talks, Oct. 3, 5-7 p.m., free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Preschool Music Time, Sept. 28, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $2 for children ages 2-5 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Girl Scout Brownie Journey: Think Like a Citizen Scientist,” Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-noon, Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $20 per girl scout ages 7-9 with one adult free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Train Day, Sept. 29, 10 a.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Zoo Just for Little You,” Sept. 29, 10-11 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $15 per child ages 2-5, register online at hoglezoo.org (801-584-4563 or hoglezoo.org)

“Scout Saturday: Boy Scouts Insect Study Badge,” Sept. 29, 1-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $20 per scout ages 7-9 with one adult free, register by Sept. 27 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Puppet Shows, through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $5 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

Waffle Party, Saturdays, through Sept. 29, 9:15 and 10:15 a.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $10 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Hunter Library, 4710 W. 4100 South, “CAR-dboard Drive-in Movie,” Sept. 28, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Sprague Library, 2131 S. 1100 East, origami craft, Sept. 28, 2 p.m. (801-594-8640)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Teen Night: Life-sized Board Games,” Sept. 28, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, “Teen After Hours: Hide and Seek,” Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, read to a dog, Sept. 29, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” storytime and fun, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. (801-264-2580)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Alpine Community Theater will host auditions for “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” Sept. 29 at the Valentine Theater, 895 N. 900 East, American Fork. Children ages 8-12 are invited to audition 9 a.m.-noon. The audition time for teens ages 13-18 is 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Adults ages 19 and older can audition 12:30-4:30 p.m. Auditioners should bring their own sheet music and be prepared to sing 16 measures from an upbeat Broadway musical, except songs from “Wicked” and “Hamilton.” Participants should also be prepared to dance, read lines and do improvisation. Anyone with special skills such as gymnastics or acrobatics are encouraged to share those talents. Callbacks will be by invitation. The play will run Nov. 26-Dec. 5. Call 801-404-0736 or visit alpinecommunitytheater.org for more information.

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill recently opened a new location at 1235 E. 2100 South, Sugar House. The new Cafe Rio also has a drive-thru. Visit caferio.com for more information.

Four Foods Group, a restaurant investment, development, operations and management company based in American Fork, recently named Shauna K. Smith as president of the company. Four Foods Groups includes brands such as Kneader’s Bakery and Cafe, R&R Barbeque, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Swig n’ Sweets and Soda Shop. Visit fourfoodsgroup.com for more information.

Hooked, a mobile app that shows deals at local restaurants, recently launched in Salt Lake City. According to a news release, Hooked partnered with over 50 restaurants with several weeks of planned free food events that can be accessed through the app. Visit hookedapp.com/saltlakecity for more information, and download the free mobile app in the App Store and Google Play store.

Marie Callender’s, with locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently launched their annual “Whole Pie-To-Go Sale.” Through Oct. 31, guests can choose from more than 20 varieties of Marie Callender's pies for $8.99. The sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotional pies. Visit mariecallenders.com for a complete list of pies.

